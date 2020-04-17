beIN's BUMPER TV listing during the break

SUBSCRIBE TO beIN SPORTS TO ACCESS THE WORLD'S BIGGEST NAMES IN THE BEST LEAGUES

As the sporting world takes a break amid the coronavirus pandemic, beIN will bring you the best that sport has to offer, across its three channels- beIN 1, beIN 2 and beIN 3, and streaming product beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Over the next seven days we'll have: A feature on both Lionel MEssi and CRistiano Ronaldo; An evening dedicated to Manchester United; A Ashleigh Barty's astonishing 2019; A special night dedicated to some great performances from the Aussies Abroad

beIN SPORTS 1

Friday 17 April

12am-1am: Goals Galore!

Toulouse vs Monaco

Barcelona v Valencia

1am-1:30am: The Keys & Gray Show: Ep. 16

1:30am-6:30am: Goals Galore Milan vs Fiorentina Bayern v Dortmund Real Madrid vs Las Palmas

6:30am-7am: 500 Great Goals:

7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep. 13

7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 17

8am-10:30am: Bundesliga The Werder Double Top 11: Midfielders of the 90's The Fastest Goals Dramatic Penalty Kicks Roots

10:30am-11am: Bundesliga Weekly

11am-12pm: Goals Galore! Marseille v Lyon Leganes v Real Madrid

12pm-12:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 17

12:30pm-6pm: Goals Galore! Lazio v Inter Hoffenheim v Moncheng’h Barcelona vs Celta

6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 14

6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 17

7pm-8pm: Ultimate Football

8pm-11pm: FIFA 20 - Stay and Play Cup

11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 17

11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 14

Saturday 18 April

12am-6am: Goals Galore! Marseille vs Lyon Leganes v Real Madrid Lazio vs Inter Hoffenheim v Monchengladbach Barcelona vs Celta Vigo

6am-7am: Football's Greatest Clubs Manchester United '90s Real Madrid 50s & 60s

7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep. 14

7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 18

8am-9am: Football's Greatest Clubs Galacticos Barcelona

9am-10am: Ultimate Football: Ep. 1

10am-11am: Football Funnies: Ep.1

11am-12:50pm: Magic of El Classico: 2008/08

12:50pm-1:20pm: Stars of El Classico: Luis Figo

1:20pm-3:10pm: Magic of El Classico: 2015/16

3:10pm-3:40pm: Stars of El Classico: 2017/18

3:40pm-5:30pm: Magic of El Classico: 2017/18

5:30pm-6pm: Stars of El Classico: Ronald Koeman

6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 15

6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 18

7pm-8:30pm: 250 Great Goals: Ep 3-5

8:30pm-10:30pm: 500 Great Goals

10:30pm-11pm: 250 Great Goals

11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 18

11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 15

Sunday 19 April

12am-1:50am: Magic of El Classico: 2007/08

1:50am-2:20am: Stars of El Classico: Luis Figo

2:20am-4:10am: Magic of El Classico: 2015/16

4:10am-4:40am:Stars of El Classico: Roberto Carlos

4:40am-6:30am: Magic of El Classico: 2017/18

6:30am-7am: 250 Great Goals

7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep 15

7:30am-8am: In Conversation: Martinex and Sanchez

8am-8:30am: 250 Great Goals

8:30am-10am: 500 Great Goals: Ep. 5-9

10am-11am: Live: One World: together at Home

11am-6pm: Gasperini’s Atlanta Atalanta vs Lazio Atalanta vs Inter Atalanta vs Milan Lecce vs Atalanta

6pm-8pm: One World: Together at Home

8pm-10pm: Magic of El Classico 2016/17 2010/11

10pm-10:30pm: Stars of El Classico: Ronaldo Nazario

10:30pm-12:20am: Magic of El Classico: 2006/07

Monday 20 April

12:20am-5:30am: Gasperini’s Atlanta Atalanta vs Inter Atalanta vs Udinese Atalanta vs Milan Lazio vs Atalanta Lecce vs Atalanta

5:30am-6am: 500 Great Goals

6am-7:45am: Magic of El Classico: 2016/17

7:45-8:15am: Stars of El Classico: Xavi Hernandez

8:15am-10am: Magic of El Classico: 2010/11

10am-10:30am: Stars of El Classico: Ronaldo Nazario

10:30am-12:10pm: LaLiga Classics: Athletic v Barcelona

12:10pm-12:55pm: LaLiga Files: Season 1

12:55pm-2:40pm: LaLiga Classic: Valencia vs Malga

2:40pm-3:20pm: LaLiga Files: Seaon 1

3:20pm-5:10pm: LaLiga Classic: Villarreal vs Atletico

5:10pm-6pm: LaLiga Files: Season 1

6pm-6:30pm: Football’s Greatest: Lionel Messi

6:30pm-8:30pm: LaLiga: 90 th Anniversary Leo Messi Messi “Pichichi” LaLiga’s Top Scorer

8:30pm-10:45pm: LaLiga Top Scorer Deportivo vs Barcelona

10:45pm-11:15pm: Football's Greatest: Lionel Messi

11:15pm-12am: LaLiga: 90th Anniversary: Leo Messi

Tuesday 21 April

12am-1:40am: LaLiga Classic: Athletic vs Barcelona

1:40am-2:25am: LaLiga Files: Season 1

2:25am-4:10am:LaLiga Classic: Valencia vs Malaga

4:10am-4:50am: LaLiga Files: Season 1

4:50am-6:40am: LaLiga Classic: Villarreal v Atletico

6:40am-7:30am: LaLiga Files: Season 1

7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 19

8am-8:30am: Football's Greatest: Lionel Messi

8:30am-9:15am: LaLiga LaLiga: 90 th Aniversary: Leo Messi

9:15am-11am: LaLiga Specials Messi “Pichichi” LaLiga Top Scorer

11am-12pm: LaLiga Mini: Barcelona v Mallorca Barcelona v Eibar

12pm-12:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep 19

12:30pm-2:10pm:Le Classique: Marseille vs PSG

2:10pm-2:25pm: The History of Marseille

2:25pm-4:05pm: Le Classique: Marseille vs PSG

4:05pm-4:20pm: The History of PSG

4:20pm-6pm: Le Classique: PSG vs Marseille

6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep 16

6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 19

7pm-9:30pm: Football's Greatest Luis Figo Jurgen Klinsmann Lothar Matthaus Roberto Carlos Samuel Eto’o

9:30pm-10pm: Serie A: inter v Milan

10pm-11pm: Football Rivalries: Millan and Rome

11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 19

11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 16

Wednesday 22 April

12am-1:40am: Le Classique: Marseille vs PSG

1:40am-1:55am: The History of Marseille

1:55am-3:35am: Le Classique: Marseille vs PSG

3:55am-3:50am:The History of PSG

3:50am-5:30am: Le Classique: PSG vs Marseille

5:30am-6am: They Key & Gray Show: Ep. 19

6am-7am: 250 Great Goals

7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep. 16

7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray show: Ep. 20

8am-10:30am: Football's Greatest Luis Figo Jurgen Klinsmann Lothar Matthaus Roberto Carlos Samuel Eto'o

10:30am-11am: Serie A: Inter vs Milan

11am-12pm: Football Rivalries: Milan & Rome

12pm:12:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 20

12:20pm-2:10pm: Reiverderby: Schalke v Dortmund

2:10pm-2:25pm: The Best Goals: Schalke

2:25pm-6pm: Revierderby Dortmund vs Schalke Schalke vs Dortmund

6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 17

7pm-9pm The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 20

7pm-9pm: LaLiga Files: Ep. 2-4

9pm-9:30pm: LaLiga Interview: Martin Odegaard and Luuk De Jong

9:30pm-10pm: LaLiga World

10pm-10:15pm: LaLiga Interview: Ramon Azeez

10:15pm-11pm: LaLiga Files

11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 20

11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 17s

Thursday 23 April

12am-1:40am: Revierderby: Schalke v Dortmund

1:40am-1:55am: The Best Goals: Schalke

1:55am-5:30am: Revierderby Dortmund vs Schalke Schalke vs Dortmund

5:30am-6am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 20

6am-7am: 250 Great Goals

7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep. 17

7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 20

8am-8:30am: LaLiga Interview : Martin Odegaard and Luuk De Jong

8:30am-9am: LaLiga World

9am-11am: LaLiga Files

11am-11:30am: LaLiga Interview: Martin Odegaard

11:30am-12pm: LaLiga World

12pm-12:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 21

12:30pm-6pm: Derby della Madonnina Inter vs Milan Inter vs Milan Milan vs Inter

6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 18

6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 21

7pm-11pm: Bundesliga The Best Tricks Record Holders Andreas Herzog Lothar Matthäus Top 11: Strikers of the 90's Episode Number 38 The Best Goals: Wolfsburg The Best Tricks Record Holders

11pm-11:30pm: The Key and Gray Show: EP. 21

11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 18

beIN SPORTS 2

Friday 17 April

12am-5am: Temples of Sport St Andrews Lords Alpe d'Huez Camp Nou Maracana MCG Wembley Ascot Anfield Royal Birkdale

5am-11:40am: Best of: Tom Rogic Celtic vs Aberdeen Rangers cs Celtic St J’stone v Celtic

11:40am-12:10pm: Sporting Greats: Mia Hamm

12:10am-2pm: Tournoi de France: France vs Canada

2pm-2:30pm: 250 Great Goals

2:30pm-4:20[m: Tournoi de France: Netherlands vs Brazil

4:20pm-4:40pm: Talking Talent: Patrick Vieira

4:40pm-6:30pm: Tournoi de France: Canada vs Netherlands

6:30pm-7:30pm: Football Rivalries: Old Firm & Praugue

7:30pm-8pm: SPFL Mini: Celtiv v Rangers

8pm-8:30pm: Serie A: Mini: Milan vs Inter

8:30pm-9:30pm: Serie A: Lazio vs Roma

9:30pm-10pm: Serie A mini: Lazio v Roma

10pm-10:30pm: Sporting Rivalries: El Classico

10:30pm-11pm: LaLiga Mini: Barcelona vs Real Madrid

11pm-12am: Football Rivalries: Classico & Atherns

Saturday 18 April

12am-3:45am: PLS T20 Highlights Lahore v Islamabad Islamabad v Quetta Lahore v Quetta Lahore v Karachi Islamabad v Peshawar Lahore v Peshawar Multan v Peshawar Islamabad v Karachi

3:25am-3:55am: Sporting Rivalries: The Ashes

3:55am-5:55am: Crickets Greatest Graeme Pollock Jacques Kallis Allan Donald Muttiah Muralitharan

5:55pm-6:55am: Football Rivalries: Old Frim & Praugue

6:55am-7:25am: Serie A Mini: Milan vs Inter

7:55am-8:55am: Football Rivalries: Milan & Rome

8:55am-9:25am: LaLiga Mini: Lazio vs Roma

9:25am-9:55am: Football Rivalries: Barcelona vs Real Madrid

9:55am-11:30am: Talking Talent: Clasico & Athens Aleksandr Golovin Patrick Vieira

11:30am-1pm: Arsenal TV: Season Review 88/89

1pm-1:30pm: Football's Greatest: Dennis Bergkamp

1:30pm-3:10pm” Football's Greatest: Patrick Vieira

3:40pm-5:45pm: Arsenal TV: Season Review: 93/94

5:45pm-10:40pm: You'll Never Walk Alone

Kenny Dalgleish

Liverpool vs Newcastle

Liverpool vs Barcelona

Alsonso

10:40pm-12pm: LFC TV: Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Sunday 19 April

12:05am-2:30am: EFL League 2: Newport vs Tranmere

2:30pm-4:15am: ELF League 1: Charton vs Sunderland

4:15am-6am:EFL: derby vs Aston Villa

6am-11:00am: Liverpool YNWA Kenny Liverpool vs Newcastle Liverpool vs Barcelona

11am-11:30am: In Conversation: Xabi Alonso

11:30m-11:45am: Carabao Cup ClassicL Liverpool Chelsea

11:45am-6pm: MLS DC United vs Portland MLS Movment: Untold History of Soccer in DC DC United vs Real Salt Lake MLS Movement: Soccer in Las Vegas DC United vs Orlando

6pm-12:20am: The Red Devils

Cristiano Ronaldo

Man Utd v Liverpool

Ryan Giggs

Manchester United '90s

Ruud Van Nistelrooy

Chelsea vs Man Utd

Man Utd v Liverpool

Swansea vs Man Utd

Monday 20 April

12:20am-2:15am: Scottish Cup: Celtic v Aberdeen (Final)

2:15am-5:30am: SPFL Rangers vs Celtic St Johnstone vs Celtic

5:30am-6:10am: Talking Talent Laurent Koscielny Angel Di Maria

6:10am-6:40am: Football’s Greatest: Cristiano Ronaldo

6:40am-7:40am: Football Rivalries: Man Utd v Liverpool

7:40am-9:10am: Football Greatest Ryan Giggs Manchester United '90s Ruud Van Nistelrooy

9:10am-11am: Carabao Cup: Chelsea vs Man Utd

11am-12pm:Football rivalries: Man Utd v Liverpool

12pm-3:30pm: Arsenal TV Season Review 95/96 Everton vs Arsenal

3:30pm-6:30pm: Chelsea TV Premier League Years 08/09 Inside Chelsea: Ep. 48 Watford vs Chelsea Episode Number 48 Best of: Lampard 2

6:30pm-8pm: Arsenal TV: Season Review 95/96

8pm-9pm: Football's Greatest Clubs: Arsenal '03/04 Liverpool '70's/'80s

9pm-12:20am: LFC TV Man Utd vs Liverpool Liverpool vs Everton Paisley's Statue



Tuesday 21 April

12:20am-6:15am: Carabao Cup Man Utd vs Derby West Ham vs Tottenham (Mini) Tottenham vs Watford Liverpool vs Arsenal

6:15am-9:45am: Arsenal TV Season Review 95/96 Everton vs Arsenal

9:45am-12:30pm: LFC TV (teams TBC)

12:30pm-6pm: Crickets Greatest David Gower Graham Gooch Sunil Gavaskar Kapil Dev Sachin Tendulkar Brian Lara Viv Richards Garfield Sobers Michael Holding Curtly Ambrose Richard Hadlee

6pm-7:50pm: Carabao Cup: Portsmouth v Southamptop

7:50pm-10:40pm: EFL Portsmouth vs Southampton Nottm Forest vs Derby Aston Villa vs Birmingham Swansea vs Cardiff (Mini)



10:40pm-12:30am: Grudge Match: Norwich vs Ipswich

Wednesday 22 April

12:30am-6am: Football Rivalries Old Firm & Prague Milan & Rome De Klassieker & Rio North London & Croatia Superclasico & Viena Istanbul & Ruhrderby

6am-12:30pm: Grudge Match Portsmouth vs Southampton Nottm Forest vs Derby Aston Villa vs Birmingham Swansea vs Cardiff Norwich vs Ipswich

12:30pm-3:30pm: Chelsea TV Premier League Years 08/09 Inside Chelsea Watford vs Chelsea Best of: Lampard 2

3:30pm-5pm: Arsenal TV: Season Review 95/96

5pm-7pm: Football's Greatest Arsenal '03/04 Patrick Vieira Didier Deschamps Chelsea '00s

7pm-10pm: Chelsea TV Premier League Years 09/10 Inside Chelsea Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Best of Joe Cole

10pm-12am: Football’s Greatest Gianluca Vialli Marcel Desailly Santos '60s Red Star Belgrade '90s



Thursday 23 April

12am-6am: MLS DC United vs Portland DC United vs Atlanta DC United vs Orlando MLS Movement: Football and Faith MLS Movement: Soccer in Las Vegas

6am-9am: Chelsea TV Premier League Years 09/10 Inside Chelsea Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Best of: Joe Cole

9am-12:30pm: Arsenal TV Season Review 95/96 Everton vs Arsenal

12:30pm-6pm: Carabao Cup Mini Man City vs Southampton Chelsea vs Man Utd Liverpool vs Arsenal Aston Villa vs Liverpool Oxford vs Man City Man Utd vs Colchester Man Utd vs Man City Leicester vs Aston Villa Aston Villa vs Leicester Man City vs Man Utd Aston Villa vs Man City

6pm-11:30pm: Aussie Abroad Martin Boyle Jackson Irvine



Massimo Luongo

11:30pm-12am: Sporting Greats: Mal Meninga

beIN SPORTS 3

Friday 17 April

12am-3am: Futsal AFCON Angola vs Libya Morocco vs Egypt

3am-6am: LaLiga Promises Atletico vs Madrid CFF Espanyol vs Levante Atletico vs Espanyol Madrid CFF vs Levante

6am-10:15am: Barty Comebacks

WTA Cincinnati

WTA Beijing

WTA Finals

10:15am-6:30pm: Davis Cup Spain vs Great Britain

6:30pm-12am: Rugby Rivalries France vs England England vs France France vs England



Saturday 18 April

12am-12:30am: Sporting Greats: Sir Gareth Edwards

12:30am-2:05am: The Gat-Trick

2:05am-4:05am: Gat-Trick – The Games France vs Wales Italy vs Wales Wales vs England Scotland vs Wales

4:05am-11:30am: Six Nations Wales v Ireland France v Ireland (Mini) France vs England England vs France France vs England

11:30am-12pm: Sporting Rivals: England vs France

12pm-1pm: Sporting Greats: Jonah Lomu and Richie McCaw

1pm-2:40pm: Dan Carter: A Perfect 10

2:40pm-4:30pm: Sporting Greats: Dan Carter

4:30pm-6pm: Sporting Greats San Carter Sean Fitzpatrick Brendon McCullum

6pm-6:30pm: Gearing Up

6:30pm-7:30pm: Ferrari Challenge Highlights: Spielberg

7:30pm-8pm: FIA Truck Racing

8pm-8:30pm: FIA Formula Regional

8:30pm-10pm: Racing Files Vallelunga Miglia and Florio Alfa Romeo The French Connection

10pm-10:50pm: The Hell

10:50pm-12am: Super GT x DTM Dream Team Race

Sunday 19 April

12am-5:30am: Temples of Sport St Andrews Lords Alpe d'Huez Camp Nou Maracana MCG Wembley Ascot Ascot Anfield Royal Birkdale

5:30am-6am: Sporting Greats: Juan Manuel Fangio

6am-7am: Ferrari Challenge Highlights: Spielberg

7am-7:30am: FIA Truck Racing: Hungaroring

7:30am-8am: FIA Formula Regional: Vallelunga

8am-9:30am: Racing Files Mille Miglia and Targa Florio Alfa Romeo The French Connection

9:30am-10:20am: The Hell: Ep. 3

10:20am-11:20am: Super GT x DTM Dream Team Race: Fuji

11:20am-5:45pm: Barty Comebacks Barty v Sakkari Barty v Bertens Barty v Pliskova

5:45pm-6pm: WTA: My Story: Ashleigh Barty

6pm-12am: Sporting Countdowns Dominance Entertainers Rivalries Moments Comebacks Controversies Pioneers Shocks Fairytales Meltdowns Rafael Nadal Roger Federer



Monday 20 April

12am-12:30am: WTA My Story Elise Mertens Elina Svitolina Ashleigh Barty

12:30am-1:30am: WTA Big Ten Highlights Miami Shenzen

1:30am-2am: Sporting Rivals: The Ashes

2am-3am: Crickets Greatest Adam Gilchrist Glenn McGrath Mal Meninga

3:30am-4am: Temples of Sport: MCG

Sporting Greats: Ian Thorpe

4:30am-5:30am: Crickets Greatest Dennis Lillee Shane Warne Allan Border

5:30am-11am: Sporting Countdowns Dominance Entertainers Rivalries Moments Comebacks Controversies Pioneers Shocks Fairytales Meltdowns

11am-12pm: Davis Cup Highlights: Qualifiers

12pm-4:45pm: Davis Cup: Spain v Canada

4:45pm-5:45pm: Sporting Greats: Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer

5:45pm-6pm: WTA My Story: Karolina Pliskova

6pm-11pm: My Sporting Moment Yohan Blake & Rebecca Adlington Carl Frampton & Chris Hoy Angelique Kerber & Emmerson Boyce Francesco Molinari & Allyson Felix Stuart Broad & James Haskell Dani Alves & Kate Richardson-Walsh Carli Lloyd & Christian Taylor Christian Fuchs & Christine Ohuruogu Bryan Habana & Alistair Brownlee Angel Di Maria & Annika Sorenstam

11pm-12am: Temples of Sport St Andrews Royal Birkdale



Tuesday 21 April

12am-5:45am: ISSF Shooting World Cup Final 10m Air Rifle Women Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Final 10m Air Pistol Men Final 25m Pistol Women Final 10m Air Rifle Men Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Final 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men

5:45am-6am: WTA My Story: Elina Svitolina

6am-11am: My Sporting Moment Yohan Blake & Rebecca Adlington Carl Frampton & Chris Hoy Angelique Kerber & Emmerson Boyce Francesco Molinari & Allyson Felix Stuart Broad & James Haskell Dani Alves & Kate Richardson-Walsh Carli Lloyd & Christian Taylor Christian Fuchs & Christine Ohuruogu Bryan Habana & Alistair Brownlee Angel Di Maria & Annika Sorenstam

11am-6:30pm: Six Nations Mini Wales vs Scotland France vs Ireland Italy vs England Ireland vs Italy England vs Wales Scotland vs France France vs Italy Ireland vs Wales Scotland vs England Ireland vs Scotland France vs England Wales vs Italy Italy vs Scotland England vs Ireland Wales vs France

6:30pm-12am: WTA WTA Miami: Semi Final - Barty v Kontaveit WTA My Story: Anett Kontaveit Barty Rivals: Barty vs Kontaveit WTA My Story: Ashleigh Barty WTA My Story: Anett Kontaveit WTA Ten Big Highlights: Miami



Wednesday 22 April

12am-6am: T2 Diamond Chen. XT vs Wang QF-W Ito vs Sato QF-W Jeon vs Chen. M QF-W Sun vs Ding QF-W Wang.MY vs Sun SF-W Ito vs Jeon SF-W Wang.MY vs Jeon 3rd/4th-W Ito vs Sun Finals-W Semi Final - Barty v Kontaveit

6am-7:55am: Barty Rivlas: WTA Miami

7:55am-8:10am: WTA My Story: Anett Kontaveit

8:10am-10:15am: Barty Rivals: Cincinnati

10:15am-10:30am: WTA My Story: Ashleight Barty

10:30am-11am: WTA Big Ten Highlights: Miami

11am-6:30pm: Six Nations Mini France vs Wales Scotland vs Italy Ireland vs England Scotland vs Ireland Italy vs Wales England vs France France vs Scotland Wales vs England Italy vs Ireland Scotland vs Wales England vs Italy Ireland vs France Italy vs France Wales vs Ireland England vs Scotland

6:30pm-11:30pm: All Blacks – All Time Greats Richie McCaw A Perfect Ten England vs All Blacks Dan Carter Sean Fitzpatrick

11:30pm-12am: Sporting Greats: Jonah Lomu

Thursday 23 April