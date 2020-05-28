SUBSCRIBE TO beIN SPORTS TO ACCESS THE WORLD'S BIGGEST NAMES IN THE BEST LEAGUES
beIN SPORTS 1
Friday 29 May
- 12am-1:40am: Bundesliga: Leipzig v Hertha
- 1:40am-3:20am: Bundesliga: FC Union vs Mainz
- 3:20am-5am: Bundesliga: Bremen vs Monchengladbach
- 5am-5:30am: Bundesliga Mini:
- 5:30am-6am: Augsburg vs Paderborn
- 6am-7am: Champion Club
- 7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep. 43
- 7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 47
- 8am-9am: The Football Years
- 1994/95
- 1995/96
- 9am-10am: Bundesliga Highlights
- 10am-11am: Bundesliga Mini: Dortmund v Bayern
- 11am-12pm: The Champions Club
- 12pm-12:30pm: The Keys and Gray: Ep. 47
- 12:30pm-6pm: Bundesliga
- Dortmund vs Bayern
- Best: Bayern vs Dortmund
- Leipzig vs Hertha
- 6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 44
- 6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 47
- 7pm-10pm: Boys From Brazil
- Mario Zagallo
- Maracana
- Argentina v Brazil
- Internacional vs Chivas Guadalajara
- 10pm-11pm: The Champions Club
- 11pm-12am: The Keys and Gray Show: EP. 47
Saturday 30 May
- 12am-3:30am: Derbi Barceloni
- Barcelona vs Espanyol 2017/18
- Espanyol vs Barcelona 2017/18
- 3:30am-4am: Bundesliga Weekly
- 4am-4:25am: LIVE: Bundesliga Pre Game: Freiburg v Leverkusen
- 4:25am-6:30am: LIVE: Bundesliga: Freiburg vs Leverkusen
- 6:30am-7am: LIVE: Bundesliga Post Game: Freiburg v Leverkusen
- 7am-7:30am: Sports burst: Ep. 44
- 7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 48
- 8am-8:30am: Mark My Words!: UCL
- 8:30am-10:20am: eMLS
- 10:20am-1pm: Bundesliga
- Bundesliga Weekly
- Freiburg vs Leverkusen
- Record Holders
- 1pm-6pm: Stars/Magic of El Clasico
- Star of El Clasico: Alfredo di Stéfano
- Magic of El Clasico: Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2014/2015
- Star of El Clasico: Ferenc Puskás
- Magic of El Clasico: Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2015/2016
- Star of El Clasico: Rivaldo
- 6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 45
- 6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 48
- 7pm-11pm: Bundesliga
- Mini: Freiburg vs Leverkusen
- Bundesliga Highlights: Rnd 28
- Bundesliga Weekly
- Mini: Dortmund vs Bayern
- Bundesliga: Super Strikers
- The Best Goals: Schalke
- Werder Bremen‘s 2004 Double
- 11pm-11:25pm: LIVE: Bundesliga Pre Game: Schalke vs Bremen
- 11:25pm-1:30am: LIVE Bundesliga: Schalke vs Bremen
Sunday 31 May
- 1:30am-2am: LIVE: Bundesliga Post Game: Wolfsburg v Frankfurt
- 2am-2:25am: LIVE: Bundesliga Pre Game: Bayern v Dusseldorf
- 2:25am-4:30am: LIVE: Bundesliga: Bayern vs Dusseldorf
- 4:30am-5:30am: LIVE: Bundesliga Post Game: Bayern v Dusseldorf
- 5:30am-7:30am: Bundesliga
- Rudi Voller
- Mainz vs Hoffenheim
- The Fastest Goals
- 7:30am-8am: Sports Burst: Ep. 45
- 8am-8:30am: Year Of My Life: Phil Neville
- 8:30am-6pm: Bundesliga
- Bayern vs Dusseldorf
- Wolfsburg vs Frankfurt
- Schalke vs Bremen
- Bayern vs Dusseldorf
- Mainz vs Hoffenheim
- Hertha vs Augsburg
- Bayern vs Dusseldorf
- Schalke vs Bremen
- Wolfsburg vs Frankfurt
- 6pm-7pm: Bundesliga Highlights
- 7pm-11pm: Bundesliga
- (Mini) Schalke vs Bremen
- (Mini) Mainz vs Hoffenheim
- Bayern vs Dusseldorf
- 11pm-11:25pm: LIVE: Bundesliga Pre Game: Monchengladbach v FC Union
- 11:25pm-1:30am: LIVE: Bundesliga: Monchengladbach v FC Union
Monday 1 June
- 1:30am-1:55am: LIVE: Bundesliga Pre Game: Paderborn v Dortmund
- 1:55am-4am: LIVE Bundesliga: Paderborn vs Dortmund
- 4am-4:30am: LIVE Bundesliga Post Game: Paderborn v Dortmund
- 4:30am-6am: Bundesliga Mini
- Bayern vs Dusseldorf
- Wolfsburg vs Frankfurt
- Hertha vs Augsburg
- 6am-7am: Bundesliga Highlights
- 7am-8:45am: Bundesliga: Paderborn vs Dortmund
- 8:45am-9:30am: My Season - Dortmund's title under Klopp
- 9:30am-11:15am: Bundesliga: Monchengladbach vs FC Union
- 11:15am-11:45am: Bundesliga Mini: Paderborn vs Dortmund
- 11:45am-12:45am: Bundesliga Highlights
- 12:45pm-5pm: Bundesliga
- The Fastest Goals
- (Mini) Monchengladbach vs FC Union
- Paderborn vs Dortmund
- Monchengladbach vs FC Union
- 5pm-6pm: Bundesliga Highlights
- 6pm-6:30pm: Bundesliga: Karl- Heinz Rummenigge
- 6:30pm-7pm: Year Of My Life: Emile Heskey
- 7pm-8pm: Bundesliga Highlights
- 8pm-10:15pm: Bundesliga: Paderborn vs Dortmund
- 10:15pm-11:15pm: Bundesliga Highlights
- 11:15pm-11:45pm: Year of My Life: Emile Heskey
- 11:45pm-12:15am: Andreas Herzog
Tuesday 2 June
- 12:15am-2:30am: Bundesliga
- Paderborn vs Dortmund
- (Mini) Monchengladbach vs FC Union
- 2:30am-3am: Rudi Voller
- 3am-4am: Bundesliga Highlights
- 4am-4:25am: LIVE: Bundesliga Pre Game: Cologne v Leipzig
- 4:25am-6:30am: LIVE Bundesliga: Cologne vs Leipzig
- 6:30am-7am: LIVE Bundesliga Post Game: Cologne v Leipzig
- 7am-7:30am: The Football Years: 1991/92
- 7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 49
- 8am-8:30am: Year Of My Life: Emile Heskey
- 8:30am-12pm: Bundesliga
- Highlights
- Cologne vs Leipzig
- Leipzig vs Bayern
- Dramatic Penalty Kicks
- 12pm-12:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 49
- 12:30pm-1pm: Football’s Greatest Clubs: Real Madrid Galacticos
- 1pm-4:30pm: LaLiga Classic
- Real Madrid vs Celta 2005/2006
- Getafe vs Valencia 2010/2011
- Cologne vs Leipzig
- 4:30pm-6pm: Bundesliga Highlights
- 6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 46
- 6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 49
- 7pm-7:30pm: Inside Serie A
- 7:30pm-11pm: Derby della Madonnina
- Inter vs Milan 2017/18
- Milan vs Inter 2018/19
- Inter vs Milan 2019/20
- Milan Rivalry
- 11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 49
- 11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 46
Wednesday 3 June
- 12am-3:20am: LaLiga Classic
- Real Madrid vs Celta 2005/2006
- Getafe vs Valencia 2010/2011
- 3:20am-5:30am: Serie A
- (Mini) Milan vs Inter
- Inter vs Milan
- 5:30am-6:30am: Football Rivalries: Milan & Rome
- 6:30am-7am: Bundesliga Mini: Cologne vs Leipzig
- 7am-7:30am:The Football Years: 1992/93
- 7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 50
- 8am-12pm: The Best of PSG
- Marseille vs PSG
- Paris Saint Germain v Bastia
- Saint-Etienne vs PSG
- 12pm-12:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 50
- 12:30pm-2:15pm: Bundesliga: Cologne vs Leipzig
- 2:15pm-2:50pm: My Season: Werder Bremen‘s 2004 Double
- 2:50pm-4:35pm: Bundesliga: Bayern vs Dusseldorf
- 4:35pm-5:10pm: Joshua Kimmich
- 5:10pm-5:30pm: The Best Goals: Eintracht
- 5:30pm-6pm: Bundesliga Mini: Paderborn vs Dortmund
- 6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 47
- 6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 50
- 7pm-11pm: LaLiga
- Andalucia
- Scandinavia
- Top Vintage Goals 7
- BackToWin 3
- Classic: Osasuna vs Barcelona 2011/2012
- Unique Traditions
- 11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 50
- 11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 47
Thursday 4 June
- 12am-3:20am: Bundesliga
- Cologne vs Leipzig
- Schalke vs Bremen
- 3:20am-4:20am: Bundesliga Highlights
- 4:20am-6:25am: LIVE: Bundesliga: Bremen vs Frankfurt
- 6:25am-7am: Bundesliga: Werder Bremen‘s 2004 Double
- 7am-7:30am: The Football Year: 1993/94
- 7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 51
- 8am-12pm: LaLiga
- Clubs: Andalucia
- Scandinavia
- Top Vintage Goals 7
- BackToWin 3
- Classic: Osasuna vs Barcelona 2011/2012
- Unique Traditions
- 12pm-12:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 51
- 12:30pm-2:45pm: Bundesliga: Bremen vs Frankfurt
- 2:45pm-5:30pm: Serie A
- (Mini) Juventus vs Napoli
- Napoli vs Juventus
- (Mini) Juventus vs Napoli
- 5:30pm-6pm: Bundesliga Mini: Bremen vs Frankfurt
- 6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 48
- 6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show
- 7pm-8pm: The Champions Club: Ep. 6
- 8pm-9pm: The Football Years
- 1996/97
- 1997/98
- 9pm-9:30pm: Bundesliga: Best of May
- 9:30pm-10pm: Bundesliga Weekly: Ep. 44
- 10pm-11pm: Bundesliga Mini
- Bremen vs Frankfurt
- Cologne vs Leipzig
- 11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 51
- 11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 48
beIN SPORTS 2
Friday 29 May
- 12am-1am: In Conversation
- Klopp & Wenger
- Martinez & Sanchez
- 1am-6am: The Football Years
- 1990/91
- 1991/92
- 1992/93
- 1993/94
- 1994/95
- 1995/96
- 1996/97
- 1997/98
- 1998/99
- 1999/00
- 6am-11:30am: Old Firm
- Kenny Dalglish
- Celtic vs Rangers
- Celtic '67
- Celtic vs Rangers
- Old Firm & Prague
- 11:30am-6pm: MLS
- Hell is Real
- NY Red Bulls vs Tampa Bay Mutiny (1996)
- LA Galaxy vs Houston (2011 MLS Cup)
- The Beckham Effect
- Hell is Real
- Toronto 2016 - From Ecstasy to Agony
- Soccer in Las Vegas
- 6pm-11:30pm: Cricket’s Greatest
- Sunil Gavaskar
- Graham Gooch
- Don Bradman
- Sachin Tendulkar
- Garfield Sobers
- Jacques Kallis
- Adam Gilchrist
- Imran Khan
- Shane Warne
- Wasim Akram
- Michael Holding
- 11:30pm-12am: Temples of Sport: Lords
Saturday 30 May
- 12am-5:30am: Aussie’s Abroad
- Kenny Dougall
- Lyndon Dykes
- Elder & Irvine
- Aaron Mooy
- 5:30am-6am: Temples of Sport: Lords
- 6am-11:30am: Cricket’s Greatest
- Sunil Gavaskar
- Graham Gooch
- Don Bradman
- Sachin Tendulkar
- Garfield Sobers
- Jacques Kallis
- Adam Gilchrist
- Imran Khan
- Shane Warne
- Wasim Akram
- Michael Holding
- 11:30am-12pm: Temples of Sport: Lords
- 12pm-12:15pm: My Sporting Moment: Stuart Broad
- 12:15pm- 12:30pm: Sporting Triumphs: Michael Atherton
- 12:30pm-5pm: Football Icons: Mbappe
- Guingamp 18/19
- Lyon 18/19
- Dijon 19/20
- Lyon 19/20
- 5pm-5:15pm: Sporting Triumphs: Thierry Henry
- 5:15pm-5:45pm: Football’s Greatest Teams: Arsenal '03/04
- 5:45pm-6pm: Sporting Triumphs: Gary Neville
- 6pm-11:20pm: Liverpool: YNWA
- Man Utd v Liverpool & Sporting Lisbon v Benfica
- Liverpool vs Real Madrid
- Liverpool vs Arsenal
- Liverpool vs Brighton
- Jason McAteer
11:20pm-1:25am: LIVE Bundesliga: Wolfsburg vs Frankfurt
Sunday 31 May
- 1:25am-1:40am: Bundesliga Classic:
- 1:40am-6am: EFL: Fallen Giants
- Bayern vs Dortmund
- Leeds vs Derby
- Nottm Forest vs Leeds
- Nottm Forest vs Derby
- Nottingham Forest '70s
- 6am-6:30am: Year Of My Life: Emile Heskey
- 6:30am-12:15pm: Liverpool: YNWA
- Liverpool vs Real Madrid
- Liverpool vs Arsenal
- Bill Shankly
- Liverpool vs Brighton
- Anfield
- Liverpool 30 Years Of Hurt
- Jason McAteer
- 12:15pm-5:30pm: Old Firm Classics
- Celtic vs Rangers ‘99
- Celtic vs Rangers’00
- Rangers vs Celtic ‘01
- 5:30pm-6pm: Football’s Greatest: Graeme Souness
- 6pm-12:15am: Magic of El Clasico
- Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2010/2011
- Luis Suarez
- Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2010/2011
- Johan Cruyff
- Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2009/2010
Monday 1 June
- 12:15am-12:30am: LaLiga: Necessary Rivalries
- 12:30am-6am: MLS: Best of Zaltan
- LA Galaxy vs LAFC
- LA Galaxy vs Orlando
- LA Galaxy vs Sporting KC
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic
- 6am-12pm: Magic of El Claisco
- Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2010/2011
- Luis Suarez
- Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2010/2011
- Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2009/2010
- 12pm-12:30pm: Year of My Life: Emile Heskey
- 12:30pm-1:55pm: LFC TV: Brighton 17/18
- 1:55pm-2:25pm: Carabao Cup Mini: Arsenal 19/20
- 2:25pm-2:55pm: Football’s Greatest Manages: Shankly
- 2:55pm-4:20pm: LFC TV: Brighton 17/18
- 4:20pm-4:50pm: Temples of Sport: Anfield
- 4:50pm-5:05pm: Carabao Cup: Liverpool vs Chelsea
- 5:05pm-9pm: Arsenal TV
- Arsenal vs Chelsea
- Season Review 02/03
- 9pm-11:50pm: LFC TV
- Arsenal 16
- Arsenal 17
- 11:50pm-12:15am: 30 Years of Hurt
Tuesday 2 June
- 12:15am-3:35am: Copa Libertadores Highlights
- Round of 16 1st Leg
- Round of 16 2nd Leg
- Quarter Final 1st Leg
- Quarter Final 2nd Leg
- Semi Final 1st Leg
- Semi Final 2nd Leg
- 3:35am-5:45am: Copa Lib
- Road To The Final
- Flamengo vs River Plate
- 5:45am-6am: MLS: Playoff Moments : The Double Post
- 6am-9:55am: Arsenal TV
- Arsenal vs Chelsea
- Season Review 02/03
- 9:55am-12:45pm: LFC TV
- Arsenal vs Liverpool
- Liverpool vs Arsenal
- 12:45pm-6:15pm: Cricket’s Greatest XI
- Sunil Gavaskar
- Graham Gooch
- Don Bradman
- Sachin Tendulkar
- Garfield Sobers
- Jacques Kallis
- Adam Gilchrist
- Imran Khan
- Shane Warne
- Wasim Akram
- Michael Holding
- 6:15pm-11:30pm: Howay the Lads
- Huddersfield v Newcastle 16/17
- Newcastle v Leeds 16/17
- Newcastle v Preston 16/17
- 11:30pm-12am: Football’s Greatest: Alan Shearer
Wednesday 3 June
- 12am-5:30am: Cricket’s Greatest XI
- Sunil Gavaskar
- Graham Gooch
- Don Bradman
- Sachin Tendulkar
- Garfield Sobers
- Jacques Kallis
- Adam Gilchrist
- Imran Khan
- Shane Warne
- Wasim Akram
- Michael Holding
- 5:30am-6am: Temples of Sport: Lords
- 6am-6:30am: The Mavericks: Faustino Asprilla
- 6:30am-11:45am: Howay the Lads
- Huddersfield v Newcastle
- Newcastle v Leeds
- Newcastle v Preston
- 11:45am-12:15pm: Football’s Greatest: Alan Shearer
- 12:15pm-12:45pm: Year Of My Life: Gilberto Silva
- 12:45pm-5:30pm: Arsenal TV
- Season Review 88/89
- Season Review 97/98
- Season Review 01/02
- 5:30pm-6pm: Football’s Greatest: Dennis Bergkamp
- 6pm-9pm: England’s Greatest
- Anfield
- Chelsea '00s
- Arsenal '03/04
- Steven Gerrard
- England v Argentina
- 9pm-12am: Chelsea TV
- Premier League Years 96/97
- Inside Chelsea
- Best of: Flo
Thursday 4 June
- 12am-6am: MLS
- Classic: NY Red Bulls vs LA Galaxy (2007)
- The Beckham Effect
- Classic: LA Galaxy vs Houston (2011 MLS Cup)
- Classic: San Jose vs LA Galaxy (2012)
- Playoff Moments: The Double Post
- 6am-9am: England’s Greatest
- Anfield
- Chelsea '00s
- Arsenal '03/04
- Steven Gerrard
- England v Argentina
- 9am-12pm: Chelsea TV
- Chelsea TV: Premier League Years 96/97
- Inside Chelsea
- Best of: Flo
- 12pm-6:30pm: Carabao Cup
- Man Utd vs Rochdale
- Man City vs Southampton
- Chelsea vs Man Utd
- Liverpool vs Arsenal
- Aston Villa vs Liverpool
- Oxford vs Man City
- Preston vs Man City
- Man Utd vs Colchester
- Man Utd vs Man City
- Leicester vs Aston Villa
- Aston Villa vs Leicester
- Man City vs Man Utd
- Aston Villa vs Man City
- 6:30pm-12am: Old Firm Classics
- Steven Gerrard
- Rangers vs Celtic
- Graeme Souness
- Celtic vs Rangers
- Old Firm & Prague
beIN SPORTS 3
Friday 29 May
- 12:25am-2:10am: CHI AL Shaqab: CDI5* Dressage
- 2:10am-2:40am: Sporting Greats: Frankie Dettori
- 2:40am-5:30am: CHI AL Shaqab: CSI5* Show Jumping
- 5:30am-6am: Sporting Greats: Lester Piggott
- 6am-6:30am: My Sporting Moment: Bryan Habana & Alistair Brownlee
- 6:30am-12:30pm: Keep on Running
- Llanelli Triathlon
- Steelman Triathlon
- Bala Triathlon
- Snowman Triathlon
- Gower Triathlon
- Sandman Triathlon
- Haile Gebrselassie
- Mo Farah
- UK Challenge
- Transvulcania Ultra Marathon
- Le Marathon des Sable
- 12:30pm-6pm: WTA Big Ten highlights
- Dubai
- Indian Wells
- Miami
- Madrid
- Rome
- Toronto
- Cincinnati
- Wuhan
- Beijing
- Shenzen
- 6pm-12am: Rugby Rivalries
- England vs Ireland
- Ireland vs England
- England vs Ireland
- Stuart Broad & James Haskell
Saturday 30 May
- 12am-12:30am: Tennis United
- 12:30am-6:15am: Best of Barty
- Barty v Sharapova (CC)
- Barty v Kontaveit (CC)
- Barty v Sakkari (CC)
- 6:15am-6:30am: WTA My Story: Ashleigh Barty
- 6:30am-12pm: Rugby Rivalries
- England vs Ireland ‘18
- Ireland vs England ‘19
- England vs Ireland ‘20
- 12pm-1:15pm: DTM Esports
- 1:15pm-2:15pm:FIA Truck Racing: Jarama
- 2:15pm-3:15pm: FIA formula Regional: Monza
- 3:15pm-3:45pm: Lausitzring
- 3:45pm-4:15pm: GP Confidential
- 4:15pm-4:45pm: Racing Files: Mille Miglia & Targa Florio
- 4:45pm-6pm: The Race: Nurburgring
- 6pm-6:30pm: Sporting Greats: Dan Carter
- 6:30pm-10:20pm: All Blacks: Spring Tour 2016
- Ireland v All Blacks
- France v All Blacks
- 10:20pm-11:20pm: Sporting Greats
- Jonah Lomu
- Richie McCaw
- 11:20pm-1:25pm: LIVE: Bundesliga: Hertha vs Augsburg
Sunday 31 May
- 1:25am-1:45am: Talking Talent: with Patrick Vieira
- 1:45am-5am: Best of Barty
- Semi Final - Barty v Strycova
- Final - Barty v Goerges
- 5am-5:30am: WTA All Access
- 5:30am-6am: Tennis United
- 6am-6:30am: Sporting Greats: Dan Carter
- 6:30am-10:20am: All Blacks: Spring Tour 2016
- Ireland v All Blacks
- France v All Blacks
- 10:20am-11:50am: Sporting Greats
- Jonah Lomu
- Richie McCaw
- Sean Fitzpatrick
- 11:50am-12pm: Six Nations Mini: Scotland vs England
- 12pm-12:30pm: Tennis United
- 12:30pm-6:15pm: Best of Barty
- Barty v Sharapova
- Barty v Kontaveit
- Barty v Sakkari
- 6:15pm-6:30pm: WTA My Story: Ashleigh Barty
- 6:30pm-8:30pm: Davis Cup Highlights
- Qualifiers
- Finals
- 8:30pm-9pm: Sporting Rivalries: Federer v Nadal
- 9pm-11pm: Sporting Greats
- Roger Federer
- Rafael Nadal
- Ivan Lendl
- Mats Wilander
- 11pm-11:45pm: Sporting Triumphs
- Sir Nick Faldo
- Justin Rose
- Ian Poulter
- 11:45pm-12am: My Sporting Moments: Annika Sorenstam
Monday 1 June
- 12am-3am: Keep on Running
- Llanelli Triathlon
- Steelman Triathlon
- Bala Triathlon
- Snowman Triathlon
- Gower Triathlon
- Sandman Triathlon
- Haile Gebrselassie
- 3am-5:50am: Chelsea TV
- 5:50am-6am: WTA My Story: Ashleigh Barty
- 6am-8am: Davis Cup
- Qualifiers
- Finals
- 8am-8:30am: Sporting Rivalries: Federer v Nadal
- 8:30am-10:30am: Sporting Greats
- Roger Federer
- Rafael Nadal
- Ivan Lendl
- Mats Wilander
- 10:30am-11:15am: Sporting Triumphs
- Sir Nick Faldo
- Justin Rose
- Ian Poulter
- 11:15am-6pm: Davis Cup: Spain vs Argentina
- 6pm-10pm: Sporting Countdown/Records
- Countdowns: Pioneers
- Records: Highest
- Countdowns: Shocks
- Records: Medal
- Countdowns: Fairytales
- Records: Team
- Countdowns: Meltdowns
- Records: Time
- 10pm-12am: The Mavericks
- Chris Gayle
- Alberto Tomba
- John Daly
- Prince Naseem Hamed
Tuesday 2 June
- 12am-6am: Best of Osaka
- Final
- Barty v Osaka
- Osaka vs Kvitova
- 6am-10am: Sporting Countdowns/Records
- Countdowns: Pioneers
- Records: Highest
- Countdowns: Shocks
- Records: Medal
- Countdowns: Fairytales
- Records: Team
- Countdowns: Meltdowns
- Records: Time
- 10am-11am: The Mavericks
- Chris Gayle
- Alberto Tomba
- 11am-5pm: Davis Cup: Spain vs Great Britain
- 5pm-5:15pm: My Sporting Moments: Angelique Kerber
- 5:15pm-6pm: WTA – My Story: Elise Mertens
- 6pm-6:30pm: Tennis United
- 6:30pm-1:25am: Best of Barty Beijing
- Barty v Kvitova
- Barty v Bertens
- Barty v Osaka
Wednesday 3 June
- 1:25am-3am: The Gat-Trick: Wales Grand Slam Victory
- 3am-4:30am: Six Nations Mini
- France vs Wales
- Wales vs England
- Wales vs Ireland
- 4:30am-6am: A Perfect Ten: Dan Carter
- 6am-1pm: Best of Barty: Beijing 2019
- Barty v Kvitova
- Barty v Bertens
- Barty v Osaka
- 1pm-5:45pm: Davis Cup: Spain vs Canada
- 5:45pm-6pm: My Sporting Moment: James Haskell
- 6pm-11:30pm: Rugby Rivalries
- England vs Wales ‘19
- Wales vs England ‘19
- England vs Wales ‘20
- 11:30pm-12am: Sporting Rivalries: Sir Gareth Edwards
Thursday 4 June
- 12am-5am: Sporting Rivalries
- Federer v Nadal
- Argentina v Brazil
- Real Madrid v Barcelona
- South Africa v New Zealand
- Miracle on Ice
- England v France
- USSR v USA
- The Ashes
- The Big Three
- Ali v Frazier
- 5am-6am: Sporting Greats
- Muhammad Ali
- Joe Frazier
- 6am-11:15am: 50 Plus: Huge Rugby Wins
- Japan vs All Blacks
- Ireland vs USA
- Wales vs Tonga
- 11:15am-11:30am: My Sporting Moments: James Haskell
- 11:30am-12pm: Sporting Greats: Bernard Hinault
- 12pm-1pm: INEOS eRACE: Alp du Zwift
- 1pm-4pm: Cycling Series
- Port to Port Newcastle
- Cape to Cape
- The Pioneer
- Alpe d'Huez
- 4pm-4:30pm: Temples of Sport: Alpe d’Huez
- 4:30pm-5pm: ABSA Cape Epic
- 5pm-6pm: Sporting Greats
- Mark Cavendish
- Bernard Hinault
- 6pm-12am: beInspired
- Tournoi de France: France vs Brazil
- Carli Lloyd
- 2018 Womens WC Review
- Kate Richardson-Walsh
- Shenzen
- Ashleigh Barty
- Best of Fed Cup 2019
- Nadia Comaneci
- Kelly Holmes