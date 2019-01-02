Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues

Coupe de France

WTA Tennis

Wednesday 2 January

EFL Championship: Derby v Middlesbrough, 2am beIN 2

EFL Championship: Nottingham Fores v Leeds, 2am beIN 2

WTA: Shenzen Day 1, 2pm beIN 1

Thursday 3 January

WTA: Auckland Day 1, 10am beIN 3

WTA: Shenzen Day 2, 2pm beIN 1

WTA: Auckland Day 1, 5pm beIN 3

Friday 4 January

LaLiga: Villarreal v Real Madrid, 7.30am beIN 2

WTA: Auckland Day 2, 10am beIN 3

WTA: Shenzen Day 3, 4pm beIN 1

WTA: Auckland Day 2, 5pm beIN 3

Saturday 5 January

LaLiga: Levante v Girona, 5am beIN 2

LaLiga: Espanyol v Leganes, 7am beIN 2

WTA: Auckland Day 3, 3pm beIN 3

WTA: Shenzen Day 4, 5pm beIN 1

LaLiga: Valladolid v Rayo Vallecano, 11pm beIN 2

Sunday 6 January

LaLiga: Alaves v Valencia, 2.15am beIN 2

Coupe de France: Toulouse v Nice, 4am beIN 1

LaLiga: Huesca v Real Betis, 6.45am beIN 2

Coupe de France: Bourges v Lyon, 6.55am beIN 1

WTA: Auckland Day 4, 5.30pm beIN 3

LaLiga: Eibar v Villarreal, 10pm beIN 2

Monday 7 January