Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

- Old Firm Derby
- LaLiga
- Bundesliga
- EFL Championship
- Serie A
**All times listed in AEDT
WEDNESDAY 30 DECEMBER
- LaLiga: Sevilla v Villarreal, 3am beIN 1
- EFL: Birmingham v Derby County, 4.30am beIn 2
- LaLiga: Barcelona v Eibar, 5:15am beIN 1
- EFL: Preston v Coventry, 6.45 beIN 3
- EFL: Stoke v Nottingham Forest, 7am beIN 2
- LaLiga: Cadiz v Valladolid, 7.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Levante v Real Betis, 7.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
THURSDAY 31 DECEMBER
- LaLiga: Granada v Valencia, 3am beIN 1
- EFL: Brentford v Bournemouth, 4.30am beIn 2
- SPFL: Hibernian v Ross County, 5am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Atletico Madrid v Getafe, 5.15am beIN 1
- LaLiga: Celta Vigo v Huesca, 5.15am beIN 3
- EFL: Swansea v Reading, 7am beIn 2
- LaLiga: Elche v Real Madrid, 7.30am beIN 1
Friday 1 January
- LaLiga: Athletic Club v Real Sociedad, 12am beIN 1
- LaLiga: Osasuna v Alaves, 2.15am beIN 1
SATURDAY 2 January
- EFL: Sheffield Wednesday v Derby, 4.30am beIn 2
- SPFL: Celtic v Rangers, 11.30pm beIN 2
SUNDAY 3 January
- SPFL: Villarreal v Levante, 12am beIN 1
- Bundesliga: Frankfurt v Bayer Leverkusen, 1.30am beIN 3
- Bundesliga: Hoffenheim v Freiburg, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Cologne v Augsburg, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Bremen v Union Berlin, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Bielefeld v Monchengladbach, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- EFL: Brentford v Bristol City, 2am beIN 2
- LaLiga: Real Betis v Sevilla, 2.15am beIN 1
- LaLiga: Getafe v Valladolid, 4.30am beIN 1
- Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin v Schalke, 4.30am beIN 3
- Bundesliga: Stuttgart v RB Leipzig, 6.30am beIN 3
- EFL: Stoke v Bournemouth, 6.45am beIN 2
- SPFL: Dundee v Hearts, 6.45am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Real Madrid v Celta Vigo, 7am beIN 1
- Serie A: Inter v Crotone, 10.30pm beIN 1
MONDAY 4 january
- LaLiga: Athletic Club v Elche, 12:00am beIN 2
- Serie A: Atalanta v Sassuolo, 1am beIN 1
- Serie A: Cagliari v Napoli, 1am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A: Fiorentina v Bologna, 1am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A: Genoa v Lazio, 1am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A: Parma v Torino, 1am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A: Roma v Sampdoria, 1am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A: Spezia v Verona, 1am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Dortmund v Wolfsburg, 1.30am beIN 3
- LaLiga: Alaves v Atletico Madrid, 2:15am beIN 2
- Bundesliga: Bayern v Mainz, 4am beIN 3
- Serie A: Benevento v AC Milan, 4am beIN 1
- LaLiga: Real Sociedad v Osasuna, 4.30am beIN 2
- LaLiga: Eibar v Granada, 4.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A: Juventus v Udinese, 6.45am beIN 1
- LaLiga: Huesca v Barcelona, 7am beIN 2
Tuesday 5 january
- LaLiga: Valencia v Cadiz, 7am beIN 1