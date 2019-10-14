Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues

*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here.

**All times listed in AEST

Monday 14 october

WTA Tennis: Kremlin Cup, Day 1, 7pm, beIN 3

Tuesday 15 October

WTA Tennis: Kremlin Cup, Day 1, 2.30pm, beIN 3

WTA Tennis: Kremlin Cup, Day 2, 10.30pm, beIN 3

Wednesday 16 October

WTA Tennis: Luxembourg, Day 1, 3am, beIN 2

WTA Tennis: Kremlin Cup, Day 2, 4am, beIN 3

WTA Tennis: Kremlin Cup, Day 3, 7pm, beIN 3

WTA Tennis: Luxembourg, Day 2, 9pm, beIN 2

Thursday 17 october

WTA Tennis: Kremlin Cup, Day 3, 4am, beIN 3

UEFA Women’s Champions League: Round 16, Breidablik v PSG, 6.30am, beIN 1

WTA Tennis: Kremlin Cup, Day 4, 7pm, beIN 3

WTA Tennis: Luxembourg, Day 3, 9pm, beIN 2

Friday 18 october

WTA Tennis: Kremlin Cup, Day 4, 2.30am, beIN 3

WTA Tennis: Luxembourg, Day 3, 3am, beIN 2

WTA Tennis: Kremlin Cup, Day 5, 8pm, beIN 3

WTA Tennis: Luxembourg, Day 4, 9pm, beIN 2

Saturday 19 october

WTA Tennis: Kremlin Cup, Day 5, 12.30am, beIN 3

WTA Tennis: Luxembourg, Day 4, 3am, beIN 2

Super Lig: Galatasaray v Sivasspor, 4.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

WTA Tennis: Luxembourg, Day 4, 5am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Frankfurt v Leverkusen, 5.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

EFL: Cardiff v Sheffield Wednesdays, 5.45am, beIN 2

Ligue 1: Nice v PSG, 5.45am, beIN 1

LaLiga: Granada v Osasuna, 6am, beIN 3

WTA Tennis: Kremlin Cup, Day 6, 12.30am, beIN 3

LaLiga: Eibar v Barcelona, 10pm, beIN 1

EFL: Blackburn v Huddersfield, 10.30pm, beIN 2

WTA Tennis: Kremlin Cup, Day6, 11pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

WTA Tennis: Luxembourg, Day 5, 11pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Sunday 20 october

Serie A: Lazio v Atalanta, 12am, beIN 3

Bundesliga: Augsburg v Bayern, 12.30am, beIN 2

Bundesliga: Bremen v Hertha, 12.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Union v Freiburg, 12.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Leipzig v Wolfsburg, 12.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Dusseldorf v Mainz, 12.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

EFL: Barnsley v Swansea, 1am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Atletico v Valencia, 1am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Super Lig: Trabzonspor v Gazisehir, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ligue 1: Lyon v Dijon, 2.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: Napoli v Verona, 3am, beIN 3

Bundesliga: Dortmund v Monchengladbach, 3.30am, beIN 1

LaLiga: Getafe v Leganes, 3.30am, beIN 2

Super Lig: Ankaraguru v Besiktas, 4am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

MLS: Playoffs, Atlanta v New England, 4.08am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ligue 1: Toulouse v Lille, 5am, beIN 3

Serie A: Juventus v Bologna, 5.45am, beIN 1

LaLiga: Mallorca v Real Madrid, 6am, beIN 2

MLS: Playoffs, Seattle v Dallas, 6.53am, beIN 2

MLS: Playoffs, Toronto v DC United, 9.05am, beIN 2

LaLiga: Alaves v Celta, 9pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: Sassuolo v Inter, 9.30pm, beIN 1

EFL League 1: Accrington v Ipswich, 10pm, beIN 2

SPFL: Hearts v Rangers, 10.15pm, beIN 3

WTA Tennis: Kremlin Cup, Day 7, 11pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Real Sociedad v Betis, 11pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Monday 21 October

WTA Tennis: Luxembourg, Day 6, 12am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

EFL: Wigan v Nottingham Forest, 12am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ligue 1: Bordeaux v St Etienne, 12am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: Sampdoria v Roma, 12am, beIN 1

Serie A: Cagliari v SPAL, 12am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: Udinese v Torino, 12am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Cologne v Paderborn, 12.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Espanyol v Villarreal, 1am, beIN 3

Ligue 1: Monaco v Rennes, 2am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Hoffenheim v Schalke 04, 3am, beIN 2

Serie A: Parma v Genoa, 3am, beIN 1

Super Lig: Denizlispor v Fenerbahce, 3am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Athletic v Valladolid, 3.30am, beIN 3

Serie A: Milan v Lecce, 5.45am, beIN 1

LaLiga: Sevilla v Levante, 6am, beIN 3

Ligue 1: Marseille v Strasbourg, 6am, beIN 2

MLS: Playoffs, Philadelphia v NY Red Bulls, 6.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Tuesday 22 October

Serie A: Brescia v Fiorentina, 5.45am, beIN 1

Wednesday 23 October