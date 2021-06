Good news! Additional matches are available via beIN CONNECT | 2-week free trial

The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS with:

CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers

Motorsport

LaLiga promotion play-offs

*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here.

**All times listed in AEST

TUESDAY 1 June

EFL League Two: Morecambe v Newport, 12am beIN 2

THURSDAY 3 June

LaLiga 2 playoff semi-final: Girona v Almeria, 5am beIN 2

FRIDAY 4 June

LaLiga 2 playoff semi-final: Rayo Vallecano v Leganes, 5am beIN 2

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier: Bolivia v Venezuela, 6am beIN 1

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier: Uruguay v Paraguay, 8am beIN 1

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier: Argentina v Chile, 10am beIN 1

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier: Peru v Colombia, 12pm beIN 1

SATURDAY 5 June

Nurburgring qualifying: 1.45am beIN 1

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifier: Brazil v Ecuador, 10.30am beIN 1

Nurburgring part one: 11pm beIN 1

SUNDAY 6 June

Nurburgring part two: 3am beIN 1

LaLiga 2 playoff semi-final: Almeria v Girona, 5am beIN 2

Nurburgring part three: 4pm beIN 1

Nurburgring part four: 9.30pm beIN 1

MONDAY 7 June