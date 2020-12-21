LaLiga
TV Listings

Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

Merry Christmas! It's a massive festive season line-up of games, highlighted by some major Premier League giants in action in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, right here on beIN

Getty

Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues

 

Good news! Additional matches are available via beIN CONNECT 

| 2-week free trial

 

The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT with:

  • Carabao Cup quarter-finals
  • LaLiga
  • Scottish Professional Football League
  • Ligue 1
  • Bundesliga
  • Copa Libertadores
  • Serie A

*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here

**All times listed in AEDT

 

WEDNESDAY 23 DECEMBER

  • LaLiga: Valencia v Sevilla, 3:25am beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Elche v Osasuna, 3:30am CONNECT
  • Serie A: Crotone v Parma, 4:20am beIN 3
  • Carabao Cup: Brentford v Newcastle, 4.30am beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Sociedad v Atletico, 5:40am beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Huesca v Levante, 5:45am CONNECT
  • Carabao Cup: Arsenal v Manchester City, 6.30am beIN 2
  • Serie A: Juventus v Fiorentina, 6:35am beIN 3
  • LaLiga: Valladolid v Barcelona, 7:55am beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Villarreal v Athletic, 8:00am CONNECT

THURSDAY 24 DECEMBER

  • LaLiga: Getafe v Celta, 3:25am beIN 3
  • Serie A: Verona v Inter, 4:20am beIN 1
  • Carabao Cup: Stoke v Tottenham, 4.30am beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: Bordeaux v Reims, 5:00am CONNECT
  • SPFL: Hibernian v St Mirren, 5:00am CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Real Madrid v Granada, 5:40am beIN 3
  • Serie A: Milan v Lazio, 6:35am beIN 1
  • Serie A: Bologna v Atalanta, 6:45am CONNECT
  • Serie A: Napoli v Torino, 6:45am CONNECT
  • Serie A: Roma v Cagliari, 6:45am CONNECT
  • Serie A: Sampdoria v Sassuolo, 6:45am CONNECT
  • Serie A: Spezia v Genoa, 6:45am CONNECT
  • Serie A: Udinese v Benevento, 6:45am CONNECT
  • Carabao Cup: Everton v Manchester United, 7am beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: PSG v Strasbourg, 7:00am CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Angers v Marseille, 7:00am CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Lyon v Nantes, 7:00am CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Monaco v St Etienne, 7:00am CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Montpellier v Lille, 7:00am CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Real Betis v Cadiz, 7:55am beIN 3
  • LaLiga: Alaves v Eibar, 8:00am CONNECT
  • Copa Libertadores: Boca Juniors v Racing, 11:25am beIN 1

SATURDAY 26 DECEMBER

  • SPFL: Rangers v Hibernian, 11:25pm beIN 3 

SUNDAY 27 DECEMBER

  • SPFL: Hamilton v Celtic, 1:55am beIN 3

MONDAY 28 DECEMBER

  • LaLiga: Celta v Alaves, 12:00am CONNECT

 ​​

tv listings
Previous Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS
Read
Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS
Next

Latest Stories