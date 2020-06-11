Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues

LaLiga

Bundesliga

Turkish Super Lig

**All times listed in AEST

Friday 12 June

LaLiga: Sevilla v Real Betis, 6am beIN 1

Saturday 13 June

LaLiga: Granada v Getafe, 3.30am beIN 1

Turkish Super Lig: Goztepe v Trabzonspor, 4am beIN 3

Turkish Super Lig: Fenerbahce v Kayserispor, 4am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Hoffeneheim v RB Leipzig, 4.30am beIN 2

LaLiga: Valencia v Levante, 6am beIN 1

LaLiga: Espanyol v Alaves, 10pm beIN 2

Bundesliga: Dusseldorf v Borussia Dortmund, 11.30pm beIN 1

Bundesliga: Wolfsburg v Freiburg, 11.30pm beIN 3

Bundesliga: Hertha v Frankfurt, 11.30pm beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Cologne v FC Union, 11.30pm beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Paderborn v Bremen, 11.30pm beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Sunday 14 June

LaLiga: Celta Vigo v Villarreal, 1am beIN 2

Bundesliga: Bayern v Borussia Monchengladbach, 2.30am beIN 1

LaLiga: Leganes v Valladolid, 3.30am beIN 2

Turkish Super Lig: Besiktas v Antalyaspor, 4am beIN 3

LaLiga: Mallorca v Barcelona, 6am beIN 1

LaLiga: Athletic Club v Atletico Madrid, 10pm beIN 1

Bundesliga: Mainz v Augsburg, 11.30pm beIN 2

Monday 15 June

Bundesliga: Schalke v Leverkusen, 2.30am beIN 2

LaLiga: Real Madrid v Eibar, 3.30am beIN 1

Turkish Super Lig: Rizespor v Galatasaray, 4am beIN 2

LaLiga: Sociedad v Osasuna, 6am beIN 1

Tuesday 16 June

LaLiga: Levante v Sevilla, 3.30am beIN 1

LaLiga: Real Betis v Granada, 6am beIN 1

Wednesday 17 June

Bundesliga: Monchengladbach v Wolfsburg, 2.30am beIN 2

LaLiga: Getafe v Espanyol, 3.30am beIN 1

LaLiga: Villarreal v Mallorca, 3.30am beIN 3

Bundesliga: Bremen v Bayern, 4.30am beIN 2

Bundesliga: Freiburg v Hertha, 4.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: FC Union v Paderborn, 4.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Barcelona v Leganes, 6am beIN 1

Thursday 18 June