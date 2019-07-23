Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues

Good news! Additional matches are available via beIN CONNECT

The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT with the AFCON final, as well as:

MLS

Copa Sudamericana

Betfred Cup

*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information.

**All times listed in NZST

Wednesday 23 JuLy

Copa Sudamericana: Zulia vs Cristal, 8am, beIN 1

Copa Sudamericana: River Plate vs Cruzeiro, 10.15am, beIN 1

Copa Libertadores: LDU Quito v Olimpia, 12.30pm beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Copa Libertadores: Godoy v Palmeiras, 12.30pm beIN 1

Copa Sudamericana: Penarol v Fluminense, 12.30pm beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Thursday 25 July

Copa Libertadores: Round of 16 1st Leg, Club Nacional v Internacional, 10.15am beIN 1

Copa Sudamericana: Round of 16 1st Leg, Botafogo v Atletico MG, 12.30pm beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Copa Libertadores: Round of 16 1st Leg, Atletico PA v Boca, 12.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Copa Libertadores: Round of 16 1st Leg, Emelec v Flamengo, 12.30pm, beIN 1

Friday 26 July

Copa Sudamericana: Round of 16 1st Leg, Independiente v Uni Catolica, 12.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Copa Sudamericana: Round of 16 1st Leg, Corinthians v Wanderers, 12.30pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Copa Libertadores: Round of 16 1st Leg, Gremio v Libertad, 12.30pm, beIN 1

Saturday 27 July

Betfred Cup: Group Stage, Elgin v Hibernian, 6.45am, beIN 1

MLS: Week 21, New York City v Sporting KC, 11.38am, beIN 1

Friendly: PSG v Inter Milan, 10pm, beIN 1

Sunday 28 July

Club friendly: PSG v Nuremburg, 4.30am beIN 1

MLS: NY Red Bulls v Columbus, 11.36am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

MLS: Toronto v Cincinnati, 12pm, beIN SPORTS CONECT

MLS: Chicago v DC United, 12.08pm, beIN 1

MLS: San Jose v Colorado, 2.08pm, beIN 1

MLS: Portland v La Galaxy, 2.08pm, beIN 2

Monday 29 July

Betfred Cup: Group Stage, Dundee v Inverness, 2pm, beIN 1

Tuesday 30 July