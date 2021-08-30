Good news! Additional matches are available via beIN CONNECT | 2-week free trial

The non-stop sport continues on beIN SPORTS with the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers, as well as:

Serie A

LaLiga

MLS All-Star game

Carabao Cup

Bundesliga

ATP Winston-Salem

WTA Cleveland and Chicago

Ligue 1

EFL Championship

MLS - Headlined by the El Traffico

Friday 3 September

Conmebol World Cup qualifier: Bolivia v Colombia, 6am beIN 1

Conmebol World Cup qualifier: Ecuador v Paraguay, 7am beIN 2

Conmebol World Cup qualifier: Venezuela v Argentina, 10am beIN 1

Conmebol World Cup qualifier: Peru v Uruguay, 11am beIN 3

Conmebol World Cup qualifier: Chile v Brazil, 11am beIN 2

Saturday 4 September

International Swimming League: Day 2, 4am beIN 2

MLS: Philadelphia v New England, 9.40am beIN 2

MLS: Nashville v NYCFC, 9.40am beIN 1

MLS: Houston v Portland, 10.10am beIN 3

MLS: LAFC v Sporting KC, 12.10pm beIN 1

DTM: Round 5, Red Bill Ring, Race 1 qualifying, 6.15pm beIN 1

DTM: Round 5, Red Bill Ring, Race 1, 9.15pm beIN 1

DTM: Round 4, Red Bill Ring, Race 1, 11pm beIN 1

Sunday 5 September

EFL League One: Wimbledon v Oxford, 12am beIN 2

International Swimming League: Match 4 Day 1, 2am beIN 2

MLS: Orlando v Columbus, 9.40am beIN 3

MLS: Cincinnati v Inter Miami, 10.10am beIN 2

MLS: Real Salt Lake v FC Dallas, 10.10am beIN 1

MLS: San Jose v Colorado, 12.10pm beIN 2

DTM: Round 5, Red Bill Ring, Race 2 qualifying, 6.15pm beIN 1

DTM: Round 5, Red Bill Ring, Race 2, 9.15pm beIN 1

DTM: Round 4, Red Bill Ring, Race 2, 11pm beIN 1

Monday 6 September

International Swimming League: Match 4 Day 2, 2am beIN 2

Conmebol World Cup qualifier: Brazil v Argentina, 5am beIN 1

Conmebol World Cup qualifier: Ecuador v Chile, 7am beIN 1

Conmebol World Cup qualifier: Uruguay v Bolivia, 8am beIN 2

Conmebol World Cup qualifier: Paraguay v Colombia, 8am beIN 3

Conmebol World Cup qualifier: Peru v Venezuela, 11am beIN 1

