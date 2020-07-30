Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

EFL Championship
  • EFL promotion final
  • Serie A's thrilling conclusion
  • SPFL returns
  • Pre-season friendlies

Friday 31 July

- EFL: Fulham v Cardiff 04:40am beIN 2

Saturday 1 August

- Coupe De La Ligue: PSG v Lyon (Final) 04:50am beIN 1
- Major League Soccer: Orlando v LAFC 09:30am beIN 1
- DTM: SPA Race 1 09:15pm beIN 3
- SPFL Aberdeen v Rangers 09:25pm beIN 1
- Formula Regional European Championships: Misano (Race 1) 09:35pm beIN 2
- UTS Showdown: TBD 10:30pm beIN 2
- UTS Showdown: Paire v Moutet 11:45pm beIN 2

Sunday 2 August

- Serie A: Brescia v Sampdoria 01:50am beIN 1
- UTS Showdown: TBD 01:00am beIN 2
- Ferrari Challenge: Trofeo Pirelli Race 1 01:50am beIN 3
- UTS Showdown: Gasquet v Lopez 02:15am beIN 2
- Ferrari Challenge: Coppa Shell Race 1 03:10am beIN 3
- Serie A: Juventus v Romao 04:35am beIN 1
- Serie A: Atalanta v Inter 04:35am beIN 2
- Serie A: Napoli v Lazio 04:35am beIN 3
- UTS Showdown: Ons Jabeur vs Pavlyuchenkova 07:00am beIN 2
- MLS: TBD 12:35pm beIN 1
- Formula Regional European Championships: Misano (Race 3) 06:45pm beIN 3
- DTM: SPA Race 2 09:15pm beIN 3
- Ferrari Challenge: Trofeo Pirelli Race 2 11:50pm beIN 3

Monday 3 August

- UTS Showdown: TBD 01:00am beIN 2
- Ferrari challenge: Coppa Shell Race 2 01:10am beIN 3
- SPFL: Celtic v Hamilton 01:25am beIN 1
- Seria A: SPAL v Fiorentina 01:55am beIN 3
- UTS Showdown: TBD 02:15am beIN 2
- Serie A: Genoa v Verona 04:35am beIN 1
- Serie A: Lecce v Parma 04:35am beIN 3
- UTS Showdown: TBD 05:00am beIN 2
- UTS Showdown: TBD 06:15am beIN 2

Tuesday 4 August

- SPFL: Ross County v Motherwall 04:40am beIN 2

Wednesday 5 August

- EFL: Final 04:40am beIN 2

Thursday 6 August

- PSG Pre-season Friendlies: PSG v Sochaux 02:55am beIN 1

