  • MLS
  • EFL Championship
  • Carabao Cup

*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information.

**All times listed in NZST

Tuesday 6 August

  • EFL Championship : Round 1, Huddersfield v Derby, beIN 1

Wednesday 7 August

  • Carabao Cup: Round 1, Portsmouth v Birmingham, 6.45am, beIN 1
  • Copa Sudamericana: Independiente v Del Valle, 12.30pm beIN 1

Friday 9 August

  • Copa Sudamericana: Zulia v Colon, 8am beIN 1
  • MLS: New York City v Houston, 11.08am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saturday 10 August

  • SPFL Championship: Round 2, Partick Thistle v Dundee United, 6.05am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Round 1, Monaco v Lyon, 6.45am, beIN 1
  • SPFL Premiership: Round 2, Motherwell v Celtic, 11pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • EFL Championship : Round 2, Leeds v Nottingham Forest, 11.30pm, beIN 1

Sunday 11 August

  • EFL Championship: Round 1, Barnsley v Fulham, 2am, beIN 1
  • EFL Championship : Round 2, QPR v Huddersfield, 2am, beIN 1
  • Ligue 1: Round 1, Marseille v Reims, 3.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Ligue 1: Round 1, Montpellier v Rennes, 6am, beIN 1
  • MLS: Week 23, Dallas v Minnesota, 12.08pm, beIN 1
  • MLS: Week 23, Sporting KC v Real Salt Lake, 12.38pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: Week 23, Chicago v Montreal, 1.25pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: Week 23, Portland v Vancouver, 3.08pm, beIN 1

Monday 12 August

  • Ligue 1: Round 1, Lille v Nantes, 1am, beIN 1
  • Ligue 1: Round 1, Strasbourg v Metz, 3am, beIN 1
  • Ligue 1: Round 1, PSG v Nimes, 7am, beIN 1
  • MLS: Week 23, DC United v LA Galaxy, 11.50am, beIN 1
  • MLS: Week 23, LAFC v NY Red Bulls, 2.05pm, beIN 1

Wednesday 14 August

  • Carabao Cup: Round 1, Salford v Leeds, 6.45am, beIN 1
  • Carabao Cup: Round 1, Scunthorpe v Derby, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
