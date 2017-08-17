Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues

Good news! Additional matches are available via beIN CONNECT

The live action cranks up a notch this week on beIN SPORTS with a host of Europe's biggest football leagues resuming. Here is the list of everything you can watch on the linear channels, and there's so much more at your fingertips via beIN SPORTS CONNECT, which brings you a choice of matches via the XTRA feature.

Some matches will also available on demand.

Thursday 17 August​

WTA Cincinnati - Day 3, 1am AEST beIN 3

UEFA Champions League - Celtic v Astana, 4.45am AEST beIN 1

UEFA Champions League - Napoli v Nice, 4.45am AEST beIN 3

UEFA Champions League - Basaksehir v Sevilla, 4.45am AEST beIN 2

MLS - Montreal v Chicago, 9.40am AEST beIN 3

Friday 18 August​

WTA Cincinnati - Day 4, 1am AEST beIN 3

Saturday 19 August​

WTA Cincinnati - Day 5, 1am AEST beIN 3

LaLiga - Leganes v Alaves, 4.15am AEST beIN 2

Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen, 4.30am AEST beIN 1

LaLiga - Valencia v Las Palmas, 6.15am AEST, beIN 2

WTA Cincinnati - Day 5, 9am AEST beIN 3

MLS - Portland v New York Red Bulls, 12.25pm AEST beIN 3

FIA Formula 3 European Championship - Round 7 Zandvoort, 6.45pm AEST beIN 1

SPFL - Kilmarnock v Celtic, 9.30pm AEST beIN 3

Bundesliga - Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund, 11.30pm AEST beIN 3

Sunday 20 August

DTM - Round 6 Zandvoort, 12.45am AEST beIN 1

Serie A - Juventus v Cagliari, 2am AEST beIN 3

LaLiga - Celta Vigo v Real Sociedad, 2.15am AEST beIN 2

Bundesliga - Schalke v Leipzig, 2.30am AEST beIN 1

Ligue 1 - Nice v Guingamp, 4am AEST beIN 3

LaLiga - Girona v Atletico Madrid, 4.15am AEST beIN 2

Serie A - Verona v Napoli, 4.45am AEST beIN 1

WTA Cincinnati - Day 6, 6am AEST beIN 3

LaLiga - Sevilla v Espanyol, 6.15am AEST beIN 2

Brasileirao - Flamengo v Atletico GO, 8am AEST beIN 3

MLS - Chicago v Toronto, 1.10am AEST beIN 3

MLS - Sporting KC v Dallas, 10.40am AEST beIN 1

MLS - Vancouver v Houston, 12.15pm AEST beIN 3

MLS - San Jose v Philadelphia, 12.40pm AEST beIN 1

FIA Formula 3 European Championship - Round 7 Zandvoort, 7.05pm AEST beIN 1

Ligue 1 - Lille v Caen, 11pm AEST beIN 2

DTM - Round 6 Zandvoort, 11.15pm AEST beIN 1

Bundesliga - Freiburg v Frankfurt, 11.30pm AEST beIN 3

Monday 21 August​