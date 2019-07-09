Watch live this week: the best of football

AFCON 2019
The race for AFCON glory is heating up, plus a New York derby headlines the MLS LIVE on beIN SPORTS this week.

The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT with AFCON, as well as:

  • Copa Sudamericana
  • MLS
  • Betfred Cup

*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here

**All times listed in AEST

Tuesday 9 JuLy

  • 2019 AFCON: Mali v Ivory Coast, 2:00am, beIN 1
  • 2019 AFCON: Ghana v Tunisia, 5:00am, beIN 1

Wednesday 10 July

  • Copa Sudamericana: Pari vs La Equidad, 10:30am, beIN 1

Thursday 11 July

  • 2019 AFCON: Senegal vs Benin, 2:00am, beIN 1
  • 2019 AFCON: Nigeria vs South Africa, 5:00am, beIN 1
  • Copa Sudamericana: Caracas vs Del Valle, 6:00am, beIN 2

Friday 12 July

  • 2019 AFCON: Ivory Coast vs Algeria, 2:00am, beIN 1
  • 2019 AFCON: Madagascar vs Tunisia, 5:00am, beIN 1
  • Copa Sudamericana: Colon vs Arg. Juniors, 10:30am, beIN 1

Saturday 13 July

  • Betfred Cup: Hearts vs Dundee United, 4:45am, beIN 1
  • MLS: Houston vs LAFC, 11:08am, beIN 1
  • MLS: LA Galaxy vs San Jose, 1:11pm, beIN 1

Sunday 14 July

  • MLS: Minnesota vs Dallas, 10:08am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: Real Salt Lake vs Philadelphia, 12:08pm, beIN 1
  • MLS: Vancouver vs Sporting KC, 12:08pm, beIN 2
  • MLS: Portland vs Colorado, 1:08pm, beIN 3

Monday 15 July

  • Betfred Cup: St Mirren vs Dunfermline, Midnight, beIN 2
  • 2019 AFCON Semi final: TBC v TBC, 2:00am, beIN 1
  • 2019 AFCON Semi final: TBC v TBC, 5:00am, beIN 1
  • MLS: NY Red Bulls vs New York City, 8:50am, beIN 1

Wednesday 17 JuLy

  • Friendly: PSG v Dynamo Dresden, 4.15am beIN 1
  • Copa Sudamericana: La Equidad vs Pari, 10:30am, beIN 1
  • ICC: Fiorentina vs Chivas, 11:00am, beIN 2
