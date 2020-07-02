Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues

**All times listed in AEST

FRIDAY 3 July

EFL: Hull vs Middlesbrough, 1:55am beIN 2

Serie A: Atalanta vs Napoli, 3:20am beIN 3

LaLiga: Sociedad vs Espanyol, 3:25am beIN 1

Bundesliga: Bremen vs Heidenheim, 4:25am beIN 2

Serie A: Roma vs Udinese, 5:40am beIN 2

LaLiga: Real Madrid vs Getafe, 5:55am beIN 1

SATURDAY 4 July

EFL League 1: Portsmouth vs Oxford, 2:25am beIN 2

EFL League 1: Fleetwood Town vs Wycombe, 4:25am beIN 2

EFL: Charlton vs Millwall, 5:10am beIN 3

LaLiga: Atletico vs Mallorca, 5:55am beIN 1

EFL: Derby v Nottingham Forest, 9:25pm beIN 2

Ferrari Challenge: Trofeo Pirelli, 11:50pm beIN 3

EFL: Bristol City vs Cardiff, 11:55pm beIN 2

SUNDAY 5 July

Serie A: Juventus vs Torino, 1:05am beIN 1

Ferrari Challenge: Coppa Shell, 1:10am beIN 3

Serie A: Sassuolo vs Lecce, 3:25am beIN 1

LaLiga: Valladolid vs Alaves, 3:25am beIN 2

Super Lig: Fenerbahce vs Goztepe, 3:55am beIN 3

Serie A: Lazio vs Milan, 5:40am beIN 1

LaLiga: Granada vs Valencia, 5:55am beIN 2

EFL: Swansea vs Sheff Wed, 8:55pm beIN 2

LaLiga: Athletic vs Real Madrid, 9:55pm beIN 1

Ferrari Challenge: Trofeo Pirelli, 10:50pm beIN 3

MONDAY 6 July

Ferrari Challenge: Coppa Shell, 1am beIN 3

LaLiga: Espanyol vs Leganes, 12:55am beIN 2

Serie A: Inter vs Bologna, 1:05am beIN 1

Serie A: Parma vs Fiorentina, 3:20am beIN 3

Serie A: Athletic vs Real Madrid, 3:25am beIN 1

LaLiga: Osasuna vs Getafe, 3:25am beIN 2

Serie A: Napoli vs Roma, 5:40am beIN 2

LaLiga: Villarreal vs Barcelona, 5:55am beIN 1

TUESDAY 7 July

EFL League 1: Oxford vs Portsmouth, 1:55am beIN 2

LaLiga: Levante vs Sociedad, 3:25am beIN 1

Bundesliga: Heidenheim vs Bremen, 4:20am beIN 3

EFL League 1: Wycombe vs Fleetwood Town, 4:25am beIN 2

LaLiga: Sevilla vs Eibar, 5:55am beIN 1

WEDNESDAY 8 JULY

Super Lig: Genclerbirligi vs Fenerbahce, 1:25am beIN 1

Serie A: Lecce vs Lazio, 3:25am beIN 1

LaLiga: Valencia vs Valladolid, 3:25am beIN 3

EFL: Nottm Forest vs Fulham, 3:55am beIN 2

Serie A: Milan vs Juventus, 5:40am beIN 1

LaLiga: Celta vs Atletico, 5:55am beIN 3

THURSDAY 9 JULY