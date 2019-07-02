Copa America
Find out who will win Copa America 2019, plus AFCON 2019 continues LIVE on beIN SPORTS this week.

The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT with the Copa America, as well as:

  • AFCON
  • MLS

Tuesday 2 JuLy

  • 2019 AFCON: Namibia vs Cote d'Ivoire, 24:00am, beIN 1
  • 2019 AFCON: South Africa vs Morocco, 4:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • 2019 AFCON: Kenya vs Senegal, 7:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • 2019 AFCON: Tanzania vs Algeria, 7:00am, beIN 1

Wednesday 3 July

  • 2019 AFCON: Benin vs Cameroon, 4:00am, beIN 1 
  • 2019 AFCON: Guinea-Bissau vs Ghana, 4:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • 2019 AFCON: Mauritania vs Tunisia, 6:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • 2019 AFCON: Angola vs Mali, 7:00am, beIN 1
  • 2019 Copa America: Brazil v Argentina, 12:30pm, beIN 1 

Thursday 4 July

  • MLS: Orlando vs Philadelphia, 11:38am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: Chicago vs Atlanta, 12:08pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • 2019 Copa America: Peru v Chile, 12:30pm, beIN 1

Friday 5 July

  • MLS: Dallas vs DC United, 1:08pm, beIN 1
  • MLS: LA Galaxy vs Toronto, 2:41pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saturday 6 July

  • 2019 AFCON: Round of 16, 4:00am, beIN 1
  • 2019 AFCON: Round of 16, 7:00am, beIN 1

Sunday 7 July

  • 2019 AFCON: Round of 16, 4:00am, beIN 1
  • 2019 AFCON: Round of 16, 7:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • 2019 Copa America: TBC v TBC, 7:00am, beIN 1
  • MLS: Philadelphia vs Orlando, 11:08am, beIN 1
  • MLS: Cincinnati vs Houston, 11:38am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: Sporting KC vs Chicago, 12:38pm, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: LAFC vs Vancouver, 2:38pm, beIN 1

Monday 8 July

  • 2019 AFCON: Round of 16, 3:00am, beIN 1
  • MLS: Atlanta vs NY Red Bulls, 6:25am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • 2019 AFCON: Round of 16, 7:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • 2019 Copa America Final, 8:00am, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Tuesday 9 JuLy

  • 2019 AFCON: Round of 16, 4:00am, beIN 1
  • 2019 AFCON: Round of 16, 7:00am, beIN 1
