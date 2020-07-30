Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues
Good news! Additional matches are available via beIN CONNECT
The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT with Serie A, as well as:
- EFL promotion final
- Serie A's thrilling conclusion
- SPFL returns
- Pre-season friendlies
*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here.
**All times listed in AEST
Friday 31 July
- EFL: Fulham v Cardiff 04:40am beIN 2
Saturday 1 August
- Coupe De La Ligue: PSG v Lyon (Final) 04:50am beIN 1
- Major League Soccer: Orlando v LAFC 09:30am beIN 1
- DTM: SPA Race 1 09:15pm beIN 3
- SPFL Aberdeen v Rangers 09:25pm beIN 1
- Formula Regional European Championships: Misano (Race 1) 09:35pm beIN 2
- UTS Showdown: TBD 10:30pm beIN 2
- UTS Showdown: Paire v Moutet 11:45pm beIN 2
Sunday 2 August
- Serie A: Brescia v Sampdoria 01:50am beIN 1
- UTS Showdown: TBD 01:00am beIN 2
- Ferrari Challenge: Trofeo Pirelli Race 1 01:50am beIN 3
- UTS Showdown: Gasquet v Lopez 02:15am beIN 2
- Ferrari Challenge: Coppa Shell Race 1 03:10am beIN 3
- Serie A: Juventus v Romao 04:35am beIN 1
- Serie A: Atalanta v Inter 04:35am beIN 2
- Serie A: Napoli v Lazio 04:35am beIN 3
- UTS Showdown: Ons Jabeur vs Pavlyuchenkova 07:00am beIN 2
- MLS: TBD 12:35pm beIN 1
- Formula Regional European Championships: Misano (Race 3) 06:45pm beIN 3
- DTM: SPA Race 2 09:15pm beIN 3
- Ferrari Challenge: Trofeo Pirelli Race 2 11:50pm beIN 3
Monday 3 August
- UTS Showdown: TBD 01:00am beIN 2
- Ferrari challenge: Coppa Shell Race 2 01:10am beIN 3
- SPFL: Celtic v Hamilton 01:25am beIN 1
- Seria A: SPAL v Fiorentina 01:55am beIN 3
- UTS Showdown: TBD 02:15am beIN 2
- Serie A: Genoa v Verona 04:35am beIN 1
- Serie A: Lecce v Parma 04:35am beIN 3
- UTS Showdown: TBD 05:00am beIN 2
- UTS Showdown: TBD 06:15am beIN 2
Tuesday 4 August
- SPFL: Ross County v Motherwall 04:40am beIN 2
Wednesday 5 August
- EFL: Final 04:40am beIN 2
Thursday 6 August
- PSG Pre-season Friendlies: PSG v Sochaux 02:55am beIN 1