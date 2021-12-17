Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

Autumn Nations Series
  • Serie A 
  • LaLiga
  • Coupe de France
  • Scottish League Cup
  • Bundesliga
  • Champions Cup Rugby
  • Lanka Premier League
  • EFL Championship
  • SPFL
  • Turkish Super Lig

*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here

**All times listed in AEDT

 

Saturday 18 December

  • Lanka Premier League: Colombo v Kandy, 1am beIN 1
  • Super Lig: Giresunspor v Altay, 4am beIN 3
  • Serie A: Lazio v Genoa, 4.30am beIN 2
  • Bundesliga: Bayern Munich v Wolfsburg, 6.30am beIN 1
  • Serie A: Salernitana v Inter Milan, 6.45am beIN 2
  • EFL Championship: Barnsley v West Brom, 6.45am beIN 3
  • Champions Cup: Ulster v Northampton, 7am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Celta Vigo v Espanyol, 7am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Coupe de France: Paris FC v Lyon, 7am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL Championship: Middlesbrough v Bournemouth, 11.30pm beIN 2

Sunday 19 December

  • Champions Cup Rugby: Harlequins v Cardiff, 12am beIN 3
  • Super Lig: Trabzonspor v Hatayaspor, 12am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Champions Cup Rugby: Bath v La Rochelle, 12am beIN 3
  • LaLiga: Rayo Vallecano v Alaves, 12am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Atalanta v Roma, 1am beIN 1
  • Bundesliga: RB Leipzig v Arminia Bielefeld, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT 
  • Bundesliga: Eintracht v Mainz, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Hoffenheim v Monchengladbach, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: VFL Bochum v FC Union, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Greuther Furth v Augsburg, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL Championship: Nottingham Forest v Hull, 2am beIN 3
  • LaLiga: Real Sociedad v Villarreal, 2.15am beIN SPORTS 2
  • Champions Cup Rugby: Sale v Clermont, 2.15am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Super Lig: Galatasaray v Basaksehir, 3am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Bologna v Juventus, 4am beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Barcelona v Elche, 4.30am beIN 2
  • Bundesliga: Hertha BSC v Borussia Dortmund, 4.30am beIN 3
  • Champions Cup Rugby: Racing 92 v Ospreys, 4.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Champions Cup Rugby: Glasgow v Exeter, 4.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Coupe de France: Lille v Auxerre, 4.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Cagliari v Udinese, 6.45am beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Sevilla v Atletico Madrid, 7am beIN 2
  • LaLiga: Athletic Club v Sevilla, 7am beIN 2
  • Champions Cup rugby: Munster v Castres, 7am beIN 3
  • Coupe de France: Rennes v Lorient, 7am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Arsenal TV: (Premier League) Leeds v Arsenal, 8pm beIN 
  • Serie A: Fiorentina v Sassuolo, 10.30pm beIN 1
  • Ligue 1: Lille v Lyon, 11pm beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Coupe de France: ES Cannet v Marseille, 11.45pm beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Coupe de France: Red Star v Monaco, 11.45pm beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Monday 20 december

  • LaLiga: Granada v Mallorca, 12am beIN 2
  • Champions Cup Rugby: Leicester v Connacht, 12am beIN 3
  • Champions Cup Rugby: Scarlets v Bordeaux, 12am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Spezia v Empoli, 1am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Sampdoria v Venezia, 1am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Freiburg v Bayer Leverkusen, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Premier Sports Cup: Hibernian v Celtic 2am beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Athletic Club v Real Betis, 2.15am beIN 2
  • Champions Cup Rugby: Toulouse v Wasps, 2.15am beIN 3
  • Super Lig: Fenerbahce v Besiktas, 3am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: FC Koln v Stuttgart, 3.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Serie A: Torino v Verona, 4am beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Getafe v Osasuna, 4.30am beIN 2
  • Champions Cup Rugby: Stade Francais v Bristol, 4.30am beIN 3
  • Serie A: AC Milan v Napoli, 6.45am beIN 3
  • LaLiga: Real Madrid v Cadiz, 7am beIN 2
  • Coupe de France: SC Feignies v PSG, 7.10am beIN 1
  • Chelsea TV: (Premier League) Wolves v Chelsea, 11am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LFC TV: (Premier League) Tottenham v Liverpool, 4pm beIN 3 
  • Lanka Premier League: Elimination final teams TBC, 8.30pm beIN 1

Tuesday 21 december

  • Lanka Premier League: qualifying final teams TBC, 1am beIN 1
  • EFL Championship: Fulham v Sheffield United, 6.45am beIN 1
  • LaLiga: Levante v Valencia, 7am beIN 2
