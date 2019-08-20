Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues
Good news! Additional matches are available via beIN CONNECT
The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT with the return of Serie A, as well as:
- Test Rugby
- LaLiga
- EFL Championship
- Copa Libertadores
- Ligue 1
- Carabao Cup
- Bundesliga
- SPFL
- MLS
- and MORE!
*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here.
**All times listed in AEST
Tuesday 20 August
- Super Lig: Fenerbahce v Gazisehir, 3.am, beIN 1
Wednesday 21 August
- EFL Championship: Hull v Blackburn, 4.45am, beIN 1
- Copa Sudamericana: Quarter-Final 1st Leg, Atletico MG v La Equidad, 10.30am, beIN 2
- Copa Libertadores: Quarter-Final 1st Leg, Gremio v Palmeiras, 10.30am, beIN 1
Thursday 22 August
- EFL Championship: Round 4, Preston v Stoke, 4.45am, beIN 1
- Copa Libertadores: Quarter-Final, LDU Quito v Boca, 8.15am, beIN 2
- MLS: Week 25, DC United v NY Red Bulls, 10.08am, beIN 1
- Copa Libertadores: Quarter-Final, Flamengo v Internacional, 10.30am, beIN 2
- MLS: Week 25, LAFC v San Jose, 12.38pm, beIN 1
Friday 23 August
- Copa Libertadores: Quarter-Final, River v Cerro, 8:15am, beIN 1
- Copa Sudamericana: Quarter-Final, Corinthians v Fluminense, 10.30am, beIN 1
Saturday 24 August
- WTA Tennis: Cincinnati, Day 5, 1am, beIN 3
- Super Lig: Round 2, Besiktas v Goztepe, 3.30am, beIN 3
- LaLiga: Round 2, Granada v Sevilla, 4pm, beIN 1
- SPFL Championship: Round 3, Greenock Morton v Partick Thistle, 4.05am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Round 2, Koln v Dortmund, 4.30am, beIN 2
- LaLiga: Round 2, Levante v Villarreal, 6am, beIN 2
- EFL Championship: Round 5, Derby v WBA, 9.30pm, beIN 1
- Rugby Union: Test Rugby, Scotland v France, 10.10pm, beIN 2
- Bundesliga: Round 2, Hoffenheim v Bremen, 11.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Round 2, Dusseldorf v Leverkusen, 11.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Round 2, Mainz v Monchengladbach, 11.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Round 2, Augsburg v Union Berlin, 11.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Round 2, Paderborn v Freiburg, 11.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Sunday 25 August
- EFL Championship: Round 5, Stoke v Leeds, 12am, beIN 1
- Rugby Union: Test Rugby, England v Ireland, 12am, beIN 3
- LaLiga: Round 2, Osasuna v Eibar, 1am, beIN 2
- Serie A: Round 1, Parma v Juventus, 2am, beIN 1
- Bundesliga: Round 2, Schalke v Bayern, 2.30am, beIN 3
- LaLiga: Round 2, Real Madrid v Valladolid, 3am, beIN 2
- Ligue 1: Round 3, Dijon v Bordeaux, 4am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A: Round 1, Fiorentina v Napoli, 4.45am, beIN 1
- Super Lig: Round 2, Basaksehir v Fenerbahce, 4.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Round 2, Celta v Valencia, 5am, beIN 2
- LaLiga: Round 2, Getafe v Bilbao, 5am, beIN 3
- MLS: Week 25, Philadelphia v DC United, 9.38am, beIN 1
- MLS: Week 25, Toronto v Montreal, 9.38am, beIN 2
- MLS: Week 25, San Jose v Vancouver, 12.08am, beIN 2
- EFL Championship : Round 5, Swansea v Birmingham, 9pm, beIN 1
- SPFL Premiership: Round 3, St Mirren v Rangers, 9:15pm, beIN 3
- Ligue 1: Round 3, Monaco v Nimes, 11pm, beIN 2
- Bundesliga: Round 2, Leipzig v Frankfurt, 11.30pm, beIN 3
Monday 26 August
- Betfred Cup: Round of 16, East Fife v Rangers, 1am, beIN 3
- Ligue 1: Round 3, Strasbourg v Rennes, 1am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Round 2, Alaves v Espanyol, 1am, beIN 1
- LaLiga: Round 2, Mallorca v Sociedad, 1am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Round 2, Hertha v Wolfsburg, 2am, beIN 3
- Serie A: Round 1, Udinese v Milan, 2am, beIN 2
- LaLiga: Round 2, Leganes v Atletico, 3am, beIN 1
- Serie A: Round 1, Cagliari v Brescia, 4.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A: Round 1, Verona v Bologna, 4.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A: Round 1, Roma v Genoa, 4.45am, beIN 2
- Serie A: Round 1, Sampdoria v Lazio, 4.45am, beIN 3
- Serie A: Round 1, SPAL v Atalanta, 4.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A: Round 1, Torino v Sassuolo, 4.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Super Lig: Round 2, Trabzonspor v Malatyaspor, 2.15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Round 3, PSG v Toulouse, 5am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Round 2, Barcelona v Betis, 5am, beIN 1
- MLS: Week 25, LAFC v LA Galaxy, 12.40pm, beIN 1
Tuesday 27 August
- Serie A: Round 1, Inter v Lecce, 4.45am, beIN 1
- Super Lig: Round 2, Galatasaray v Konyaspor, 4.45am, beIN 2
Wednesday 28 August
- Ligue 1: Round 3, Montpellier v Lyon, 3am, beIN 2
- Copa Sudamericana: Quarter-Final, La Equidad v Atletico MG, 10.30am, beIN 2
- Copa Libertadores: Quarter-Final, Palmeiras v Gremio, 10.30am, beIN 1