Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

Europe's big leagues are back from the international break, plus watch MLS playoffs, WTA tennis and MORE LIVE on beIN SPORTS this week.

The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT with Boca v River Plate, as well as:

  • LaLiga
  • Serie A
  • Ligue 1
  • Bundesliga
  • EFL
  • WTA Tennis
  • MLS Playoffs

*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here

**All times listed in AEST

Monday 14 october

  • WTA Tennis: Kremlin Cup, Day 1, 7pm, beIN 3

Tuesday 15 October

  • WTA Tennis: Kremlin Cup, Day 1, 2.30pm, beIN 3
  • WTA Tennis: Kremlin Cup, Day 2, 10.30pm, beIN 3

Wednesday 16 October

  • WTA Tennis: Luxembourg, Day 1, 3am, beIN 2
  • WTA Tennis: Kremlin Cup, Day 2, 4am, beIN 3
  • WTA Tennis: Kremlin Cup, Day 3, 7pm, beIN 3
  • WTA Tennis: Luxembourg, Day 2, 9pm, beIN 2

Thursday 17 october

  • WTA Tennis: Kremlin Cup, Day 3, 4am, beIN 3
  • UEFA Women’s Champions League: Round 16, Breidablik v PSG, 6.30am, beIN 1
  • WTA Tennis: Kremlin Cup, Day 4, 7pm, beIN 3
  • WTA Tennis: Luxembourg, Day 3, 9pm, beIN 2

Friday 18 october

  • WTA Tennis: Kremlin Cup, Day 4, 2.30am, beIN 3
  • WTA Tennis: Luxembourg, Day 3, 3am, beIN 2
  • WTA Tennis: Kremlin Cup, Day 5, 8pm, beIN 3
  • WTA Tennis: Luxembourg, Day 4, 9pm, beIN 2

Saturday 19 october

  • WTA Tennis: Kremlin Cup, Day 5, 12.30am, beIN 3
  • WTA Tennis: Luxembourg, Day 4, 3am, beIN 2
  • Super Lig: Galatasaray v Sivasspor, 4.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • WTA Tennis: Luxembourg, Day 4, 5am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Frankfurt v Leverkusen, 5.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL: Cardiff v Sheffield Wednesdays, 5.45am, beIN 2
  • Ligue 1: Nice v PSG, 5.45am, beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Granada v Osasuna, 6am, beIN 3
  • WTA Tennis: Kremlin Cup, Day 6, 12.30am, beIN 3
  • LaLiga: Eibar v Barcelona, 10pm, beIN 1
  • EFL: Blackburn v Huddersfield, 10.30pm, beIN 2
  • WTA Tennis: Kremlin Cup, Day6, 11pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • WTA Tennis: Luxembourg, Day 5, 11pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Sunday 20 october

  • Serie A: Lazio v Atalanta, 12am, beIN 3
  • Bundesliga: Augsburg v Bayern, 12.30am, beIN 2
  • Bundesliga: Bremen v Hertha, 12.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Union v Freiburg, 12.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Leipzig v Wolfsburg, 12.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Dusseldorf v Mainz, 12.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL: Barnsley v Swansea, 1am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Atletico v Valencia, 1am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Super Lig: Trabzonspor v Gazisehir, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Lyon v Dijon, 2.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Napoli v Verona, 3am, beIN 3
  • Bundesliga: Dortmund v Monchengladbach, 3.30am, beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Getafe v Leganes, 3.30am, beIN 2
  • Super Lig: Ankaraguru v Besiktas, 4am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: Playoffs, Atlanta v New England, 4.08am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Toulouse v Lille, 5am, beIN 3
  • Serie A: Juventus v Bologna, 5.45am, beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Mallorca v Real Madrid, 6am, beIN 2
  • MLS: Playoffs, Seattle v Dallas, 6.53am, beIN 2
  • MLS: Playoffs, Toronto v DC United, 9.05am, beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Alaves v Celta, 9pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Sassuolo v Inter, 9.30pm, beIN 1
  • EFL League 1: Accrington v Ipswich, 10pm, beIN 2
  • SPFL: Hearts v Rangers, 10.15pm, beIN 3
  • WTA Tennis: Kremlin Cup, Day 7, 11pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Real Sociedad v Betis, 11pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT 

Monday 21 October

  • WTA Tennis: Luxembourg, Day 6, 12am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL: Wigan v Nottingham Forest, 12am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Bordeaux v St Etienne, 12am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Sampdoria v Roma, 12am, beIN 1
  • Serie A: Cagliari v SPAL, 12am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Udinese v Torino, 12am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Cologne v Paderborn, 12.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Espanyol v Villarreal, 1am, beIN 3
  • Ligue 1: Monaco v Rennes, 2am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Hoffenheim v Schalke 04, 3am, beIN 2
  • Serie A: Parma v Genoa, 3am, beIN 1
  • Super Lig: Denizlispor v Fenerbahce, 3am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Athletic v Valladolid, 3.30am, beIN 3
  • Serie A: Milan v Lecce, 5.45am, beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Sevilla v Levante, 6am, beIN 3
  • Ligue 1: Marseille v Strasbourg, 6am, beIN 2
  • MLS: Playoffs, Philadelphia v NY Red Bulls, 6.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Tuesday 22 October

  • Serie A: Brescia v Fiorentina, 5.45am, beIN 1

Wednesday 23 October

  • EFL: QPR v Reading, 5.45am, beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Semi-final 2nd leg, Boca v River, 11.30am, beIN 1
