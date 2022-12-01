Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

WATCH beIN SPORTS via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT
The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS with:
- Rugby World Sevens: Dubai
- EFL Championship
- Boxing
- Padel
*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here.
**All times listed in AEDT
SATURDAY 03 December
- Rugby World Sevens: Dubai Day 1 Super Session, 2am beIN 1
- Padel: Monterrey Quarter Final, 9am beIN 2
- Rugby World Sevens: Dubai Day 2, 3:30pm beIN 1
- Ace Boxing: Star Power, 7pm beIN 2
- EFL Championship: Sunderland v Millwall, 11:30pm beIN 2
SUNDAY 04 December
- Rugby World Sevens: Dubai Day 2 Super Session, 1am beIN 1
- Padel: Monterrey Semi-Final, 10am beIN 1
- Valencia Marathon, 5:45pm beIN 1
- EFL League 1: Wycombe v Portsmouth, 11:30pm beIN 1
MOnday 05 December
- Padel: Monterrey FINAL, 10am beIN 1
- Padel: P1 MIlan Day 1, 7pm beIN 1
TUESDAY 06 DECEMBER
- Padel: P1 Milan Day 2, beIN 1
WEDNESDAY 07 DECEMBER
- Padel: P1 Milan Day 3, 9pm beIN 1
Thursday 08 December
- Padel: P1 Milan Day 4, 7pm beIN 1
Friday 09 DECEMBER
- Rugby World Sevens: Cape Town Day 1, 8:50pm beIN 1
- Padel: P1 Milan Quarter Final, 10pm beIN 2