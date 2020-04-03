beIN's BUMPER TV listing during the break

SUBSCRIBE TO beIN SPORTS TO ACCESS THE WORLD'S BIGGEST NAMES IN THE BEST LEAGUES

As a general rule, our content will be scheduled according to the following:

beIN SPORT 1 – European and South American Football

beIN SPORTS 2 – British Football and Cricket

beIN SPORTS 3 – Tennis and Rugby Union

Over the next seven days beIN has a feast of epic rivalries, a special feature on David Beckham's Miami FC, a look at some of sport's great venues, profiles on Cricket's greatest players and much, much more.

beIN SPORTS 1

Friday 3 April

12am-5:10am: Goals Galore! Sevilla vs Atletico Bayern vs Bremen Bologna vs Napoli

5:10am-7am: Bundesliga The Bundesliga Dino The Best Goals: Eintracht Frankfurt The Best Goals: Bayern Munich The Best Freekicks

7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep.3

7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 7

8am-9am: Bundesliga The Football Rebel Goalkeepers of the 90's

9am-9:30am: Bundesliga Weekly

9:30am-11am: Bundesliga Goal Rush Bundesliga 16/17 Bayern 16/17

11am-6pm: Goals Galore! Deportivo vs Barcelona Real Madrid vs Girona Monaco vs Marseille PSG vs Strasbourg Inter vs Atalanta Sampdoria vs Juventus

6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 4

6:30pm-7pm: They Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 7

7pm-11pm: Football's Greatest Didier Deschamps Gianluca Vialli Graeme Souness Jean-Pierre Papin Jurgen Klinsmann Ronald Koeman Ruud Van Nistelrooy Xabi Alonso



11pm-11:30pm: They Keys and Gray Show: Ep.7

11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 4

Saturday 4 April

6am-7am: Football's Greatest Didier Deschamps Gianluca Vialli

7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep. 4

7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep 8

8am-11am: Football’s Greatest Graeme Souness Jean-Pierre Papin Jurgen Klinsmann Ronald Koeman Ruud Van Nistelrooy Xabi Alonso

11am-12:50pm: LaLiga Classic: Barcelona v Real Madrid

12pm-1:20pm: Footballs Greatest: Cristiano Ronaldo

1:20pm-3:10pm: LaLiga Classic: Real Madrid v Barcelona

3:10pm-3:40pm: Footballs Greatest: Lionel Messi

3:40pm-5:30pm: LaLiga Classic: Barcelona v Real Madrid

5:30pm-6pm: Footballs Greatest: Andres Iniesta

6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 5

6:30pm-7pm: They Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 8

7pm-11pm: MLS The Beckham Effect



El Trafico 2018

The MLS Show

The Beckham Effect

11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 8

11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 5

Sunday 5 April

12am-1:50am: LaLiga Classic: Barcelona v Real Madrid

1:50am-2:20am: Football's Greatest: Cristiano Ronaldo

2:20am-3:10am: LaLiga Classic: Real Madrid v Barcelona

3:40-5:30am: LaLiga Classic: Barcelona vs Real Madrid

5:30am-6am: Footballs Greatest: Andres Iniesta

6am-7am: LaLiga Specials: Luis Enrique’s Barca

7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep. 5

7:20am-8:20am: MLS: The Beckham Effect

8:20am-10:10am: MLS: El Trafico

10:10am-10:40am: The MLS Show

10:40am-12:15pm: Goals Rush: LaLiga

12:15pm-2:40pm: LaLiga Best Goals 2017-2020

2:40pm-3pm: Best Goals of 2016: Serie A Best Goals

3pm-4pm-Goal Rush: Serie A

4pm-4:40pm: LaLiga Goals Galore: Luis Suarez

4:40pm-5:15pm: Goals Rush: Messi

5:15pm-6pm- LaLiga Goals Galore: Lionel Messi

6pm-7pm: Andres Iniesta: The Genius Life

7pm-8:30pm: Footballs Greatest Club: Barcelona '90s/'00s/'10s Lionel Messi Carles Puyol

8:30am-9am: LaLiga: 90 th Anniversary: Luis Suarez

9pm-11pm: LaLiga: The Champions

11pm-12am: Andres Iniesta: The Genius Life

Monday 6 April

12am- 3am: Chelsea TV

3am-6:40am: LaLiga Best Goals

6:40am-7am: Serie A Best Goals

7am-8am: Andres Iniesta

8:30am: Footballs Greatest Barcelona Lionel Messi Carles Puyol

9:30am-10am: LaLiga: 90 th Anniversary: Luis Sures

10am-11am: The Season That Was: LaLiga Championships

11am-6pm: Goals Galore! Deportivo vs Barcelona Barcelona vs Villarreal Lazio vs Benevento Benevento vs Juventus Bayern vs Hamburg Dortmund vs Frankfurt

6pm-7pm: Behind The Scenes: Wenger & Desaillv

7pm-11pm: Football Rivalries North London & Croatia Milan & Rome De Klassieker & Rio Clasico & Athens



11pm-12am: Behind The Scenes: Wenger & Desaillv

Tuesday 7 April

12am-6:30am: Goals Galore Deportivo vs Barcelona Barcelona vs Villarreal Lazio vs Benevento Benevento vs Juventus Bayern vs Hamburg Dortmund vs Frankfurt

6:30am-7:30am: Football Rivalries: North London & Croatia

7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 9

8am-11am: Football Rivalries Milan & Rome De Klassieker & Rio Clasico & Athens

11am-6pm: Goals Galore! Sevilla vs Real Madrid Real Madrid vs Celta PSG vs Bordeaux Nice vs Marseille Atalanta vs Lazio Juventus vs Sassuolo

6pm-6:30: Sports Burst: Ep. 6

6:30-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 9

7pm-9pm: Footballs Greatest Juventus '80s Gianluca Vialli Roberto Baggio Didier Deschamps

9pm-10:30pm: Serie A Udinese vs Juventus Inter vs Juventus Juventus vs Napoli

10:30pm-11pm: Football’s Greatest Clubs: Juventus ‘80s

11pm-11:30: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 9

11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 6

Wednesday 8 April

12am-7am: Goals Galore! Sevilla vs Real Madrid Real Madrid vs Celta PSG vs Bordeaux Nice vs Marseille Atalanta vs Lazio Juventus vs Sassuolo

7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep. 6

7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 10

8am-8:30am: Footballs Greatest Clubs: Juventus ‘80s

8:30am-10am: Footballs Greatest Gianluca Vialli Roberto Baggio Didier Deschamps

10am-11am: Serie A Mini Inter vs Juventus 2017/18 Juventus vs Napoli 2019/20

11am-6pm: Goals Galore 2017/18 Bayern vs Dortmund Napoli vs Lazio SPAL vs Lazio Benevento vs Roma Levante vs Barcelona Lyon vs Monaco

6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 7

6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 10

7pm-8:25pm: LaLiga Files: Ep. 3 and 4

8:25pm-9pm: LaLiga Unique Traditions Technology for the Show

9pm-9:30pm: Talking Football: Inaki Williams & Angel Iribar

9:30pm-10pm: LaLiga World

10pm-11pm: LaLiga Files: Ep. 5

11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 10

11:30-12am: Sports burst: Ep. 7

Thursday 9 April

12am-7am: Goals Galore! Bayern vs Dortmund Napoli vs Lazio SPAL vs Lazio Benevento vs Roma Levante vs Barcelona Lyon vs Monaco

7am-7:30am: Sports Burst: Ep. 7

7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 11

8am-9:30am: LaLiga Files

9:30am-10am: LaLiga FIFA eSports Challenge

10am-10:30am: Talking Football: Xavi Hernandez

10:30am-11am: LaLiga World

11am-6pm: Goals Galore! Strasbourg vs Marseille St Etienne vs Lyon Hertha vs Leipzig Cagliari vs Napoli Napoli vs Roma Inter vs Cagliari

6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 8

6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 11

7pm-9:30pm: Bundesliga My Season - Dortmund's title under Klopp The Best Dribblers Karl- Heinz Rummenigge Top 11: Defenders of the 90's The Oddest Goals

9:30pm-10pm: Bundesliga Weekly

10-11pm: Bundesliga The Best Goals: Schalke My Season - Dortmund's title under Klopp

11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 11

11:30pm-12am: Sports burst: Ep. 8

beIN SPORTS 2

Friday 3 April

12am-1am: TBC Best of The Gers

1am-6am: Temples of Sport St Andrews Lords Alpe d'Huez Camp Nou Maracana MCG



Wembley

Ascot

Anfield

Royal Birkdale

6am-12pm: Best of The Gers Ross County vs Rangers St Johnstone vs Rangers Celtic vs Rangers Hibernian vs Rangers

12pm-1:50pm: MLS: LACF vs LA Galaxy

1:50pm-2:10pm: MLS – The Movement: Soccer in Las Vagas

2:10pm-3:55pm: MLS: NY Red Bulls vs New York City

3:55pm-4:15pm: MLS – The Movement: Can Soccer Save The Planet

4:15pm-6pm: MLS: Portland vs Seattle

6pm-12pm: Cricket's Greatest Glenn McGrath Jacques Kallis Steve Waugh Dennis Lillee Don Bradman Brian Lara Adam Gilchrist Ian Botham Graeme Pollock Curtly Ambrose Kapil Dev Allan Border



Saturday 4 April

12am-5:45am: PLS Mini Islamabad v Karachi Karachi v Peshawar Lahore v Quetta Lahore v Islamabad Peshawar v Quetta Islamabad v Peshawar Lahore v Quetta Islamabad v Multan Lahore v Karachi Lahore v Peshawar Karachi v Lahore Multan v Peshawar Islamabad v Karachi

5:45am-9:45am: Crickets Greatest Graham Gooch Muttiah Muralitharan Glenn McGrath Jacques Kallis Steve Waugh Dennis Lillee Don Bradman Brian Lara

9:45am-12am: AFCON 2019 Senegal vs Benin QF Nigeria vs South Africa QF Ivory Coast vs Algeria QF Madagascar vs Tunisia QF Senegal vs Tunisia SF Algeria vs Nigeria SF Senegal vs Algeria Final



Sunday 5 April

12am-6am: Best of EFL Middlesbrough vs Hull Charlton vs Cardiff Leeds vs West Brom Barnsley vs Fulham Bristol City vs Leeds Leeds vs Nottm Forest QPR vs Huddersfield

6am-8am: Chelsea TV: Premier League Years 04/05 05/06 06/07

8am-8:30am: Footballs Greatest ClubsL Chelsea ‘00s

8:30am-9am: Footballs Greatest: Gianluca

9am-5:30pm: Chelsea TV Chelsea vs Everton Best of: Lampard Chelsea vs Aston Villa Best of: Petrescu Chelsea vs Bayern UCL: Greatest Goals Best of: Malouda FA Cup Classic: QPR vs Chelsea

5:30pm-7pm: Football's Greatest Didier Deschamps Samuel Eto'o Ian Rush

7pm-12am: Temples of Sport Anfield Ascot Wembley Maracana Camp Nou Alpe d'Huez Lords St Andrews Royal Birkdale MCG



Monday 6 April

12am-5:10am: Best of SPFL TBC NAME St Johnstone vs Rangers Hibernian vs Hearts Livingston vs Celtic Rangers v Celtic

5:40am-12pm: PSL Mini Islamabad v Quetta Islamabad v Karachi Karachi v Peshawar Lahore v Quetta Lahore v Islamabad Peshawar v Quetta Islamabad v Peshawar Lahore v Quetta Islamabad v Multan Lahore v Karachi Lahore v Peshawar Karachi v Lahore Multan v Peshawar

12pm-3:30pm: Arsenal TV Season Review 92/93 Arsenal vs West Brom

3:30pm-6pm: Inside Chelsea Premiere League Year 07/08 Chelsea vs West Ham

6pm-6:15pm: Inside Chelsea

6:15pm-6:30pm: Chelsea TV: Best of Joe Cole

6:30pm: Arsenal TV: Arsenval vs West Brom

8:30pm-11:10pm: Liverpool TV Liverpool vs Newcastle Liverpool vs Man Utd

11:10pm-11:40pm: Football’s Greatest Club Teams: Liverpool ‘70s/’80s

11:40-1:35am (Tues): Carabao Cup: Livrepool vs Arsenal

Tuesday 7 April

1:35am-6am: Carabao Cup Leicester vs Aston Villa Aston Villa vs Leicester Aston Villa vs Liverpool Oxford vs Man City

6am-9:20am: Arsenal TV Seraon Review 92/93 Arsenal v West Bro,

9:20am-12pm: Liverpool TV Liverpool vs Newcastle Man City vs Liverpool



12pm-6:10pm: AFCON 2019 Senegal vs Tunisia SF Algeria vs Nigeria SF Senegal vs Algeria Final

6:10pm-12am: EFL Fallen Giants Nottm Forest vs Derby Leeds vs Nottm Forest Nottm Forest vs Leeds Swansea vs Cardiff Cardiff vs Swansea Birmingham vs West Brom



Wednesday 8 April

12am-7:30am: Best of the Old Firm

7:30am-11am: ELF: Fallen Giants Nottm Forest vs Derby Leeds vs Nottm Forest Nottm Forest vs Leeds Swansea vs Cardiff Cardiff vs Swansea Birmingham vs West Brom

11:30am-12pm: Temples of Sport: Lords

12pm-5:30pm: Crickets Greatest Graham Gooch Muttiah Muralitharan Glenn McGrath Jacques Kallis Steve Waugh Dennis Lillee Don Bradman Brian Lara Adam Gilchrist Ian Botham Graeme Pollock

5:30pm-12am: Classic Carabao Finals Man City vs Arsenal Chelsea vs Man City Man City vs Aston Villa



Thursday 9 April

12am-5:40am: Total Africa Cup 2019 Senegal vs Tunisia SF Algeria vs Nigeria SF Senegal vs Algeria Final



5:40am-12pm: Classic Carabao Finals Man City vs Arsenal Chelsea vs Man City Man City vs Aston Villa



12pm-12:30pm: Temples of Sport: Anfield

12:30pm-3:10pm: Liverpool TV Liverpool vs Newcastle Liverpool vs Dortmund

3:10pm-4:30pm: Chelsea TV Best of: Lampard Premier League Years 04/05 FA Cup Classic: QPR vs Chelsea

4:30pm-6pm: Arsenal TV: Season Review 92/93

6pm-12am: The Bhoys Celtic vs Rangers Hearts vs Celtic Celtic vs Rangers Motherwell vs Celtic



beIN SPORTS 3

Friday 3 April

12am-2:30am: Rugby X

2:30am-6:30am: Six Nations Review

6:30am-1:15pm: WTA: Best of Osaka Final: Osaka v Oavlyuchenkova Barty v Osaka Osaka v Kvitova

1:15pm-1:30pm: WTA- My Story: Anett Kontaveit

1:30pm-6:30pm: Asian Le Mans Shanghai Tailem Bend Buriram International Circuit Buriram International Circuit Year End Review Show

6:30pm-12am: Six Nations Scotland vs England England vs Scotland Scotland vs England



Saturday 4 April

12am-12:25am: Sporting Greats: Dan Carter

12:25am-3:45am: Best of The All Blacks France vs All Blacks Barbarians vs All Blacks

3:35am-4:15am: Sporting Greats: Richie McCaw

4:15am-5:45am: Best of the All Blacks: Japan vs All Blacks

5:45am-6:05am: Six Nations Mini Ireland vs Wales Scotland vs England

6:05am-11:30am: Rugby Rivalries Scotland v England England v Scotland

11:30am-6:10pm: WTA WTA Big Ten Highlights 2019: Dubai WTA My Story: Elise Mertens WTA Big Ten Highlights 2019: Indian Wells WTA My Story: Sofia Kenin WTA Big Ten Highlights 2019: Miami WTA My Story: Coco Vandeweghe WTA Big Ten Highlights 2019: Madrid WTA My Story: Dominika Cibulkova WTA Big Ten Highlights 2019: Rome WTA My Story: Elina Svitolina WTA Big Ten Highlights 2019: Cincinnati WTA My Story: Anett Kontaveit WTA Big Ten Highlights 2019: Wuhan WTA My Story: Donna Vekic WTA Big Ten Highlights 2019: Beijing WTA My Story: Ashleigh Barty WTA Big Ten Highlights 2019: Shenzen WTA My Story: Elina Svitolina

6:10pm-6:40pm: Mobil a The Grid: Ep. 4

6:40pm-7:10pm: The Hell: Ep. 1

7:10pm-8pm: Ferrari Challenge Highlights: Bahrain

8pm-9pm: Asian Le Mans: Year End Review Show

9pm-9:30pm: Sporting Greats: Juan Manuel Fangio

9:30pm-10:30: European Le Mans Season Review

10:30pm-11pm: G Series: End of Season Review

11pm-12am: Goodwood Racing : Festival of Speed

Sunday 5 April

12am-12:30am: Sporting Greats: Brian O’Driscoll

12:30-1am: Sporting Greats: Dan Carter

1am-2:30am: Rugby X

2:30am-6:30am: Six Nations Review: Round 1-4

6:30am-7am: Ferrari Challenege Highlights: Bahrain

7am-7:50am: The Hell: Ep. 1

7:50am-8:50am: Asian Le Mans: Year End Review

8:50am-9:20am: Sporting Greats: Juan Manuel Fangio

9:20am-10:20am: European Le Mans Series 2019 Season Review

10:20am-10:50am: G Series: End of Season Review

10:50am-11:50am: Goodwood Racing: Festival of Speed

11:50am-12:05pm: Best of 6 Nations: Best Tries

12:05pm-1:45pm: Best of the All Blacks: France v All Blacks

1:45pm-2:15pm: Sporting Greats: Dan Carter

2:15pm-4pm: Best of the All Blacks: Barbarians vs All Blacks

4pm-4:30pm: Sporting Greats: Richie McCaw

4:30pm-6pm: Best of the All Blacks: Japan vs NZ

6pm-6:30pm: Spoerting Greats: Jonah Lomu

6:30pm-8:10pm: A Perfect Ten: Dan Carter

8:10pm-8:40pm: Sporting Greats: Richie McCaw

8:40pm-10:30pm: The Gat-Trick: Wales Grand Slam Victory

10:30pm-11pm: Sporting Greats: Sir Gareth Edwards

11pm-12am: Sporting Greats Dan Carter Brendon McMullum



Monday 6 April

12am-6:40am: Six Nations Wales vs Italy Ireland vs Scotland France vs England Ireland vs Wales Scotland vs England (Mini) France vs Italy (Mini) Italy vs Scotland (Mini) Wales vs France (Mini) England vs Ireland 6:40am-8:20am: A Perfect Ten: Dan Carter



8:20pm-8:50am: Sporting Greats: Richie McCaw

8:50am-10:35am: The Gat-Trick: Wales Grand Slam Victory

10:35am-11:35am: Sporting Greats Sir Gareth Edwards Sean Fitzpatrick

11:35am-6pm: LaLiga Promises Inter vs Sevilla Real Madrid vs Club America Real Madrid vs Liverpool Atletico vs Valencia (Quarter Final 1) Barcelona vs Villarreal (Quarter Final 2) Espanyol vs Real Betis (Quarter Final 3) Real Madrid vs Inter (Quarter Final 4) Barcelona vs Atletico (Semi Final 1) Espanyol vs Real Madrid (Semi Final 2) Barcelona vs Real Madrid (Final)

6pm-10pm: Sporting Greats Usain Bolt Haile Gebrselassie Daley Thompson Jesse Owens Edwin Moses Michael Johnson Sergey Bubka Carl Lewis

10pm-11:45pm: Crossing The Line: Danny Harris

11:45pm-12am:WTA-My Story: Ashleigh

Tuesday 7 April

12am-6:15am: Mass Participation Zhangjiakou International Winter Triathlon Le Marathon des Sable Trail Menorca Beijing Stadium Triathlon Beijing Triathlon Wenzhou Triathlon Newport Marathon Ibiza Marathon SwanseaTriathlon UK Challenge Long Course Weekend

6:15am-10:15am: Sporting Greats Usain Bolt Haile Gebrselassie Daley Thompson Jesse Owens Edwin Moses Michael Johnson Sergey Bubka Carl Lewis

10:15am-12pm: Crossing the Line: Danny Harris

12pm-5pm: Sporting Greats Paula Radcliffe Brian O'Driscoll Carl Fogarty Colin McRae Dan Carter Frankie Dettori Ian Thorpe Mia Hamm Steve Davis Sugar Ray Leonard

5pm-5:30pm: WTA My Story: Anett Kontaveit, Karolina Pliskova

5:30pm-6pmL WTA Big Ten Highlights 2020: Doha

6pm-6:30pm: Outside the Ball: Ep. 5

6:30pm-12am: WTA WTA Birmingham 2019 WTA Eastbourne 2019 WTA Zhengzhou 2019



Wednesday 8 April

12am-4:50am: CHI AL Shaqab Dressage Show Jumping

4:50am-5am: WTA My Story: Ashleigh Barty

5am-5:30am: Sporting Greats: AP McCoy

5:30am-6am: Temples of Sport: Ascot

6am-6:30am: Sporting Rivalries: The Big Three

6:30am-7:30am: Sporting Greats: Sir Nick Falso, Tom Watson

7:30am-8am: Temples of Sport: Roayal Birkdale

8am-9am:Sporting Greats: Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus

9am-9:30am: Temples of Sport: St Andrews

9:30am-10am: Sporting Greats: Seve Ballestros, Arnold Palmer

10am-11am: Sporting Rivalries: The Big Three

11am-11:30am: Sporting GreatsL Jonah Lomu

11:30am-2:15pm: A Perfect Ten: Dan Carter

2:15pm-2:45pm: Sporting Greats: Richie McCaw

2:45pm-4:30pm: Wales Grand Slam

4:30pm-6pm: Sporting Greats Sir Gareth Edwards Jonah Lomu Richie McCaw

6pm-11:40pm: Best of the Barbarians Barbarians vs All Blacks England vs Barbarians Wales vs Barbarians



Thursday 9 April