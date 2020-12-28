LaLiga
TV Listings

Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

Ring in the new year with a feast of live football on beIN SPORTS this week, including an Old Firm Derby, LaLiga, Serie A, the Bundesliga and MUCH MORE!

Getty Images

Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues

 

Good news! Additional matches are available via beIN CONNECT 

| 2-week free trial

 

The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT with:

  • Old Firm Derby
  • LaLiga
  • Bundesliga
  • EFL Championship 
  • Serie A

*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here

**All times listed in AEDT

 

WEDNESDAY 30 DECEMBER

  • LaLiga: Sevilla v Villarreal, 3am beIN 1
  • EFL: Birmingham v Derby County, 4.30am beIn 2
  • LaLiga: Barcelona v Eibar, 5:15am beIN 1
  • EFL: Preston v Coventry, 6.45 beIN 3
  • EFL: Stoke v Nottingham Forest, 7am beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Cadiz v Valladolid, 7.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Levante v Real Betis, 7.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

THURSDAY 31 DECEMBER

  • LaLiga: Granada v Valencia, 3am beIN 1
  • EFL: Brentford v Bournemouth, 4.30am beIn 2
  • SPFL: Hibernian v Ross County, 5am beIN  SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Atletico Madrid v Getafe, 5.15am beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Celta Vigo v Huesca, 5.15am beIN 3
  • EFL: Swansea v Reading, 7am beIn 2
  • LaLiga: Elche v Real Madrid, 7.30am beIN 1

Friday 1 January

  • LaLiga: Athletic Club v Real Sociedad, 12am beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Osasuna v Alaves, 2.15am beIN 1

SATURDAY 2 January

  • EFL: Sheffield Wednesday v Derby, 4.30am beIn 2
  • SPFL: Celtic v Rangers, 11.30pm beIN 2

SUNDAY 3 January

  • SPFL: Villarreal v Levante, 12am beIN 1
  • Bundesliga: Frankfurt v Bayer Leverkusen, 1.30am beIN 3
  • Bundesliga: Hoffenheim v Freiburg, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Cologne v Augsburg, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Bremen v Union Berlin, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Bielefeld v Monchengladbach, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL: Brentford v Bristol City, 2am beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Real Betis v Sevilla, 2.15am beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Getafe v Valladolid, 4.30am beIN 1
  • Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin v Schalke, 4.30am beIN 3
  • Bundesliga: Stuttgart v RB Leipzig, 6.30am beIN 3
  • EFL: Stoke v Bournemouth, 6.45am beIN 2
  • SPFL: Dundee v Hearts, 6.45am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Real Madrid v Celta Vigo, 7am beIN 1
  • Serie A: Inter v Crotone, 10.30pm beIN 1

MONDAY 4 january

  • LaLiga: Athletic Club v Elche, 12:00am beIN 2
  • Serie A: Atalanta v Sassuolo, 1am beIN 1
  • Serie A: Cagliari v Napoli, 1am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Fiorentina v Bologna, 1am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Genoa v Lazio, 1am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Parma v Torino, 1am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Roma v Sampdoria, 1am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Spezia v Verona, 1am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Dortmund v Wolfsburg, 1.30am beIN 3
  • LaLiga: Alaves v Atletico Madrid, 2:15am beIN 2
  • Bundesliga: Bayern v Mainz, 4am beIN 3
  • Serie A: Benevento v AC Milan, 4am beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Real Sociedad v Osasuna, 4.30am beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Eibar v Granada, 4.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Juventus v Udinese, 6.45am beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Huesca v Barcelona, 7am beIN 2

 

Tuesday 5 january

  • LaLiga: Valencia v Cadiz, 7am beIN 1
News Football tv listings 29 December 2020
Previous Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS
Read
Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS
Next

Latest Stories