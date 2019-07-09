Watch live this week: the best of football

Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues
Good news! Additional matches are available via beIN CONNECT
The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT with AFCON, as well as:
- Copa Sudamericana
- MLS
- Betfred Cup
*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here.
**All times listed in AEST
Tuesday 9 JuLy
- 2019 AFCON: Mali v Ivory Coast, 2:00am, beIN 1
- 2019 AFCON: Ghana v Tunisia, 5:00am, beIN 1
Wednesday 10 July
- Copa Sudamericana: Pari vs La Equidad, 10:30am, beIN 1
Thursday 11 July
- 2019 AFCON: Senegal vs Benin, 2:00am, beIN 1
- 2019 AFCON: Nigeria vs South Africa, 5:00am, beIN 1
- Copa Sudamericana: Caracas vs Del Valle, 6:00am, beIN 2
Friday 12 July
- 2019 AFCON: Ivory Coast vs Algeria, 2:00am, beIN 1
- 2019 AFCON: Madagascar vs Tunisia, 5:00am, beIN 1
- Copa Sudamericana: Colon vs Arg. Juniors, 10:30am, beIN 1
Saturday 13 July
- Betfred Cup: Hearts vs Dundee United, 4:45am, beIN 1
- MLS: Houston vs LAFC, 11:08am, beIN 1
- MLS: LA Galaxy vs San Jose, 1:11pm, beIN 1
Sunday 14 July
- MLS: Minnesota vs Dallas, 10:08am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: Real Salt Lake vs Philadelphia, 12:08pm, beIN 1
- MLS: Vancouver vs Sporting KC, 12:08pm, beIN 2
- MLS: Portland vs Colorado, 1:08pm, beIN 3
Monday 15 July
- Betfred Cup: St Mirren vs Dunfermline, Midnight, beIN 2
- 2019 AFCON Semi final: TBC v TBC, 2:00am, beIN 1
- 2019 AFCON Semi final: TBC v TBC, 5:00am, beIN 1
- MLS: NY Red Bulls vs New York City, 8:50am, beIN 1
Wednesday 17 JuLy
- Friendly: PSG v Dynamo Dresden, 4.15am beIN 1
- Copa Sudamericana: La Equidad vs Pari, 10:30am, beIN 1
- ICC: Fiorentina vs Chivas, 11:00am, beIN 2