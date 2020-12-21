Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues
- Carabao Cup quarter-finals
- LaLiga
- Scottish Professional Football League
- Ligue 1
- Bundesliga
- Copa Libertadores
- Serie A
**All times listed in AEDT
WEDNESDAY 23 DECEMBER
- LaLiga: Valencia v Sevilla, 3:25am beIN 1
- LaLiga: Elche v Osasuna, 3:30am CONNECT
- Serie A: Crotone v Parma, 4:20am beIN 3
- Carabao Cup: Brentford v Newcastle, 4.30am beIN 2
- LaLiga: Sociedad v Atletico, 5:40am beIN 1
- LaLiga: Huesca v Levante, 5:45am CONNECT
- Carabao Cup: Arsenal v Manchester City, 6.30am beIN 2
- Serie A: Juventus v Fiorentina, 6:35am beIN 3
- LaLiga: Valladolid v Barcelona, 7:55am beIN 1
- LaLiga: Villarreal v Athletic, 8:00am CONNECT
THURSDAY 24 DECEMBER
- LaLiga: Getafe v Celta, 3:25am beIN 3
- Serie A: Verona v Inter, 4:20am beIN 1
- Carabao Cup: Stoke v Tottenham, 4.30am beIN 2
- Ligue 1: Bordeaux v Reims, 5:00am CONNECT
- SPFL: Hibernian v St Mirren, 5:00am CONNECT
- LaLiga: Real Madrid v Granada, 5:40am beIN 3
- Serie A: Milan v Lazio, 6:35am beIN 1
- Serie A: Bologna v Atalanta, 6:45am CONNECT
- Serie A: Napoli v Torino, 6:45am CONNECT
- Serie A: Roma v Cagliari, 6:45am CONNECT
- Serie A: Sampdoria v Sassuolo, 6:45am CONNECT
- Serie A: Spezia v Genoa, 6:45am CONNECT
- Serie A: Udinese v Benevento, 6:45am CONNECT
- Carabao Cup: Everton v Manchester United, 7am beIN 2
- Ligue 1: PSG v Strasbourg, 7:00am CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Angers v Marseille, 7:00am CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Lyon v Nantes, 7:00am CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Monaco v St Etienne, 7:00am CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Montpellier v Lille, 7:00am CONNECT
- LaLiga: Real Betis v Cadiz, 7:55am beIN 3
- LaLiga: Alaves v Eibar, 8:00am CONNECT
- Copa Libertadores: Boca Juniors v Racing, 11:25am beIN 1
SATURDAY 26 DECEMBER
- SPFL: Rangers v Hibernian, 11:25pm beIN 3
SUNDAY 27 DECEMBER
- SPFL: Hamilton v Celtic, 1:55am beIN 3
MONDAY 28 DECEMBER
- LaLiga: Celta v Alaves, 12:00am CONNECT