- LaLiga
- Bundesliga
- Turkish Super Lig
*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here.
**All times listed in AEST
Friday 12 June
- LaLiga: Sevilla v Real Betis, 6am beIN 1
Saturday 13 June
- LaLiga: Granada v Getafe, 3.30am beIN 1
- Turkish Super Lig: Goztepe v Trabzonspor, 4am beIN 3
- Turkish Super Lig: Fenerbahce v Kayserispor, 4am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Hoffeneheim v RB Leipzig, 4.30am beIN 2
- LaLiga: Valencia v Levante, 6am beIN 1
- LaLiga: Espanyol v Alaves, 10pm beIN 2
- Bundesliga: Dusseldorf v Borussia Dortmund, 11.30pm beIN 1
- Bundesliga: Wolfsburg v Freiburg, 11.30pm beIN 3
- Bundesliga: Hertha v Frankfurt, 11.30pm beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Cologne v FC Union, 11.30pm beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Paderborn v Bremen, 11.30pm beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Sunday 14 June
- LaLiga: Celta Vigo v Villarreal, 1am beIN 2
- Bundesliga: Bayern v Borussia Monchengladbach, 2.30am beIN 1
- LaLiga: Leganes v Valladolid, 3.30am beIN 2
- Turkish Super Lig: Besiktas v Antalyaspor, 4am beIN 3
- LaLiga: Mallorca v Barcelona, 6am beIN 1
- LaLiga: Athletic Club v Atletico Madrid, 10pm beIN 1
- Bundesliga: Mainz v Augsburg, 11.30pm beIN 2
Monday 15 June
- Bundesliga: Schalke v Leverkusen, 2.30am beIN 2
- LaLiga: Real Madrid v Eibar, 3.30am beIN 1
- Turkish Super Lig: Rizespor v Galatasaray, 4am beIN 2
- LaLiga: Sociedad v Osasuna, 6am beIN 1
Tuesday 16 June
- LaLiga: Levante v Sevilla, 3.30am beIN 1
- LaLiga: Real Betis v Granada, 6am beIN 1
Wednesday 17 June
- Bundesliga: Monchengladbach v Wolfsburg, 2.30am beIN 2
- LaLiga: Getafe v Espanyol, 3.30am beIN 1
- LaLiga: Villarreal v Mallorca, 3.30am beIN 3
- Bundesliga: Bremen v Bayern, 4.30am beIN 2
- Bundesliga: Freiburg v Hertha, 4.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: FC Union v Paderborn, 4.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Barcelona v Leganes, 6am beIN 1
Thursday 18 June
- Bundesliga: Frankfurt v Schalke, 2.30am beIN 2
- LaLiga: Eibar v Athletic Club, 3.30am beIN 1
- Laliga: Valladollid v Celta, 3.30am beIN 3
- Bundesliga: Dortmund v Mainz, 4.30am beIN 2
- Bundesliga: Leipzig v Dusseldorf, 4.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Leverkusen v Cologne, 4.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Augsburg v Hoffenheim, 4.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Osasuna v Atletico Madrid, 6am beIN 1