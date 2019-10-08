Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues
- League One
- League Two
Tuesday 8 October
- EFL: Bolton v Blackpool, 6am, beIN 2
Wednesday 9 October
- WTA Tennis: Tianjin, Day 1, 2pm, beIN 3
Thursday 10 october
- WTA Tennis: Tianjin, Day 2, 2pm, beIN 3
Friday 11 october
- WTA Tennis: Tianjin, Day 3, 1.30pm, beIN 3
Saturday 12 october
- WTA Tennis: Tianjin, Day 4, 2pm, beIN 3
Sunday 13 october
- EFL League Two: Swindon v Plymouth, 1am, beIN 2
- WTA Tennis: Tianjin, Day 5, 4.30pm, beIN 3
- EFL League One: Coventry v Tranmere, 10pm, beIN 2
Monday 14 october
- WTA Tennis: Kremlin Cup, Day 1, 7pm, beIN 3
Tuesday 15 October
- WTA Tennis: Kremlin Cup, Day 1, 2.30pm, beIN 3
- WTA Tennis: Kremlin Cup, Day 2, 10.30pm, beIN 3
Wednesday 16 October
- WTA Tennis: Luxembourg, Day 1, 3am, beIN 2
- WTA Tennis: Kremlin Cup, Day 2, 4am, beIN 3
- WTA Tennis: Kremlin Cup, Day 3, 7pm, beIN 3
- WTA Tennis: Luxembourg, Day 2, 9pm, beIN 2