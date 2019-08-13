LaLiga
Watch live this week: the best of football and rugby!

The new LaLiga and Bundesliga seasons kick off, plus watch test match Rugby, MLS and MORE LIVE on beIN SPORTS this week.

The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT with the return of LaLiga, as well as:

  • Test Rugby
  • EFL Championship
  • Ligue 1
  • Carabao Cup
  • Bundesliga
  • SPFL
  • Copa Libertadores
  • Copa Sudamericana
  • WTA tennis
  • MLS
  • and MORE!

*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here

**All times listed in AEST

Tuesday 13 August

  • WTA Tennis: Cincinnati, Day 1, 1am, beIN 3

Wednesday 14 August

  • WTA Tennis: Cincinnati, Day 2, 1am, beIN 3
  • Carabao Cup: Round 1, Salford v Leeds, 4.45am, beIN 1
  • Carabao Cup: Round 1, Scunthorpe v Derby, 4.45am, beIN 2
  • Copa Sudamericana: Independiente Del Valle v Independiente, 10.30am, beIN 1

Thursday 15 August

  • WTA Tennis: Cincinnati, Day 3, 1am, beIN 3
  • MLS: LA Galaxy v Dallas, 12.38pm, beIN 1

Friday 16 August

  • WTA Tennis: Cincinnati, Day 4, 1am, beIN 3
  • Copa Sudamericana: Colon v Zulia, 10.30am, beIN 1

Saturday 17 August

  • WTA Tennis: Cincinnati, Day 5, 1am, beIN 3
  • Super Lig: Round 1, Denizlispor v Galatasaray , 3.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Round 1, Bayern v Hertha, 4.30am, beIN 2
  • Betfred Cup: Round of 16, Motherwell v Hearts, 4.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL Championship: Round 3, Huddersfield v Fulham, 4.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Round 2, Lyon v Angers, 4.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Round 1, Bilbao v Barcelona, 5am, beIN 1
  • WTA Tennis: Cincinnati, Day 5, 9am, beIN 3
  • EFL Championship: Round 3, Sunderland v Portsmouth, 9.30pm, beIN 1
  • Rugby Union: Test Rugby, Wales v England, 11.15pm, beIN 3
  • Bundesliga: Dortmund v Augsburg, 11.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Leverkusen v Paderborn, 11.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Wolfsburg v Koln, 11.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Bremen v Dusseldorf, 11.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Freiburg v Mainz, 11.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Sunday 18 August

  • EFL Championship: Round 3, Nottingham Forest v Birmingham, 12am, beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Celta v Real Madrid, 1am, beIN 1
  • WTA Tennis: Cincinnati, Day 6, 1am, beIN 3
  • Ligue 1:Nantes v Marseille, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Round 1 , Monchengladbach v Schalke, 2.30am, beIN 3
  • LaLiga: Valencia v Sociedad, 3am, beIN 1
  • Ligue 1: Metz v Monaco, 4am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Mallorca v Eibar, 4am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Super Lig: Round 1, Sivasspor v Besiktas, 4.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • WTA Tennis: Cincinnati, Day 6, 5am, beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Leganes v Osasuna, 5am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Villareal v Granada, 5am, beIN 1
  • Rugby Union: Test Rugby, France v Scotland, 5.05am, beIN 3
  • MLS: NY Red Bulls v New England, 9.08am, beIN 1
  • MLS:  Minnesota v Orlando, 10.08am, beIN 2
  • MLS:  Chicago v Philadelphia, 10.08am, beIN 3
  • MLS:  Vancouver v DC United, 12.08am, beIN 1
  • EFL Championship: Round 3, Reading v Cardiff, 9pm, beIN 1
  • Ligue 1: St Etienne v Brest, 11pm, beIN 1
  • Bundesliga: Frankfurt v Hoffenheim, 11.30pm, beIN 2

Monday 19 August

  • Betfred Cup: Round of 16, East Fife v Rangers, 1am, beIN 3
  • Ligue 1: Reims v Strasbourg, 1am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Alaves v Levante, 1am, beIN 1
  • Bundesliga: Union Berlin v Leipzig, 1am, beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Espanyol v Sevilla, 3am, beIN 1
  • WTA Tennis: Cincinnati, Day 7, 4am, beIN 3
  • Super Lig: Kasimpasa v Trabzonspor, 4.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Rennes v PSG, 5am, beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Betis v Valladolid, 5am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Atletico v Getafe, 6am, beIN 1
  • MLS: Portland v Atlanta, 12.25pm, beIN 1

Tuesday 20 August

  • Super Lig: Fenerbahce v Gazisehir, 3.am, beIN 1

Wednesday 21 August

  • EFL Championship: Hull v Blackburn, 4.45am, beIN 1
  • Copa Sudamericana: Quarter-Final 1st Leg, Atletico MG v La Equidad, 10.30am, beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Quarter-Final 1st Leg, Gremio v Palmeiras, 10.30am, beIN 1

 

