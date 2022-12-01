2022 FIFA World Cup
TV Listings

Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

There's plenty of LIVE action to get you through the week on beIN SPORTS, with Sevens Rugby, EFL Championship action, Boxing and Premier Padel!

Getty Images

WATCH beIN SPORTS via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT

GOOD NEWS! ADDITIONAL MATCHES ARE AVAILABLE VIA beIN SPORTS CONNECT  | 2-WEEK FREE TRIAL

 

The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS with:

  • Rugby World Sevens: Dubai
  • EFL Championship
  • Boxing
  • Padel

*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here

**All times listed in AEDT

SATURDAY 03 December

  • Rugby World Sevens: Dubai Day 1 Super Session, 2am beIN 1
  • Padel: Monterrey Quarter Final, 9am beIN 2
  • Rugby World Sevens: Dubai Day 2, 3:30pm beIN 1
  • Ace Boxing: Star Power, 7pm beIN 2
  • EFL Championship: Sunderland v Millwall, 11:30pm beIN 2

SUNDAY 04 December

  • Rugby World Sevens: Dubai Day 2 Super Session, 1am beIN 1
  • Padel: Monterrey Semi-Final, 10am beIN 1
  • Valencia Marathon, 5:45pm beIN 1 
  • EFL League 1: Wycombe v Portsmouth, 11:30pm beIN 1

MOnday 05 December

  • Padel: Monterrey FINAL, 10am beIN 1
  • Padel: P1 MIlan Day 1, 7pm beIN 1

TUESDAY 06 DECEMBER

  • Padel: P1 Milan Day 2, beIN 1

WEDNESDAY 07 DECEMBER

  • Padel: P1 Milan Day 3, 9pm beIN 1

Thursday 08 December

  • Padel: P1 Milan Day 4, 7pm beIN 1

Friday 09 DECEMBER

  • Rugby World Sevens: Cape Town Day 1, 8:50pm beIN 1
  • Padel: P1 Milan Quarter Final, 10pm beIN 2
News Football tv listings Rugby Sevens 2 December 2022
Previous Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS
Read
Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS
Next
-

Latest Stories

>