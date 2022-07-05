WAFCON 2022
TV Listings

Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

Find out who will reach the Copa Libertadores quarter-finals, the action continues from the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, plus watch MLS and MUCH MORE LIVE on beIN SPORTS this week!

Reuters

Subscribe to beIN SPORTS | 2 week free trial

Good news! Additional matches are available via beIN CONNECT  | 2-week free trial

 

The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS with Major League Soccer and MORE:

*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here

**All times listed in AEST

Tuesday 5 July

  • 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria v South Africa, 3am beIN 3
  • 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations: Burundi v Botswana, 6am beIN 3
  • MLS: Colorado v Austin, 11.10am beIN 1
  • MLS: Dallas v Inter Miami, 11.10am beIN 3
  • MLS: LA Galaxy v Montreal, 12.40pm beIN 2

Wednesday 6 July

  • 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations: Burkina Faso v Senegal, 3am beIN 3
  • 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations: Uganda v Morocco, 6am beIN 3
  • Copa Sudamericana: Union v Nacional, 8.15am beIN 1
  • Copa Libertadores: Atletico Mineiro v Emelec, 8.15am beIN 3
  • Copa Sudamericana: Internacional v Colo-Colo, 10.30am beIN 1
  • Copa Libertadores: Libertad v Athletico PR, 10.30am beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Boca v Corinthians, 10.30am beIN 3

Thursday 7 July

  • 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations: Zambia v Tunisia, 3am beIN 3
  • 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations: Togo v Cameroon, 6am beIN 3
  • Copa Sudamericana: Ceara v The Strongest, 8.15am beIN 1
  • Copa Libertadores: Colon v Talleres, 8.15am beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Palmeiras v Porteno, 8.15am beIN 3
  • Copa Sudamericana: Santos v Tachira, 10.30am beIN 1
  • Copa Libertadores: River Plate v Velez, 10.30am beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Flamengo v Tolima, 10.30am beIN 3
  • Copa Sudamericana: Melgar v Deportivo Cali, 10.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Friday 8 July

  • 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations: South Africa v Burundi, 3am beIN 3
  • 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations: Botswana v Nigeria, 6am beIN 3
  • Copa Sudamericana: Lanus v Del Valle, 8.15am beIN 1
  • Copa Sudamericana: Goianiense v Olimpia, 10.30am beIN 1
  • Copa Sudamericana: Sao Paulo v UC, 10.30am beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Estudiantes v  Fortaleza, 10.30am beIN 3

Saturday 9 July

  • 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations: Morocco v Senegal, 6am beIN 2
  • 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations: Burkina Faso v Uganda, 6am beIN 3
  • MLS: Vancouver v Minnesota, 12.40pm beIN 3
  • Formula Regional: Round 6 Hungaroring Race 1, 9.45pm beIN 1

Sunday 10 July

  • MLS: NYCFC v New England, 3.10am beIN 2
  • 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations: Cameroon v Tunisia, 6am beIN 2
  • 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations: Zambia v Togo, 6am beIN 3
  • MLS: Cincinnati v NY Red Bulls, 9.40am beIN 2
  • MLS: Toronto v San Jose, 9.40am beIN 3
  • MLS: Chicago v Columbus, 10.10am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: Houston v Dallas, 10.40am beIN 1
  • MLS: Real Salt Lake v Colorado, 12.40pm beIN 3

Monday 11 July

  • Premier Sports Cup: Peterhead v Aberdeen, 12am beIN 2
  • Formula Regional: Round 6 Hungaroring Race 2, 12.30am beIN 1
  • 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations: South Africa v Botswana, 6am beIN 2
  • 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria v Burundi, 6am beIN 3
  • ATP Bastad, Day 2, 7pm beIN 1

Tuesday 12 July

  • Premier Padel Major: Paris Day 1, 12am beIN 2
  • ATP Bastad: Day 2, 7pm beIN 1
  • Premier Padel Major: Paris Day 2, 10pm beIN 2

 

News Football tv listings MLS Tennis 5 July 2022
Previous Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS
Read
Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS
Next
-

Latest Stories

>