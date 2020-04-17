beIN's BUMPER TV listing during the break

Coronavirus latest
Classic matches, star players, epic rivalries, sport's greatest stories... beIN has it all for you while leagues across the world remain suspended because of coronavirus.

As the sporting world takes a break amid the coronavirus pandemic, beIN will bring you the best that sport has to offer, across its three channels- beIN 1, beIN 2 and beIN 3, and streaming product beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Over the next seven days we'll have: A feature on both Lionel MEssi and CRistiano Ronaldo; An evening dedicated to Manchester United; A Ashleigh Barty's astonishing 2019;  A special night dedicated to some great performances from the Aussies Abroad

 

beIN SPORTS 1

Friday 17 April

  • 12am-1am: Goals Galore!
  • Toulouse vs Monaco
  • Barcelona v Valencia
  • 1am-1:30am: The Keys & Gray Show: Ep. 16
  • 1:30am-6:30am: Goals Galore 
    • Milan vs Fiorentina
    • Bayern v Dortmund
    • Real Madrid vs Las Palmas
  • 6:30am-7am: 500 Great Goals:
  • 7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep. 13
  • 7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 17
  • 8am-10:30am: Bundesliga 
    • The Werder Double
    • Top 11: Midfielders of the 90's
    • The Fastest Goals
    • Dramatic Penalty Kicks
    • Roots
  • 10:30am-11am: Bundesliga Weekly
  • 11am-12pm: Goals Galore! 
    • Marseille v Lyon
    • Leganes v Real Madrid
  • 12pm-12:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 17
  • 12:30pm-6pm: Goals Galore! 
    • Lazio v Inter
    • Hoffenheim v Moncheng’h
    • Barcelona vs Celta
  • 6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 14
  • 6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 17
  • 7pm-8pm: Ultimate Football
  • 8pm-11pm: FIFA 20 - Stay and Play Cup

FIFA 20

  • 11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 17
  • 11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 14

 

Saturday 18 April

  • 12am-6am: Goals Galore!
    • Marseille vs Lyon
    • Leganes v Real Madrid
    • Lazio vs Inter
    • Hoffenheim v Monchengladbach
    • Barcelona vs Celta Vigo
  • 6am-7am: Football's Greatest Clubs
    • Manchester United '90s
    • Real Madrid 50s & 60s
  • 7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep. 14
  • 7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 18
  • 8am-9am: Football's Greatest Clubs
    • Galacticos
    • Barcelona
  • 9am-10am: Ultimate Football: Ep. 1
  • 10am-11am: Football Funnies: Ep.1
  • 11am-12:50pm: Magic of El Classico: 2008/08
  • 12:50pm-1:20pm: Stars of El Classico: Luis Figo
  • 1:20pm-3:10pm: Magic of El Classico: 2015/16
  • 3:10pm-3:40pm: Stars of El Classico: 2017/18
  • 3:40pm-5:30pm: Magic of El Classico: 2017/18
  • 5:30pm-6pm: Stars of El Classico: Ronald Koeman
  • 6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 15
  • 6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 18
  • 7pm-8:30pm: 250 Great Goals: Ep 3-5
  • 8:30pm-10:30pm: 500 Great Goals
  • 10:30pm-11pm: 250 Great Goals
  • 11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 18
  • 11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 15

Sunday 19 April

  • 12am-1:50am: Magic of El Classico: 2007/08
  • 1:50am-2:20am: Stars of El Classico: Luis Figo
  • 2:20am-4:10am: Magic of El Classico: 2015/16
  • 4:10am-4:40am:Stars of El Classico: Roberto Carlos
  • 4:40am-6:30am: Magic of El Classico: 2017/18
  • 6:30am-7am: 250 Great Goals
  • 7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep 15
  • 7:30am-8am: In Conversation: Martinex and Sanchez
  • 8am-8:30am: 250 Great Goals
  • 8:30am-10am: 500 Great Goals: Ep. 5-9
  • 10am-11am: Live: One World: together at Home
  • 11am-6pm: Gasperini’s Atlanta
    • Atalanta vs Lazio
    • Atalanta vs Inter
    • Atalanta vs Milan
    • Lecce vs Atalanta
  • 6pm-8pm: One World: Together at Home
  • 8pm-10pm: Magic of El Classico
    • 2016/17
    • 2010/11
  • 10pm-10:30pm: Stars of El Classico: Ronaldo Nazario
  • 10:30pm-12:20am: Magic of El Classico: 2006/07

Monday 20 April

  • 12:20am-5:30am: Gasperini’s Atlanta  
    • Atalanta vs Inter
    • Atalanta vs Udinese
    • Atalanta vs Milan
    • Lazio vs Atalanta
    • Lecce vs Atalanta
  • 5:30am-6am: 500 Great Goals
  • 6am-7:45am: Magic of El Classico: 2016/17
  • 7:45-8:15am: Stars of El Classico: Xavi Hernandez
  • 8:15am-10am: Magic of El Classico: 2010/11
  • 10am-10:30am: Stars of El Classico: Ronaldo Nazario
  • 10:30am-12:10pm: LaLiga Classics: Athletic v Barcelona
  • 12:10pm-12:55pm: LaLiga Files: Season 1
  • 12:55pm-2:40pm: LaLiga Classic: Valencia vs Malga
  • 2:40pm-3:20pm: LaLiga Files: Seaon 1
  • 3:20pm-5:10pm: LaLiga Classic: Villarreal vs Atletico
  • 5:10pm-6pm: LaLiga Files: Season 1
  • 6pm-6:30pm: Football’s Greatest: Lionel Messi
  • 6:30pm-8:30pm: LaLiga: 90th Anniversary
    • Leo Messi
    • Messi “Pichichi”
    • LaLiga’s Top Scorer
  • 8:30pm-10:45pm: LaLiga
    • Top Scorer
    • Deportivo vs Barcelona
  • 10:45pm-11:15pm: Football's Greatest: Lionel Messi
  • 11:15pm-12am: LaLiga: 90th Anniversary: Leo Messi

Tuesday 21 April        

  • 12am-1:40am: LaLiga Classic: Athletic vs Barcelona
  • 1:40am-2:25am: LaLiga Files: Season 1
  • 2:25am-4:10am:LaLiga Classic: Valencia vs Malaga
  • 4:10am-4:50am: LaLiga Files: Season 1
  • 4:50am-6:40am: LaLiga Classic: Villarreal v Atletico
  • 6:40am-7:30am: LaLiga Files: Season 1
  • 7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 19
  • 8am-8:30am: Football's Greatest: Lionel Messi
  • 8:30am-9:15am: LaLiga LaLiga: 90th Aniversary: Leo Messi
  • 9:15am-11am: LaLiga Specials
    • Messi “Pichichi”
    • LaLiga Top Scorer
  • 11am-12pm: LaLiga Mini:
    • Barcelona v Mallorca
    • Barcelona v Eibar
  • 12pm-12:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep 19
  • 12:30pm-2:10pm:Le Classique: Marseille vs PSG
  • 2:10pm-2:25pm: The History of Marseille
  • 2:25pm-4:05pm: Le Classique: Marseille vs PSG
  • 4:05pm-4:20pm: The History of PSG
  • 4:20pm-6pm: Le Classique: PSG vs Marseille
  • 6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep 16
  • 6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 19
  • 7pm-9:30pm: Football's Greatest
    • Luis Figo
    • Jurgen Klinsmann
    • Lothar Matthaus
    • Roberto Carlos
    • Samuel Eto’o
  • 9:30pm-10pm: Serie A: inter v Milan
  • 10pm-11pm: Football Rivalries: Millan and Rome
  • 11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 19
  • 11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 16

Wednesday 22 April

  • 12am-1:40am: Le Classique: Marseille vs PSG
  • 1:40am-1:55am: The History of Marseille
  • 1:55am-3:35am: Le Classique: Marseille vs PSG
  • 3:55am-3:50am:The History of PSG
  • 3:50am-5:30am: Le Classique: PSG vs Marseille
  • 5:30am-6am: They Key & Gray Show: Ep. 19
  • 6am-7am: 250 Great Goals
  • 7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep. 16
  • 7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray show: Ep. 20
  • 8am-10:30am: Football's Greatest
    • Luis Figo
    • Jurgen Klinsmann
    • Lothar Matthaus
    • Roberto Carlos
    • Samuel Eto'o
  • 10:30am-11am: Serie A: Inter vs Milan
  • 11am-12pm: Football Rivalries: Milan & Rome
  • 12pm:12:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 20
  • 12:20pm-2:10pm: Reiverderby: Schalke v Dortmund
  • 2:10pm-2:25pm: The Best Goals: Schalke
  • 2:25pm-6pm: Revierderby
    • Dortmund vs Schalke
    • Schalke vs Dortmund
  • 6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 17
  • 7pm-9pm The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 20
  • 7pm-9pm: LaLiga Files: Ep. 2-4
  • 9pm-9:30pm: LaLiga Interview: Martin Odegaard and Luuk De Jong
  • 9:30pm-10pm: LaLiga World
  • 10pm-10:15pm: LaLiga Interview: Ramon Azeez
  • 10:15pm-11pm: LaLiga Files
  • 11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 20
  • 11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 17s

Thursday 23 April

  • 12am-1:40am: Revierderby: Schalke v Dortmund
  • 1:40am-1:55am: The Best Goals: Schalke
  • 1:55am-5:30am: Revierderby
    • Dortmund vs Schalke
    • Schalke vs Dortmund
  • 5:30am-6am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 20
  • 6am-7am: 250 Great Goals
  • 7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep. 17
  • 7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 20
  • 8am-8:30am: LaLiga Interview : Martin Odegaard and Luuk De Jong
  • 8:30am-9am: LaLiga World
  • 9am-11am: LaLiga Files
  • 11am-11:30am: LaLiga Interview: Martin Odegaard
  • 11:30am-12pm: LaLiga World
  • 12pm-12:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 21
  • 12:30pm-6pm: Derby della Madonnina
    • Inter vs Milan
    • Inter vs Milan
    • Milan vs Inter
  • 6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 18
  • 6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 21
  • 7pm-11pm: Bundesliga
    • The Best Tricks
    • Record Holders
    • Andreas Herzog
    • Lothar Matthäus
    • Top 11: Strikers of the 90's
    • Episode Number 38
    • The Best Goals: Wolfsburg
    • The Best Tricks
    • Record Holders
  • 11pm-11:30pm: The Key and Gray Show: EP. 21
  • 11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 18

beIN SPORTS 2

Friday 17 April

  • 12am-5am: Temples of Sport
    • St Andrews
    • Lords
    • Alpe d'Huez
    • Camp Nou
    • Maracana
    • MCG
    • Wembley
    • Ascot
    • Anfield
    • Royal Birkdale
  • 5am-11:40am: Best of: Tom Rogic
    • Celtic vs Aberdeen
    • Rangers cs Celtic
    • St J’stone v Celtic
  • 11:40am-12:10pm: Sporting Greats: Mia Hamm
  • 12:10am-2pm: Tournoi de France: France vs Canada
  • 2pm-2:30pm: 250 Great Goals
  • 2:30pm-4:20[m: Tournoi de France: Netherlands vs Brazil
  • 4:20pm-4:40pm: Talking Talent: Patrick Vieira
  • 4:40pm-6:30pm: Tournoi de France: Canada vs Netherlands
  • 6:30pm-7:30pm: Football Rivalries: Old Firm & Praugue
  • 7:30pm-8pm: SPFL Mini: Celtiv v Rangers
  • 8pm-8:30pm: Serie A: Mini: Milan vs Inter
  • 8:30pm-9:30pm: Serie A: Lazio vs Roma
  • 9:30pm-10pm: Serie A mini: Lazio v Roma
  • 10pm-10:30pm: Sporting Rivalries: El Classico
  • 10:30pm-11pm: LaLiga Mini: Barcelona vs Real Madrid
  • 11pm-12am: Football Rivalries: Classico & Atherns

Saturday 18 April

  • 12am-3:45am: PLS T20 Highlights
    • Lahore v Islamabad
    • Islamabad v Quetta
    • Lahore v Quetta
    • Lahore v Karachi
    • Islamabad v Peshawar
    • Lahore v Peshawar
    • Multan v Peshawar
    • Islamabad v Karachi
  • 3:25am-3:55am: Sporting Rivalries: The Ashes
  • 3:55am-5:55am: Crickets Greatest
    • Graeme Pollock
    • Jacques Kallis
    • Allan Donald
    • Muttiah Muralitharan
  • 5:55pm-6:55am: Football Rivalries: Old Frim & Praugue
  • 6:55am-7:25am: Serie A Mini: Milan vs Inter
  • 7:55am-8:55am: Football Rivalries: Milan & Rome
  • 8:55am-9:25am: LaLiga Mini: Lazio vs Roma
  • 9:25am-9:55am: Football Rivalries: Barcelona vs Real Madrid
  • 9:55am-11:30am: Talking Talent: Clasico & Athens
    • Aleksandr Golovin
    • Patrick Vieira
  • 11:30am-1pm: Arsenal TV: Season Review 88/89
  • 1pm-1:30pm: Football's Greatest: Dennis Bergkamp
  • 1:30pm-3:10pm” Football's Greatest: Patrick Vieira
  • 3:40pm-5:45pm: Arsenal TV: Season Review: 93/94
  • 5:45pm-10:40pm: You'll Never Walk Alone

  • Kenny Dalgleish
  • Liverpool vs Newcastle
  • Liverpool vs Barcelona
  • Alsonso
  • 10:40pm-12pm: LFC TV: Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Sunday 19 April

  • 12:05am-2:30am: EFL League 2: Newport vs Tranmere
  • 2:30pm-4:15am: ELF League 1: Charton vs Sunderland
  • 4:15am-6am:EFL: derby vs Aston Villa
  • 6am-11:00am: Liverpool YNWA
    • Kenny
    • Liverpool vs Newcastle
    • Liverpool vs Barcelona
  • 11am-11:30am: In Conversation: Xabi Alonso
  • 11:30m-11:45am: Carabao Cup ClassicL Liverpool Chelsea
  • 11:45am-6pm:MLS
    • DC United vs Portland
    • MLS Movment: Untold History of Soccer in DC
    • DC United vs Real Salt Lake
    • MLS Movement: Soccer in Las Vegas
    • DC United vs Orlando
  • 6pm-12:20am: The Red Devils

Manchester United

  • Cristiano Ronaldo
  • Man Utd v Liverpool
  • Ryan Giggs
  • Manchester United '90s
  • Ruud Van Nistelrooy
  • Chelsea vs Man Utd
  • Man Utd v Liverpool
  • Swansea vs Man Utd

Monday 20 April

  • 12:20am-2:15am: Scottish Cup: Celtic v Aberdeen (Final)
  • 2:15am-5:30am: SPFL
    • Rangers vs Celtic
    • St Johnstone vs Celtic
  • 5:30am-6:10am: Talking Talent
    • Laurent Koscielny
    • Angel Di Maria
  • 6:10am-6:40am: Football’s Greatest: Cristiano Ronaldo
  • 6:40am-7:40am: Football Rivalries: Man Utd v Liverpool
  • 7:40am-9:10am: Football Greatest
    • Ryan Giggs
    • Manchester United '90s
    • Ruud Van Nistelrooy
  • 9:10am-11am: Carabao Cup: Chelsea vs Man Utd
  • 11am-12pm:Football rivalries: Man Utd v Liverpool
  • 12pm-3:30pm: Arsenal TV
    • Season Review 95/96
    • Everton vs Arsenal
  • 3:30pm-6:30pm: Chelsea TV
    • Premier League Years 08/09
    • Inside Chelsea: Ep. 48
    • Watford vs Chelsea
    • Episode Number 48
    • Best of: Lampard 2
  • 6:30pm-8pm: Arsenal TV: Season Review 95/96
  • 8pm-9pm: Football's Greatest Clubs:
    • Arsenal '03/04
    • Liverpool '70's/'80s
  • 9pm-12:20am: LFC TV
    • Man Utd vs Liverpool
    • Liverpool vs Everton
    • Paisley's Statue

Tuesday 21 April

  • 12:20am-6:15am: Carabao Cup
    • Man Utd vs Derby
    • West Ham vs Tottenham (Mini)
    • Tottenham vs Watford
    • Liverpool vs Arsenal
  • 6:15am-9:45am: Arsenal TV
    • Season Review 95/96
    • Everton vs Arsenal
  • 9:45am-12:30pm: LFC TV (teams TBC)
  • 12:30pm-6pm: Crickets Greatest
    • David Gower
    • Graham Gooch
    • Sunil Gavaskar
    • Kapil Dev
    • Sachin Tendulkar
    • Brian Lara
    • Viv Richards
    • Garfield Sobers
    • Michael Holding
    • Curtly Ambrose
    • Richard Hadlee
  • 6pm-7:50pm: Carabao Cup: Portsmouth v Southamptop
  • 7:50pm-10:40pm: EFL
    • Portsmouth vs Southampton
    • Nottm Forest vs Derby
    • Aston Villa vs Birmingham
    • Swansea vs Cardiff (Mini)
  • 10:40pm-12:30am: Grudge Match: Norwich vs Ipswich

Wednesday 22 April

  • 12:30am-6am: Football Rivalries
    • Old Firm & Prague
    • Milan & Rome
    • De Klassieker & Rio
    • North London & Croatia
    • Superclasico & Viena
    • Istanbul & Ruhrderby
  • 6am-12:30pm: Grudge Match
    • Portsmouth vs Southampton
    • Nottm Forest vs Derby
    • Aston Villa vs Birmingham
    • Swansea vs Cardiff
    • Norwich vs Ipswich
  • 12:30pm-3:30pm: Chelsea TV
    • Premier League Years 08/09
    • Inside Chelsea
    • Watford vs Chelsea
    • Best of: Lampard 2
  • 3:30pm-5pm: Arsenal TV: Season Review 95/96
  • 5pm-7pm: Football's Greatest
    • Arsenal '03/04
    • Patrick Vieira
    • Didier Deschamps
    • Chelsea '00s
  • 7pm-10pm: Chelsea TV
    • Premier League Years 09/10
    • Inside Chelsea
    • Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
    • Best of Joe Cole
    •  
  • 10pm-12am: Football’s Greatest
    • Gianluca Vialli
    • Marcel Desailly
    • Santos '60s
    • Red Star Belgrade '90s

Thursday 23 April

  • 12am-6am: MLS
    • DC United vs Portland
    • DC United vs Atlanta
    • DC United vs Orlando
    • MLS Movement: Football and Faith
    • MLS Movement: Soccer in Las Vegas
  • 6am-9am: Chelsea TV
    • Premier League Years 09/10
    • Inside Chelsea
    • Chelsea vs Crystal Palace
    • Best of: Joe Cole
  • 9am-12:30pm: Arsenal TV
    • Season Review 95/96
    • Everton vs Arsenal
  • 12:30pm-6pm: Carabao Cup Mini
    • Man City vs Southampton
    • Chelsea vs Man Utd
    • Liverpool vs Arsenal
    • Aston Villa vs Liverpool
    • Oxford vs Man City
    • Man Utd vs Colchester
    • Man Utd vs Man City
    • Leicester vs Aston Villa
    • Aston Villa vs Leicester
    • Man City vs Man Utd
    • Aston Villa vs Man City
  • 6pm-11:30pm: Aussie Abroad
    • Martin Boyle
    • Jackson Irvine

  •                   Massimo Luongo

  • 11:30pm-12am: Sporting Greats: Mal Meninga

beIN SPORTS 3

Friday 17 April

  • 12am-3am: Futsal AFCON
    • Angola vs Libya
    • Morocco vs Egypt
  • 3am-6am: LaLiga Promises     
    • Atletico vs Madrid CFF
    • Espanyol vs Levante
    • Atletico vs Espanyol
    • Madrid CFF vs Levante
  • 6am-10:15am: Barty Comebacks

  • WTA Cincinnati
  • WTA Beijing
  • WTA Finals
  • 10:15am-6:30pm: Davis Cup Spain vs Great Britain
  • 6:30pm-12am: Rugby Rivalries
    • France vs England
    • England vs France
    • France vs England

Saturday 18 April

  • 12am-12:30am: Sporting Greats: Sir Gareth Edwards
  • 12:30am-2:05am: The Gat-Trick
  • 2:05am-4:05am: Gat-Trick – The Games  
    • France vs Wales
    • Italy vs Wales
    • Wales vs England
    • Scotland vs Wales
  • 4:05am-11:30am: Six Nations
    • Wales v Ireland
    • France v Ireland (Mini)
    • France vs England
    • England vs France
    • France vs England
  • 11:30am-12pm: Sporting Rivals: England vs France
  • 12pm-1pm: Sporting Greats: Jonah Lomu and Richie McCaw
  • 1pm-2:40pm: Dan Carter: A Perfect 10
  • 2:40pm-4:30pm: Sporting Greats: Dan Carter
  • 4:30pm-6pm: Sporting Greats
    • San Carter
    • Sean Fitzpatrick
    • Brendon McCullum
  • 6pm-6:30pm: Gearing Up
  • 6:30pm-7:30pm: Ferrari Challenge Highlights: Spielberg
  • 7:30pm-8pm: FIA Truck Racing
  • 8pm-8:30pm: FIA Formula Regional
  • 8:30pm-10pm: Racing Files
    • Vallelunga
    • Miglia and Florio
    • Alfa Romeo
    • The French Connection
  • 10pm-10:50pm: The Hell
  • 10:50pm-12am: Super GT x DTM Dream Team Race

Sunday 19 April

  • 12am-5:30am: Temples of Sport
    • St Andrews
    • Lords
    • Alpe d'Huez
    • Camp Nou
    • Maracana
    • MCG
    • Wembley
    • Ascot
    • Ascot
    • Anfield
    • Royal Birkdale
  • 5:30am-6am: Sporting Greats: Juan Manuel Fangio
  • 6am-7am: Ferrari Challenge Highlights: Spielberg
  • 7am-7:30am: FIA Truck Racing: Hungaroring
  • 7:30am-8am: FIA Formula Regional: Vallelunga
  • 8am-9:30am: Racing Files
    • Mille Miglia and Targa Florio
    • Alfa Romeo
    • The French Connection
  • 9:30am-10:20am: The Hell: Ep. 3
  • 10:20am-11:20am: Super GT x DTM Dream Team Race: Fuji
  • 11:20am-5:45pm: Barty Comebacks
    • Barty v Sakkari
    • Barty v Bertens
    • Barty v Pliskova
  • 5:45pm-6pm: WTA: My Story: Ashleigh Barty
  • 6pm-12am: Sporting Countdowns
    • Dominance
    • Entertainers
    • Rivalries
    • Moments
    • Comebacks
    • Controversies
    • Pioneers
    • Shocks
    • Fairytales
    • Meltdowns
    • Rafael Nadal
    • Roger Federer

Monday 20 April

  • 12am-12:30am: WTA My Story
    • Elise Mertens
    • Elina Svitolina
    • Ashleigh Barty
  • 12:30am-1:30am: WTA Big Ten Highlights
    • Miami
    • Shenzen
  • 1:30am-2am: Sporting Rivals: The Ashes
  • 2am-3am: Crickets Greatest
    • Adam Gilchrist
    • Glenn McGrath
    • Mal Meninga
  • 3:30am-4am: Temples of Sport: MCG
  •  Sporting Greats: Ian Thorpe
  • 4:30am-5:30am: Crickets Greatest     
    • Dennis Lillee
    • Shane Warne
    • Allan Border
  • 5:30am-11am: Sporting Countdowns
    • Dominance
    • Entertainers
    • Rivalries
    • Moments
    • Comebacks
    • Controversies
    • Pioneers
    • Shocks
    • Fairytales
    • Meltdowns
  • 11am-12pm: Davis Cup Highlights: Qualifiers
  • 12pm-4:45pm: Davis Cup: Spain v Canada
  • 4:45pm-5:45pm: Sporting Greats: Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer
  • 5:45pm-6pm: WTA My Story: Karolina Pliskova
  • 6pm-11pm: My Sporting Moment
    • Yohan Blake & Rebecca Adlington
    • Carl Frampton & Chris Hoy
    • Angelique Kerber & Emmerson Boyce
    • Francesco Molinari & Allyson Felix
    • Stuart Broad & James Haskell
    • Dani Alves & Kate Richardson-Walsh
    • Carli Lloyd & Christian Taylor
    • Christian Fuchs & Christine Ohuruogu
    • Bryan Habana & Alistair Brownlee
    • Angel Di Maria & Annika Sorenstam
  • 11pm-12am:  Temples of Sport
    • St Andrews
    • Royal Birkdale

Tuesday 21 April

  • 12am-5:45am: ISSF Shooting World Cup
    • Final 10m Air Rifle Women
    • Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
    • Final 10m Air Pistol Men
    • Final 25m Pistol Women
    • Final 10m Air Rifle Men
    • Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women
    • Final 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men
  • 5:45am-6am: WTA My Story: Elina Svitolina
  • 6am-11am: My Sporting Moment
    • Yohan Blake & Rebecca Adlington
    • Carl Frampton & Chris Hoy
    • Angelique Kerber & Emmerson Boyce
    • Francesco Molinari & Allyson Felix
    • Stuart Broad & James Haskell
    • Dani Alves & Kate Richardson-Walsh
    • Carli Lloyd & Christian Taylor
    • Christian Fuchs & Christine Ohuruogu
    • Bryan Habana & Alistair Brownlee
    • Angel Di Maria & Annika Sorenstam
  • 11am-6:30pm: Six Nations Mini
    • Wales vs Scotland
    • France vs Ireland
    • Italy vs England
    • Ireland vs Italy
    • England vs Wales
    • Scotland vs France
    • France vs Italy
    • Ireland vs Wales
    • Scotland vs England
    • Ireland vs Scotland
    • France vs England
    • Wales vs Italy
    • Italy vs Scotland
    • England vs Ireland
    • Wales vs France
  • 6:30pm-12am: WTA
    • WTA Miami: Semi Final - Barty v Kontaveit
    • WTA My Story: Anett Kontaveit
    • Barty Rivals: Barty vs Kontaveit
    • WTA My Story: Ashleigh Barty
    • WTA My Story: Anett Kontaveit
    • WTA Ten Big Highlights: Miami

Wednesday 22 April

  • 12am-6am: T2 Diamond
    • Chen. XT vs Wang QF-W
    • Ito vs Sato QF-W
    • Jeon vs Chen. M QF-W
    • Sun vs Ding QF-W
    • Wang.MY vs Sun SF-W
    • Ito vs Jeon SF-W
    • Wang.MY vs Jeon 3rd/4th-W
    • Ito vs Sun Finals-W
    • Semi Final - Barty v Kontaveit
  • 6am-7:55am: Barty Rivlas: WTA Miami
  • 7:55am-8:10am: WTA My Story: Anett Kontaveit
  • 8:10am-10:15am: Barty Rivals: Cincinnati
  • 10:15am-10:30am: WTA My Story: Ashleight Barty  
  • 10:30am-11am: WTA Big Ten Highlights: Miami
  • 11am-6:30pm: Six Nations Mini
    • France vs Wales
    • Scotland vs Italy
    • Ireland vs England
    • Scotland vs Ireland
    • Italy vs Wales
    • England vs France
    • France vs Scotland
    • Wales vs England
    • Italy vs Ireland
    • Scotland vs Wales
    • England vs Italy
    • Ireland vs France
    • Italy vs France
    • Wales vs Ireland
    • England vs Scotland
  • 6:30pm-11:30pm: All Blacks – All Time Greats
    • Richie McCaw
    • A Perfect Ten
    • England vs All Blacks
    • Dan Carter
    • Sean Fitzpatrick
  • 11:30pm-12am: Sporting Greats: Jonah Lomu

Thursday 23 April

  • 12am-5:30am: T2 Diamond
    • Lin. YJ vs Franziska QF-M
    • Xu vs Jeoung QF-M
    • Mizutani vs Lin. GY QF-M
    • Niwa vs Harimoto QF-M
    • Lin.YJ vs Lin.GY SF-M
    • Xu vs Harimoto SF-M
    • Lin.GY vs Harimoto 3rd/4th-M
    • Lin.YJ vs Xu Finals-M
  • 5:30am-6am: Sporting Greats: Rafael Nadal
  • 6am-11am: All Blacks – All Time Greats
    • Richie McCaw
    • A Perfect Ten
    • England vs All Blacks
    • Dan Carter
    • Sean Fitzpatrick
    • 11am-11:30am: Sporting Greats: Jonah Lomu
  • 11:30am-6pm: Six Nations Mini
    • Wales vs Italy
    • Ireland vs Scotland
    • France vs England
    • Ireland vs Wales
    • Scotland vs England
    • France vs Italy
    • Wales vs France
    • England vs Ireland
    • England vs Wales
    • Scotland vs France
  • 6pm-12am: Pedal Power
    • Chris Hoy
    • Mark Cavendish
    • Port to Port Newcastle
    • Greg Lemond
    • Cape to Cape
    • Bernard Hinault
    • The Pioneer
    • Eddy Merckx
    • Alpe d'Huez
