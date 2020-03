Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues

Good news! Additional matches are available via beIN CONNECT

The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT with:

MLS

LaLiga

Bundesliga

Pakistan Super League featuring Shane Watson

Six Nations

Liverpool TV

Arsenal TV

EFL Championship

SPFL

Copa Libertadores

*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here.

**All times listed in AEDT

Thursday 12 March

Pakistan Super League: Multan vs Quetta, 1:00am beIN 2

Bundesliga: Monchengladbach vs Cologne, 4:20am beIN 2

Copa Lib: Colo-Colo vs Athletico PR, 9:10am beIN 1

Copa Lib: Penarol vs Jorge, 9:15am beIN 3

Copa Lib: River Plate vs Biacional, 9:15am beIN 2

LFC TV: Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid, 10:00am beIN SPORTS Connect

Copa Lib: Flamengo vs Barcelona SC. 11:30am beIN 1

Copa Lib: Del Valle vs Junior, 11:30am beIN 3

Copa Lib: Olimpia vs Defensa, 11:30 beIN SPORTS Connect

Copa Lib: Sao Paulo vs Quito, 11:30am beIN 2

Friday 13 March

Pakistan Super League: Karachi vs Lahore, 1:00am beIN 2

Copa Lib: Nacional vs Merida, 9:00am beIN 1

Copa Lib: Gremio vs Internacional, 10:55am beIN 1

Copa Lib: Racing vs Alanaza, 11:00am beIN 2

Saturday 14 March

Pakistan Super League: Multan vs Peshawar, 2:00am beIN 2

SPFL Championship: Queen of South vs Ayr United, 6:05am beIN SPORTS Connect

Bundesliga: Dusseldorf vs Paderborn, 6:30am beIN 3

EFL Championship: Fulham vs Brentford, 6:45am beIN 2

Ligue 1: Lyon vs Reims, 6:45am beIN SPORTS Connect

SPFL Premiership: Motherwell vs Aberdeen, 6:45am beIN SPORTS Connect

LaLiga: Real Madrid vs Eibar, 7:00am beIN 1

LaLiga: Leganes vs Valladolid, 11:00pm beIN 1

EFL Championship: West Brom vs Birmingham, 11:30pm beIN 2

Sunday 15 March

Pakistan: Islambad vs Karachi, 1:00am beIN SPORTS Connect

Serie A: Spal vs Calgliari, 1:00am beIN SPORTS Connect

Six Nations: Wales vs Scotland, 1:15am, beIN 3

Bundesliga: Dotmund vs Schalke, 1:30am beIN 1

Bundesliga: Leipzig vs Freiburg, 1:10am beIN SPORTS Connect

Bundesliga: Hoffernheim vs Hertha, 1:30am beIN SPORTS Connect

Bundesliga: Cologne vs Mainz, 1:30am beIN SPORTS Connect

EFL Championship: Sheffield Wed vs Nottm Forest, 2:00am beIN 2

LaLiga: Valencia vs Levante, 2:00am beIN SPORTS Connect

Ligue 1: Montepellier vs Marseille, 3:30am beIN SPORTS Connect

MLS: New York FC vs Dallas, 3:38am beIN SPORTS Connect

Serie A: Genoa vs Parma, 4:00am beIN 2

Super Lig: Konyaspor vs Fenerbahce, 4:00am beIN 2

Bundesliga: FC Union vs Bayern, 4:30am beIN 3

LaLiga: Mallorca vs Barcelona, 4:30am beIN 1

Ligue 1: Brest vs Lille, 6:00am beIN SPORTS Connect

MLS: Inter Miami vs LA Galaxy, 6:01 beIN 2

LaLiga: Celta vs Villarreal, 7:00am beIN 1

Arsenal TV: Brighton vs Arsenal, 10:00am TBC

MLS: Atlanta vs Sporting KC, 10:08am beIN 1

MLS: Vancouver vs Colorado, 10:08am beIN 2 3

MLS: Philadelphia vs San Jose, 10:38am beIN SPORTS Connect

MLS: Orlando vs Chicago, 10:38am beIN 2

MLS: Huston vs Seattle, 11:38am beIN SPORTS Connect

Pakistan Super League: Lahore vs Multan, 8:00pm beIN 3

LaLiga: Espanyol vs Alaves, 10:00pm beIN 1

SPFL: Rangers vs Celtic, 11:00pm beIN 2

Monday 16 march

Super Lig: Trabzonspor vs Basaksehir 12:00am beIN SPORTS Connect

LaLiga: Sociedad vs Osasuna, 12:00am beIN 1

Pakistan Super League: Karchi vs Quetta, 1:00am beIN SPORTS Connect

Ligue 1: Bordeaux vs Rennes, 1:00am beIN 2

Bundesliga: Frankfurt vs Monchengladbach, 1:30am beIN SPORTS Connect

LaLiga: Athletic vs Atletico Madrid, 2:00am beIN 1

SPFL Premiership: Livingston v Hearts 2:00am beIN SPORTS Connect

Super Lig: Galatasaray vs Besiktas 3:00am beIN 2

Ligue 1: Monaco vs St Etienne, 3:05am beIN SPORTS Connect

Bundesliga: Augsburg vs Wolfsburg, 4:00am beIN 3

LaLiga: Granada vs Getafe, 4:30am beIN 1

LaLiga: Sevilla vs Betis, 7:00am beIN 1

Ligue 1: PSG vs Nice, 7:00am beIN 2

MLS: Minnesoda vs NY Red Bulls, 10:25am beIN 1

Tuesday 17 March

Super Lig: Antalyaspor vs Sivasspor, 6:00am 1

Bundesliga: Bremen vs Leverkusen, 6:30am beIN 1

LFC TV: Everton vs Liverpool, 10:00am beIN SPORTS Connect

Wednesday 18 march