As the sporting world takes a break amid the coronavirus pandemic, beIN will bring you the best that sport has to offer, across its three channels- beIN 1, beIN 2 and beIN 3, and streaming product beIN SPORTS CONNECT.
Over the next seven days we'll have: The premiere of our Liverpool documentary '30 years of hurt' plus features on football's greatest clubs and players; replays of some classic derbies and much more!
beIN SPORTS 1
Friday 1 May
- 12am-5:30am: Derby della Madonnina
- Inter vs Milan
- Milan vs Inter
- Inter vs Milan
- 5:30am-6am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 26
- 6am-7am: 500 Great Goals
- 7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep. 23
- 7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 27
- 8am-12pm: Bundesliga
- The Bayern Treble
- The Best Goals: Bayern
- Wolfsburg vs Bayern
- St. Pauli vs Bayern
- Roots
- Bundesliga Weekly:
- Top 11: Birds of Paradise
- Best Saves of the 90's
- 12pm-12:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 27
- 12:30pm-6pm: El Derbi Madrileno:
- Atletico vs Real Madrid 2016/2017
- Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid
- Atletico vs Real Madrid
- 6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 24
- 6:30pm-7pm: They Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 27
- 7pm-11pm: Boys From Brazil
- Brazil v Argentina
- Roberto Carlos
- Cafu
- Rivaldo
- Kaka
- Santos '60s
- Mario Zagallo
- 11pm-11:30pm: The Keys Gray Show: Ep. 27
- 11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 24
Saturday 2 May
- 12am-5:30am: El Derbi Madrileno
- Atletico vs Real Madrid 2016/2017
- Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid
- Atletico vs Real Madrid
- 5:30am-6am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 27
- 6am-7am: All at Home PSG Gaming Cup
- 7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep. 24
- 7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 28
- 8am-11am: FIFA 20 – Stay and Play Cup: Rd 16 Day 1
- 11am-12:50pm: Magic of El Clasico : Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2010/2011
- 12:50pm-1:20pm: Stars of El Clasico: Luis Suarez
- 1:20pm-3:10pm: Magic of El Clasico: Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2010/2011
- 3:10pm-3:40pm: Stars of El Clasico: Hugo Sanchez
- 3:40pm-5:30pm: Magic of El Clasico: Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2009/2010
- 5:30pm-6pm: Football’s Greatest Club: Real Madrid
- 6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 25
- 6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 28
- 7pm-11pm: Football’s Greatest
- Didier Deschamps
- Fernando Hierro
- Gianluca Vialli
- Jean-Pierre Papin
- Jurgen Klinsmann
- Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
- Ronald Koeman
- Xabi Alonso
- 11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 28
- 11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 25
Sunday 3 May
- 12am-6am: El Clasico
- Magic of El Clasico: Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2010/2011
- Stars of El Clasico: Luis Suarez
- Magic of El Clasico: Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2010/2011
- Stars of El Clasico: Hugo Sanchez
- Magic of El Clasico: Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2009/2010
- 6am-6:30am: Football’s Greatest Clubs: Real Madrid 50s & 60s
- 6:30am-7am: FootBall’s Greatest: Didier Deschamps
- 7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep. 25
- 7:30am-11am: Football’s Greatest
- Fernando Hierro
- Gianluca Vialli
- Jean-Pierre Papin
- Jurgen Klinsmann
- Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
- Ronald Koeman
- Xabi Alonso
- 11am-6pm: Jardim’s Monaco
- Monaco vs PSG
- Monaco vs Marseille
- Marseille vs Monaco
- Monaco vs Nice
- Monaco vs Metz
- Monaco v St Etienne
- 6pm-6:30pm: Mark My Words!: Goals
- 6:30pm-7pm: Year of My Life: Emile Heskey
- 7pm-11pm: El Clasico
- Magic of El Clasico: Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2003/2004
- Stars of El Clasico: Cristiano Ronaldo
- Magic of El Clasico: Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2006/2007
- 11pm-11:30pm: Mark My Words!: Goals
- 11:30pm-12:15am: Year of My Life: Emile Heskey
Monday 4 May
- 12am-2:45am: Chelsea TV and Inside Chelsea
- 2:45am-7am: Jardin’s Monaco
- Monaco vs Nice
- Monaco vs Metz
- Monaco v St Etienne
- 7am-7:30am: Mark My Words!: Goals
- 7:30am-8am: Year Of My Life: Emile Heskey
- 8am-11:20am: El Clasico
- Magic of El Clasico: Real Madrid vs Celta 2005/2006
- Mgic of El Clasico: Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2006/2007
- 11:30am-12pm: Stars if El Clasico: Cristiano Ronaldo
- 6pm-6:30pm: Mark My Words!: Players
- 6:30pm-7pm: Year Of My Life: Gilberto Silva
- 7pm-11pm: Football’s Greatest: Lionel Messi
- 11pm-11:30pm: Mark My Words! :Players
- 11:30pm-12:05am: Year Of My Life: Gilebrto Silva
Tuesday 5 May
- 12:05am-7am: LaLiga
- Classic: Real Madrid vs Celta 2005/2006
- LaLiga Files
- Classic: Real Madrid vs Villarreal 2009/2010
- Legendary Stadiums
- Classic: Getafe vs Valencia 2010/2011
- LaLiga Files
- 7am-7:30am: Mark My Words!: Players
- 7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 29
- 8am-8:30am: Year Of My Life: Gilberto Silva
- 8:30am-12pm: Football Icons: Lionel Messi
- 12pm-12:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 29
- 12:30pm-6pm: Choc des Olympiques
- Lyon vs Marseille
- Marseille v Lyon
- Lyon vs Marseille
- Marseille vs Lyon
- 6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 26
- 6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 29
- 7pm-7:30pm: Inside Serie A
- 7:30pm-11pm: Superclub – Napoli
- Diego Maradona
- Bologna v Napoli
- Lazio v Napoli
- Napoli vs Lazio
- Juventus vs Napoli
- Maradona in Naples
- 11pm-11:30pm: They Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 26
- 11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 26
Wednesday 6 May
- 12am-5:30am: Choc Des Olympiques
- Lyon vs Marseille
- Marseille v Lyon
- Lyon vs Marseille
- Marseille vs Lyon
- 5:30am-6am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 29
- 6am-7am: 500 Great Goals
- 7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep. 26
- 7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 30
- 8am-8:30am: Inside Serie A
- 8:30am-12pm: Superclub – Napoli
- Diego Maradona
- Bologna v Napoli
- Lazio v Napoli
- Napoli vs Lazio
- Juventus vs Napoli
- Maradona In Naples
- 12pm-12:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 30
- 12:30pm-5:45pm: Borussen derby
- Dortmund v Monchengladbach
- Monchengladbach v Dortmund
- Dortmund vs Monchengladbach
- 5:45pm-6pm: The Best Goals: Dortmund
- 6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 27
- 6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 30
- 7pm-11pm: LaLiga
- LaLiga Files
- LaLiga: Goalscoring Kings
- LaLiga Greatest: Roberto Carlos
- LaLiga Nations: Brazil
- Top Vintage Goals 3
- StayAtHome 4
- Sevilla vs Real Madrid
- Barcelona vs Leganes
- 11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep 30
- 11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 27
Thursday 7 May
- 12am-5:15am: Borussen derby
- Dortmund v Monchengladbach
- Monchengladbach v Dortmund
- Dortmund vs Monchengladbach
- 5:15am-5:30am: The Best Goals: Dortmund
- 5:30am-6am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 30
- 6am-7am: Football Funnies
- 7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep. 27
- 7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 31
- 8am-12pm: LaLiga
- LaLiga Files
- Goalscoring Kings
- LaLiga’s Greatest: Roberto Carlos
- La Liga Nations: Brazil
- Top Vintage Goals 3
- StayAtHome 4
- Sevilla vs Real Madrid
- Barcelona vs Leganes
- 12pm-12:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 31
- 12:30pm-2:20pm: Derby della Capitale
- Lazio vs Roma
- Roma vs Lazio
- Roma vs Lazio
- 6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 28
- 6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 31
- 7pm-8pm: The Champions Club
- 8pm-11pm: Bundesliga
- Super Strikers
- The Best Solo Goals
- Rudi Voller
- Bundesliga Weekly
- Bayern vs Dortmund
- Dortmund vs Schalke
- 11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 31
- 11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 28
beIN SPORTS 2
Friday 1 May
- 12:15am-12:45am: Temples of Sport: Wembley
- 12:45am-5:45am: Tournoi de Frnace:
- France vs Brazil
- Brazil vs Canada
- France vs Netherlands
- 5:45am-6:15am: Sporting Greats: Mia Hamm
- 6:15am-12:40pm: Aussie’s Abroad
- Aaron Mooy
- Matt Leckie
- Mile Jedinak
- 12:40pm-1:10pm: Temples of Sport: Wembley
- 1:10pm-6pm: EFL Playoffs
- Newport vs Tranmere
- Charlton vs Sunderland
- Aston Villa vs West Brom
- Derby vs Leeds
- West Brom vs Aston Villa
- Leeds vs Derby
- Derby vs Aston Villa
- 6pm-8pm: PSL T20 Highlights
- Shane Watson: Multan vs Quetta
- Ben Dunk: Lahore v Karachi
- Chris Lynn: Lahore v Multan
- 8pm-8:30pm: Sporting Rivalries: The Ashes
- 8:30pm-9pmL Temples of Sport: MCG
- 9pm-11:30pm: Cricket’s Greatest Aussies
- Allan Border
- Adam Gilchrist
- Glenn McGrath
- Steve Waugh
- Shane Warne
- 11:30pm-12am: My Sporting moments: Stuart Broad & James Haskell
Saturday 2 May
- 12am-6am: Aussie's Abroad
- Aaron Mooy
- Matt Leckie
- Mile Jedinak
- 6am-7:30am: PSL T20 Highlights
- Shane Watson: Multan vs Quetta
- Ben Dunk: Lahore v Karachi
- Chris Lynn: Lahore v Multan
- 7:30am-8am: Sporting Greats: Shane Warne
- 8am-8:30am: Sporting Rivalries: The Ashes
- 8:30am-9am: Temples of Sport: MCG
- 9am-11:30am: Cricket’s Greatest
- Allan Border
- Adam Gilchrist
- Glenn McGrath
- Steve Waugh
- Shane Warne
- 11:30am-12pm: My Sporting Moment: Stuart Broad & James Haskell
- 12pm-5:40pm: Arsenal: Gunners
- Dennis Bergkamp
- Season Review 88/89
- Season Review 97/98
- Arsenal 03/04
- Patrick Vieira
- Thierry Henry
- Patrick Vieira
- 4:40pm-6pm: Talking Talent: Laurent Koscielny
- 6pm-12:20am: Liverpool: YNWA
- Liverpool v Man Utd
- Man Utd v Liverpool
- Liverpool v Tottenham
- Bayern v Liverpool
- Liverpool '70's/'80s
Sunday 3 May
- 12:20am-12:50am: Temples of Sport: Wembley
- 12:50am-6am: EFL Playoffs
- Newport v Tranmere
- Charlton v S'land
- Villa v West Brom
- Derby v Leeds
- West Brom v Villa
- Leeds v Derby
- Derby v Villa
- 6am-12:20pm: Liverpool YNWA
- Liverpool v Man Utd
- Man Utd v Liverpool
- Man Utd v Liverpool
- Man Utd v Liverpool
- Liverpool '70's/'80s
- 12:20pm-2:10pm: MLS Classic Matches: Cali Clasico
- 2:10pm-3pm: The Beckham Effect
- 3pm-4:50pm: MLS Classic Matches: Cali Clasico
- 4:50pm-5:15pm: MLC – The Movement: Soccer & LGBTQ Pride
- 5:15pm-12am:Celtic: The Bhoys
- Soccer & LGBTQ Pride
- Rangers v Celtic
- Celtic '67
- Celtic v Rangers
- Old Firm & Prague
- Kenny
Monday 4 May
- 12am-6am: MLS Classic
- San Jose v DC Utd
- DC Utd v LA Galaxy
- Portland v Sporting KC
- 6am-12:45pm: Celtic: The Bhoys
- Rangers v Celtic
- Celtic '67
- Celtic v Rangers
- Old Firm & Prague
- Kenny
- 12:45pm-5:30pm: Chelsea TV
- Premier League Years 04/05
- Premier League Years 05/06
- Premier League Years 06/07
- Premier League Years 07/08
- Premier League Years 08/09
- Premier League Years 09/10
- Premier League Years 10/11
- Best of: Lampard
- Best of: Petrescu
- Best of: Malouda
- Best of: Joe Cole
- Best of: Vialli
- 5:30pm-9pm: Arsenal TV
- Arsenal v Tottenham
- Season Review 98/99
- 9pm-12pm: LFC TV
- Liverpool v Juventus
- Liverpool v Chelsea
Tuesday 5 May
- 12am-3:20am: Copa Lib
- Round of 16 1st Leg
- Round of 16 2nd Leg
- Quarter Final 1st Leg
- Quarter Final 2nd Leg
- Semi Final 1st Leg
- Semi Final 2nd Leg
- 3:20am-3:45am: The Road to Copa Libertadores
- 3:45am-5:30am: Copa Lib: Flamengo vs River Plate
- 5:30am-6am: Sporting Rivals: Argentina v Brazil
- 6am-9:40am: Arsenal TV
- Arsenal vs Tottenham
- Season Review 98/99
- 9:40am-12:30pm: LFC TV
- Liverpool vs Olympiacos
- Liverpool vs Juventus
- 12:30pm-1pm: Temples of Sport: Anfield
- 1pm-1:30pm: Football’s Greatest: Steven Gerrard
- 1:30pm-4pm: Crickets Greatest
- Shane Warne
- Glenn McGrath
- Steve Waugh
- Dennis Lillee
- Allan Border
- 4pm-4:30pm: Sporting Rivalries: The Ashes
- 4:30pm-6pm: Cricket’s Greatest Aussies
- Don Bradman
- Adam Gilchrist
- MCG
- 6pm-12am: Leeds: Local Rivals
- Sheff Utd vs Leeds
- Sheff Wed vs Leeds
- Leeds vs Sheff Wed
- Huddersfield vs Leeds
Wednesday 6 May
- 12am-12:25am: Road to Copa Sudamericana
- 12:25am-2:25am: Copa Suda: Colon vs Del Valle
- 2:25-6am: Recopa Sudamericana
- Del Valle vs Flamengo
- Flamengo vs Del Valle
- 6am-12pm: Leeds: Local Rivals
- Sheff Utd vs Leeds
- Sheff Wed vs Leeds
- Leeds vs Sheff Wed
- Huddersfield vs Leeds
- 12pm-3:30pm: Chelsea TV
- Chelsea TV
- Inside Chelsea
- 3:30pm-5:30pm: Arsenal TV
- Arsenal vs Tottenham
- 5:30pm-9pm: Football’s Greatest
- Arsenal '03/04
- Sir Bobby Charlton
- Alan Shearer
- Steven Gerrard
- Manchester United '90s
- Nottingham Forest '70s
- Chelsea '00s
- 9pm-12am: Chelsea TV
- Chelsea TV
- Inside Chelsea
Thursday 7 May
- 12am-6am: MLS Classic Matches
- San Jose vs DC Utd (1996)
- DC Utd vs LA Galaxy (1996 MLS Cup)
- Portland vs Sporting KC (2015 Playoffs)
- 6am-9am: Football’s Greatest
- Sir Bobby Charlton
- Alan Shearer
- Steven Gerrard
- Manchester United '90s
- Nottingham Forest '70s
- Chelsea '00s
- 9am-12pm: Chelsea TV
- 12pm-6:30pm: Carabao Cup (Mini)
- Arsenal vs Norwich
- Swansea vs Man Utd
- Chelsea vs Everton
- Spurs vs West Ham
- Leicester vs Man City
- Arsenal vs West Ham
- Chelsea vs Bournemouth
- Bristol City vs Man Utd
- Man City vs Bristol City
- Chelsea vs Arsenal
- Bristol City vs Man City
- Arsenal vs Chelsea
- Arsenal vs Man City
- 6:30pm-7pm: Football’s Greatest: Steven Gerrard
- 7pm-12am: Aussies Abroad
- Oliver Bozanic
- Brandon Borrello
- Brad Smith
beIN SPORTS 3
Friday 1 May
- 12am-5am: Visma Ski Classics
- Toblach-Cortina
- Jizerska
- Vasaloppet
- 5am-6am: Ski Mountaineering
- Andorra
- Germany
- 6am-8am: At the Races
- Ascot
- Lester Piggott
- Frankie Dettori
- AP McCoy
- 8am-11am: Fight Night
- Sugar Ray Robinson
- Muhammad Ali
- Ali v Frazier
- Joe Frazier
- Sugar Ray Leonard
- Carl Frampton & Chris Hoy
- 11am-5:30pm: Olympic Gold
- Nadia Comaneci
- Carl Lewis
- Rafael Nadal
- Usain Bolt
- Muhammad Ali
- Michael Johnson
- Mark Spitz
- Jesse Owens
- Daley Thompson
- Steve Redgrave
- Mo Farah
- Ian Thorpe
- Coe v Ovett
- 5:30pm-6pm: My Sporting Moment: Stuart Broad & James Haskell
- 6pm-12:05am: Rugby Rivalries
- England vs Wales
- Wales vs England
- England vs Wales
- England vs Wales
Saturday 2 May
- 12:05am-1:40am: The Gat Trick: Wales Grand Slam Victory
- 1:40am-3:10am: A Perfect Ten
- 3:10am-5:10am: Sporting Greats
- Jonah Lomu
- Sean Fitzpatrick
- Mal Meninga
- Brian O'Driscoll
- 5:10am-5:40am: Sporting Rivalries: South Africa v New Zealand
- 5:40am-6am: Best of Six Nations: Jacob Stockdale
- 6am-12:05pm: Rugby Rivalries
- England vs Wales
- Wales vs England
- England vs Wales
- England vs Wales
- 12:05pm- 12:35pm: Six Nations Mini
- Wales vs Italy
- Ireland vs Wales
- Wales vs France
- 12:35pm-6pm: Rugby Rivalries: Wales vs Wallabies
- 6pm-6:30pm: Sporting Greats: Carl Forgarty
- 6:30pm-7:30pm: Ferrari Challenge: Nurburgring
- 7:30pm-8pm: FIA Truck Racing: Nurburgring
- 8pm-8:30pm: FIA Formula Regional: Red Bull Ring
- 8:30pm-9:30pm: DTM Highlights: Misano
- 9:30pm-10pm: Racing Files: Jim Clark
- 10pm-10:30pm: Racing Files: Legendary Tracks
- 10:30pm-12am: The Race: Silverstone
Sunday 3 May
- 12am-5am: Sporting Countdowns
- Dominance
- Entertainers
- Rivalries
- Moments
- Comebacks
- Controversies
- Pioneers
- Shocks
- Fairytales
- Meltdowns
- 5pm-6am: Sporting Greats
- Colin McRae
- Carl Fogarty
- 6am-7am:Ferrari Challenge: Nurburgring
- 7am-7:30am: FIA Truck Racing: Nurburgring
- 7:30am-8am: FIA Formula Regional: Red Bull Ring
- 8am-9am: DTM Highlights: Misano
- 9am-11am: Racing Files
- Sir Stirling Moss
- Monaco Grand Prix
- Jim Clark
- Legendary Tracks
- 11am-12:30pm: The Race: Silverstone
- 12:30pm-1pm: Sporting Greats: Colin McRae
- 1pm-6pm: WTA
- My Story: Ashleigh Barty
- Barty Rivals: Barty v Pliskova
- My Story :Karolina Pliskova
- Barty Rivals: Barty v Pliskova
- My Story: Ashleigh Barty
- My Story: Karolina Pliskova
- 6pm-11pm: Temples of Sport
- St Andrews
- Lords
- Alpe d'Huez
- Camp Nou
- Maracana
- MCG
- Wembley
- Ascot
- Anfield
- Royal Birkdale
- 11pm- 11:30pm: Sporting Rivalries: The Big Three
- 11:30pm-12am: Sporting Greats: Arnold Palmer
Monday 4 May
- 12am-6am: Olympic Gold
- Carl Lewis
- Rafael Nadal
- Usain Bolt
- Muhammad Ali
- Michael Johnson
- Mark Spitz
- Jesse Owens
- Daley Thompson
- Steve Redgrave
- Mo Farah
- Ian Thorpe
- Nadia Comaneci
- 6am-11am: Temples of Sport
- St Andrews
- Lords
- Alpe d'Huez
- Camp Nou
- Maracana
- MCG
- Wembley
- Ascot
- Anfield
- Royal Birkdale
- 11am-11:30am: Sporting Rivalries: The Big Three
- 11:30am-12pm: Sporting Greats: Arnold Palmer
- 12pm-5pm: My Sporting Moments
- Blake & Adlington
- Frampton & Hoy
- Kerber & Boyce
- Molinari & Felix
- Broad & Haskell
- Alves & Walsh
- Lloyd & Taylor
- Fuchs & Ohuruogu
- Habana & Brownlee
- Di Maria & Sorenstam
- 5pm-12am: Born in the USA
- Edwin Moses
- Arnold Palmer
- Babe Ruth
- Jesse Owens
- Miracle on Ice
- Carl Lewis
- Michael Johnson
- Mark Spitz
- USSR v USA
- Sugar Ray Robinson
- Muhammad Ali
- Joe Frazier
- Ali v Frazier
- Greg Lemond
Tuesday 5 May
- 12am-2:45am: Fed Cup Highlights
- 1st Round
- Semi-Final
- Final
- 2:45am-4:35am: Davis Cup
- Qualifiers
- Finals
- 4:45am-5:30am: Fed Cup Highlights: Best of 2019
- 5:30am-6am: WTA All Access
- 6am-11:30am: Born in the USA
- Babe Ruth
- Jesse Owens
- Miracle on Ice
- Carl Lewis
- Michael Johnson
- Mark Spitz
- USSR v USA
- Sugar Ray Robinson
- Muhammad Ali
- Joe Frazier
- Ali v Frazier
- 11:30am-5pm: Best of the Barbarians
- Barbarians vs All Blacks
- England vs Barbarians
- Wales vs Barbarians
- 5pm-12am: WTA
- WTA Miami: Quarter Final - Barty v Kvitova
- WTA Miami: Semi Final - Barty v Kontaveit
- WTA Miami: Final - Barty v Pliskova
- My Story: Anett Kontaveit
- My Story: Karolina Pliskova
- My Story: Ashleigh Barty
Wednesday 6 May
- 12am-3:55am: F1H2O Highlights
- Season Preview
- GP of Saudi Arabia
- GP of Portugal
- GP of France
- GP of Xiamen
- GP of China
- GP of Sharjah
- Season Review
- 3:55am-4:55am: Sailing Legend: Sir Robin-Johnston
- 4:55-5:55am: Inside Sailing
- 5:55am-1pm: WTA
- Miami: Quarter Final - Barty v Kvitova
- My Story: Anett Kontaveit
- Miami: Semi Final - Barty v Kontaveit
- My Story: Karolina Pliskova
- Miami: Final - Barty v Pliskova
- My story: Ashleigh Barty
- 1pm-6pm: Sporting Records
- Age
- Career
- Distance
- Fastest
- First
- Greatest
- Highest
- Medal
- Team
- Time
- 6pm-11:50pm: Wallabies Winning
- Scotland v Wallabies
- Wales v Wallabies
- Italy v Wallabies
- 11:50pm-12am: Six Nations Mini: England v Wales
Thursday 7 May
- 12am-12:30am: Temples of Sport: Ascot
- 12:30am-2am: At the Races
- Lester Piggott
- Frankie Dettori
- AP McCoy
- 2am-4:30am: Fight Night
- Sugar Ray Robinson
- Muhammad Ali
- Ali v Frazier
- Joe Frazier
- Sugar Ray Leonard
- 4:30am-5am: My Sporting Moment: Carl Frampton & Chris Hoy
- 5am-6am: Sporting Greats
- Eddy Merckx
- Mal Meninga
- 6am-11:50am: Wallabies Winning
- Scotland v Wallabies
- Wales vs Wallabies
- Italy vs Wallabies
- 11:50am-6pm: WTA Finals
- Bencic v Svitolina
- Barty v Pliskova
- Barty v Svitolina
- 6pm-12am: Golfing Greats
- Sir Nick Faldo
- Tom Watson
- St Andrews
- The Big Three
- Gary Player
- Jack Nicklaus
- Arnold Palmer
- Royal Birkdale
- Seve Ballesteros
- Sir Nick Faldo
- Tom Watson
- St Andrews