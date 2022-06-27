Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

Subscribe to beIN SPORTS | 2 week free trial
**All times listed in AEST
Monday 27 June
- MLS: Vancouver v New England, 10.10am beIN 3
Wednesday 29 June
- Copa Sudamericana: Nacional v Union, 8.15am beIN 2
- Copa Libertadores: Emelec v Atletico Mineiro, 8.15am beIN 3
- Copa Sudamericana: Colo-Colo v Internacional, 10.30am beIN 1
- Copa Libertadores: Athletico PR v Libertad, 10.30am beIN 2
- Copa Libertadores: Corinthians v Boca, 10.30am beIN 3
Thursday 30 June
- Copa Libertadores: Talleres v Colon, 8.15am beIN 2
- Copa Libertadores: Porteno v Palmeiras, 8.15am beIN 3
- Copa Sudamericana: The Strongest v Ceara, 8.15am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: Toronto v Columbus, 9.40am beIN 1
- MLS: Chicago v Philadelphia, 10.10am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Copa Libertadores: Velez v River Plate, 10.30am beIN 2
- Copa Libertadores: Tolima v Flamengo, 10.30am beIN 3
- Copa Sudamericana: Tachira v Santos, 10.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Copa Sudamericana: Deportivo Cali v Melgar, 10.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: Seattle v Montreal, 12.10pm beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: LA Galaxy v Minnesota, 12.40pm beIN 1
- MLS: Portland v Houston, 12.40pm beIN 3
- MLS: LAFC v Dallas, 12.45pm beIN 2
Friday 1 July
- Copa Sudamericana: Del Valle v Lanus, 8.15am beIN 1
- Copa Sudamericana: UC v Sao Paulo, 10.30am beIN 2
- Copa Sudamericana: Fortaleza v Estudiantes, 10.30am beIN 3
- Copa Sudamericana: Olimpia v Goianiense, 10.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: NY Red Bulls v Atlanta, 11.10am beIN 1
Saturday 2 July
- DTM Round 4: Norisring Race 1 Qualifying, 5.35pm beIN 2
- Michelin Le Mans Cup: Round 4 - Monza Qualifying, 8.45pm beIN 1
- DTM Round 4: Norisring Race 1, 9.15pm beIN 2
- DTM Round 4: Norisring Race 1, 11.05pm beIN 2
Sunday 3 July
- Michelin Le Mans Cup: Round 4 - Monza Race 1, 1.10am beIN 1
- 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations: Morocco v Burkina Faso, 6.30am beIN 3
- MLS: Toronto v Seattle, 9.40am beIN 3
- MLS: Vancouver v LAFC, 12.10pm beIN 3
- DTM: Round 4 - Norisring Race 2 Qualifying, 5.45pm beIN 2
- European Le Mans Cup: Monza Round 3, 7.30pm beIN 1
- DTM: Round 4 - Norisring Race 2, 9.15pm beIN 2
- DTM Trophy: Round 4 - Norisring Race 2, 11.05pm beIN 2
Monday 4 July
- 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations: Senegal v Uganda, 1am beIN 3
- 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations: Cameroon v Zambia, 3am beIN 3
- 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations: Tunisia v Togo, 6am beIN 3
- MLS: Nashville v Portland, 10.40am beIN 2
- MLS: San Jose v Chicago, 11.10am beIN 3
Tuesday 5 July
- 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria v South Africa, 3am beIN 3
- 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations: Burundi v Botswana, 6am beIN 3
- MLS: Colorado v Austin, 11.10am beIN 1
- MLS: Dallas v Inter Miami, 11.10am beIN 3
- MLS: LA Galaxy v Montreal, 12.40pm beIN 2