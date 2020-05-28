SUBSCRIBE TO beIN SPORTS TO ACCESS THE WORLD'S BIGGEST NAMES IN THE BEST LEAGUES

The Bundesliga is on beIN SPORTS this weekend, plus here's everything beIN has on offer on beIN 1, beIN 2 and beIN 3, and streaming product beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Over the next seven days we'll have: more live BUndesliga, plus features on football's greatest clubs and players; replays of some classic derbies and much more!

beIN SPORTS 1

Friday 29 May

12am-1:40am: Bundesliga: Leipzig v Hertha

1:40am-3:20am: Bundesliga: FC Union vs Mainz

3:20am-5am: Bundesliga: Bremen vs Monchengladbach

5am-5:30am: Bundesliga Mini:

5:30am-6am: Augsburg vs Paderborn

6am-7am: Champion Club

7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep. 43

7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 47

8am-9am: The Football Years 1994/95 1995/96

9am-10am: Bundesliga Highlights

10am-11am: Bundesliga Mini: Dortmund v Bayern

11am-12pm: The Champions Club

12pm-12:30pm: The Keys and Gray: Ep. 47

12:30pm-6pm: Bundesliga Dortmund vs Bayern Best: Bayern vs Dortmund Leipzig vs Hertha

6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 44

6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 47

7pm-10pm: Boys From Brazil Mario Zagallo Maracana Argentina v Brazil Internacional vs Chivas Guadalajara

10pm-11pm: The Champions Club

11pm-12am: The Keys and Gray Show: EP. 47

Saturday 30 May

12am-3:30am: Derbi Barceloni Barcelona vs Espanyol 2017/18 Espanyol vs Barcelona 2017/18

3:30am-4am: Bundesliga Weekly

4am-4:25am: LIVE: Bundesliga Pre Game: Freiburg v Leverkusen

4:25am-6:30am: LIVE: Bundesliga: Freiburg vs Leverkusen

6:30am-7am: LIVE: Bundesliga Post Game: Freiburg v Leverkusen

7am-7:30am: Sports burst: Ep. 44

7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 48

8am-8:30am: Mark My Words!: UCL

8:30am-10:20am: eMLS

10:20am-1pm: Bundesliga Bundesliga Weekly Freiburg vs Leverkusen Record Holders

1pm-6pm: Stars/Magic of El Clasico Star of El Clasico: Alfredo di Stéfano Magic of El Clasico: Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2014/2015 Star of El Clasico: Ferenc Puskás Magic of El Clasico: Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2015/2016 Star of El Clasico: Rivaldo



6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 45

6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 48

7pm-11pm: Bundesliga Mini: Freiburg vs Leverkusen Bundesliga Highlights: Rnd 28 Bundesliga Weekly Mini: Dortmund vs Bayern Bundesliga: Super Strikers The Best Goals: Schalke Werder Bremen‘s 2004 Double

11pm-11:25pm: LIVE: Bundesliga Pre Game: Schalke vs Bremen

11:25pm-1:30am: LIVE Bundesliga: Schalke vs Bremen

Sunday 31 May

1:30am-2am: LIVE: Bundesliga Post Game: Wolfsburg v Frankfurt

2am-2:25am: LIVE: Bundesliga Pre Game: Bayern v Dusseldorf

2:25am-4:30am: LIVE: Bundesliga: Bayern vs Dusseldorf

4:30am-5:30am: LIVE: Bundesliga Post Game: Bayern v Dusseldorf

5:30am-7:30am: Bundesliga Rudi Voller Mainz vs Hoffenheim The Fastest Goals

7:30am-8am: Sports Burst: Ep. 45

8am-8:30am: Year Of My Life: Phil Neville

8:30am-6pm: Bundesliga Bayern vs Dusseldorf Wolfsburg vs Frankfurt Schalke vs Bremen Bayern vs Dusseldorf Mainz vs Hoffenheim Hertha vs Augsburg Bayern vs Dusseldorf Schalke vs Bremen Wolfsburg vs Frankfurt

6pm-7pm: Bundesliga Highlights

7pm-11pm: Bundesliga (Mini) Schalke vs Bremen (Mini) Mainz vs Hoffenheim Bayern vs Dusseldorf

11pm-11:25pm: LIVE: Bundesliga Pre Game: Monchengladbach v FC Union

11:25pm-1:30am: LIVE: Bundesliga: Monchengladbach v FC Union

Monday 1 June

1:30am-1:55am: LIVE: Bundesliga Pre Game: Paderborn v Dortmund

1:55am-4am: LIVE Bundesliga: Paderborn vs Dortmund

4am-4:30am: LIVE Bundesliga Post Game: Paderborn v Dortmund

4:30am-6am: Bundesliga Mini Bayern vs Dusseldorf Wolfsburg vs Frankfurt Hertha vs Augsburg

6am-7am: Bundesliga Highlights

7am-8:45am: Bundesliga: Paderborn vs Dortmund

8:45am-9:30am: My Season - Dortmund's title under Klopp

9:30am-11:15am: Bundesliga: Monchengladbach vs FC Union

11:15am-11:45am: Bundesliga Mini: Paderborn vs Dortmund

11:45am-12:45am: Bundesliga Highlights

12:45pm-5pm: Bundesliga The Fastest Goals (Mini) Monchengladbach vs FC Union Paderborn vs Dortmund Monchengladbach vs FC Union

5pm-6pm: Bundesliga Highlights

6pm-6:30pm: Bundesliga: Karl- Heinz Rummenigge

6:30pm-7pm: Year Of My Life: Emile Heskey

7pm-8pm: Bundesliga Highlights

8pm-10:15pm: Bundesliga: Paderborn vs Dortmund

10:15pm-11:15pm: Bundesliga Highlights

11:15pm-11:45pm: Year of My Life: Emile Heskey

11:45pm-12:15am: Andreas Herzog

Tuesday 2 June

12:15am-2:30am: Bundesliga Paderborn vs Dortmund (Mini) Monchengladbach vs FC Union

2:30am-3am: Rudi Voller

3am-4am: Bundesliga Highlights

4am-4:25am: LIVE: Bundesliga Pre Game: Cologne v Leipzig

4:25am-6:30am: LIVE Bundesliga: Cologne vs Leipzig

6:30am-7am: LIVE Bundesliga Post Game: Cologne v Leipzig

7am-7:30am: The Football Years: 1991/92

7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 49

8am-8:30am: Year Of My Life: Emile Heskey

8:30am-12pm: Bundesliga Highlights Cologne vs Leipzig Leipzig vs Bayern Dramatic Penalty Kicks

12pm-12:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 49

12:30pm-1pm: Football’s Greatest Clubs: Real Madrid Galacticos

1pm-4:30pm: LaLiga Classic Real Madrid vs Celta 2005/2006 Getafe vs Valencia 2010/2011 Cologne vs Leipzig

4:30pm-6pm: Bundesliga Highlights

6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 46

6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 49

7pm-7:30pm: Inside Serie A

7:30pm-11pm: Derby della Madonnina Inter vs Milan 2017/18 Milan vs Inter 2018/19 Inter vs Milan 2019/20 Milan Rivalry

11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 49

11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 46

Wednesday 3 June

12am-3:20am: LaLiga Classic Real Madrid vs Celta 2005/2006 Getafe vs Valencia 2010/2011

3:20am-5:30am: Serie A (Mini) Milan vs Inter Inter vs Milan

5:30am-6:30am: Football Rivalries: Milan & Rome

6:30am-7am: Bundesliga Mini: Cologne vs Leipzig

7am-7:30am:The Football Years: 1992/93

7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 50

8am-12pm: The Best of PSG Marseille vs PSG Paris Saint Germain v Bastia Saint-Etienne vs PSG

12pm-12:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 50

12:30pm-2:15pm: Bundesliga: Cologne vs Leipzig

2:15pm-2:50pm: My Season: Werder Bremen‘s 2004 Double

2:50pm-4:35pm: Bundesliga: Bayern vs Dusseldorf

4:35pm-5:10pm: Joshua Kimmich

5:10pm-5:30pm: The Best Goals: Eintracht

5:30pm-6pm: Bundesliga Mini: Paderborn vs Dortmund

6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 47

6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 50

7pm-11pm: LaLiga Andalucia Scandinavia Top Vintage Goals 7 BackToWin 3 Classic: Osasuna vs Barcelona 2011/2012 Unique Traditions

11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 50

11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 47

Thursday 4 June

12am-3:20am: Bundesliga Cologne vs Leipzig Schalke vs Bremen

3:20am-4:20am: Bundesliga Highlights

4:20am-6:25am: LIVE: Bundesliga: Bremen vs Frankfurt

6:25am-7am: Bundesliga: Werder Bremen‘s 2004 Double

7am-7:30am: The Football Year: 1993/94

7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 51

8am-12pm: LaLiga Clubs: Andalucia Scandinavia Top Vintage Goals 7 BackToWin 3 Classic: Osasuna vs Barcelona 2011/2012 Unique Traditions

12pm-12:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 51

12:30pm-2:45pm: Bundesliga: Bremen vs Frankfurt

2:45pm-5:30pm: Serie A (Mini) Juventus vs Napoli Napoli vs Juventus (Mini) Juventus vs Napoli

5:30pm-6pm: Bundesliga Mini: Bremen vs Frankfurt

6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 48

6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show

7pm-8pm: The Champions Club: Ep. 6

8pm-9pm: The Football Years 1996/97 1997/98

9pm-9:30pm: Bundesliga: Best of May

9:30pm-10pm: Bundesliga Weekly: Ep. 44

10pm-11pm: Bundesliga Mini Bremen vs Frankfurt Cologne vs Leipzig

11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 51

11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 48

beIN SPORTS 2

Friday 29 May

12am-1am: In Conversation Klopp & Wenger Martinez & Sanchez

1am-6am: The Football Years 1990/91 1991/92 1992/93 1993/94 1994/95 1995/96 1996/97 1997/98 1998/99 1999/00

6am-11:30am: Old Firm Kenny Dalglish Celtic vs Rangers Celtic '67 Celtic vs Rangers Old Firm & Prague

11:30am-6pm: MLS Hell is Real NY Red Bulls vs Tampa Bay Mutiny (1996) LA Galaxy vs Houston (2011 MLS Cup) The Beckham Effect Hell is Real Toronto 2016 - From Ecstasy to Agony Soccer in Las Vegas

6pm-11:30pm: Cricket’s Greatest Sunil Gavaskar Graham Gooch Don Bradman Sachin Tendulkar Garfield Sobers Jacques Kallis Adam Gilchrist Imran Khan Shane Warne Wasim Akram Michael Holding

11:30pm-12am: Temples of Sport: Lords

Saturday 30 May

12am-5:30am: Aussie’s Abroad Kenny Dougall Lyndon Dykes Elder & Irvine Aaron Mooy



5:30am-6am: Temples of Sport: Lords

6am-11:30am: Cricket’s Greatest Sunil Gavaskar Graham Gooch Don Bradman Sachin Tendulkar Garfield Sobers Jacques Kallis Adam Gilchrist Imran Khan Shane Warne Wasim Akram Michael Holding

11:30am-12pm: Temples of Sport: Lords

12pm-12:15pm: My Sporting Moment: Stuart Broad

12:15pm- 12:30pm: Sporting Triumphs: Michael Atherton

12:30pm-5pm: Football Icons: Mbappe Guingamp 18/19 Lyon 18/19 Dijon 19/20 Lyon 19/20

5pm-5:15pm: Sporting Triumphs: Thierry Henry

5:15pm-5:45pm: Football’s Greatest Teams: Arsenal '03/04

5:45pm-6pm: Sporting Triumphs: Gary Neville

6pm-11:20pm: Liverpool: YNWA Man Utd v Liverpool & Sporting Lisbon v Benfica Liverpool vs Real Madrid Liverpool vs Arsenal Liverpool vs Brighton Jason McAteer



11:20pm-1:25am: LIVE Bundesliga: Wolfsburg vs Frankfurt

Sunday 31 May

1:25am-1:40am: Bundesliga Classic:

1:40am-6am: EFL: Fallen Giants Bayern vs Dortmund Leeds vs Derby Nottm Forest vs Leeds Nottm Forest vs Derby Nottingham Forest '70s

6am-6:30am: Year Of My Life: Emile Heskey

6:30am-12:15pm: Liverpool: YNWA Liverpool vs Real Madrid Liverpool vs Arsenal Bill Shankly Liverpool vs Brighton Anfield Liverpool 30 Years Of Hurt Jason McAteer

12:15pm-5:30pm: Old Firm Classics Celtic vs Rangers ‘99 Celtic vs Rangers’00 Rangers vs Celtic ‘01 5:30pm-6pm: Football’s Greatest: Graeme Souness

6pm-12:15am: Magic of El Clasico Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2010/2011 Luis Suarez Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2010/2011 Johan Cruyff Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2009/2010



Monday 1 June

12:15am-12:30am: LaLiga: Necessary Rivalries

12:30am-6am: MLS: Best of Zaltan LA Galaxy vs LAFC LA Galaxy vs Orlando LA Galaxy vs Sporting KC Zlatan Ibrahimovic

6am-12pm: Magic of El Claisco Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2010/2011 Luis Suarez Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2010/2011 Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2009/2010

12pm-12:30pm: Year of My Life: Emile Heskey

12:30pm-1:55pm: LFC TV: Brighton 17/18

1:55pm-2:25pm: Carabao Cup Mini: Arsenal 19/20

2:25pm-2:55pm: Football’s Greatest Manages: Shankly

2:55pm-4:20pm: LFC TV: Brighton 17/18

4:20pm-4:50pm: Temples of Sport: Anfield

4:50pm-5:05pm: Carabao Cup: Liverpool vs Chelsea

5:05pm-9pm: Arsenal TV Arsenal vs Chelsea Season Review 02/03

9pm-11:50pm: LFC TV Arsenal 16 Arsenal 17

11:50pm-12:15am: 30 Years of Hurt

Tuesday 2 June

12:15am-3:35am: Copa Libertadores Highlights Round of 16 1st Leg Round of 16 2nd Leg Quarter Final 1st Leg Quarter Final 2nd Leg Semi Final 1st Leg Semi Final 2nd Leg

3:35am-5:45am: Copa Lib Road To The Final Flamengo vs River Plate

5:45am-6am: MLS: Playoff Moments : The Double Post

6am-9:55am: Arsenal TV Arsenal vs Chelsea Season Review 02/03

9:55am-12:45pm: LFC TV Arsenal vs Liverpool Liverpool vs Arsenal

12:45pm-6:15pm: Cricket’s Greatest XI Sunil Gavaskar Graham Gooch Don Bradman Sachin Tendulkar Garfield Sobers Jacques Kallis Adam Gilchrist Imran Khan Shane Warne Wasim Akram Michael Holding

6:15pm-11:30pm: Howay the Lads Huddersfield v Newcastle 16/17 Newcastle v Leeds 16/17 Newcastle v Preston 16/17

11:30pm-12am: Football’s Greatest: Alan Shearer

Wednesday 3 June

12am-5:30am: Cricket’s Greatest XI Sunil Gavaskar Graham Gooch Don Bradman Sachin Tendulkar Garfield Sobers Jacques Kallis Adam Gilchrist Imran Khan Shane Warne Wasim Akram Michael Holding

5:30am-6am: Temples of Sport: Lords

6am-6:30am: The Mavericks: Faustino Asprilla

6:30am-11:45am: Howay the Lads Huddersfield v Newcastle Newcastle v Leeds Newcastle v Preston

11:45am-12:15pm: Football’s Greatest: Alan Shearer

12:15pm-12:45pm: Year Of My Life: Gilberto Silva

12:45pm-5:30pm: Arsenal TV Season Review 88/89 Season Review 97/98 Season Review 01/02

5:30pm-6pm: Football’s Greatest: Dennis Bergkamp

6pm-9pm: England’s Greatest Anfield Chelsea '00s Arsenal '03/04 Steven Gerrard England v Argentina

9pm-12am: Chelsea TV Premier League Years 96/97 Inside Chelsea Best of: Flo



Thursday 4 June

12am-6am: MLS Classic: NY Red Bulls vs LA Galaxy (2007) The Beckham Effect Classic: LA Galaxy vs Houston (2011 MLS Cup) Classic: San Jose vs LA Galaxy (2012) Playoff Moments: The Double Post

6am-9am: England’s Greatest Anfield Chelsea '00s Arsenal '03/04 Steven Gerrard England v Argentina

9am-12pm: Chelsea TV Chelsea TV: Premier League Years 96/97 Inside Chelsea Best of: Flo

12pm-6:30pm: Carabao Cup Man Utd vs Rochdale Man City vs Southampton Chelsea vs Man Utd Liverpool vs Arsenal Aston Villa vs Liverpool Oxford vs Man City Preston vs Man City Man Utd vs Colchester Man Utd vs Man City Leicester vs Aston Villa Aston Villa vs Leicester Man City vs Man Utd Aston Villa vs Man City

6:30pm-12am: Old Firm Classics Steven Gerrard Rangers vs Celtic Graeme Souness Celtic vs Rangers Old Firm & Prague



beIN SPORTS 3

Friday 29 May

12:25am-2:10am: CHI AL Shaqab: CDI5* Dressage

2:10am-2:40am: Sporting Greats: Frankie Dettori

2:40am-5:30am: CHI AL Shaqab: CSI5* Show Jumping

5:30am-6am: Sporting Greats: Lester Piggott

6am-6:30am: My Sporting Moment: Bryan Habana & Alistair Brownlee

6:30am-12:30pm: Keep on Running Llanelli Triathlon Steelman Triathlon Bala Triathlon Snowman Triathlon Gower Triathlon Sandman Triathlon Haile Gebrselassie Mo Farah UK Challenge Transvulcania Ultra Marathon Le Marathon des Sable

12:30pm-6pm: WTA Big Ten highlights Dubai Indian Wells Miami Madrid Rome Toronto Cincinnati Wuhan Beijing Shenzen

6pm-12am: Rugby Rivalries England vs Ireland Ireland vs England England vs Ireland Stuart Broad & James Haskell



Saturday 30 May

12am-12:30am: Tennis United

12:30am-6:15am: Best of Barty Barty v Sharapova (CC) Barty v Kontaveit (CC) Barty v Sakkari (CC)

6:15am-6:30am: WTA My Story: Ashleigh Barty

6:30am-12pm: Rugby Rivalries England vs Ireland ‘18 Ireland vs England ‘19 England vs Ireland ‘20

12pm-1:15pm: DTM Esports

1:15pm-2:15pm:FIA Truck Racing: Jarama

2:15pm-3:15pm: FIA formula Regional: Monza

3:15pm-3:45pm: Lausitzring

3:45pm-4:15pm: GP Confidential

4:15pm-4:45pm: Racing Files: Mille Miglia & Targa Florio

4:45pm-6pm: The Race: Nurburgring

6pm-6:30pm: Sporting Greats: Dan Carter

6:30pm-10:20pm: All Blacks: Spring Tour 2016 Ireland v All Blacks France v All Blacks

10:20pm-11:20pm: Sporting Greats Jonah Lomu Richie McCaw

11:20pm-1:25pm: LIVE: Bundesliga: Hertha vs Augsburg

Sunday 31 May

1:25am-1:45am: Talking Talent: with Patrick Vieira

1:45am-5am: Best of Barty Semi Final - Barty v Strycova Final - Barty v Goerges

5am-5:30am: WTA All Access

5:30am-6am: Tennis United

6am-6:30am: Sporting Greats: Dan Carter

6:30am-10:20am: All Blacks: Spring Tour 2016 Ireland v All Blacks France v All Blacks

10:20am-11:50am: Sporting Greats Jonah Lomu Richie McCaw Sean Fitzpatrick

11:50am-12pm: Six Nations Mini: Scotland vs England

12pm-12:30pm: Tennis United

12:30pm-6:15pm: Best of Barty Barty v Sharapova Barty v Kontaveit Barty v Sakkari

6:15pm-6:30pm: WTA My Story: Ashleigh Barty

6:30pm-8:30pm: Davis Cup Highlights Qualifiers Finals

8:30pm-9pm: Sporting Rivalries: Federer v Nadal

9pm-11pm: Sporting Greats Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Ivan Lendl Mats Wilander

11pm-11:45pm: Sporting Triumphs Sir Nick Faldo Justin Rose Ian Poulter

11:45pm-12am: My Sporting Moments: Annika Sorenstam

Monday 1 June

12am-3am: Keep on Running Llanelli Triathlon Steelman Triathlon Bala Triathlon Snowman Triathlon Gower Triathlon Sandman Triathlon Haile Gebrselassie

3am-5:50am: Chelsea TV

5:50am-6am: WTA My Story: Ashleigh Barty

6am-8am: Davis Cup Qualifiers Finals

8am-8:30am: Sporting Rivalries: Federer v Nadal

8:30am-10:30am: Sporting Greats Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Ivan Lendl Mats Wilander

10:30am-11:15am: Sporting Triumphs Sir Nick Faldo Justin Rose Ian Poulter

11:15am-6pm: Davis Cup: Spain vs Argentina

6pm-10pm: Sporting Countdown/Records Countdowns: Pioneers Records: Highest Countdowns: Shocks Records: Medal Countdowns: Fairytales Records: Team Countdowns: Meltdowns Records: Time

10pm-12am: The Mavericks Chris Gayle Alberto Tomba John Daly Prince Naseem Hamed



Tuesday 2 June

12am-6am: Best of Osaka Final Barty v Osaka Osaka vs Kvitova

6am-10am: Sporting Countdowns/Records Countdowns: Pioneers Records: Highest Countdowns: Shocks Records: Medal Countdowns: Fairytales Records: Team Countdowns: Meltdowns Records: Time

10am-11am: The Mavericks Chris Gayle Alberto Tomba

11am-5pm: Davis Cup: Spain vs Great Britain

5pm-5:15pm: My Sporting Moments: Angelique Kerber

5:15pm-6pm: WTA – My Story: Elise Mertens

6pm-6:30pm: Tennis United

6:30pm-1:25am: Best of Barty Beijing Barty v Kvitova Barty v Bertens Barty v Osaka



Wednesday 3 June

1:25am-3am: The Gat-Trick: Wales Grand Slam Victory

3am-4:30am: Six Nations Mini France vs Wales Wales vs England Wales vs Ireland

4:30am-6am: A Perfect Ten: Dan Carter

6am-1pm: Best of Barty: Beijing 2019 Barty v Kvitova Barty v Bertens Barty v Osaka

1pm-5:45pm: Davis Cup: Spain vs Canada

5:45pm-6pm: My Sporting Moment: James Haskell

6pm-11:30pm: Rugby Rivalries England vs Wales ‘19 Wales vs England ‘19 England vs Wales ‘20

11:30pm-12am: Sporting Rivalries: Sir Gareth Edwards

