**All times listed in AEST
FRIDAY 3 July
- EFL: Hull vs Middlesbrough, 1:55am beIN 2
- Serie A: Atalanta vs Napoli, 3:20am beIN 3
- LaLiga: Sociedad vs Espanyol, 3:25am beIN 1
- Bundesliga: Bremen vs Heidenheim, 4:25am beIN 2
- Serie A: Roma vs Udinese, 5:40am beIN 2
- LaLiga: Real Madrid vs Getafe, 5:55am beIN 1
SATURDAY 4 July
- EFL League 1: Portsmouth vs Oxford, 2:25am beIN 2
- EFL League 1: Fleetwood Town vs Wycombe, 4:25am beIN 2
- EFL: Charlton vs Millwall, 5:10am beIN 3
- LaLiga: Atletico vs Mallorca, 5:55am beIN 1
- EFL: Derby v Nottingham Forest, 9:25pm beIN 2
- Ferrari Challenge: Trofeo Pirelli, 11:50pm beIN 3
- EFL: Bristol City vs Cardiff, 11:55pm beIN 2
SUNDAY 5 July
- Serie A: Juventus vs Torino, 1:05am beIN 1
- Ferrari Challenge: Coppa Shell, 1:10am beIN 3
- Serie A: Sassuolo vs Lecce, 3:25am beIN 1
- LaLiga: Valladolid vs Alaves, 3:25am beIN 2
- Super Lig: Fenerbahce vs Goztepe, 3:55am beIN 3
- Serie A: Lazio vs Milan, 5:40am beIN 1
- LaLiga: Granada vs Valencia, 5:55am beIN 2
- EFL: Swansea vs Sheff Wed, 8:55pm beIN 2
- LaLiga: Athletic vs Real Madrid, 9:55pm beIN 1
- Ferrari Challenge: Trofeo Pirelli, 10:50pm beIN 3
MONDAY 6 July
- Ferrari Challenge: Coppa Shell, 1am beIN 3
- LaLiga: Espanyol vs Leganes, 12:55am beIN 2
- Serie A: Inter vs Bologna, 1:05am beIN 1
- Serie A: Parma vs Fiorentina, 3:20am beIN 3
- Serie A: Athletic vs Real Madrid, 3:25am beIN 1
- LaLiga: Osasuna vs Getafe, 3:25am beIN 2
- Serie A: Napoli vs Roma, 5:40am beIN 2
- LaLiga: Villarreal vs Barcelona, 5:55am beIN 1
TUESDAY 7 July
- EFL League 1: Oxford vs Portsmouth, 1:55am beIN 2
- LaLiga: Levante vs Sociedad, 3:25am beIN 1
- Bundesliga: Heidenheim vs Bremen, 4:20am beIN 3
- EFL League 1: Wycombe vs Fleetwood Town, 4:25am beIN 2
- LaLiga: Sevilla vs Eibar, 5:55am beIN 1
WEDNESDAY 8 JULY
- Super Lig: Genclerbirligi vs Fenerbahce, 1:25am beIN 1
- Serie A: Lecce vs Lazio, 3:25am beIN 1
- LaLiga: Valencia vs Valladolid, 3:25am beIN 3
- EFL: Nottm Forest vs Fulham, 3:55am beIN 2
- Serie A: Milan vs Juventus, 5:40am beIN 1
- LaLiga: Celta vs Atletico, 5:55am beIN 3
THURSDAY 9 JULY
- Serie A: Genoa vs Napoli, 3:20am beIN 3
- LaLiga: Getafe vs Villarreal, 3:25am beIN 1
- EFL: Best Brom v Derby, 3:55am beIN 2
- Serie A: Roma vs Parma, 5:40am beIN 3
- LaLiga: Barcelona vs Espanyol, 5:55am beIN 1