Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

Subscribe to beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Good news! Additional matches are available via beIN CONNECT | 2-week free trial
The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS with MLS action
*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here.
**All times listed in AEST
SUNDAY 4 July
- MLS: Orlando v NY Red Bulls, 9.40am beIN 1
- MLS: Montreal v Inter Miami, 9.40am beIN 2
- MLS: Houston v Cincinnati, 10.40am beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: Austin v Portland, 11.40am beIN 2
- MLS: Real Salt Lake v LAFC, 12.10pm beIN 1
MONDAY 5 July
- MLS: Dallas v Vancouver, 10.40am beIN 2
- MLS: Colorado v Seattle, 11.10am beIN 3
- MLS: LA Galaxy v Sporting KC, 12.40pm beIN 2