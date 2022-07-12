Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

WATCH beIN SPORTS via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Good news! Additional matches are available via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial
The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS with the 2022 World Athletics Championships plus:
- MLS
- Manchester United's pre-season tour
- WTA
- ATP
- Premier Padel
- and more!
*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here.
**All times listed in AEST
Wednesday 13 July
- Premier Sports Cup: Falkirk v Hibernian, 4.45am, beIN 3
- MLS: Austin v Houston, 11.08am, beIN 3
- ATP 250: Bastad, Day 3, 7pm, beIN 1
- Premier Padel: Paris, Day 3, 10pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Thursday 14 July
- 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations: Quarter-final 1, 3am beIN 2
- Premier Padel: Paris, Day 3, 4am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Premier Sports Cup: Kilmarnock v Partick Thistle, 4.45am, beIN 3
- 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations: Quarter-final 2, 6am beIN 2
- MLS: Atlanta v Real Salt Lake, 9.38am beIN 3
- MLS: Chicago v Toronto, 10.08am beIN 2
- MLS: Nashville v Seattle, 10.38am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: FC Dallas v NYFC, 11.08am beIN 1
- MLS: Colorado v Orlando City, 11.08am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: LA Galaxy v San Jose Earthquakes, 12.05pm beIN 3
- ATP 250: Bastad, Day 4, 7pm beIN 1
- WTA 250: Budapest, Day 1, 7pm beIN 2
- WTA 250: Lausanne, Day 1, 8pm beIN 2
- Premier Padel: Paris, Day 4, 10pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Friday 15 July
- 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations: Quarter-final 3, 3am beIN 2
- Premier Padel: Paris, Day 4, 4am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations: Quarter-final 4, 6am beIN 2
- MUTV: pre-season friendly: Manchester United v Liverpool, 7am beIN 3
- ATP 250: Bastad, Day 5, 7pm beIN 1
- WTA 250: Budapest, Day 2, 7pm beIN 2
- WTA 250: Lausanne, Day 2, 8pm beIN 3
- Premier Padel: Paris, Day 5 - quarter-final, 10pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saturday 16 July
- 2022 World Athletic Champs: Day 1, session 1, 1.55am beIN 3
- Premier Padel: Paris, Day 5 - quarter-final, 4am, beIN 2
- WTA 250: Lausanne, Day 3, 7pm beIN 2
- ATP 250: Bastad, Day 6, 9pm beIN 1
- WTA 250: Lausanne, Day 3, 9pm beIN 2
- WTA 250: Budapest, Day 3, 9.30pm beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Premier Padel: Paris, Day 6 - semi-final, 11.30pm, beIN 3
- WTA 250: Budapest, Day 3, 11.30pm beIN 2
Sunday 17 July
- 2022 World Athletic Champs: Day 2, session 1, 3.20am beIN 3
- MLS: Montreal v Toronto, 9.38am beIN 2
- 2022 World Athletic Champs: Day 2, session 2, 10am beIN 3
- MLS: Chicago v Seatle, 10.08am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: Colorado v LA Galaxy, 11.08am beIN 1
- MLS: FC Dallas v Austin FC, 11.08am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- WTA 250: Lausanne, Day 4 FINAL, 9pm beIN 2
- ATP 250: Bastad, Day 7 FINAL, 10pm beIN 1
- WTA 250: Budapest, Day 4 FINAL, 11pm beIN 2
- Premier Padel: Paris, Day 7 - FINAL, 11pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- 2022 World Athletic Champs: Day 3, session 1, 11.05pm beIN 3
Monday 18 July
- Premier Sports Cup: Bonnyrigg Rose v Hibernian, 12am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations: Repechage, 3am beIN 2
- 2022 World Athletic Champs: Day 3, session 2, 3.25pm beIN 3
- 2022 World Athletic Champs: Day 3, session 3, 9.30pm beIN 3
- MLS: Nashville v LAFC, 10.38am, beIN 2
- MLS: San Jose v Houston, 11.38am beIN 1
- MLS: Real Salt Lake v Sporting KC, 11.38am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: Portland v Vancouver, 12.38am beIN 2
- MUTV: pre-season friendly: Melbourne Victory v Manchester United, 3pm beIN 1
- ATP 500: Hamburg, Day 1, 7pm beIN 1
- ATP 250: Gstaad, Day 1, 8pm beIN 2
- 2022 World Athletic Champs: Day 4, session 1, 11.05pm beIN 3
Tuesday 19 July
- ATP 250: Gstaad, Day 1, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- ATP 500: Hamburg, Day 1, 2.30am beIN 1
- 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations: Semi-Final 1, 3am beIN 2
- 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations: Semi-Final 2, 6am beIN 2
- 2022 World Athletic Champs: Day 4, session 2, 9.35am beIN 3
- ATP 250: Gstaad, Day 2, 6.30pm beIN 2
- ATP 500: Hamburg, Day 2, 7pm beIN 1
- ATP 250: Gstaad, Day 2, 11pm beIN 2