AFCON

MLS

*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information.

**All times listed in NZST

Tuesday 2 JuLy

2019 AFCON: Namibia vs Cote d'Ivoire, 24:00am, beIN 1

2019 AFCON: South Africa vs Morocco, 4:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

2019 AFCON: Kenya vs Senegal, 7:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

2019 AFCON: Tanzania vs Algeria, 7:00am, beIN 1

Wednesday 3 July​

2019 AFCON: Benin vs Cameroon, 4:00am, beIN 1

2019 AFCON: Guinea-Bissau vs Ghana, 4:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

2019 AFCON: Mauritania vs Tunisia, 6:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

2019 AFCON: Angola vs Mali, 7:00am, beIN 1

2019 Copa America: Brazil v Argentina, 12:30pm, beIN 1

Thursday 4 July

MLS: Orlando vs Philadelphia, 11:38am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

MLS: Chicago vs Atlanta, 12:08pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

2019 Copa America: Peru v Chile, 12:30pm, beIN 1

Friday 5 July

MLS: Dallas vs DC United, 1:08pm, beIN 1

MLS: LA Galaxy vs Toronto, 2:41pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saturday 6 July

2019 AFCON: Round of 16, 4:00am, beIN 1

2019 AFCON: Round of 16, 7:00am, beIN 1

Sunday 7 July

2019 AFCON: Round of 16, 4:00am, beIN 1

2019 AFCON: Round of 16, 7:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

2019 Copa America: TBC v TBC, 7:00am, beIN 1

MLS: Philadelphia vs Orlando, 11:08am, beIN 1

MLS: Cincinnati vs Houston, 11:38am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

MLS: Sporting KC vs Chicago, 12:38pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

MLS: LAFC vs Vancouver, 2:38pm, beIN 1

Monday 8 July

2019 AFCON: Round of 16, 3:00am, beIN 1

MLS: Atlanta vs NY Red Bulls, 6:25am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

2019 AFCON: Round of 16, 7:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

2019 Copa America Final, 8:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Tuesday 9 JuLy