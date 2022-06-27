Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

Serie A
The knockout stage gets underway in the Copa Libertadores, plus watch the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, MLS and MUCH MORE LIVE on beIN SPORTS this week!

The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS with the Copa Libertadores and MORE:

**All times listed in AEST

Monday 27 June

  • MLS: Vancouver v New England, 10.10am beIN 3

Wednesday 29 June

  • Copa Sudamericana: Nacional v Union, 8.15am beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Emelec v Atletico Mineiro, 8.15am beIN 3
  • Copa Sudamericana: Colo-Colo v Internacional, 10.30am beIN 1
  • Copa Libertadores: Athletico PR v Libertad, 10.30am beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Corinthians v Boca, 10.30am beIN 3

Thursday 30 June

  • Copa Libertadores: Talleres v Colon, 8.15am beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Porteno v Palmeiras, 8.15am beIN 3
  • Copa Sudamericana: The Strongest v Ceara, 8.15am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: Toronto v Columbus, 9.40am beIN 1
  • MLS: Chicago v Philadelphia, 10.10am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Libertadores: Velez v River Plate, 10.30am beIN 2
  • Copa Libertadores: Tolima v Flamengo, 10.30am beIN 3
  • Copa Sudamericana: Tachira v Santos, 10.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Sudamericana: Deportivo Cali v Melgar, 10.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: Seattle v Montreal, 12.10pm beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: LA Galaxy v Minnesota, 12.40pm beIN 1
  • MLS: Portland v Houston, 12.40pm beIN 3
  • MLS: LAFC v Dallas, 12.45pm beIN 2

Friday 1 July

  • Copa Sudamericana: Del Valle v Lanus, 8.15am beIN 1
  • Copa Sudamericana: UC v Sao Paulo, 10.30am beIN 2
  • Copa Sudamericana: Fortaleza v Estudiantes, 10.30am beIN 3
  • Copa Sudamericana: Olimpia v Goianiense, 10.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: NY Red Bulls v Atlanta, 11.10am beIN 1

Saturday 2 July

  • DTM Round 4: Norisring Race 1 Qualifying, 5.35pm beIN 2
  • Michelin Le Mans Cup: Round 4 - Monza Qualifying, 8.45pm beIN 1
  • DTM Round 4: Norisring Race 1, 9.15pm beIN 2
  • DTM Round 4: Norisring Race 1, 11.05pm beIN 2

Sunday 3 July

  • Michelin Le Mans Cup: Round 4 - Monza Race 1, 1.10am beIN 1
  • 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations: Morocco v Burkina Faso, 6.30am beIN 3
  • MLS: Toronto v Seattle, 9.40am beIN 3
  • MLS: Vancouver v LAFC, 12.10pm beIN 3
  • DTM: Round 4 - Norisring Race 2 Qualifying, 5.45pm beIN 2
  • European Le Mans Cup: Monza Round 3, 7.30pm beIN 1
  • DTM: Round 4 - Norisring Race 2, 9.15pm beIN 2
  • DTM Trophy: Round 4 - Norisring Race 2, 11.05pm beIN 2

Monday 4 July

  • 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations: Senegal v Uganda, 1am beIN 3
  • 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations: Cameroon v Zambia, 3am beIN 3
  • 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations: Tunisia v Togo, 6am beIN 3
  • MLS: Nashville v Portland, 10.40am beIN 2
  • MLS: San Jose v Chicago, 11.10am beIN 3

Tuesday 5 July

  • 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria v South Africa, 3am beIN 3
  • 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations: Burundi v Botswana, 6am beIN 3
  • MLS: Colorado v Austin, 11.10am beIN 1
  • MLS: Dallas v Inter Miami, 11.10am beIN 3
  • MLS: LA Galaxy v Montreal, 12.40pm beIN 2

 

 

