Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

- LaLiga
- Serie A
- Ligue 1
- Bundesliga
- EFL
- WTA Tennis
- MLS Playoffs
**All times listed in AEST
Monday 14 october
- WTA Tennis: Kremlin Cup, Day 1, 7pm, beIN 3
Tuesday 15 October
- WTA Tennis: Kremlin Cup, Day 1, 2.30pm, beIN 3
- WTA Tennis: Kremlin Cup, Day 2, 10.30pm, beIN 3
Wednesday 16 October
- WTA Tennis: Luxembourg, Day 1, 3am, beIN 2
- WTA Tennis: Kremlin Cup, Day 2, 4am, beIN 3
- WTA Tennis: Kremlin Cup, Day 3, 7pm, beIN 3
- WTA Tennis: Luxembourg, Day 2, 9pm, beIN 2
Thursday 17 october
- WTA Tennis: Kremlin Cup, Day 3, 4am, beIN 3
- UEFA Women’s Champions League: Round 16, Breidablik v PSG, 6.30am, beIN 1
- WTA Tennis: Kremlin Cup, Day 4, 7pm, beIN 3
- WTA Tennis: Luxembourg, Day 3, 9pm, beIN 2
Friday 18 october
- WTA Tennis: Kremlin Cup, Day 4, 2.30am, beIN 3
- WTA Tennis: Luxembourg, Day 3, 3am, beIN 2
- WTA Tennis: Kremlin Cup, Day 5, 8pm, beIN 3
- WTA Tennis: Luxembourg, Day 4, 9pm, beIN 2
Saturday 19 october
- WTA Tennis: Kremlin Cup, Day 5, 12.30am, beIN 3
- WTA Tennis: Luxembourg, Day 4, 3am, beIN 2
- Super Lig: Galatasaray v Sivasspor, 4.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- WTA Tennis: Luxembourg, Day 4, 5am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Frankfurt v Leverkusen, 5.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- EFL: Cardiff v Sheffield Wednesdays, 5.45am, beIN 2
- Ligue 1: Nice v PSG, 5.45am, beIN 1
- LaLiga: Granada v Osasuna, 6am, beIN 3
- WTA Tennis: Kremlin Cup, Day 6, 12.30am, beIN 3
- LaLiga: Eibar v Barcelona, 10pm, beIN 1
- EFL: Blackburn v Huddersfield, 10.30pm, beIN 2
- WTA Tennis: Kremlin Cup, Day6, 11pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- WTA Tennis: Luxembourg, Day 5, 11pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Sunday 20 october
- Serie A: Lazio v Atalanta, 12am, beIN 3
- Bundesliga: Augsburg v Bayern, 12.30am, beIN 2
- Bundesliga: Bremen v Hertha, 12.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Union v Freiburg, 12.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Leipzig v Wolfsburg, 12.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Dusseldorf v Mainz, 12.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- EFL: Barnsley v Swansea, 1am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Atletico v Valencia, 1am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Super Lig: Trabzonspor v Gazisehir, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Lyon v Dijon, 2.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A: Napoli v Verona, 3am, beIN 3
- Bundesliga: Dortmund v Monchengladbach, 3.30am, beIN 1
- LaLiga: Getafe v Leganes, 3.30am, beIN 2
- Super Lig: Ankaraguru v Besiktas, 4am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: Playoffs, Atlanta v New England, 4.08am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Toulouse v Lille, 5am, beIN 3
- Serie A: Juventus v Bologna, 5.45am, beIN 1
- LaLiga: Mallorca v Real Madrid, 6am, beIN 2
- MLS: Playoffs, Seattle v Dallas, 6.53am, beIN 2
- MLS: Playoffs, Toronto v DC United, 9.05am, beIN 2
- LaLiga: Alaves v Celta, 9pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A: Sassuolo v Inter, 9.30pm, beIN 1
- EFL League 1: Accrington v Ipswich, 10pm, beIN 2
- SPFL: Hearts v Rangers, 10.15pm, beIN 3
- WTA Tennis: Kremlin Cup, Day 7, 11pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Real Sociedad v Betis, 11pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Monday 21 October
- WTA Tennis: Luxembourg, Day 6, 12am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- EFL: Wigan v Nottingham Forest, 12am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Bordeaux v St Etienne, 12am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A: Sampdoria v Roma, 12am, beIN 1
- Serie A: Cagliari v SPAL, 12am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A: Udinese v Torino, 12am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Cologne v Paderborn, 12.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Espanyol v Villarreal, 1am, beIN 3
- Ligue 1: Monaco v Rennes, 2am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Hoffenheim v Schalke 04, 3am, beIN 2
- Serie A: Parma v Genoa, 3am, beIN 1
- Super Lig: Denizlispor v Fenerbahce, 3am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Athletic v Valladolid, 3.30am, beIN 3
- Serie A: Milan v Lecce, 5.45am, beIN 1
- LaLiga: Sevilla v Levante, 6am, beIN 3
- Ligue 1: Marseille v Strasbourg, 6am, beIN 2
- MLS: Playoffs, Philadelphia v NY Red Bulls, 6.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Tuesday 22 October
- Serie A: Brescia v Fiorentina, 5.45am, beIN 1
Wednesday 23 October
- EFL: QPR v Reading, 5.45am, beIN 2
- Copa Libertadores: Semi-final 2nd leg, Boca v River, 11.30am, beIN 1