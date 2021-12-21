Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

Subscribe to beIN SPORTS | 2 week free trial
- Serie A
- LaLiga
- Ligue 1
- Carabao Cup
- Lanka Premier League
- EFL Championship
- SPFL
- Turkish Super Lig
**All times listed in AEDT
wednesday 22 December
- Lanka Premier League Qualifying final: TBC v TBC, 1am beIN 1
- Super Lig: Altay v Trabzonspor, 4am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Super Lig: Demirspor v Galatasaray, 4am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A: Udinese v Salernitana, 4.30am beIN 3
- LaLiga: Villarreal v Alaves, 5am beIN 2
- Carabao Cup: Arsenal v Sunderland, 6.45am, beIN 1
- Serie A: Juventus v Cagliari, 6.45am beIN 3
- Serie A: Genoa v Atalanta, 6.45am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Sevilla v Barcelona, 7.30am beIN 3
Thursday 23 December
- Serie A: Sassuolo v Bologna, 2.30am beIN 1
- Serie A: Venezia v Lazio, 2.30am beIN 2
- Super Lig: Karagumruk v Fenerbahce, 4am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A: Inter v Torino, 4.30am beIN 1
- Serie A: Roma v Sampdoria, 4.30am beIN 2
- Serie A: Verona v Fiorentina, 4.30am beIN 3
- LaLiga: Granada v Atletico Madrid, 5am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- CAF Super Cup: Ahly v Casablanca, 6am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Carabao Cup: Liverpool v Leicester, 6.45am, beIN 1
- Carabao Cup: Brentford v Chelsea, 6.45am, beIN 2
- Carabao Cup: Tottenham v West Ham, 6.45am, beIN 3
- Serie A: Empoli v AC Milan, 6.45am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A: Napoli v Spezia, 6.45am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Lorient v PSG, 7am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Marseille v Reims, 7am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Lyon v Metz, 7am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Monaco v Rennes, 7am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Nice v Lens, 7am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Athletic Club v Real Madrid, 7am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
friday 24 december
- Lanka Premier League Final: TBC v TBC, 1am beIN 1
- Super Lig: Besiktas v Goztepe, 3am beIN 3
Saturday 25 december
Christmas Day
Sunday 26 december
- Super Lig: Galatasaray v Antalyaspor, 12am beIN 1
- Super Lig: Trabzonspor v Basaksehir, 3am beIN 1
- LFC TV: (Premier League) Liverpool v Leeds, 11.30pm, beIN 2
- SPFL: St Johnstone v Celtic, 11.30pm beIN 1
Monday 27 december
- Super Lig: Fenerbahce v Malatyaspor, 12am beIN 2
- EFL Championship: Hull v Blackburn, 2am beIN 1
- EFL Championship: Luton v Bristol City, 2am beIN 2
- Arsenal TV: (Premier League) Norwich v Arsenal, 6.30pm, beIN 2
- Chelsea TV: (Premier League) Aston Villa v Chelsea, 9.25pm, beIN 3
- EFL League One: Doncaster v Sunderland, 11.30pm beIN 1
Tuesday 28 december
- EFL Championship: Derby v West Brom, 2am beIN 1
- Super Lig: Konyaspor v Besiktas, 4am beIN 2
- EFL Championship: QPR v Bournemouth, 4.30am beIN 1
- MUTV: (Premier League) Newcastle v Manchester United, 8pm, beIN 2