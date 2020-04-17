beIN's BUMPER TV listing during the break

SUBSCRIBE TO beIN SPORTS TO ACCESS THE WORLD'S BIGGEST NAMES IN THE BEST LEAGUES
As the sporting world takes a break amid the coronavirus pandemic, beIN will bring you the best that sport has to offer, across its three channels- beIN 1, beIN 2 and beIN 3, and streaming product beIN SPORTS CONNECT.
Over the next seven days we'll have: A feature on both Lionel MEssi and CRistiano Ronaldo; An evening dedicated to Manchester United; A Ashleigh Barty's astonishing 2019; A special night dedicated to some great performances from the Aussies Abroad
beIN SPORTS 1
Friday 17 April
- 12am-1am: Goals Galore!
- Toulouse vs Monaco
- Barcelona v Valencia
- 1am-1:30am: The Keys & Gray Show: Ep. 16
- 1:30am-6:30am: Goals Galore
- Milan vs Fiorentina
- Bayern v Dortmund
- Real Madrid vs Las Palmas
- 6:30am-7am: 500 Great Goals:
- 7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep. 13
- 7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 17
- 8am-10:30am: Bundesliga
- The Werder Double
- Top 11: Midfielders of the 90's
- The Fastest Goals
- Dramatic Penalty Kicks
- Roots
- 10:30am-11am: Bundesliga Weekly
- 11am-12pm: Goals Galore!
- Marseille v Lyon
- Leganes v Real Madrid
- 12pm-12:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 17
- 12:30pm-6pm: Goals Galore!
- Lazio v Inter
- Hoffenheim v Moncheng’h
- Barcelona vs Celta
- 6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 14
- 6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 17
- 7pm-8pm: Ultimate Football
- 8pm-11pm: FIFA 20 - Stay and Play Cup
- 11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 17
- 11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 14
Saturday 18 April
- 12am-6am: Goals Galore!
- Marseille vs Lyon
- Leganes v Real Madrid
- Lazio vs Inter
- Hoffenheim v Monchengladbach
- Barcelona vs Celta Vigo
- 6am-7am: Football's Greatest Clubs
- Manchester United '90s
- Real Madrid 50s & 60s
- 7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep. 14
- 7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 18
- 8am-9am: Football's Greatest Clubs
- Galacticos
- Barcelona
- 9am-10am: Ultimate Football: Ep. 1
- 10am-11am: Football Funnies: Ep.1
- 11am-12:50pm: Magic of El Classico: 2008/08
- 12:50pm-1:20pm: Stars of El Classico: Luis Figo
- 1:20pm-3:10pm: Magic of El Classico: 2015/16
- 3:10pm-3:40pm: Stars of El Classico: 2017/18
- 3:40pm-5:30pm: Magic of El Classico: 2017/18
- 5:30pm-6pm: Stars of El Classico: Ronald Koeman
- 6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 15
- 6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 18
- 7pm-8:30pm: 250 Great Goals: Ep 3-5
- 8:30pm-10:30pm: 500 Great Goals
- 10:30pm-11pm: 250 Great Goals
- 11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 18
- 11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 15
Sunday 19 April
- 12am-1:50am: Magic of El Classico: 2007/08
- 1:50am-2:20am: Stars of El Classico: Luis Figo
- 2:20am-4:10am: Magic of El Classico: 2015/16
- 4:10am-4:40am:Stars of El Classico: Roberto Carlos
- 4:40am-6:30am: Magic of El Classico: 2017/18
- 6:30am-7am: 250 Great Goals
- 7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep 15
- 7:30am-8am: In Conversation: Martinex and Sanchez
- 8am-8:30am: 250 Great Goals
- 8:30am-10am: 500 Great Goals: Ep. 5-9
- 10am-11am: Live: One World: together at Home
- 11am-6pm: Gasperini’s Atlanta
- Atalanta vs Lazio
- Atalanta vs Inter
- Atalanta vs Milan
- Lecce vs Atalanta
- 6pm-8pm: One World: Together at Home
- 8pm-10pm: Magic of El Classico
- 2016/17
- 2010/11
- 10pm-10:30pm: Stars of El Classico: Ronaldo Nazario
- 10:30pm-12:20am: Magic of El Classico: 2006/07
Monday 20 April
- 12:20am-5:30am: Gasperini’s Atlanta
- Atalanta vs Inter
- Atalanta vs Udinese
- Atalanta vs Milan
- Lazio vs Atalanta
- Lecce vs Atalanta
- 5:30am-6am: 500 Great Goals
- 6am-7:45am: Magic of El Classico: 2016/17
- 7:45-8:15am: Stars of El Classico: Xavi Hernandez
- 8:15am-10am: Magic of El Classico: 2010/11
- 10am-10:30am: Stars of El Classico: Ronaldo Nazario
- 10:30am-12:10pm: LaLiga Classics: Athletic v Barcelona
- 12:10pm-12:55pm: LaLiga Files: Season 1
- 12:55pm-2:40pm: LaLiga Classic: Valencia vs Malga
- 2:40pm-3:20pm: LaLiga Files: Seaon 1
- 3:20pm-5:10pm: LaLiga Classic: Villarreal vs Atletico
- 5:10pm-6pm: LaLiga Files: Season 1
- 6pm-6:30pm: Football’s Greatest: Lionel Messi
- 6:30pm-8:30pm: LaLiga: 90th Anniversary
- Leo Messi
- Messi “Pichichi”
- LaLiga’s Top Scorer
- 8:30pm-10:45pm: LaLiga
- Top Scorer
- Deportivo vs Barcelona
- 10:45pm-11:15pm: Football's Greatest: Lionel Messi
- 11:15pm-12am: LaLiga: 90th Anniversary: Leo Messi
Tuesday 21 April
- 12am-1:40am: LaLiga Classic: Athletic vs Barcelona
- 1:40am-2:25am: LaLiga Files: Season 1
- 2:25am-4:10am:LaLiga Classic: Valencia vs Malaga
- 4:10am-4:50am: LaLiga Files: Season 1
- 4:50am-6:40am: LaLiga Classic: Villarreal v Atletico
- 6:40am-7:30am: LaLiga Files: Season 1
- 7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 19
- 8am-8:30am: Football's Greatest: Lionel Messi
- 8:30am-9:15am: LaLiga LaLiga: 90th Aniversary: Leo Messi
- 9:15am-11am: LaLiga Specials
- Messi “Pichichi”
- LaLiga Top Scorer
- 11am-12pm: LaLiga Mini:
- Barcelona v Mallorca
- Barcelona v Eibar
- 12pm-12:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep 19
- 12:30pm-2:10pm:Le Classique: Marseille vs PSG
- 2:10pm-2:25pm: The History of Marseille
- 2:25pm-4:05pm: Le Classique: Marseille vs PSG
- 4:05pm-4:20pm: The History of PSG
- 4:20pm-6pm: Le Classique: PSG vs Marseille
- 6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep 16
- 6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 19
- 7pm-9:30pm: Football's Greatest
- Luis Figo
- Jurgen Klinsmann
- Lothar Matthaus
- Roberto Carlos
- Samuel Eto’o
- 9:30pm-10pm: Serie A: inter v Milan
- 10pm-11pm: Football Rivalries: Millan and Rome
- 11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 19
- 11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 16
Wednesday 22 April
- 12am-1:40am: Le Classique: Marseille vs PSG
- 1:40am-1:55am: The History of Marseille
- 1:55am-3:35am: Le Classique: Marseille vs PSG
- 3:55am-3:50am:The History of PSG
- 3:50am-5:30am: Le Classique: PSG vs Marseille
- 5:30am-6am: They Key & Gray Show: Ep. 19
- 6am-7am: 250 Great Goals
- 7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep. 16
- 7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray show: Ep. 20
- 8am-10:30am: Football's Greatest
- Luis Figo
- Jurgen Klinsmann
- Lothar Matthaus
- Roberto Carlos
- Samuel Eto'o
- 10:30am-11am: Serie A: Inter vs Milan
- 11am-12pm: Football Rivalries: Milan & Rome
- 12pm:12:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 20
- 12:20pm-2:10pm: Reiverderby: Schalke v Dortmund
- 2:10pm-2:25pm: The Best Goals: Schalke
- 2:25pm-6pm: Revierderby
- Dortmund vs Schalke
- Schalke vs Dortmund
- 6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 17
- 7pm-9pm The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 20
- 7pm-9pm: LaLiga Files: Ep. 2-4
- 9pm-9:30pm: LaLiga Interview: Martin Odegaard and Luuk De Jong
- 9:30pm-10pm: LaLiga World
- 10pm-10:15pm: LaLiga Interview: Ramon Azeez
- 10:15pm-11pm: LaLiga Files
- 11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 20
- 11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 17s
Thursday 23 April
- 12am-1:40am: Revierderby: Schalke v Dortmund
- 1:40am-1:55am: The Best Goals: Schalke
- 1:55am-5:30am: Revierderby
- Dortmund vs Schalke
- Schalke vs Dortmund
- 5:30am-6am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 20
- 6am-7am: 250 Great Goals
- 7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep. 17
- 7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 20
- 8am-8:30am: LaLiga Interview : Martin Odegaard and Luuk De Jong
- 8:30am-9am: LaLiga World
- 9am-11am: LaLiga Files
- 11am-11:30am: LaLiga Interview: Martin Odegaard
- 11:30am-12pm: LaLiga World
- 12pm-12:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 21
- 12:30pm-6pm: Derby della Madonnina
- Inter vs Milan
- Inter vs Milan
- Milan vs Inter
- 6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 18
- 6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 21
- 7pm-11pm: Bundesliga
- The Best Tricks
- Record Holders
- Andreas Herzog
- Lothar Matthäus
- Top 11: Strikers of the 90's
- Episode Number 38
- The Best Goals: Wolfsburg
- The Best Tricks
- Record Holders
- 11pm-11:30pm: The Key and Gray Show: EP. 21
- 11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 18
beIN SPORTS 2
Friday 17 April
- 12am-5am: Temples of Sport
- St Andrews
- Lords
- Alpe d'Huez
- Camp Nou
- Maracana
- MCG
- Wembley
- Ascot
- Anfield
- Royal Birkdale
- 5am-11:40am: Best of: Tom Rogic
- Celtic vs Aberdeen
- Rangers cs Celtic
- St J’stone v Celtic
- 11:40am-12:10pm: Sporting Greats: Mia Hamm
- 12:10am-2pm: Tournoi de France: France vs Canada
- 2pm-2:30pm: 250 Great Goals
- 2:30pm-4:20[m: Tournoi de France: Netherlands vs Brazil
- 4:20pm-4:40pm: Talking Talent: Patrick Vieira
- 4:40pm-6:30pm: Tournoi de France: Canada vs Netherlands
- 6:30pm-7:30pm: Football Rivalries: Old Firm & Praugue
- 7:30pm-8pm: SPFL Mini: Celtiv v Rangers
- 8pm-8:30pm: Serie A: Mini: Milan vs Inter
- 8:30pm-9:30pm: Serie A: Lazio vs Roma
- 9:30pm-10pm: Serie A mini: Lazio v Roma
- 10pm-10:30pm: Sporting Rivalries: El Classico
- 10:30pm-11pm: LaLiga Mini: Barcelona vs Real Madrid
- 11pm-12am: Football Rivalries: Classico & Atherns
Saturday 18 April
- 12am-3:45am: PLS T20 Highlights
- Lahore v Islamabad
- Islamabad v Quetta
- Lahore v Quetta
- Lahore v Karachi
- Islamabad v Peshawar
- Lahore v Peshawar
- Multan v Peshawar
- Islamabad v Karachi
- 3:25am-3:55am: Sporting Rivalries: The Ashes
- 3:55am-5:55am: Crickets Greatest
- Graeme Pollock
- Jacques Kallis
- Allan Donald
- Muttiah Muralitharan
- 5:55pm-6:55am: Football Rivalries: Old Frim & Praugue
- 6:55am-7:25am: Serie A Mini: Milan vs Inter
- 7:55am-8:55am: Football Rivalries: Milan & Rome
- 8:55am-9:25am: LaLiga Mini: Lazio vs Roma
- 9:25am-9:55am: Football Rivalries: Barcelona vs Real Madrid
- 9:55am-11:30am: Talking Talent: Clasico & Athens
- Aleksandr Golovin
- Patrick Vieira
- 11:30am-1pm: Arsenal TV: Season Review 88/89
- 1pm-1:30pm: Football's Greatest: Dennis Bergkamp
- 1:30pm-3:10pm” Football's Greatest: Patrick Vieira
- 3:40pm-5:45pm: Arsenal TV: Season Review: 93/94
- 5:45pm-10:40pm: You'll Never Walk Alone
- Kenny Dalgleish
- Liverpool vs Newcastle
- Liverpool vs Barcelona
- Alsonso
- 10:40pm-12pm: LFC TV: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
Sunday 19 April
- 12:05am-2:30am: EFL League 2: Newport vs Tranmere
- 2:30pm-4:15am: ELF League 1: Charton vs Sunderland
- 4:15am-6am:EFL: derby vs Aston Villa
- 6am-11:00am: Liverpool YNWA
- Kenny
- Liverpool vs Newcastle
- Liverpool vs Barcelona
- 11am-11:30am: In Conversation: Xabi Alonso
- 11:30m-11:45am: Carabao Cup ClassicL Liverpool Chelsea
- 11:45am-6pm:MLS
- DC United vs Portland
- MLS Movment: Untold History of Soccer in DC
- DC United vs Real Salt Lake
- MLS Movement: Soccer in Las Vegas
- DC United vs Orlando
- 6pm-12:20am: The Red Devils
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Man Utd v Liverpool
- Ryan Giggs
- Manchester United '90s
- Ruud Van Nistelrooy
- Chelsea vs Man Utd
- Man Utd v Liverpool
- Swansea vs Man Utd
Monday 20 April
- 12:20am-2:15am: Scottish Cup: Celtic v Aberdeen (Final)
- 2:15am-5:30am: SPFL
- Rangers vs Celtic
- St Johnstone vs Celtic
- 5:30am-6:10am: Talking Talent
- Laurent Koscielny
- Angel Di Maria
- 6:10am-6:40am: Football’s Greatest: Cristiano Ronaldo
- 6:40am-7:40am: Football Rivalries: Man Utd v Liverpool
- 7:40am-9:10am: Football Greatest
- Ryan Giggs
- Manchester United '90s
- Ruud Van Nistelrooy
- 9:10am-11am: Carabao Cup: Chelsea vs Man Utd
- 11am-12pm:Football rivalries: Man Utd v Liverpool
- 12pm-3:30pm: Arsenal TV
- Season Review 95/96
- Everton vs Arsenal
- 3:30pm-6:30pm: Chelsea TV
- Premier League Years 08/09
- Inside Chelsea: Ep. 48
- Watford vs Chelsea
- Episode Number 48
- Best of: Lampard 2
- 6:30pm-8pm: Arsenal TV: Season Review 95/96
- 8pm-9pm: Football's Greatest Clubs:
- Arsenal '03/04
- Liverpool '70's/'80s
- 9pm-12:20am: LFC TV
- Man Utd vs Liverpool
- Liverpool vs Everton
- Paisley's Statue
Tuesday 21 April
- 12:20am-6:15am: Carabao Cup
- Man Utd vs Derby
- West Ham vs Tottenham (Mini)
- Tottenham vs Watford
- Liverpool vs Arsenal
- 6:15am-9:45am: Arsenal TV
- Season Review 95/96
- Everton vs Arsenal
- 9:45am-12:30pm: LFC TV (teams TBC)
- 12:30pm-6pm: Crickets Greatest
- David Gower
- Graham Gooch
- Sunil Gavaskar
- Kapil Dev
- Sachin Tendulkar
- Brian Lara
- Viv Richards
- Garfield Sobers
- Michael Holding
- Curtly Ambrose
- Richard Hadlee
- 6pm-7:50pm: Carabao Cup: Portsmouth v Southamptop
- 7:50pm-10:40pm: EFL
- Portsmouth vs Southampton
- Nottm Forest vs Derby
- Aston Villa vs Birmingham
- Swansea vs Cardiff (Mini)
- 10:40pm-12:30am: Grudge Match: Norwich vs Ipswich
Wednesday 22 April
- 12:30am-6am: Football Rivalries
- Old Firm & Prague
- Milan & Rome
- De Klassieker & Rio
- North London & Croatia
- Superclasico & Viena
- Istanbul & Ruhrderby
- 6am-12:30pm: Grudge Match
- Portsmouth vs Southampton
- Nottm Forest vs Derby
- Aston Villa vs Birmingham
- Swansea vs Cardiff
- Norwich vs Ipswich
- 12:30pm-3:30pm: Chelsea TV
- Premier League Years 08/09
- Inside Chelsea
- Watford vs Chelsea
- Best of: Lampard 2
- 3:30pm-5pm: Arsenal TV: Season Review 95/96
- 5pm-7pm: Football's Greatest
- Arsenal '03/04
- Patrick Vieira
- Didier Deschamps
- Chelsea '00s
- 7pm-10pm: Chelsea TV
- Premier League Years 09/10
- Inside Chelsea
- Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
- Best of Joe Cole
- 10pm-12am: Football’s Greatest
- Gianluca Vialli
- Marcel Desailly
- Santos '60s
- Red Star Belgrade '90s
Thursday 23 April
- 12am-6am: MLS
- DC United vs Portland
- DC United vs Atlanta
- DC United vs Orlando
- MLS Movement: Football and Faith
- MLS Movement: Soccer in Las Vegas
- 6am-9am: Chelsea TV
- Premier League Years 09/10
- Inside Chelsea
- Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
- Best of: Joe Cole
- 9am-12:30pm: Arsenal TV
- Season Review 95/96
- Everton vs Arsenal
- 12:30pm-6pm: Carabao Cup Mini
- Man City vs Southampton
- Chelsea vs Man Utd
- Liverpool vs Arsenal
- Aston Villa vs Liverpool
- Oxford vs Man City
- Man Utd vs Colchester
- Man Utd vs Man City
- Leicester vs Aston Villa
- Aston Villa vs Leicester
- Man City vs Man Utd
- Aston Villa vs Man City
- 6pm-11:30pm: Aussie Abroad
- Martin Boyle
- Jackson Irvine
- Massimo Luongo
- 11:30pm-12am: Sporting Greats: Mal Meninga
beIN SPORTS 3
Friday 17 April
- 12am-3am: Futsal AFCON
- Angola vs Libya
- Morocco vs Egypt
- 3am-6am: LaLiga Promises
- Atletico vs Madrid CFF
- Espanyol vs Levante
- Atletico vs Espanyol
- Madrid CFF vs Levante
- 6am-10:15am: Barty Comebacks
- WTA Cincinnati
- WTA Beijing
- WTA Finals
- 10:15am-6:30pm: Davis Cup Spain vs Great Britain
- 6:30pm-12am: Rugby Rivalries
- France vs England
- England vs France
- France vs England
Saturday 18 April
- 12am-12:30am: Sporting Greats: Sir Gareth Edwards
- 12:30am-2:05am: The Gat-Trick
- 2:05am-4:05am: Gat-Trick – The Games
- France vs Wales
- Italy vs Wales
- Wales vs England
- Scotland vs Wales
- 4:05am-11:30am: Six Nations
- Wales v Ireland
- France v Ireland (Mini)
- France vs England
- England vs France
- France vs England
- 11:30am-12pm: Sporting Rivals: England vs France
- 12pm-1pm: Sporting Greats: Jonah Lomu and Richie McCaw
- 1pm-2:40pm: Dan Carter: A Perfect 10
- 2:40pm-4:30pm: Sporting Greats: Dan Carter
- 4:30pm-6pm: Sporting Greats
- San Carter
- Sean Fitzpatrick
- Brendon McCullum
- 6pm-6:30pm: Gearing Up
- 6:30pm-7:30pm: Ferrari Challenge Highlights: Spielberg
- 7:30pm-8pm: FIA Truck Racing
- 8pm-8:30pm: FIA Formula Regional
- 8:30pm-10pm: Racing Files
- Vallelunga
- Miglia and Florio
- Alfa Romeo
- The French Connection
- 10pm-10:50pm: The Hell
- 10:50pm-12am: Super GT x DTM Dream Team Race
Sunday 19 April
- 12am-5:30am: Temples of Sport
- St Andrews
- Lords
- Alpe d'Huez
- Camp Nou
- Maracana
- MCG
- Wembley
- Ascot
- Ascot
- Anfield
- Royal Birkdale
- 5:30am-6am: Sporting Greats: Juan Manuel Fangio
- 6am-7am: Ferrari Challenge Highlights: Spielberg
- 7am-7:30am: FIA Truck Racing: Hungaroring
- 7:30am-8am: FIA Formula Regional: Vallelunga
- 8am-9:30am: Racing Files
- Mille Miglia and Targa Florio
- Alfa Romeo
- The French Connection
- 9:30am-10:20am: The Hell: Ep. 3
- 10:20am-11:20am: Super GT x DTM Dream Team Race: Fuji
- 11:20am-5:45pm: Barty Comebacks
- Barty v Sakkari
- Barty v Bertens
- Barty v Pliskova
- 5:45pm-6pm: WTA: My Story: Ashleigh Barty
- 6pm-12am: Sporting Countdowns
- Dominance
- Entertainers
- Rivalries
- Moments
- Comebacks
- Controversies
- Pioneers
- Shocks
- Fairytales
- Meltdowns
- Rafael Nadal
- Roger Federer
Monday 20 April
- 12am-12:30am: WTA My Story
- Elise Mertens
- Elina Svitolina
- Ashleigh Barty
- 12:30am-1:30am: WTA Big Ten Highlights
- Miami
- Shenzen
- 1:30am-2am: Sporting Rivals: The Ashes
- 2am-3am: Crickets Greatest
- Adam Gilchrist
- Glenn McGrath
- Mal Meninga
- 3:30am-4am: Temples of Sport: MCG
- Sporting Greats: Ian Thorpe
- 4:30am-5:30am: Crickets Greatest
- Dennis Lillee
- Shane Warne
- Allan Border
- 5:30am-11am: Sporting Countdowns
- Dominance
- Entertainers
- Rivalries
- Moments
- Comebacks
- Controversies
- Pioneers
- Shocks
- Fairytales
- Meltdowns
- 11am-12pm: Davis Cup Highlights: Qualifiers
- 12pm-4:45pm: Davis Cup: Spain v Canada
- 4:45pm-5:45pm: Sporting Greats: Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer
- 5:45pm-6pm: WTA My Story: Karolina Pliskova
- 6pm-11pm: My Sporting Moment
- Yohan Blake & Rebecca Adlington
- Carl Frampton & Chris Hoy
- Angelique Kerber & Emmerson Boyce
- Francesco Molinari & Allyson Felix
- Stuart Broad & James Haskell
- Dani Alves & Kate Richardson-Walsh
- Carli Lloyd & Christian Taylor
- Christian Fuchs & Christine Ohuruogu
- Bryan Habana & Alistair Brownlee
- Angel Di Maria & Annika Sorenstam
- 11pm-12am: Temples of Sport
- St Andrews
- Royal Birkdale
Tuesday 21 April
- 12am-5:45am: ISSF Shooting World Cup
- Final 10m Air Rifle Women
- Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
- Final 10m Air Pistol Men
- Final 25m Pistol Women
- Final 10m Air Rifle Men
- Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women
- Final 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men
- 5:45am-6am: WTA My Story: Elina Svitolina
- 6am-11am: My Sporting Moment
- Yohan Blake & Rebecca Adlington
- Carl Frampton & Chris Hoy
- Angelique Kerber & Emmerson Boyce
- Francesco Molinari & Allyson Felix
- Stuart Broad & James Haskell
- Dani Alves & Kate Richardson-Walsh
- Carli Lloyd & Christian Taylor
- Christian Fuchs & Christine Ohuruogu
- Bryan Habana & Alistair Brownlee
- Angel Di Maria & Annika Sorenstam
- 11am-6:30pm: Six Nations Mini
- Wales vs Scotland
- France vs Ireland
- Italy vs England
- Ireland vs Italy
- England vs Wales
- Scotland vs France
- France vs Italy
- Ireland vs Wales
- Scotland vs England
- Ireland vs Scotland
- France vs England
- Wales vs Italy
- Italy vs Scotland
- England vs Ireland
- Wales vs France
- 6:30pm-12am: WTA
- WTA Miami: Semi Final - Barty v Kontaveit
- WTA My Story: Anett Kontaveit
- Barty Rivals: Barty vs Kontaveit
- WTA My Story: Ashleigh Barty
- WTA My Story: Anett Kontaveit
- WTA Ten Big Highlights: Miami
Wednesday 22 April
- 12am-6am: T2 Diamond
- Chen. XT vs Wang QF-W
- Ito vs Sato QF-W
- Jeon vs Chen. M QF-W
- Sun vs Ding QF-W
- Wang.MY vs Sun SF-W
- Ito vs Jeon SF-W
- Wang.MY vs Jeon 3rd/4th-W
- Ito vs Sun Finals-W
- Semi Final - Barty v Kontaveit
- 6am-7:55am: Barty Rivlas: WTA Miami
- 7:55am-8:10am: WTA My Story: Anett Kontaveit
- 8:10am-10:15am: Barty Rivals: Cincinnati
- 10:15am-10:30am: WTA My Story: Ashleight Barty
- 10:30am-11am: WTA Big Ten Highlights: Miami
- 11am-6:30pm: Six Nations Mini
- France vs Wales
- Scotland vs Italy
- Ireland vs England
- Scotland vs Ireland
- Italy vs Wales
- England vs France
- France vs Scotland
- Wales vs England
- Italy vs Ireland
- Scotland vs Wales
- England vs Italy
- Ireland vs France
- Italy vs France
- Wales vs Ireland
- England vs Scotland
- 6:30pm-11:30pm: All Blacks – All Time Greats
- Richie McCaw
- A Perfect Ten
- England vs All Blacks
- Dan Carter
- Sean Fitzpatrick
- 11:30pm-12am: Sporting Greats: Jonah Lomu
Thursday 23 April
- 12am-5:30am: T2 Diamond
- Lin. YJ vs Franziska QF-M
- Xu vs Jeoung QF-M
- Mizutani vs Lin. GY QF-M
- Niwa vs Harimoto QF-M
- Lin.YJ vs Lin.GY SF-M
- Xu vs Harimoto SF-M
- Lin.GY vs Harimoto 3rd/4th-M
- Lin.YJ vs Xu Finals-M
- 5:30am-6am: Sporting Greats: Rafael Nadal
- 6am-11am: All Blacks – All Time Greats
- Richie McCaw
- A Perfect Ten
- England vs All Blacks
- Dan Carter
- Sean Fitzpatrick
- 11am-11:30am: Sporting Greats: Jonah Lomu
- 11:30am-6pm: Six Nations Mini
- Wales vs Italy
- Ireland vs Scotland
- France vs England
- Ireland vs Wales
- Scotland vs England
- France vs Italy
- Wales vs France
- England vs Ireland
- England vs Wales
- Scotland vs France
- 6pm-12am: Pedal Power
- Chris Hoy
- Mark Cavendish
- Port to Port Newcastle
- Greg Lemond
- Cape to Cape
- Bernard Hinault
- The Pioneer
- Eddy Merckx
- Alpe d'Huez