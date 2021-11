Good news! Additional matches are available via beIN CONNECT | 2-week free trial

The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS with FIFA World Cup qualifiers from South America, as well as:

Autumn Nations Series Rugby - Headlined by England v the Wallabies and Ireland v All Blacks

ATP Finals

WTA Finals

International Swimming League

ATP Next Gen Finals

EFL League Two

*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here.

**All times listed in AEDT

Monday 8 November

LaLiga: Villarreal v Getafe 12am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: Sampdoria v Bologna, 1am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: Udinese v Sassuolo, 1am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

ATP Tennis: Paris Final, 1am beIN 1

Ligue 1: Reims v Monaco, 1am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Autumn International Series: Scotland v Wallabies, 1.15am beIN 2

Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin v Bayer Leverkusen, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Valencia v Atletico Madrid, 2.15am beIN 3

Ligue 1: Nice v Montpellier, 3am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Cologne v FC Union, 3.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A: Lazio v Salernitana, 4am beIN 1

Serie A: Napoli v Hellas Verona, 4am beIN 2

LaLiga: Osasuna v Real Sociedad, 4.30am beIN 3

LaLiga: Mallorca v Eibar, 4.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Greuther Furth v Eintracht Frankfurt, 5.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ligue 1: Rennes v Lyon, 6.45am beIN 1

Serie A: AC Milan v Inter, 6.45am beIN 2

LaLiga: Real Betis v Sevilla, 7am beIN 3

MLS Decision Day: Sporting KC v Real Salt Lake, 10.25am beIN 1

MLS Decision Day: Colorado v LAFC, 10.25am beIN 2

MLS Decision Day: LA Galaxy v Minnesota, 10.25am beIN 3

Wednesday 10 November

ATP Tennis: Next Gen Finals, Day 1, 12am beIN 1

WTA Tennis: Linz Day 1, 2am beIN 2

ATP Tennis: Next Gen Finals, Day 1, 5.30am beIN 1

Thursday 11 November

ATP Tennis: Next Gen Finals, Day 2, 12am beIN 1

WTA Tennis: Linz Day 2, 12am beIN 2

ATP Tennis: Next Gen Finals, Day 2, 5.30am beIN 3

WTA Finals, Singles Day 1, 7am beIN 1

WTA Finals, Doubles Day 1, 9am beIN 1

WTA Finals, Singles Day 1, 12.30pm beIN 1

Friday 12 November

ATP Tennis: Next Gen Finals, Day 3, 12am beIN 1

WTA Tennis: Linz Semi-Final, 4am beIN 3

ATP Tennis: Next Gen Finals, Day 3, 5.30am beIN 2

International Swimming League, Match1 Play-off, 6am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UEFA Euro U21 Qualifier: France v Armenia, 6.45am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

WTA Finals, Singles Day 2, 7am beIN 1

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Ecuador v Venezuela, 8am beIN 3

WTA Finals, Doubles Day 2, 9am beIN 1

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Paraguay v Chile, 10am beIN 2

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Brazil v Colombia, 11.30am beIN 3

WTA Finals, Singles Day 2, 12.30pm beIN 1

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Peru v Bolivia, 1pm beIN 2

WTA Finals, Doubles Day 2, 2.30pm beIN 1

Saturday 13 November

CAF Women's Champions League: Rivers Angels v Vihigia, 1am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

CAF Women's Champions League: Sundowns v ASFAR, 4am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

International Swimming League, Match 1 Play-off Day 2, 5am beIN 1

WTA Tennis: Linz Final, 5am beIN 2

ATP Tennis: Next Gen Finals, Semi-finals, 5.30am beIN 3

WTA Finals, Singles Day 3, 7am beIN 1

WTA Finals, Doubles Day 3, 9am beIN 1

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Uruguay v Argentina, 10am beIN 2

WTA Finals, Singles Day 3, 12.30pm beIN 1

WTA Finals, Doubles Day 3, 2.30pm beIN 1

EFL League Two, Port Vale v Bradford, 11pm beIN 2

Sunday 14 November

Autumn International Series: Italy v Pumas, 12am beIN 1

Autumn International Series: Scotland v Springboks, 12am beIN 3

EFL League One: Ipswich v Oxford, 2am beIN 2

Autumn International Series: Ireland v All Blacks, 2.15am beIN 3

Autumn International Series: England v Wallabies, 4.30am beIN 3

International Swimming League, Match 2 Play-off Day 1, 5am beIN 1

ATP Next Gen Finals, Final, 5am beIN 2

WTA Finals, Singles Day 4, 7am beIN 1

WTA Finals, Doubles Day 4, 9am beIN 1

WTA Finals, Singles Day 4, 12.30pm beIN 1

WTA Finals, Doubles Day 4, 2.30pm beIN 1

ATP Finals: Doubles Day 1, 9.30pm beIN 1

Monday 15 November

Autumn International Series: France v Georgia, 12am beIN 3

ATP Finals: Singles Day 1, 12am beIN 1

Autumn International Series: Wales v Fiji, 2.15am beIN 3

ATP Finals, Doubles Day 1, 4.30am beIN 2

International Swimming League, Match 2 Play-off Day 2, 5am beIN 3

WTA Finals, Singles Day 5, 7am beIN 1

ATP Finals, Singles Day 1 7am beIN 2

WTA Finals, Doubles Day 5, 9am beIN 1

WTA Finals, Singles Day 5, 12.30pm beIN 1

WTA Finals, Doubles Day 5, 2.30pm beIN 1

ATP Finals: Doubles Day 2, 9.30pm beIN 1

Tuesday 16 November