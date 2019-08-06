Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues
Good news! Additional matches are available via beIN CONNECT
The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT with the return of Ligue 1, as well as:
- MLS
- EFL Championship
- Carabao Cup
*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information.
**All times listed in NZST
Tuesday 6 August
- EFL Championship : Round 1, Huddersfield v Derby, beIN 1
Wednesday 7 August
- Carabao Cup: Round 1, Portsmouth v Birmingham, 6.45am, beIN 1
- Copa Sudamericana: Independiente v Del Valle, 12.30pm beIN 1
Friday 9 August
- Copa Sudamericana: Zulia v Colon, 8am beIN 1
- MLS: New York City v Houston, 11.08am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saturday 10 August
- SPFL Championship: Round 2, Partick Thistle v Dundee United, 6.05am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Round 1, Monaco v Lyon, 6.45am, beIN 1
- SPFL Premiership: Round 2, Motherwell v Celtic, 11pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- EFL Championship : Round 2, Leeds v Nottingham Forest, 11.30pm, beIN 1
Sunday 11 August
- EFL Championship: Round 1, Barnsley v Fulham, 2am, beIN 1
- EFL Championship : Round 2, QPR v Huddersfield, 2am, beIN 1
- Ligue 1: Round 1, Marseille v Reims, 3.30am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Ligue 1: Round 1, Montpellier v Rennes, 6am, beIN 1
- MLS: Week 23, Dallas v Minnesota, 12.08pm, beIN 1
- MLS: Week 23, Sporting KC v Real Salt Lake, 12.38pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: Week 23, Chicago v Montreal, 1.25pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: Week 23, Portland v Vancouver, 3.08pm, beIN 1
Monday 12 August
- Ligue 1: Round 1, Lille v Nantes, 1am, beIN 1
- Ligue 1: Round 1, Strasbourg v Metz, 3am, beIN 1
- Ligue 1: Round 1, PSG v Nimes, 7am, beIN 1
- MLS: Week 23, DC United v LA Galaxy, 11.50am, beIN 1
- MLS: Week 23, LAFC v NY Red Bulls, 2.05pm, beIN 1
Wednesday 14 August
- Carabao Cup: Round 1, Salford v Leeds, 6.45am, beIN 1
- Carabao Cup: Round 1, Scunthorpe v Derby, 6.45am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT