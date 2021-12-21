Autumn Nations Series
TV Listings

Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

Carabao Cup quarters, as well as full rounds of LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and Turkish Super Lig... it's a bonkers festive season of live football on beIN.

Getty Images

Subscribe to beIN SPORTS | 2 week free trial

Good news! Additional matches are available via beIN CONNECT  | 2-week free trial

 

The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS with:

  • Serie A 
  • LaLiga
  • Ligue 1
  • Carabao Cup
  • Lanka Premier League
  • EFL Championship
  • SPFL
  • Turkish Super Lig

*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here

**All times listed in AEDT

 

wednesday 22 December

  • Lanka Premier League Qualifying final: TBC v TBC, 1am beIN 1
  • Super Lig: Altay v Trabzonspor, 4am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Super Lig: Demirspor v Galatasaray, 4am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Udinese v Salernitana, 4.30am beIN 3
  • LaLiga: Villarreal v Alaves, 5am beIN 2
  • Carabao Cup: Arsenal v Sunderland, 6.45am, beIN 1
  • Serie A: Juventus v Cagliari, 6.45am beIN 3
  • Serie A: Genoa v Atalanta, 6.45am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Sevilla v Barcelona, 7.30am beIN 3

Thursday 23 December

  • Serie A: Sassuolo v Bologna, 2.30am beIN 1
  • Serie A: Venezia v Lazio, 2.30am beIN 2
  • Super Lig: Karagumruk v Fenerbahce, 4am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Inter v Torino, 4.30am beIN 1
  • Serie A: Roma v Sampdoria, 4.30am beIN 2
  • Serie A: Verona v Fiorentina, 4.30am beIN 3
  • LaLiga: Granada v Atletico Madrid, 5am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • CAF Super Cup: Ahly v Casablanca, 6am beIN SPORTS CONNECT 
  • Carabao Cup: Liverpool v Leicester, 6.45am, beIN 1
  • Carabao Cup: Brentford v Chelsea, 6.45am, beIN 2
  • Carabao Cup: Tottenham v West Ham, 6.45am, beIN 3
  • Serie A: Empoli v AC Milan, 6.45am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Napoli v Spezia, 6.45am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Lorient v PSG, 7am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Marseille v Reims, 7am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Lyon v Metz, 7am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Monaco v Rennes, 7am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Nice v Lens, 7am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Athletic Club v Real Madrid, 7am beIN SPORTS CONNECT

friday 24 december

  • Lanka Premier League Final: TBC v TBC, 1am beIN 1
  • Super Lig: Besiktas v Goztepe, 3am beIN 3

Saturday 25 december

Christmas Day

Sunday 26 december

  • Super Lig: Galatasaray v Antalyaspor, 12am beIN 1
  • Super Lig: Trabzonspor v Basaksehir, 3am beIN 1
  • LFC TV: (Premier League) Liverpool v Leeds, 11.30pm, beIN 2
  • SPFL: St Johnstone v Celtic, 11.30pm beIN 1

Monday 27 december

  • Super Lig: Fenerbahce v Malatyaspor, 12am beIN 2
  • EFL Championship: Hull v Blackburn, 2am beIN 1
  • EFL Championship: Luton v Bristol City, 2am beIN 2
  • Arsenal TV: (Premier League) Norwich v Arsenal, 6.30pm, beIN 2
  • Chelsea TV: (Premier League) Aston Villa v Chelsea, 9.25pm, beIN 3
  • EFL League One: Doncaster v Sunderland, 11.30pm beIN 1

Tuesday 28 december

  • EFL Championship: Derby v West Brom, 2am beIN 1
  • Super Lig: Konyaspor v Besiktas, 4am beIN 2
  • EFL Championship: QPR v Bournemouth, 4.30am beIN 1
  • MUTV: (Premier League) Newcastle v Manchester United, 8pm, beIN 2
Football tv listings
Previous Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS
Read
Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS
Next

Latest Stories

>