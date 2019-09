Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues

MLS

EFL Championship

Carabao Cup

**All times listed in NZST

Monday 2 September

Ligue 1 Reims v Lille 1:00AM beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga Bremen v Augsburg 1:30AM beIN 1

LaLiga Valencia v Mallorca 3:00AM beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ligue 1 Strasbourg v Monaco 3:00AM beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Bundesliga Eintracht v Dusseldorf 4:00AM beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A Lazio v Roma 4:00AM beIN 1

Super Lig Genclerbirligi v Basaksehir 4:15AM beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga Atletico v Eibar 5:00AM beIN SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga Espanyol v Granada 5:00AM SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A Atalanta v Torino 6:45AM SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A Cagliari v Inter 6:45AM beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A Genoa v Fiorentina 6:45AM SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A Lecce v Verona 6:45AM SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A Sassuolo v Sampdoria 6:45AM SPORTS CONNECT

Serie A Udinese v Parma 6:45AM SPORTS CONNECT

Super Lig Fenerbahce v Trabzonspor 6:45AM SPORTS CONNECT

LaLiga Villarreal v Real Madrid 7:00AM beIN 1

Ligue 1 Marseille v St Etienne 7:00AM beIN SPORTS CONNECT

MLS Seattle v LA Galaxy 10:50AM beIN 1

MLS LAFC v Minnesota 2:38PM beIN 1

Saturday 7 September

EFL League 1: Round 7, Mk Dons v Wimblendon, 11pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Sunday 8 September