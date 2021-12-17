Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

Subscribe to beIN SPORTS | 2 week free trial
Good news! Additional matches are available via beIN CONNECT | 2-week free trial
The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS with:
- Serie A
- LaLiga
- Coupe de France
- Scottish League Cup
- Bundesliga
- Champions Cup Rugby
- Lanka Premier League
- EFL Championship
- SPFL
- Turkish Super Lig
*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here.
**All times listed in AEDT
Saturday 18 December
- Lanka Premier League: Colombo v Kandy, 1am beIN 1
- Super Lig: Giresunspor v Altay, 4am beIN 3
- Serie A: Lazio v Genoa, 4.30am beIN 2
- Bundesliga: Bayern Munich v Wolfsburg, 6.30am beIN 1
- Serie A: Salernitana v Inter Milan, 6.45am beIN 2
- EFL Championship: Barnsley v West Brom, 6.45am beIN 3
- Champions Cup: Ulster v Northampton, 7am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LaLiga: Celta Vigo v Espanyol, 7am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Coupe de France: Paris FC v Lyon, 7am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- EFL Championship: Middlesbrough v Bournemouth, 11.30pm beIN 2
Sunday 19 December
- Champions Cup Rugby: Harlequins v Cardiff, 12am beIN 3
- Super Lig: Trabzonspor v Hatayaspor, 12am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Champions Cup Rugby: Bath v La Rochelle, 12am beIN 3
- LaLiga: Rayo Vallecano v Alaves, 12am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A: Atalanta v Roma, 1am beIN 1
- Bundesliga: RB Leipzig v Arminia Bielefeld, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Eintracht v Mainz, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Hoffenheim v Monchengladbach, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: VFL Bochum v FC Union, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Greuther Furth v Augsburg, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- EFL Championship: Nottingham Forest v Hull, 2am beIN 3
- LaLiga: Real Sociedad v Villarreal, 2.15am beIN SPORTS 2
- Champions Cup Rugby: Sale v Clermont, 2.15am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Super Lig: Galatasaray v Basaksehir, 3am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A: Bologna v Juventus, 4am beIN 1
- LaLiga: Barcelona v Elche, 4.30am beIN 2
- Bundesliga: Hertha BSC v Borussia Dortmund, 4.30am beIN 3
- Champions Cup Rugby: Racing 92 v Ospreys, 4.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Champions Cup Rugby: Glasgow v Exeter, 4.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Coupe de France: Lille v Auxerre, 4.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A: Cagliari v Udinese, 6.45am beIN 1
- LaLiga: Sevilla v Atletico Madrid, 7am beIN 2
- LaLiga: Athletic Club v Sevilla, 7am beIN 2
- Champions Cup rugby: Munster v Castres, 7am beIN 3
- Coupe de France: Rennes v Lorient, 7am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Arsenal TV: (Premier League) Leeds v Arsenal, 8pm beIN
- Serie A: Fiorentina v Sassuolo, 10.30pm beIN 1
- Ligue 1: Lille v Lyon, 11pm beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Coupe de France: ES Cannet v Marseille, 11.45pm beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Coupe de France: Red Star v Monaco, 11.45pm beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Monday 20 december
- LaLiga: Granada v Mallorca, 12am beIN 2
- Champions Cup Rugby: Leicester v Connacht, 12am beIN 3
- Champions Cup Rugby: Scarlets v Bordeaux, 12am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A: Spezia v Empoli, 1am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A: Sampdoria v Venezia, 1am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: Freiburg v Bayer Leverkusen, 1.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Premier Sports Cup: Hibernian v Celtic 2am beIN 1
- LaLiga: Athletic Club v Real Betis, 2.15am beIN 2
- Champions Cup Rugby: Toulouse v Wasps, 2.15am beIN 3
- Super Lig: Fenerbahce v Besiktas, 3am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Bundesliga: FC Koln v Stuttgart, 3.30am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Serie A: Torino v Verona, 4am beIN 1
- LaLiga: Getafe v Osasuna, 4.30am beIN 2
- Champions Cup Rugby: Stade Francais v Bristol, 4.30am beIN 3
- Serie A: AC Milan v Napoli, 6.45am beIN 3
- LaLiga: Real Madrid v Cadiz, 7am beIN 2
- Coupe de France: SC Feignies v PSG, 7.10am beIN 1
- Chelsea TV: (Premier League) Wolves v Chelsea, 11am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- LFC TV: (Premier League) Tottenham v Liverpool, 4pm beIN 3
- Lanka Premier League: Elimination final teams TBC, 8.30pm beIN 1
Tuesday 21 december
- Lanka Premier League: qualifying final teams TBC, 1am beIN 1
- EFL Championship: Fulham v Sheffield United, 6.45am beIN 1
- LaLiga: Levante v Valencia, 7am beIN 2