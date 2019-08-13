Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues

MLS

EFL Championship

Carabao Cup

*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information.

**All times listed in NZST

Wednesday 14 August

Carabao Cup: Round 1, Salford v Leeds, 6.45am, beIN 1

Carabao Cup: Round 1, Scunthorpe v Derby, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Copa Sudamericana: Independiente Del Valle v Independiente, 12.30pm, beIN 1

Thursday 15 August

MLS: LA Galaxy v Dallas, 12.38pm, beIN 1

Friday 16 August

Copa Sudamericana: Colon v Zulia, 12.30pm, beIN 1

Saturday 17 August

Super Lig: Round 1, Denizlispor v Galatasaray , 5.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Round 1, Bayern v Hertha, 6.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

EFL Championship: Round 3, Huddersfield v Fulham, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ligue 1: Round 2, Lyon v Angers, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Round 1, Bilbao v Barcelona, 7am, beIN 1

EFL Championship: Round 3, Sunderland v Portsmouth, 11.30pm, beIN 1

Sunday 18 August

Bundesliga: Dortmund v Augsburg, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Leverkusen v Paderborn, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Wolfsburg v Koln, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Bremen v Dusseldorf, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Freiburg v Mainz, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

EFL Championship: Round 3, Nottingham Forest v Birmingham, 2am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Celta v Real Madrid, 3am, beIN 1

Ligue 1:Nantes v Marseille, 3.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga: Round 1 , Monchengladbach v Schalke, 4.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Valencia v Sociedad, 5am, beIN 1

Ligue 1: Metz v Monaco, 6am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Mallorca v Eibar, 6am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Super Lig: Round 1, Sivasspor v Besiktas, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Leganes v Osasuna, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Villareal v Granada, 7am, beIN 1

MLS: NY Red Bulls v New England, 11.08am, beIN 1

MLS: Minnesota v Orlando, 12.08pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

MLS: Chicago v Philadelphia, 12.08pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

MLS: Vancouver v DC United, 2.08pm, beIN 1

EFL Championship: Round 3, Reading v Cardiff, 11pm, beIN 1

Monday 19 August

Ligue 1: St Etienne v Brest, 1am, beIN 1

Bundesliga: Frankfurt v Hoffenheim, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ligue 1: Reims v Strasbourg, 3am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Alaves v Levante, 3am, beIN 1

Bundesliga: Union Berlin v Leipzig, 3am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Espanyol v Sevilla, 5am, beIN 1

Super Lig: Kasimpasa v Trabzonspor, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ligue 1: Rennes v PSG, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Betis v Valladolid, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga: Atletico v Getafe, 8am, beIN 1

MLS: Portland v Atlanta, 2.25pm, beIN 1

Tuesday 20 August

Super Lig: Fenerbahce v Gazisehir, 5am, beIN 1

Wednesday 21 August