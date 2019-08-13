LaLiga
TV Listings

Watch live this week in NZ

The new LaLiga and Bundesliga seasons kick off, plus watch the Carabao Cup, MLS and MORE LIVE on beIN SPORTS this week.

Getty Images

Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues

 

Good news! Additional matches are available via beIN CONNECT

 

The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT with the return of Ligue 1, as well as:

  • MLS
  • EFL Championship
  • Carabao Cup

*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information.

**All times listed in NZST

Wednesday 14 August

  • Carabao Cup: Round 1, Salford v Leeds, 6.45am, beIN 1
  • Carabao Cup: Round 1, Scunthorpe v Derby, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Sudamericana: Independiente Del Valle v Independiente, 12.30pm, beIN 1

Thursday 15 August

  • MLS: LA Galaxy v Dallas, 12.38pm, beIN 1

Friday 16 August

  • Copa Sudamericana: Colon v Zulia, 12.30pm, beIN 1

Saturday 17 August

  • Super Lig: Round 1, Denizlispor v Galatasaray , 5.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Round 1, Bayern v Hertha, 6.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL Championship: Round 3, Huddersfield v Fulham, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Round 2, Lyon v Angers, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Round 1, Bilbao v Barcelona, 7am, beIN 1
  • EFL Championship: Round 3, Sunderland v Portsmouth, 11.30pm, beIN 1

Sunday 18 August

  • Bundesliga: Dortmund v Augsburg, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Leverkusen v Paderborn, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Wolfsburg v Koln, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Bremen v Dusseldorf, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Freiburg v Mainz, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL Championship: Round 3, Nottingham Forest v Birmingham, 2am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Celta v Real Madrid, 3am, beIN 1
  • Ligue 1:Nantes v Marseille, 3.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Bundesliga: Round 1 , Monchengladbach v Schalke, 4.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Valencia v Sociedad, 5am, beIN 1
  • Ligue 1: Metz v Monaco, 6am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Mallorca v Eibar, 6am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Super Lig: Round 1, Sivasspor v Besiktas, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Leganes v Osasuna, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Villareal v Granada, 7am, beIN 1
  • MLS: NY Red Bulls v New England, 11.08am, beIN 1
  • MLS:  Minnesota v Orlando, 12.08pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS:  Chicago v Philadelphia, 12.08pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS:  Vancouver v DC United, 2.08pm, beIN 1
  • EFL Championship: Round 3, Reading v Cardiff, 11pm, beIN 1

Monday 19 August

  • Ligue 1: St Etienne v Brest, 1am, beIN 1
  • Bundesliga: Frankfurt v Hoffenheim, 1.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Reims v Strasbourg, 3am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Alaves v Levante, 3am, beIN 1
  • Bundesliga: Union Berlin v Leipzig, 3am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Espanyol v Sevilla, 5am, beIN 1
  • Super Lig: Kasimpasa v Trabzonspor, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Rennes v PSG, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Betis v Valladolid, 7am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • LaLiga: Atletico v Getafe, 8am, beIN 1
  • MLS: Portland v Atlanta, 2.25pm, beIN 1

Tuesday 20 August

  • Super Lig: Fenerbahce v Gazisehir, 5am, beIN 1

Wednesday 21 August

  • EFL Championship: Hull v Blackburn, 6.45am, beIN 1
  • Copa Sudamericana: Quarter-Final 1st Leg, Atletico MG v La Equidad, 12.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Libertadores: Quarter-Final 1st Leg, Gremio v Palmeiras, 12.30pm, beIN 1

 

News Football tv listings laliga Bundesliga 13 August 2019 NZ
Previous Watch live this week: the best of football and rug
Read
Watch live this week: the best of football and rugby!
Next

Latest Stories