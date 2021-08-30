Subscribe to beIN SPORTS | 2 week free trial
The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS with the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, as well as:
- Serie A
- LaLiga
- MLS All-Star game
- Carabao Cup
- Bundesliga
- ATP Winston-Salem
- WTA Cleveland and Chicago
- Ligue 1
- EFL Championship
- MLS - Headlined by the El Traffico
*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information
**All times listed in AEST
Friday 3 September
- Conmebol World Cup qualifier: Bolivia v Colombia, 6am beIN 1
- Conmebol World Cup qualifier: Ecuador v Paraguay, 7am beIN 2
- Conmebol World Cup qualifier: Venezuela v Argentina, 10am beIN 1
- Conmebol World Cup qualifier: Peru v Uruguay, 11am beIN 3
- Conmebol World Cup qualifier: Chile v Brazil, 11am beIN 2
Saturday 4 September
- International Swimming League: Day 2, 4am beIN 2
- MLS: Philadelphia v New England, 9.40am beIN 2
- MLS: Nashville v NYCFC, 9.40am beIN 1
- MLS: Houston v Portland, 10.10am beIN 3
- MLS: LAFC v Sporting KC, 12.10pm beIN 1
- DTM: Round 5, Red Bill Ring, Race 1 qualifying, 6.15pm beIN 1
- DTM: Round 5, Red Bill Ring, Race 1, 9.15pm beIN 1
- DTM: Round 4, Red Bill Ring, Race 1, 11pm beIN 1
Sunday 5 September
- EFL League One: Wimbledon v Oxford, 12am beIN 2
- International Swimming League: Match 4 Day 1, 2am beIN 2
- MLS: Orlando v Columbus, 9.40am beIN 3
- MLS: Cincinnati v Inter Miami, 10.10am beIN 2
- MLS: Real Salt Lake v FC Dallas, 10.10am beIN 1
- MLS: San Jose v Colorado, 12.10pm beIN 2
- DTM: Round 5, Red Bill Ring, Race 2 qualifying, 6.15pm beIN 1
- DTM: Round 5, Red Bill Ring, Race 2, 9.15pm beIN 1
- DTM: Round 4, Red Bill Ring, Race 2, 11pm beIN 1
Monday 6 September
- International Swimming League: Match 4 Day 2, 2am beIN 2
- Conmebol World Cup qualifier: Brazil v Argentina, 5am beIN 1
- Conmebol World Cup qualifier: Ecuador v Chile, 7am beIN 1
- Conmebol World Cup qualifier: Uruguay v Bolivia, 8am beIN 2
- Conmebol World Cup qualifier: Paraguay v Colombia, 8am beIN 3
- Conmebol World Cup qualifier: Peru v Venezuela, 11am beIN 1
Monday 7 September
- EFL League One: Bolton v Burton, 5am beIN 1