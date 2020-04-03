beIN's BUMPER TV listing during the break

SUBSCRIBE TO beIN SPORTS TO ACCESS THE WORLD'S BIGGEST NAMES IN THE BEST LEAGUES
GOOD NEWS! ADDITIONAL MATCHES ARE AVAILABLE VIA BEIN CONNECT
As the sporting world takes a break amid the coronavirus pandemic, beIN will bring you the best that sport has to offer, across its three channels- beIN 1, beIN 2 and beIN 3, and streaming product beIN SPORTS CONNECT.
As a general rule, our content will be scheduled according to the following:
- beIN SPORT 1 – European and South American Football
- beIN SPORTS 2 – British Football and Cricket
- beIN SPORTS 3 – Tennis and Rugby Union
Over the next seven days beIN has a feast of epic rivalries, a special feature on David Beckham's Miami FC, a look at some of sport's great venues, profiles on Cricket's greatest players and much, much more.
beIN SPORTS 1
Friday 3 April
- 12am-5:10am: Goals Galore!
- Sevilla vs Atletico
- Bayern vs Bremen
- Bologna vs Napoli
- 5:10am-7am: Bundesliga
- The Bundesliga Dino
- The Best Goals: Eintracht Frankfurt
- The Best Goals: Bayern Munich
- The Best Freekicks
- 7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep.3
- 7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 7
- 8am-9am: Bundesliga
- The Football Rebel
- Goalkeepers of the 90's
- 9am-9:30am: Bundesliga Weekly
- 9:30am-11am: Bundesliga Goal Rush
- Bundesliga 16/17
- Bayern 16/17
- 11am-6pm: Goals Galore!
- Deportivo vs Barcelona
- Real Madrid vs Girona
- Monaco vs Marseille
- PSG vs Strasbourg
- Inter vs Atalanta
- Sampdoria vs Juventus
- 6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 4
- 6:30pm-7pm: They Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 7
- 7pm-11pm: Football's Greatest
- Didier Deschamps
- Gianluca Vialli
- Graeme Souness
- Jean-Pierre Papin
- Jurgen Klinsmann
- Ronald Koeman
- Ruud Van Nistelrooy
- Xabi Alonso
11pm-11:30pm: They Keys and Gray Show: Ep.7
11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 4
Saturday 4 April
- 6am-7am: Football's Greatest
- Didier Deschamps
- Gianluca Vialli
- 7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep. 4
- 7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep 8
- 8am-11am: Football’s Greatest
- Graeme Souness
- Jean-Pierre Papin
- Jurgen Klinsmann
- Ronald Koeman
- Ruud Van Nistelrooy
- Xabi Alonso
- 11am-12:50pm: LaLiga Classic: Barcelona v Real Madrid
- 12pm-1:20pm: Footballs Greatest: Cristiano Ronaldo
- 1:20pm-3:10pm: LaLiga Classic: Real Madrid v Barcelona
- 3:10pm-3:40pm: Footballs Greatest: Lionel Messi
- 3:40pm-5:30pm: LaLiga Classic: Barcelona v Real Madrid
- 5:30pm-6pm: Footballs Greatest: Andres Iniesta
- 6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 5
- 6:30pm-7pm: They Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 8
- 7pm-11pm: MLS
- The Beckham Effect
- El Trafico 2018
- The MLS Show
- The Beckham Effect
- 11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 8
- 11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 5
Sunday 5 April
- 12am-1:50am: LaLiga Classic: Barcelona v Real Madrid
- 1:50am-2:20am: Football's Greatest: Cristiano Ronaldo
- 2:20am-3:10am: LaLiga Classic: Real Madrid v Barcelona
- 3:40-5:30am: LaLiga Classic: Barcelona vs Real Madrid
- 5:30am-6am: Footballs Greatest: Andres Iniesta
- 6am-7am: LaLiga Specials: Luis Enrique’s Barca
- 7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep. 5
- 7:20am-8:20am: MLS: The Beckham Effect
- 8:20am-10:10am: MLS: El Trafico
- 10:10am-10:40am: The MLS Show
- 10:40am-12:15pm: Goals Rush: LaLiga
- 12:15pm-2:40pm: LaLiga Best Goals 2017-2020
- 2:40pm-3pm: Best Goals of 2016: Serie A Best Goals
- 3pm-4pm-Goal Rush: Serie A
- 4pm-4:40pm: LaLiga Goals Galore: Luis Suarez
- 4:40pm-5:15pm: Goals Rush: Messi
- 5:15pm-6pm- LaLiga Goals Galore: Lionel Messi
- 6pm-7pm: Andres Iniesta: The Genius Life
- 7pm-8:30pm: Footballs Greatest
- Club: Barcelona '90s/'00s/'10s
- Lionel Messi
- Carles Puyol
- 8:30am-9am: LaLiga: 90th Anniversary: Luis Suarez
- 9pm-11pm: LaLiga: The Champions
- 11pm-12am: Andres Iniesta: The Genius Life
Monday 6 April
- 12am- 3am: Chelsea TV
- 3am-6:40am: LaLiga Best Goals
- 6:40am-7am: Serie A Best Goals
- 7am-8am: Andres Iniesta
- 8:30am: Footballs Greatest
- Barcelona
- Lionel Messi
- Carles Puyol
- 9:30am-10am: LaLiga: 90th Anniversary: Luis Sures
- 10am-11am: The Season That Was: LaLiga Championships
- 11am-6pm: Goals Galore!
- Deportivo vs Barcelona
- Barcelona vs Villarreal
- Lazio vs Benevento
- Benevento vs Juventus
- Bayern vs Hamburg
- Dortmund vs Frankfurt
- 6pm-7pm: Behind The Scenes: Wenger & Desaillv
- 7pm-11pm: Football Rivalries
- North London & Croatia
- Milan & Rome
- De Klassieker & Rio
- Clasico & Athens
- 11pm-12am: Behind The Scenes: Wenger & Desaillv
Tuesday 7 April
- 12am-6:30am: Goals Galore
- Deportivo vs Barcelona
- Barcelona vs Villarreal
- Lazio vs Benevento
- Benevento vs Juventus
- Bayern vs Hamburg
- Dortmund vs Frankfurt
- 6:30am-7:30am: Football Rivalries: North London & Croatia
- 7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 9
- 8am-11am: Football Rivalries
- Milan & Rome
- De Klassieker & Rio
- Clasico & Athens
- 11am-6pm: Goals Galore!
- Sevilla vs Real Madrid
- Real Madrid vs Celta
- PSG vs Bordeaux
- Nice vs Marseille
- Atalanta vs Lazio
- Juventus vs Sassuolo
- 6pm-6:30: Sports Burst: Ep. 6
- 6:30-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 9
- 7pm-9pm: Footballs Greatest
- Juventus '80s
- Gianluca Vialli
- Roberto Baggio
- Didier Deschamps
- 9pm-10:30pm: Serie A
- Udinese vs Juventus
- Inter vs Juventus
- Juventus vs Napoli
- 10:30pm-11pm: Football’s Greatest Clubs: Juventus ‘80s
- 11pm-11:30: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 9
- 11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 6
Wednesday 8 April
- 12am-7am: Goals Galore!
- Sevilla vs Real Madrid
- Real Madrid vs Celta
- PSG vs Bordeaux
- Nice vs Marseille
- Atalanta vs Lazio
- Juventus vs Sassuolo
- 7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep. 6
- 7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 10
- 8am-8:30am: Footballs Greatest Clubs: Juventus ‘80s
- 8:30am-10am: Footballs Greatest
- Gianluca Vialli
- Roberto Baggio
- Didier Deschamps
- 10am-11am: Serie A Mini
- Inter vs Juventus 2017/18
- Juventus vs Napoli 2019/20
- 11am-6pm: Goals Galore 2017/18
- Bayern vs Dortmund
- Napoli vs Lazio
- SPAL vs Lazio
- Benevento vs Roma
- Levante vs Barcelona
- Lyon vs Monaco
- 6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 7
- 6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 10
- 7pm-8:25pm: LaLiga Files: Ep. 3 and 4
- 8:25pm-9pm: LaLiga
- Unique Traditions
- Technology for the Show
- 9pm-9:30pm: Talking Football: Inaki Williams & Angel Iribar
- 9:30pm-10pm: LaLiga World
- 10pm-11pm: LaLiga Files: Ep. 5
- 11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 10
- 11:30-12am: Sports burst: Ep. 7
Thursday 9 April
- 12am-7am: Goals Galore!
- Bayern vs Dortmund
- Napoli vs Lazio
- SPAL vs Lazio
- Benevento vs Roma
- Levante vs Barcelona
- Lyon vs Monaco
- 7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep. 7
- 7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 11
- 8am-9:30am: LaLiga Files
- 9:30am-10am: LaLiga FIFA eSports Challenge
- 10am-10:30am: Talking Football: Xavi Hernandez
- 10:30am-11am: LaLiga World
- 11am-6pm: Goals Galore!
- Strasbourg vs Marseille
- St Etienne vs Lyon
- Hertha vs Leipzig
- Cagliari vs Napoli
- Napoli vs Roma
- Inter vs Cagliari
- 6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 8
- 6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 11
- 7pm-9:30pm: Bundesliga
- My Season - Dortmund's title under Klopp
- The Best Dribblers
- Karl- Heinz Rummenigge
- Top 11: Defenders of the 90's
- The Oddest Goals
- 9:30pm-10pm: Bundesliga Weekly
- 10-11pm: Bundesliga
- The Best Goals: Schalke
- My Season - Dortmund's title under Klopp
- 11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 11
- 11:30pm-12am: Sports burst: Ep. 8
beIN SPORTS 2
Friday 3 April
- 12am-1am: TBC Best of The Gers
- 1am-6am: Temples of Sport
- St Andrews
- Lords
- Alpe d'Huez
- Camp Nou
- Maracana
- MCG
- Wembley
- Ascot
- Anfield
- Royal Birkdale
- 6am-12pm: Best of The Gers
- Ross County vs Rangers
- St Johnstone vs Rangers
- Celtic vs Rangers
- Hibernian vs Rangers
- 12pm-1:50pm: MLS: LACF vs LA Galaxy
- 1:50pm-2:10pm: MLS – The Movement: Soccer in Las Vagas
- 2:10pm-3:55pm: MLS: NY Red Bulls vs New York City
- 3:55pm-4:15pm: MLS – The Movement: Can Soccer Save The Planet
- 4:15pm-6pm: MLS: Portland vs Seattle
- 6pm-12pm: Cricket's Greatest
- Glenn McGrath
- Jacques Kallis
- Steve Waugh
- Dennis Lillee
- Don Bradman
- Brian Lara
- Adam Gilchrist
- Ian Botham
- Graeme Pollock
- Curtly Ambrose
- Kapil Dev
- Allan Border
Saturday 4 April
- 12am-5:45am: PLS Mini
- Islamabad v Karachi
- Karachi v Peshawar
- Lahore v Quetta
- Lahore v Islamabad
- Peshawar v Quetta
- Islamabad v Peshawar
- Lahore v Quetta
- Islamabad v Multan
- Lahore v Karachi
- Lahore v Peshawar
- Karachi v Lahore
- Multan v Peshawar
- Islamabad v Karachi
- 5:45am-9:45am: Crickets Greatest
- Graham Gooch
- Muttiah Muralitharan
- Glenn McGrath
- Jacques Kallis
- Steve Waugh
- Dennis Lillee
- Don Bradman
- Brian Lara
- 9:45am-12am: AFCON 2019
- Senegal vs Benin QF
- Nigeria vs South Africa QF
- Ivory Coast vs Algeria QF
- Madagascar vs Tunisia QF
- Senegal vs Tunisia SF
- Algeria vs Nigeria SF
- Senegal vs Algeria Final
Sunday 5 April
- 12am-6am: Best of EFL
- Middlesbrough vs Hull
- Charlton vs Cardiff
- Leeds vs West Brom
- Barnsley vs Fulham
- Bristol City vs Leeds
- Leeds vs Nottm Forest
- QPR vs Huddersfield
- 6am-8am: Chelsea TV: Premier League Years
- 04/05
- 05/06
- 06/07
- 8am-8:30am: Footballs Greatest ClubsL Chelsea ‘00s
- 8:30am-9am: Footballs Greatest: Gianluca
- 9am-5:30pm: Chelsea TV
- Chelsea vs Everton
- Best of: Lampard
- Chelsea vs Aston Villa
- Best of: Petrescu
- Chelsea vs Bayern
- UCL: Greatest Goals
- Best of: Malouda
- FA Cup Classic: QPR vs Chelsea
- 5:30pm-7pm: Football's Greatest
- Didier Deschamps
- Samuel Eto'o
- Ian Rush
- 7pm-12am: Temples of Sport
- Anfield
- Ascot
- Wembley
- Maracana
- Camp Nou
- Alpe d'Huez
- Lords
- St Andrews
- Royal Birkdale
- MCG
Monday 6 April
- 12am-5:10am: Best of SPFL TBC NAME
- St Johnstone vs Rangers
- Hibernian vs Hearts
- Livingston vs Celtic
- Rangers v Celtic
- 5:40am-12pm: PSL Mini
- Islamabad v Quetta
- Islamabad v Karachi
- Karachi v Peshawar
- Lahore v Quetta
- Lahore v Islamabad
- Peshawar v Quetta
- Islamabad v Peshawar
- Lahore v Quetta
- Islamabad v Multan
- Lahore v Karachi
- Lahore v Peshawar
- Karachi v Lahore
- Multan v Peshawar
- 12pm-3:30pm: Arsenal TV
- Season Review 92/93
- Arsenal vs West Brom
- 3:30pm-6pm: Inside Chelsea
- Premiere League Year 07/08
- Chelsea vs West Ham
- 6pm-6:15pm: Inside Chelsea
- 6:15pm-6:30pm: Chelsea TV: Best of Joe Cole
- 6:30pm: Arsenal TV: Arsenval vs West Brom
- 8:30pm-11:10pm: Liverpool TV
- Liverpool vs Newcastle
- Liverpool vs Man Utd
- 11:10pm-11:40pm: Football’s Greatest Club Teams: Liverpool ‘70s/’80s
- 11:40-1:35am (Tues): Carabao Cup: Livrepool vs Arsenal
Tuesday 7 April
- 1:35am-6am: Carabao Cup
- Leicester vs Aston Villa
- Aston Villa vs Leicester
- Aston Villa vs Liverpool
- Oxford vs Man City
- 6am-9:20am: Arsenal TV
- Seraon Review 92/93
- Arsenal v West Bro,
- 9:20am-12pm: Liverpool TV
- Liverpool vs Newcastle
- Man City vs Liverpool
- 12pm-6:10pm: AFCON 2019
- Senegal vs Tunisia SF
- Algeria vs Nigeria SF
- Senegal vs Algeria Final
- 6:10pm-12am: EFL Fallen Giants
- Nottm Forest vs Derby
- Leeds vs Nottm Forest
- Nottm Forest vs Leeds
- Swansea vs Cardiff
- Cardiff vs Swansea
- Birmingham vs West Brom
Wednesday 8 April
- 12am-7:30am: Best of the Old Firm
- 7:30am-11am: ELF: Fallen Giants
- Nottm Forest vs Derby
- Leeds vs Nottm Forest
- Nottm Forest vs Leeds
- Swansea vs Cardiff
- Cardiff vs Swansea
- Birmingham vs West Brom
- 11:30am-12pm: Temples of Sport: Lords
- 12pm-5:30pm: Crickets Greatest
- Graham Gooch
- Muttiah Muralitharan
- Glenn McGrath
- Jacques Kallis
- Steve Waugh
- Dennis Lillee
- Don Bradman
- Brian Lara
- Adam Gilchrist
- Ian Botham
- Graeme Pollock
- 5:30pm-12am: Classic Carabao Finals
- Man City vs Arsenal
- Chelsea vs Man City
- Man City vs Aston Villa
Thursday 9 April
- 12am-5:40am: Total Africa Cup 2019
- Senegal vs Tunisia SF
- Algeria vs Nigeria SF
- Senegal vs Algeria Final
- 5:40am-12pm: Classic Carabao Finals
- Man City vs Arsenal
- Chelsea vs Man City
- Man City vs Aston Villa
- 12pm-12:30pm: Temples of Sport: Anfield
- 12:30pm-3:10pm: Liverpool TV
- Liverpool vs Newcastle
- Liverpool vs Dortmund
- 3:10pm-4:30pm: Chelsea TV
- Best of: Lampard
- Premier League Years 04/05
- FA Cup Classic: QPR vs Chelsea
- 4:30pm-6pm: Arsenal TV: Season Review 92/93
- 6pm-12am: The Bhoys
- Celtic vs Rangers
- Hearts vs Celtic
- Celtic vs Rangers
- Motherwell vs Celtic
beIN SPORTS 3
Friday 3 April
- 12am-2:30am: Rugby X
- 2:30am-6:30am: Six Nations Review
- 6:30am-1:15pm: WTA: Best of Osaka
- Final: Osaka v Oavlyuchenkova
- Barty v Osaka
- Osaka v Kvitova
- 1:15pm-1:30pm: WTA- My Story: Anett Kontaveit
- 1:30pm-6:30pm: Asian Le Mans
- Shanghai
- Tailem Bend
- Buriram International Circuit
- Buriram International Circuit
- Year End Review Show
- 6:30pm-12am: Six Nations
- Scotland vs England
- England vs Scotland
- Scotland vs England
Saturday 4 April
- 12am-12:25am: Sporting Greats: Dan Carter
- 12:25am-3:45am: Best of The All Blacks
- France vs All Blacks
- Barbarians vs All Blacks
- 3:35am-4:15am: Sporting Greats: Richie McCaw
- 4:15am-5:45am: Best of the All Blacks: Japan vs All Blacks
- 5:45am-6:05am: Six Nations Mini
- Ireland vs Wales
- Scotland vs England
- 6:05am-11:30am: Rugby Rivalries
- Scotland v England
- England v Scotland
- 11:30am-6:10pm: WTA
- WTA Big Ten Highlights 2019: Dubai
- WTA My Story: Elise Mertens
- WTA Big Ten Highlights 2019: Indian Wells
- WTA My Story: Sofia Kenin
- WTA Big Ten Highlights 2019: Miami
- WTA My Story: Coco Vandeweghe
- WTA Big Ten Highlights 2019: Madrid
- WTA My Story: Dominika Cibulkova
- WTA Big Ten Highlights 2019: Rome
- WTA My Story: Elina Svitolina
- WTA Big Ten Highlights 2019: Cincinnati
- WTA My Story: Anett Kontaveit
- WTA Big Ten Highlights 2019: Wuhan
- WTA My Story: Donna Vekic
- WTA Big Ten Highlights 2019: Beijing
- WTA My Story: Ashleigh Barty
- WTA Big Ten Highlights 2019: Shenzen
- WTA My Story: Elina Svitolina
- 6:10pm-6:40pm: Mobil a The Grid: Ep. 4
- 6:40pm-7:10pm: The Hell: Ep. 1
- 7:10pm-8pm: Ferrari Challenge Highlights: Bahrain
- 8pm-9pm: Asian Le Mans: Year End Review Show
- 9pm-9:30pm: Sporting Greats: Juan Manuel Fangio
- 9:30pm-10:30: European Le Mans Season Review
- 10:30pm-11pm: G Series: End of Season Review
- 11pm-12am: Goodwood Racing : Festival of Speed
Sunday 5 April
- 12am-12:30am: Sporting Greats: Brian O’Driscoll
- 12:30-1am: Sporting Greats: Dan Carter
- 1am-2:30am: Rugby X
- 2:30am-6:30am: Six Nations Review: Round 1-4
- 6:30am-7am: Ferrari Challenege Highlights: Bahrain
- 7am-7:50am: The Hell: Ep. 1
- 7:50am-8:50am: Asian Le Mans: Year End Review
- 8:50am-9:20am: Sporting Greats: Juan Manuel Fangio
- 9:20am-10:20am: European Le Mans Series 2019 Season Review
- 10:20am-10:50am: G Series: End of Season Review
- 10:50am-11:50am: Goodwood Racing: Festival of Speed
- 11:50am-12:05pm: Best of 6 Nations: Best Tries
- 12:05pm-1:45pm: Best of the All Blacks: France v All Blacks
- 1:45pm-2:15pm: Sporting Greats: Dan Carter
- 2:15pm-4pm: Best of the All Blacks: Barbarians vs All Blacks
- 4pm-4:30pm: Sporting Greats: Richie McCaw
- 4:30pm-6pm: Best of the All Blacks: Japan vs NZ
- 6pm-6:30pm: Spoerting Greats: Jonah Lomu
- 6:30pm-8:10pm: A Perfect Ten: Dan Carter
- 8:10pm-8:40pm: Sporting Greats: Richie McCaw
- 8:40pm-10:30pm: The Gat-Trick: Wales Grand Slam Victory
- 10:30pm-11pm: Sporting Greats: Sir Gareth Edwards
- 11pm-12am: Sporting Greats
- Dan Carter
- Brendon McMullum
Monday 6 April
- 12am-6:40am: Six Nations
- Wales vs Italy
- Ireland vs Scotland
- France vs England
- Ireland vs Wales
- Scotland vs England (Mini)
- France vs Italy (Mini)
- Italy vs Scotland (Mini)
- Wales vs France (Mini)
- England vs Ireland
- 6:40am-8:20am: A Perfect Ten: Dan Carter
- 8:20pm-8:50am: Sporting Greats: Richie McCaw
- 8:50am-10:35am: The Gat-Trick: Wales Grand Slam Victory
- 10:35am-11:35am: Sporting Greats
- Sir Gareth Edwards
- Sean Fitzpatrick
- 11:35am-6pm: LaLiga Promises
- Inter vs Sevilla
- Real Madrid vs Club America
- Real Madrid vs Liverpool
- Atletico vs Valencia (Quarter Final 1)
- Barcelona vs Villarreal (Quarter Final 2)
- Espanyol vs Real Betis (Quarter Final 3)
- Real Madrid vs Inter (Quarter Final 4)
- Barcelona vs Atletico (Semi Final 1)
- Espanyol vs Real Madrid (Semi Final 2)
- Barcelona vs Real Madrid (Final)
- 6pm-10pm: Sporting Greats
- Usain Bolt
- Haile Gebrselassie
- Daley Thompson
- Jesse Owens
- Edwin Moses
- Michael Johnson
- Sergey Bubka
- Carl Lewis
- 10pm-11:45pm: Crossing The Line: Danny Harris
- 11:45pm-12am:WTA-My Story: Ashleigh
Tuesday 7 April
- 12am-6:15am: Mass Participation
- Zhangjiakou International Winter Triathlon
- Le Marathon des Sable
- Trail Menorca
- Beijing Stadium Triathlon
- Beijing Triathlon
- Wenzhou Triathlon
- Newport Marathon
- Ibiza Marathon
- SwanseaTriathlon
- UK Challenge
- Long Course Weekend
- 6:15am-10:15am: Sporting Greats
- Usain Bolt
- Haile Gebrselassie
- Daley Thompson
- Jesse Owens
- Edwin Moses
- Michael Johnson
- Sergey Bubka
- Carl Lewis
- 10:15am-12pm: Crossing the Line: Danny Harris
- 12pm-5pm: Sporting Greats
- Paula Radcliffe
- Brian O'Driscoll
- Carl Fogarty
- Colin McRae
- Dan Carter
- Frankie Dettori
- Ian Thorpe
- Mia Hamm
- Steve Davis
- Sugar Ray Leonard
- 5pm-5:30pm: WTA My Story: Anett Kontaveit, Karolina Pliskova
- 5:30pm-6pmL WTA Big Ten Highlights 2020: Doha
- 6pm-6:30pm: Outside the Ball: Ep. 5
- 6:30pm-12am: WTA
- WTA Birmingham 2019
- WTA Eastbourne 2019
- WTA Zhengzhou 2019
Wednesday 8 April
- 12am-4:50am: CHI AL Shaqab
- Dressage
- Show Jumping
- 4:50am-5am: WTA My Story: Ashleigh Barty
- 5am-5:30am: Sporting Greats: AP McCoy
- 5:30am-6am: Temples of Sport: Ascot
- 6am-6:30am: Sporting Rivalries: The Big Three
- 6:30am-7:30am: Sporting Greats: Sir Nick Falso, Tom Watson
- 7:30am-8am: Temples of Sport: Roayal Birkdale
- 8am-9am:Sporting Greats: Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus
- 9am-9:30am: Temples of Sport: St Andrews
- 9:30am-10am: Sporting Greats: Seve Ballestros, Arnold Palmer
- 10am-11am: Sporting Rivalries: The Big Three
- 11am-11:30am: Sporting GreatsL Jonah Lomu
- 11:30am-2:15pm: A Perfect Ten: Dan Carter
- 2:15pm-2:45pm: Sporting Greats: Richie McCaw
- 2:45pm-4:30pm: Wales Grand Slam
- 4:30pm-6pm: Sporting Greats
- Sir Gareth Edwards
- Jonah Lomu
- Richie McCaw
- 6pm-11:40pm: Best of the Barbarians
- Barbarians vs All Blacks
- England vs Barbarians
- Wales vs Barbarians
Thursday 9 April
- 12am-12:30am: Sporting Greats: Jonah Lomu
- 12:30am-3:15am: A Perfect Ten: Dan Carter
- 3:15am-3:34am: Sporting Greats: Richie McCaw
- 3:45am-5:30am: Gat-Trick: Wales Grand Slam
- 5:30am-6am: Sporting Greats: Sir Gareth Edwards
- 6am-11:30am: Best of the Barbarians
- Barbarians vs All Blacks
- England vs Barbarians
- Wales vs Barbarians
- 11:10am-6pm: Sporting Greats
- Sir Gareth Edwards
- AP McCoy
- Arnold Palmer
- Bernard Hinault
- Brendon McCullum
- Ivan Lendl
- Juan Manuel Fangio
- Kelly Holmes
- Mats Wilander
- Mo Farah
- Richie McCaw
- Usain Bolt
- Michael Johnson
- 6pm-6:30pm: Sporting Rivalties: The Big Three
- 6:30-7:30pm: Sporting Greats: Sir Nick Faldo, Tom Watson
- 7:30pm-8pm: Temples of Sport: Royal Birkdale
- 8pm-9pm: Sporting Greats: Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus
- 9pm-9:30pm: Temples of Sport: St Andrews
- 9:30pm-10:30pm: Sporting Greats: Steve Ballesteros, Arnold Palmer
- 10:30pm-11pm: Sporting Rivalries: The Big Three
- 11pm-12am: Sporting Greats: Sir Nick Falso, Tom Watson