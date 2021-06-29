Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

EURO 2020
*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here

**All times listed in AEST

 

SUNDAY 4 July

  • MLS: Orlando v NY Red Bulls, 9.40am beIN 1
  • MLS: Montreal v Inter Miami, 9.40am beIN 2
  • MLS: Houston v Cincinnati, 10.40am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: Austin v Portland, 11.40am beIN 2
  • MLS: Real Salt Lake v LAFC, 12.10pm beIN 1

MONDAY 5 July

  • MLS: Dallas v Vancouver, 10.40am beIN 2
  • MLS: Colorado v Seattle, 11.10am beIN 3
  • MLS: LA Galaxy v Sporting KC, 12.40pm beIN 2

 

