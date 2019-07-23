ICC
TV Listings

Watch live this week in NZ

Watch PSG take on Sydney FC and Inter, plus watch the MLS and MORE LIVE on beIN SPORTS this week.

Getty Images

Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues

 

Good news! Additional matches are available via beIN CONNECT

 

The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT with the AFCON final, as well as:

  • MLS
  • Copa Sudamericana 
  • Betfred Cup

*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information.

**All times listed in NZST

Wednesday 23 JuLy

  • Copa Sudamericana: Zulia vs Cristal, 8am, beIN 1
  • Copa Sudamericana: River Plate vs Cruzeiro, 10.15am, beIN 1
  • Copa Libertadores: LDU Quito v Olimpia, 12.30pm beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Libertadores: Godoy v Palmeiras, 12.30pm beIN 1
  • Copa Sudamericana: Penarol v Fluminense, 12.30pm beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Thursday 25 July

  • Copa Libertadores: Round of 16 1st Leg, Club Nacional v Internacional, 10.15am beIN 1
  • Copa Sudamericana: Round of 16 1st Leg, Botafogo v Atletico MG, 12.30pm beIN SPORTS CONNECT 
  • Copa Libertadores: Round of 16 1st Leg, Atletico PA v Boca, 12.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Libertadores: Round of 16 1st Leg, Emelec v Flamengo, 12.30pm, beIN 1

Friday 26 July

  • Copa Sudamericana: Round of 16 1st Leg, Independiente v Uni Catolica, 12.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Sudamericana: Round of 16 1st Leg, Corinthians v Wanderers, 12.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Copa Libertadores: Round of 16 1st Leg, Gremio v Libertad, 12.30pm, beIN 1

Saturday 27 July

  • Betfred Cup: Group Stage, Elgin v Hibernian, 6.45am, beIN 1
  • MLS: Week 21, New York City v Sporting KC, 11.38am, beIN 1
  • Friendly: PSG v Inter Milan, 10pm, beIN 1

Sunday 28 July

  • Club friendly: PSG v Nuremburg, 4.30am beIN 1
  • MLS: NY Red Bulls v Columbus, 11.36am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: Toronto v Cincinnati, 12pm, beIN SPORTS CONECT
  • MLS:  Chicago v DC United, 12.08pm, beIN 1
  • MLS: San Jose v Colorado, 2.08pm, beIN 1
  • MLS: Portland v La Galaxy, 2.08pm, beIN 2

Monday 29 July

  • Betfred Cup: Group Stage, Dundee v Inverness, 2pm, beIN 1

Tuesday 30 July

  • Club Friendly: PSG v Sydney FC, 12am beIN 1
News Football tv listings 23 July 2019 NZ
Previous Watch live this week: the best of football and ten
Read
Watch live this week: the best of football and tennis!
Next

Latest Stories