- Coupe de France
- WTA Tennis
- Coupe de France
- WTA Tennis
Wednesday 2 January
- EFL Championship: Derby v Middlesbrough, 2am beIN 2
- EFL Championship: Nottingham Fores v Leeds, 2am beIN 2
- WTA: Shenzen Day 1, 2pm beIN 1
Thursday 3 January
- WTA: Auckland Day 1, 10am beIN 3
- WTA: Shenzen Day 2, 2pm beIN 1
- WTA: Auckland Day 1, 5pm beIN 3
Friday 4 January
- LaLiga: Villarreal v Real Madrid, 7.30am beIN 2
- WTA: Auckland Day 2, 10am beIN 3
- WTA: Shenzen Day 3, 4pm beIN 1
- WTA: Auckland Day 2, 5pm beIN 3
Saturday 5 January
- LaLiga: Levante v Girona, 5am beIN 2
- LaLiga: Espanyol v Leganes, 7am beIN 2
- WTA: Auckland Day 3, 3pm beIN 3
- WTA: Shenzen Day 4, 5pm beIN 1
- LaLiga: Valladolid v Rayo Vallecano, 11pm beIN 2
Sunday 6 January
- LaLiga: Alaves v Valencia, 2.15am beIN 2
- Coupe de France: Toulouse v Nice, 4am beIN 1
- LaLiga: Huesca v Real Betis, 6.45am beIN 2
- Coupe de France: Bourges v Lyon, 6.55am beIN 1
- WTA: Auckland Day 4, 5.30pm beIN 3
- LaLiga: Eibar v Villarreal, 10pm beIN 2
Monday 7 January
- Coupe de France: Andrezieux v Marseille, 12.15am beIN 1
- LaLiga: Sevilla v Atletico Madrid, 2.15am beIN 2
- Coupe de France: Bordeaux v Le Havre, 3.15am beIN 1
- LaLiga: Real Madrid v Real Sociedad, 4.30am beIN 2
- LaLiga: Getafe v Barcelona, 6.45am beIN 2
- Coupe de France: GSI Pontivy v PSG, 6.45am beIN 1