As the sporting world takes a break amid the coronavirus pandemic, beIN will bring you the best that sport has to offer, across its three channels- beIN 1, beIN 2 and beIN 3, and streaming product beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Over the next seven days we'll have: The premiere of our Liverpool documentary '30 years of hurt' plus features on football's greatest clubs and players; replays of some classic derbies and much more!

beIN SPORTS 1

Friday 1 May

12am-5:30am: Derby della Madonnina Inter vs Milan Milan vs Inter Inter vs Milan

5:30am-6am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 26

6am-7am: 500 Great Goals

7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep. 23

7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 27

8am-12pm: Bundesliga The Bayern Treble The Best Goals: Bayern Wolfsburg vs Bayern St. Pauli vs Bayern Roots Bundesliga Weekly: Top 11: Birds of Paradise Best Saves of the 90's

12pm-12:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 27

12:30pm-6pm: El Derbi Madrileno: Atletico vs Real Madrid 2016/2017 Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Atletico vs Real Madrid

6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 24

6:30pm-7pm: They Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 27

7pm-11pm: Boys From Brazil Brazil v Argentina Roberto Carlos Cafu Rivaldo Kaka Santos '60s Mario Zagallo

11pm-11:30pm: The Keys Gray Show: Ep. 27

11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 24

Saturday 2 May

12am-5:30am: El Derbi Madrileno Atletico vs Real Madrid 2016/2017 Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Atletico vs Real Madrid

5:30am-6am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 27

6am-7am: All at Home PSG Gaming Cup

7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep. 24

7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 28

8am-11am: FIFA 20 – Stay and Play Cup: Rd 16 Day 1

11am-12:50pm: Magic of El Clasico : Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2010/2011

12:50pm-1:20pm: Stars of El Clasico: Luis Suarez

1:20pm-3:10pm: Magic of El Clasico: Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2010/2011

3:10pm-3:40pm: Stars of El Clasico: Hugo Sanchez

3:40pm-5:30pm: Magic of El Clasico: Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2009/2010

5:30pm-6pm: Football’s Greatest Club: Real Madrid

6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 25

6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 28

7pm-11pm: Football’s Greatest Didier Deschamps Fernando Hierro Gianluca Vialli Jean-Pierre Papin Jurgen Klinsmann Karl-Heinz Rummenigge Ronald Koeman Xabi Alonso

11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 28

11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 25

Sunday 3 May

12am-6am: El Clasico Magic of El Clasico: Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2010/2011 Stars of El Clasico: Luis Suarez Magic of El Clasico: Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2010/2011 Stars of El Clasico: Hugo Sanchez Magic of El Clasico: Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2009/2010

6am-6:30am: Football’s Greatest Clubs: Real Madrid 50s & 60s

6:30am-7am: FootBall’s Greatest: Didier Deschamps

7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep. 25

7:30am-11am: Football’s Greatest Fernando Hierro Gianluca Vialli Jean-Pierre Papin Jurgen Klinsmann Karl-Heinz Rummenigge Ronald Koeman Xabi Alonso

11am-6pm: Jardim’s Monaco Monaco vs PSG Monaco vs Marseille Marseille vs Monaco Monaco vs Nice Monaco vs Metz Monaco v St Etienne

6pm-6:30pm: Mark My Words!: Goals

6:30pm-7pm: Year of My Life: Emile Heskey

7pm-11pm: El Clasico Magic of El Clasico: Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2003/2004 Stars of El Clasico: Cristiano Ronaldo



Magic of El Clasico: Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2006/2007

11pm-11:30pm: Mark My Words!: Goals

11:30pm-12:15am: Year of My Life: Emile Heskey

Monday 4 May

12am-2:45am: Chelsea TV and Inside Chelsea

2:45am-7am: Jardin’s Monaco Monaco vs Nice Monaco vs Metz Monaco v St Etienne

7am-7:30am: Mark My Words!: Goals

7:30am-8am: Year Of My Life: Emile Heskey

8am-11:20am: El Clasico Magic of El Clasico: Real Madrid vs Celta 2005/2006 Mgic of El Clasico: Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2006/2007

11:30am-12pm: Stars if El Clasico: Cristiano Ronaldo

6pm-6:30pm: Mark My Words!: Players

6:30pm-7pm: Year Of My Life: Gilberto Silva

7pm-11pm: Football’s Greatest: Lionel Messi

11pm-11:30pm: Mark My Words! :Players

11:30pm-12:05am: Year Of My Life: Gilebrto Silva

Tuesday 5 May

12:05am-7am: LaLiga Classic: Real Madrid vs Celta 2005/2006 LaLiga Files Classic: Real Madrid vs Villarreal 2009/2010 Legendary Stadiums Classic: Getafe vs Valencia 2010/2011 LaLiga Files

7am-7:30am: Mark My Words!: Players

7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 29

8am-8:30am: Year Of My Life: Gilberto Silva

8:30am-12pm: Football Icons: Lionel Messi

12pm-12:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 29

12:30pm-6pm: Choc des Olympiques Lyon vs Marseille Marseille v Lyon Lyon vs Marseille Marseille vs Lyon

6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 26

6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 29

7pm-7:30pm: Inside Serie A

7:30pm-11pm: Superclub – Napoli Diego Maradona Bologna v Napoli Lazio v Napoli Napoli vs Lazio Juventus vs Napoli Maradona in Naples

11pm-11:30pm: They Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 26

11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 26

Wednesday 6 May

12am-5:30am: Choc Des Olympiques Lyon vs Marseille Marseille v Lyon Lyon vs Marseille Marseille vs Lyon

5:30am-6am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 29

6am-7am: 500 Great Goals

7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep. 26

7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 30

8am-8:30am: Inside Serie A

8:30am-12pm: Superclub – Napoli Diego Maradona Bologna v Napoli Lazio v Napoli Napoli vs Lazio Juventus vs Napoli Maradona In Naples

12pm-12:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 30

12:30pm-5:45pm: Borussen derby Dortmund v Monchengladbach Monchengladbach v Dortmund Dortmund vs Monchengladbach

5:45pm-6pm: The Best Goals: Dortmund

6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 27

6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 30

7pm-11pm: LaLiga LaLiga Files LaLiga: Goalscoring Kings LaLiga Greatest: Roberto Carlos LaLiga Nations: Brazil Top Vintage Goals 3 StayAtHome 4 Sevilla vs Real Madrid Barcelona vs Leganes

11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep 30

11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 27

Thursday 7 May

12am-5:15am: Borussen derby Dortmund v Monchengladbach Monchengladbach v Dortmund Dortmund vs Monchengladbach

5:15am-5:30am: The Best Goals: Dortmund

5:30am-6am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 30

6am-7am: Football Funnies

7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep. 27

7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 31

8am-12pm: LaLiga LaLiga Files Goalscoring Kings LaLiga’s Greatest: Roberto Carlos La Liga Nations: Brazil Top Vintage Goals 3 StayAtHome 4 Sevilla vs Real Madrid Barcelona vs Leganes

12pm-12:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 31

12:30pm-2:20pm: Derby della Capitale Lazio vs Roma Roma vs Lazio Roma vs Lazio

6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 28

6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 31

7pm-8pm: The Champions Club

8pm-11pm: Bundesliga Super Strikers The Best Solo Goals Rudi Voller Bundesliga Weekly Bayern vs Dortmund Dortmund vs Schalke

11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 31

11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 28

beIN SPORTS 2

Friday 1 May

12:15am-12:45am: Temples of Sport: Wembley

12:45am-5:45am: Tournoi de Frnace: France vs Brazil Brazil vs Canada France vs Netherlands

5:45am-6:15am: Sporting Greats: Mia Hamm

6:15am-12:40pm: Aussie’s Abroad Aaron Mooy Matt Leckie Mile Jedinak

12:40pm-1:10pm: Temples of Sport: Wembley

1:10pm-6pm: EFL Playoffs Newport vs Tranmere Charlton vs Sunderland Aston Villa vs West Brom Derby vs Leeds West Brom vs Aston Villa Leeds vs Derby Derby vs Aston Villa

6pm-8pm: PSL T20 Highlights Shane Watson: Multan vs Quetta Ben Dunk: Lahore v Karachi Chris Lynn: Lahore v Multan

8pm-8:30pm: Sporting Rivalries: The Ashes

8:30pm-9pmL Temples of Sport: MCG

9pm-11:30pm: Cricket’s Greatest Aussies Allan Border Adam Gilchrist Glenn McGrath Steve Waugh Shane Warne

11:30pm-12am: My Sporting moments: Stuart Broad & James Haskell

Saturday 2 May

12am-6am: Aussie's Abroad Aaron Mooy Matt Leckie Mile Jedinak

6am-7:30am: PSL T20 Highlights Shane Watson: Multan vs Quetta Ben Dunk: Lahore v Karachi Chris Lynn: Lahore v Multan

7:30am-8am: Sporting Greats: Shane Warne

8am-8:30am: Sporting Rivalries: The Ashes

8:30am-9am: Temples of Sport: MCG

9am-11:30am: Cricket’s Greatest Allan Border Adam Gilchrist Glenn McGrath Steve Waugh Shane Warne

11:30am-12pm: My Sporting Moment: Stuart Broad & James Haskell

12pm-5:40pm: Arsenal: Gunners Dennis Bergkamp Season Review 88/89 Season Review 97/98 Arsenal 03/04 Patrick Vieira Thierry Henry Patrick Vieira

4:40pm-6pm: Talking Talent: Laurent Koscielny

6pm-12:20am: Liverpool: YNWA Liverpool v Man Utd Man Utd v Liverpool Liverpool v Tottenham Bayern v Liverpool Liverpool '70's/'80s



Sunday 3 May

12:20am-12:50am: Temples of Sport: Wembley

12:50am-6am: EFL Playoffs Newport v Tranmere Charlton v S'land Villa v West Brom Derby v Leeds West Brom v Villa Leeds v Derby Derby v Villa

6am-12:20pm: Liverpool YNWA Liverpool v Man Utd Man Utd v Liverpool Man Utd v Liverpool Man Utd v Liverpool Liverpool '70's/'80s

12:20pm-2:10pm: MLS Classic Matches: Cali Clasico

2:10pm-3pm: The Beckham Effect

3pm-4:50pm: MLS Classic Matches: Cali Clasico

4:50pm-5:15pm: MLC – The Movement: Soccer & LGBTQ Pride

5:15pm-12am: Celtic: The Bhoys Soccer & LGBTQ Pride Rangers v Celtic Celtic '67 Celtic v Rangers Old Firm & Prague Kenny



Monday 4 May

12am-6am: MLS Classic San Jose v DC Utd DC Utd v LA Galaxy Portland v Sporting KC

6am-12:45pm: Celtic: The Bhoys Rangers v Celtic Celtic '67 Celtic v Rangers Old Firm & Prague Kenny

12:45pm-5:30pm: Chelsea TV Premier League Years 04/05 Premier League Years 05/06 Premier League Years 06/07 Premier League Years 07/08 Premier League Years 08/09 Premier League Years 09/10 Premier League Years 10/11 Best of: Lampard Best of: Petrescu Best of: Malouda Best of: Joe Cole Best of: Vialli

5:30pm-9pm: Arsenal TV Arsenal v Tottenham Season Review 98/99

9pm-12pm: LFC TV Liverpool v Juventus Liverpool v Chelsea



Tuesday 5 May

12am-3:20am: Copa Lib Round of 16 1st Leg Round of 16 2nd Leg Quarter Final 1st Leg Quarter Final 2nd Leg Semi Final 1st Leg Semi Final 2nd Leg

3:20am-3:45am: The Road to Copa Libertadores

3:45am-5:30am: Copa Lib: Flamengo vs River Plate

5:30am-6am: Sporting Rivals: Argentina v Brazil

6am-9:40am: Arsenal TV Arsenal vs Tottenham Season Review 98/99

9:40am-12:30pm: LFC TV Liverpool vs Olympiacos Liverpool vs Juventus

12:30pm-1pm: Temples of Sport: Anfield

1pm-1:30pm: Football’s Greatest: Steven Gerrard

1:30pm-4pm: Crickets Greatest Shane Warne Glenn McGrath Steve Waugh Dennis Lillee Allan Border

4pm-4:30pm: Sporting Rivalries: The Ashes

4:30pm-6pm: Cricket’s Greatest Aussies Don Bradman Adam Gilchrist MCG

6pm-12am: Leeds: Local Rivals Sheff Utd vs Leeds Sheff Wed vs Leeds Leeds vs Sheff Wed Huddersfield vs Leeds



Wednesday 6 May

12am-12:25am: Road to Copa Sudamericana

12:25am-2:25am: Copa Suda: Colon vs Del Valle

2:25-6am: Recopa Sudamericana Del Valle vs Flamengo Flamengo vs Del Valle

6am-12pm: Leeds: Local Rivals Sheff Utd vs Leeds Sheff Wed vs Leeds Leeds vs Sheff Wed Huddersfield vs Leeds

12pm-3:30pm: Chelsea TV Chelsea TV Inside Chelsea

3:30pm-5:30pm : Arsenal TV Arsenal vs Tottenham

5:30pm-9pm: Football’s Greatest Arsenal '03/04 Sir Bobby Charlton Alan Shearer Steven Gerrard Manchester United '90s Nottingham Forest '70s Chelsea '00s

9pm-12am: Chelsea TV Chelsea TV Inside Chelsea



Thursday 7 May

12am-6am: MLS Classic Matches San Jose vs DC Utd (1996) DC Utd vs LA Galaxy (1996 MLS Cup) Portland vs Sporting KC (2015 Playoffs)

6am-9am: Football’s Greatest Sir Bobby Charlton Alan Shearer Steven Gerrard Manchester United '90s Nottingham Forest '70s Chelsea '00s

9am-12pm: Chelsea TV

12pm-6:30pm: Carabao Cup (Mini) Arsenal vs Norwich Swansea vs Man Utd Chelsea vs Everton Spurs vs West Ham Leicester vs Man City Arsenal vs West Ham Chelsea vs Bournemouth Bristol City vs Man Utd Man City vs Bristol City Chelsea vs Arsenal Bristol City vs Man City Arsenal vs Chelsea Arsenal vs Man City

6:30pm-7pm: Football’s Greatest: Steven Gerrard

7pm-12am: Aussies Abroad Oliver Bozanic Brandon Borrello Brad Smith



beIN SPORTS 3

Friday 1 May

12am-5am: Visma Ski Classics Toblach-Cortina Jizerska Vasaloppet

5am-6am: Ski Mountaineering Andorra Germany

6am-8am: At the Races Ascot Lester Piggott Frankie Dettori AP McCoy

8am-11am: Fight Night Sugar Ray Robinson Muhammad Ali Ali v Frazier Joe Frazier Sugar Ray Leonard Carl Frampton & Chris Hoy

11am-5:30pm: Olympic Gold Nadia Comaneci Carl Lewis Rafael Nadal Usain Bolt Muhammad Ali Michael Johnson Mark Spitz Jesse Owens Daley Thompson Steve Redgrave Mo Farah Ian Thorpe Coe v Ovett

5:30pm-6pm: My Sporting Moment: Stuart Broad & James Haskell

6pm-12:05am: Rugby Rivalries England vs Wales Wales vs England England vs Wales England vs Wales



Saturday 2 May

12:05am-1:40am: The Gat Trick: Wales Grand Slam Victory

1:40am-3:10am: A Perfect Ten

3:10am-5:10am: Sporting Greats Jonah Lomu Sean Fitzpatrick Mal Meninga Brian O'Driscoll

5:10am-5:40am: Sporting Rivalries: South Africa v New Zealand

5:40am-6am: Best of Six Nations: Jacob Stockdale

6am-12:05pm: Rugby Rivalries England vs Wales Wales vs England England vs Wales England vs Wales

12:05pm- 12:35pm: Six Nations Mini Wales vs Italy Ireland vs Wales Wales vs France



12:35pm-6pm: Rugby Rivalries: Wales vs Wallabies

6pm-6:30pm: Sporting Greats: Carl Forgarty

6:30pm-7:30pm: Ferrari Challenge: Nurburgring

7:30pm-8pm: FIA Truck Racing: Nurburgring

8pm-8:30pm: FIA Formula Regional: Red Bull Ring

8:30pm-9:30pm: DTM Highlights: Misano

9:30pm-10pm: Racing Files: Jim Clark

10pm-10:30pm: Racing Files: Legendary Tracks

10:30pm-12am: The Race: Silverstone

Sunday 3 May

12am-5am: Sporting Countdowns Dominance Entertainers Rivalries Moments Comebacks Controversies Pioneers Shocks Fairytales Meltdowns

5pm-6am: Sporting Greats Colin McRae Carl Fogarty

6am-7am:Ferrari Challenge: Nurburgring

7am-7:30am: FIA Truck Racing: Nurburgring

7:30am-8am: FIA Formula Regional: Red Bull Ring

8am-9am: DTM Highlights: Misano

9am-11am: Racing Files Sir Stirling Moss Monaco Grand Prix Jim Clark Legendary Tracks

11am-12:30pm: The Race: Silverstone

12:30pm-1pm: Sporting Greats: Colin McRae

1pm-6pm: WTA My Story: Ashleigh Barty Barty Rivals: Barty v Pliskova My Story : Karolina Pliskova Barty Rivals: Barty v Pliskova My Story: Ashleigh Barty My Story: Karolina Pliskova

6pm-11pm: Temples of Sport St Andrews Lords Alpe d'Huez Camp Nou Maracana MCG Wembley Ascot Anfield Royal Birkdale

11pm- 11:30pm: Sporting Rivalries: The Big Three

11:30pm-12am: Sporting Greats : Arnold Palmer

Monday 4 May

12am-6am: Olympic Gold Carl Lewis Rafael Nadal Usain Bolt Muhammad Ali Michael Johnson Mark Spitz Jesse Owens Daley Thompson Steve Redgrave Mo Farah Ian Thorpe Nadia Comaneci

6am-11am: Temples of Sport St Andrews Lords Alpe d'Huez Camp Nou Maracana MCG Wembley Ascot Anfield Royal Birkdale

11am-11:30am: Sporting Rivalries: The Big Three

11:30am-12pm: Sporting Greats: Arnold Palmer

12pm-5pm: My Sporting Moments Blake & Adlington Frampton & Hoy Kerber & Boyce Molinari & Felix Broad & Haskell Alves & Walsh Lloyd & Taylor Fuchs & Ohuruogu Habana & Brownlee Di Maria & Sorenstam

5pm-12am: Born in the USA

Edwin Moses

Arnold Palmer

Babe Ruth

Jesse Owens

Miracle on Ice

Carl Lewis

Michael Johnson

Mark Spitz

USSR v USA

Sugar Ray Robinson

Muhammad Ali

Joe Frazier

Ali v Frazier

Greg Lemond

Tuesday 5 May

12am-2:45am: Fed Cup Highlights 1st Round Semi-Final Final

2:45am-4:35am: Davis Cup Qualifiers Finals

4:45am-5:30am: Fed Cup Highlights: Best of 2019

5:30am-6am: WTA All Access

6am-11:30am: Born in the USA Babe Ruth Jesse Owens Miracle on Ice Carl Lewis Michael Johnson Mark Spitz USSR v USA Sugar Ray Robinson Muhammad Ali Joe Frazier Ali v Frazier

11:30am-5pm: Best of the Barbarians Barbarians vs All Blacks England vs Barbarians Wales vs Barbarians

5pm-12am: WTA WTA Miami: Quarter Final - Barty v Kvitova WTA Miami: Semi Final - Barty v Kontaveit WTA Miami: Final - Barty v Pliskova My Story: Anett Kontaveit My Story: Karolina Pliskova My Story: Ashleigh Barty



Wednesday 6 May

12am-3:55am: F1H2O Highlights Season Preview GP of Saudi Arabia GP of Portugal GP of France GP of Xiamen GP of China GP of Sharjah Season Review

3:55am-4:55am: Sailing Legend: Sir Robin-Johnston

4:55-5:55am: Inside Sailing

5:55am-1pm: WTA Miami: Quarter Final - Barty v Kvitova My Story: Anett Kontaveit Miami: Semi Final - Barty v Kontaveit My Story: Karolina Pliskova Miami: Final - Barty v Pliskova My story: Ashleigh Barty

1pm-6pm: Sporting Records Age Career Distance Fastest First Greatest Highest Medal Team Time

6pm-11:50pm: Wallabies Winning Scotland v Wallabies Wales v Wallabies Italy v Wallabies

11:50pm-12am: Six Nations Mini: England v Wales

Thursday 7 May