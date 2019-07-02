Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues
Good news! Additional matches are available via beIN CONNECT
The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT with the Copa America, as well as:
- AFCON
- MLS
- WTA Tennis
*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here.
**All times listed in AEST
Tuesday 2 JuLy
- 2019 AFCON: Namibia vs Cote d'Ivoire, 2:00am, beIN 1
- 2019 AFCON: South Africa vs Morocco, 2:00am, beIN 2
- 2019 AFCON: Kenya vs Senegal, 5:00am, beIN 2
- 2019 AFCON: Tanzania vs Algeria, 5:00am, beIN 1
Wednesday 3 July
- 2019 AFCON: Benin vs Cameroon, 2:00am, beIN 1
- 2019 AFCON: Guinea-Bissau vs Ghana, 2:00am, beIN 2
- 2019 AFCON: Mauritania vs Tunisia, 5:00am, beIN 2
- 2019 AFCON: Angola vs Mali, 5:00am, beIN 1 2019
- Copa America: Brazil v Argentina, 10:30am, beIN 1
Thursday 4 July
- MLS: Orlando vs Philadelphia, 9:38am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: Chicago vs Atlanta, 10:08am, beIN 2
- 2019 Copa America: Peru v Chile, 10:30am, beIN 1
Friday 5 July
- MLS: Dallas vs DC United, 11:08am, beIN 1
- MLS: LA Galaxy vs Toronto, 12:41pm, beIN 2
Saturday 6 July
- 2019 AFCON: Round of 16, 2:00am, beIN 1
- 2019 AFCON: Round of 16, 5:00am, beIN 1
Sunday 7 July
- F1H2O: GP of France Qualifying, 12:15am, beIN 3
- 2019 AFCON: Round of 16, 2:00am, beIN 1
- 2019 AFCON: Round of 16, 5:00am, beIN 2
- 2019 Copa America: TBC v TBC, 5:00am, beIN 1
- MLS: Philadelphia vs Orlando, 9:08am, beIN 1
- MLS: Cincinnati vs Houston, 9:38am, beIN 2
- MLS: Sporting KC vs Chicago, 10:38am, beIN 3
- MLS: LAFC vs Vancouver, 12:38pm, beIN 1
- F1H2O: GP of France, 11:00pm, beIN 3
Monday 8 July
- 2019 AFCON: Round of 16, 2:00am, beIN 1
- MLS: Atlanta vs NY Red Bulls, 4:25am, beIN 3
- 2019 AFCON: Round of 16, 5:00am, beIN 2
- 2019 Copa America Final, 6:00am, beIN 2
Tuesday 9 JuLy
- 2019 AFCON: Round of 16, 2:00am, beIN 1
- 2019 AFCON: Round of 16, 5:00am, beIN 1