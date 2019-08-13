Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues
Tuesday 13 August
- WTA Tennis: Cincinnati, Day 1, 1am, beIN 3
Wednesday 14 August
- WTA Tennis: Cincinnati, Day 2, 1am, beIN 3
- Carabao Cup: Round 1, Salford v Leeds, 4.45am, beIN 1
- Carabao Cup: Round 1, Scunthorpe v Derby, 4.45am, beIN 2
- Copa Sudamericana: Independiente Del Valle v Independiente, 10.30am, beIN 1
Thursday 15 August
- WTA Tennis: Cincinnati, Day 3, 1am, beIN 3
- MLS: LA Galaxy v Dallas, 12.38pm, beIN 1
Friday 16 August
- WTA Tennis: Cincinnati, Day 4, 1am, beIN 3
- Copa Sudamericana: Colon v Zulia, 10.30am, beIN 1
Saturday 17 August
- WTA Tennis: Cincinnati, Day 5, 1am, beIN 3
- Super Lig: Round 1, Denizlispor v Galatasaray , 3.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Round 1, Bayern v Hertha, 4.30am, beIN 2
- Betfred Cup: Round of 16, Motherwell v Hearts, 4.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- EFL Championship: Round 3, Huddersfield v Fulham, 4.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Round 2, Lyon v Angers, 4.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Round 1, Bilbao v Barcelona, 5am, beIN 1
- WTA Tennis: Cincinnati, Day 5, 9am, beIN 3
- EFL Championship: Round 3, Sunderland v Portsmouth, 9.30pm, beIN 1
- Rugby Union: Test Rugby, Wales v England, 11.15pm, beIN 3
- Bundesliga: Dortmund v Augsburg, 11.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Leverkusen v Paderborn, 11.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Wolfsburg v Koln, 11.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Bremen v Dusseldorf, 11.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Freiburg v Mainz, 11.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Sunday 18 August
- EFL Championship: Round 3, Nottingham Forest v Birmingham, 12am, beIN 2
- LaLiga: Celta v Real Madrid, 1am, beIN 1
- WTA Tennis: Cincinnati, Day 6, 1am, beIN 3
- Ligue 1:Nantes v Marseille, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Round 1 , Monchengladbach v Schalke, 2.30am, beIN 3
- LaLiga: Valencia v Sociedad, 3am, beIN 1
- Ligue 1: Metz v Monaco, 4am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Mallorca v Eibar, 4am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Super Lig: Round 1, Sivasspor v Besiktas, 4.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- WTA Tennis: Cincinnati, Day 6, 5am, beIN 2
- LaLiga: Leganes v Osasuna, 5am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Villareal v Granada, 5am, beIN 1
- Rugby Union: Test Rugby, France v Scotland, 5.05am, beIN 3
- MLS: NY Red Bulls v New England, 9.08am, beIN 1
- MLS: Minnesota v Orlando, 10.08am, beIN 2
- MLS: Chicago v Philadelphia, 10.08am, beIN 3
- MLS: Vancouver v DC United, 12.08am, beIN 1
- EFL Championship: Round 3, Reading v Cardiff, 9pm, beIN 1
- Ligue 1: St Etienne v Brest, 11pm, beIN 1
- Bundesliga: Frankfurt v Hoffenheim, 11.30pm, beIN 2
Monday 19 August
- Betfred Cup: Round of 16, East Fife v Rangers, 1am, beIN 3
- Ligue 1: Reims v Strasbourg, 1am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Alaves v Levante, 1am, beIN 1
- Bundesliga: Union Berlin v Leipzig, 1am, beIN 2
- LaLiga: Espanyol v Sevilla, 3am, beIN 1
- WTA Tennis: Cincinnati, Day 7, 4am, beIN 3
- Super Lig: Kasimpasa v Trabzonspor, 4.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Rennes v PSG, 5am, beIN 2
- LaLiga: Betis v Valladolid, 5am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Atletico v Getafe, 6am, beIN 1
- MLS: Portland v Atlanta, 12.25pm, beIN 1
Tuesday 20 August
- Super Lig: Fenerbahce v Gazisehir, 3.am, beIN 1
Wednesday 21 August
- EFL Championship: Hull v Blackburn, 4.45am, beIN 1
- Copa Sudamericana: Quarter-Final 1st Leg, Atletico MG v La Equidad, 10.30am, beIN 2
- Copa Libertadores: Quarter-Final 1st Leg, Gremio v Palmeiras, 10.30am, beIN 1