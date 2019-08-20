LaLiga
The new Serie A season gets underway, plus watch test match Rugby, LaLiga, Bundesliga and MORE LIVE on beIN SPORTS this week.

The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT with the return of Serie A, as well as:

  • Test Rugby
  • LaLiga
  • EFL Championship
  • Copa Libertadores
  • Ligue 1
  • Carabao Cup
  • Bundesliga
  • SPFL
  • MLS
  • and MORE!

*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here

**All times listed in AEST

Tuesday 20 August

  • Super Lig: Fenerbahce v Gazisehir, 3.am, beIN 1

Wednesday 21 August

  • EFL Championship: Hull v Blackburn, 4.45am, beIN 1
  • Copa Sudamericana: Quarter-Final 1st Leg, Atletico MG v La Equidad, 10.30am, beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Quarter-Final 1st Leg, Gremio v Palmeiras, 10.30am, beIN 1

Thursday 22 August

  • EFL Championship: Round 4, Preston v Stoke, 4.45am, beIN 1
  • Copa Libertadores: Quarter-Final, LDU Quito v Boca, 8.15am, beIN 2
  • MLS: Week 25, DC United v NY Red Bulls, 10.08am, beIN 1
  • Copa Libertadores: Quarter-Final, Flamengo v Internacional, 10.30am, beIN 2
  • MLS: Week 25, LAFC v San Jose, 12.38pm, beIN 1

Friday 23 August

  • Copa Libertadores: Quarter-Final, River v Cerro, 8:15am, beIN 1
  • Copa Sudamericana: Quarter-Final, Corinthians v Fluminense, 10.30am, beIN 1

Saturday 24 August

  • WTA Tennis: Cincinnati, Day 5, 1am, beIN 3
  • Super Lig: Round 2, Besiktas v Goztepe, 3.30am, beIN 3
  • LaLiga: Round 2, Granada v Sevilla, 4pm, beIN 1
  • SPFL Championship: Round 3, Greenock Morton v Partick Thistle, 4.05am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Round 2, Koln v Dortmund, 4.30am, beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Round 2, Levante v Villarreal, 6am, beIN 2
  • EFL Championship: Round 5, Derby v WBA, 9.30pm, beIN 1
  • Rugby Union: Test Rugby, Scotland v France, 10.10pm, beIN 2
  • Bundesliga: Round 2, Hoffenheim v Bremen, 11.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Round 2, Dusseldorf v Leverkusen, 11.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Round 2, Mainz v Monchengladbach, 11.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Round 2, Augsburg v Union Berlin, 11.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Round 2, Paderborn v Freiburg, 11.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Sunday 25 August

  • EFL Championship: Round 5, Stoke v Leeds, 12am, beIN 1
  • Rugby Union: Test Rugby, England v Ireland, 12am, beIN 3
  • LaLiga: Round 2, Osasuna v Eibar, 1am, beIN 2
  • Serie A: Round 1, Parma v Juventus, 2am, beIN 1
  • Bundesliga: Round 2, Schalke v Bayern, 2.30am, beIN 3
  • LaLiga: Round 2, Real Madrid v Valladolid, 3am, beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: Round 3, Dijon v Bordeaux, 4am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Round 1, Fiorentina v Napoli, 4.45am, beIN 1
  • Super Lig: Round 2, Basaksehir v Fenerbahce, 4.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Round 2, Celta v Valencia, 5am, beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Round 2, Getafe v Bilbao, 5am, beIN 3
  • MLS: Week 25, Philadelphia v DC United, 9.38am, beIN 1
  • MLS: Week 25, Toronto v Montreal, 9.38am, beIN 2
  • MLS: Week 25, San Jose v Vancouver, 12.08am, beIN 2
  • EFL Championship : Round 5, Swansea v Birmingham, 9pm, beIN 1
  • SPFL Premiership: Round 3, St Mirren v Rangers, 9:15pm, beIN 3
  • Ligue 1: Round 3, Monaco v Nimes, 11pm, beIN 2
  • Bundesliga: Round 2, Leipzig v Frankfurt, 11.30pm, beIN 3

Monday 26 August

  • Betfred Cup: Round of 16, East Fife v Rangers, 1am, beIN 3
  • Ligue 1: Round 3, Strasbourg v Rennes, 1am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Round 2, Alaves v Espanyol, 1am, beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Round 2, Mallorca v Sociedad, 1am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Round 2, Hertha v Wolfsburg, 2am, beIN 3
  • Serie A: Round 1, Udinese v Milan, 2am, beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Round 2, Leganes v Atletico, 3am, beIN 1
  • Serie A: Round 1, Cagliari v Brescia, 4.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Round 1, Verona v Bologna, 4.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Round 1, Roma v Genoa, 4.45am, beIN 2
  • Serie A: Round 1, Sampdoria v Lazio, 4.45am, beIN 3
  • Serie A: Round 1, SPAL v Atalanta, 4.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Round 1, Torino v Sassuolo, 4.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Super Lig: Round 2, Trabzonspor v Malatyaspor, 2.15am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Round 3, PSG v Toulouse, 5am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Round 2, Barcelona v Betis, 5am, beIN 1
  • MLS: Week 25, LAFC v LA Galaxy, 12.40pm, beIN 1

Tuesday 27 August

  • Serie A: Round 1, Inter v Lecce, 4.45am, beIN 1
  • Super Lig: Round 2, Galatasaray v Konyaspor, 4.45am, beIN 2

Wednesday 28 August

  • Ligue 1: Round 3, Montpellier v Lyon, 3am, beIN 2
  • Copa Sudamericana: Quarter-Final, La Equidad v Atletico MG, 10.30am, beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Quarter-Final, Palmeiras v Gremio, 10.30am, beIN 1
