LaLiga returns, plus watch WTA tennis and the Coupe de France LIVE on beIN SPORTS this week.

The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT with LaLiga, as well as:

  • Coupe de France
  • WTA Tennis

*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here

Wednesday 2 January

  • EFL Championship: Derby v Middlesbrough, 2am beIN 2
  • EFL Championship: Nottingham Fores v Leeds, 2am beIN 2
  • WTA: Shenzen Day 1, 2pm beIN 1

Thursday 3 January

  • WTA: Auckland Day 1, 10am beIN 3
  • WTA: Shenzen Day 2, 2pm beIN 1
  • WTA: Auckland Day 1, 5pm beIN 3

Friday 4 January

  • LaLiga: Villarreal v Real Madrid, 7.30am beIN 2
  • WTA: Auckland Day 2, 10am beIN 3
  • WTA: Shenzen Day 3, 4pm beIN 1
  • WTA: Auckland Day 2, 5pm beIN 3

Saturday 5 January

  • LaLiga: Levante v Girona, 5am beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Espanyol v Leganes, 7am beIN 2
  • WTA: Auckland Day 3, 3pm beIN 3
  • WTA: Shenzen Day 4, 5pm beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Valladolid v Rayo Vallecano, 11pm beIN 2

Sunday 6 January

  • LaLiga: Alaves v Valencia, 2.15am beIN 2
  • Coupe de France: Toulouse v Nice, 4am beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Huesca v Real Betis, 6.45am beIN 2
  • Coupe de France: Bourges v Lyon, 6.55am beIN 1
  • WTA: Auckland Day 4, 5.30pm beIN 3
  • LaLiga: Eibar v Villarreal, 10pm beIN 2

Monday 7 January

  • Coupe de France: Andrezieux v Marseille, 12.15am beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Sevilla v Atletico Madrid, 2.15am beIN 2
  • Coupe de France: Bordeaux v Le Havre, 3.15am beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Real Madrid v Real Sociedad, 4.30am beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Getafe v Barcelona, 6.45am beIN 2
  • Coupe de France: GSI Pontivy v PSG, 6.45am beIN 1
