beIN's BUMPER TV listing during the break

beIN SPORTS 1
Friday 5 June
- 12am-5:30am: Serie A
- Juventus vs Napoli
- Napoli vs Juventus
- Napoli vs Juventus
- 5:30am-6am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep: 51
- 6am-7am: The Champions Club
- 7am-7:30am: The Football Years: 1994/95
- 7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 51
- 8am-9am: The Football Years
- 1996/97
- 1997/98
- 9am-11am: Bundesliga
- Best of May
- Bundesliga Weekly
- Bundesliga’s Best: Frankfurt v Kaisers’n
- Bundesliga’s Best: Schalke v Leverkusen
- 11am-12pm: The Champions Club
- 12pm-12:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 52
- 12:30pm-2:15pm: Derbi Barceloni: Barcelona vs Espanyol 2017/18
- 2:15pm-2:30pm: LaLiga: Legendary Stadiums
- 2:30pm-6pm: Derbi Barceloni
- Espanyol vs Barcelona: 2017/18
- Espanyol vs Barcelona 2018/19
- 6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep. 49
- 6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 52
- 7pm-9pm: Maradona
- 9pm-10pm: Classic Copa Lib: River Plate vs Boca Juniors
- 10pm-11pm: The Champions Club
- 11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 52
- 11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep 49
Saturday 6 June
- 12am-3:30am: Derbi Barceloni
- Barcelona vs Espanyol 2012/2013
- Barcelona vs Espanyol 2016/17
- 3:30am-4am: Bundesliga Weekly
- 4am-4:25am: LIVE: Bundesliga: Pre Game: Freiburg vs Monchengladbach
- 4:25am-6:30am: LIVE: Bundesliga: Freiburg v Monchengladbach
- 6:30am-7am: LIVE: Bundesliga: Post Game: Freiburg v Monchengladbach
- 7am-8am: The Football Years: 1995/96
- 8am-9:50am: eMLS
- 9:50am-1pm: Bundesliga
- Best of May
- Bundesliga Weekly
- Freiburg vs Monchengladbach
- The Best Freekicks
- 1pm-5:30pm: Stars/Magic of El Clasico
- Stars of El Clasico: Zinedine Zidane
- Magic of El Clasico: Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2015/2016
- Stars of El Clasico: Rinus Michaels
- Magic of El Clasico: Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2010/11
- 5:30pm-6pm: Football Rivalries: Clasico
- 6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst
- 6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show
- 7pm-11pm: Bundesliga
- (Mini) Freiburg vs Monchengladbach
- Highlights
- Bundesliga Weekly
- Rummenigge
- The Bayern Treble
- Joshua Kimmich
- The Best Goals: Bayern
- 11pm-11:25pm: LIVE: Bundesliga: Pre Game: Leverkusen vs Bayern
- 11:25pm-1:30am: LIVE: Bundesliga: Leverkusen vs Bayern
Sunday 7 June
- 1:30am-2am: LIVE: Post Game: Leverkusen vs Bayern
- 2am-2:25am: LIVE: Pre Game: Dortmund vs Hertha
- 2:25am-4:30am: LIVE: Bundesliga: Dortmund vs Hertha
- 4:30am-5am: LIVE: Bundesliga Post Game: Dortmund vs Hertha
- 5am-5:30am: Lothar Matthäus
- 5:30am-7:15am: Bundesliga: Frankfurt vs Mainz
- 7:15am-7:50am: The Bundesliga’s Greatest Chase
- 7:50am-8:30am: Year of My Life: Les Ferdinand
- 8:30am-12pm: Bundesliga
- Dortmund vs Hertha
- Leipzig vs Paderborn
- 12pm-2:30pm: Bundesliga Mini
- Leverkusen vs Bayern
- Dusseldorf vs Hoffenheim
- Frankfurt vs Mainz
- Dortmund vs Hertha
- Leipzig vs Paderborn
- 2:30pm-7pm: Bundesliga
- Leverkusen vs Bayern
- Dortmund vs Hertha
- Bundesliga Highlights
- 7pm-9pm: Bundesliga Mini
- Dusseldorf vs Hoffenheim
- Leipzig vs Paderborn
- Leverkusen vs Bayern
- Dortmund vs Hertha
- 9pm-9:25pm: LIVE: Bundesliga: Pre Game: Bremen vs Wolfsburg
- 9:25pm-11:25pm: LIVE: Bundesliga: Bremen vs Wolfsburg
- 11:25pm-1:30am: LIVE Bundesliga: FC Union vs Schalke
Monday 8 June
- 1:30am-1:55am: LIVE: Pre Game: Bundesliga: Augsburg vs Cologne
- 1:55am-4am: LIVE: Bundesliga: Augsburg vs Cologne
- 4am-4:30am: LIVE Bundesliga: Augsburg vs Cologne
- 4:30am-6am: Bundesliga Mini
- Leverkusen vs Bayern
- Dortmund vs Hertha
- Leipzig vs Paderborn
- 6am-7am: Bundesliga Highlights
- 7am-11:30am: Bundesliga
- (Mini) Bremen vs Wolfsburg
- FC Union vs Schalke
- Augsburg vs Cologne
- (Mini) Bremen vs Wolfsburg
- 11:30am-12:30pm: Bundesliga Highlights
- 12:30pm-6pm: Bundesliga Mini
- FC Union vs Schalke
- Augsburg vs Cologne
- Bremen vs Wolfsburg
- 6pm-7pm: Year of My Life: Phil Neville
- 7pm-8pm: Bundesliga Highlights
- 8pm-9:30pm: Bundesliga Mini
- Bremen vs Wolfsburg
- FC Union vs Schalke
- Augsburg vs Cologne
- 9:30pm-10pm: Year Of My Life: Owen Hargreaves
- 10pm-11pm: Bundesliga Highlights
- 11pm-12:45am: Bundesliga: Bremen vs Wolfsburg
Tuesday 9 June
- 12:45am-6am: Bundesliga
- Leipzig vs Paderborn
- Freiburg vs Monchengladbach
- Bremen vs Wolfsburg
- 6am-7am: Bundesliga Mini
- FC Union vs Schalke
- Augsburg vs Cologne
- 7am-7:30am: The Football Years: 1996/97
- 7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 54
- 8am-9am: Bundesliga Highlights
- 9am-9:30am: Sporting Rivalries: Holland v Germany
- 9:30am-12pm: Football’s Greatest
- Clubs: Ajax '70s
- Dennis Bergkamp
- Ronald Koeman
- Ruud Van Nistelrooy
- Managers: Rinus Michaels
- 12pm-12:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 54
- 12:30pm-1pm: LaLiga Clubs: Andalucia
- 1pm-4:30pm: LaLiga Classic
- Villarreal vs Atletico 2008/2009
- Sociedad vs Athletic 2011/2012
- 4:30pm-5pm: LaLiga: Top Vintage Goals 7
- 5pm-6pm: Bundesliga Highlights
- 6pm-6:30pm: Sports Burst: Ep.51
- 6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray: Ep. 54
- 7pm-8pm: Inside Serie A
- 8pm-10pm: Serie A Mini
- Fiorentina vs Napoli
- Juventus vs Napoli
- Inter vs Juventus
- Inter vs Milan
- 10pm-11pm: Serie A Highlights
- 11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 54
- 11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 51
Wednesday 10 June
- 12am-12:30am: LaLiga Clubs: Andalucia
- 12:30am-4am: LaLiga Clubs
- Villarreal vs Atletico 2008/2009
- Sociedad vs Athletic 2011/2012
- 4am-4:30am: LaLiga: Top Vintage Goals 7
- 4:30am-5:30am: Football Rivalries: De Klassieker & Rio
- 5:30am-6am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 54
- 6am-7am: Football Rivalries: North London & Croatia
- 7am-7:30am: The Football Years: 1997/98
- 7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 55
- 8am-12pm: The Best of PSG
- Coupe de La Ligue Final
- PSG vs Bordeaux
- PSG vs Toulouse
- 12pm-12:30pm: The Keys and Gray: Ep. 55
- 12:30pm-1:30pm: Bundesliga Highlights
- 1:30pm-6pm: Bundesliga
- Leverkusen vs Bayern
- Leipzig vs Paderborn
- Dortmund vs Hertha
- Freiburg vs Monchengladbach
- 6pm-6:30pm: Sports burst: Ep. 52
- 6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show
- 7pm-7:30pm: LaLiga Clubs: Catalonia & Mallorca
- 7:30pm-8pm: LaLiga Nations: Rest Of America
- 8pm-9pm: LaLiga
- Top Vintage Goals 8
- BackToWin 4
- 9pm-10pm: Talking Football: Mauricio Pochetino
- 10pm-11pm: LaLiga Highlights
- 11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 55
- 11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 52
Thursday 11 June
- 12am-5am: Bundesliga
- FC Union vs Schalke
- Freiburg vs Monchengladbach
- Leipzig vs Paderborn
- 5am-5:30am: Bundesliga’s Best: Stuttgart vs Cottbus
- 5:30am-6am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 55
- 6am-7am: Football Rivalries: Clasico & Athens
- 7am-7:30am: The Football Years: 1998/99
- 7:30am-8am: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 56
- 8am-9:45am: LaLiga Classics: Real Betis vs Sevilla 2012/2013
- 9:45am-10:15am: LaLiga Clubs: Andalucia
- 10:15am-12pm: LaLiga Classics: Sevilla vs Real Betis 2013/2014
- 12pm-12:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 56
- 12:30pm-1:30pm: Inside Serie A
- 1:30pm-6pm: Serie A
- (Mini) Fiorentina vs Napoli
- Juventus vs Napoli
- (Mini) Inter vs Juventus
- Inter vs Milan
- 6pm-6:30am: Sport Burst: Ep. 53
- 6:30pm-7pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 56
- 7pm-8pm: Football Countdowns
- Entertainers
- Captains
- 8pm-9pm: The Football Years
- 1998/99
- 1999/00
- 9pm-9:30pm: Bundesliga: Top Goals 1
- 9:30pm-10pm: Bundesliga Weekly
- 10pm-11pm: Bundesliga Mini
- Leverkusen vs Bayern
- Dortmund vs Hertha
- 11pm-11:30pm: The Keys and Gray Show: Ep. 56
- 11:30pm-12am: Sports Burst: Ep. 53
beIN SPORTS 2
Friday 5 June
- 12am-6am: Magic El Clasico
- Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2012/13
- Ronaldinho
- Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2012/2013
- Hristo Stoichkov
- Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2018/2019
- 6am-11:30am: Old Firm Classics
- Steven Gerrard
- Rangers vs Celtic 2006/7
- Graeme Souness
- Celtic vs Rangers
- Old Firm & Prague 2008
- 11:30am-6:30pm: MLS
- Rivals from Day One
- Toronto vs Montreal (2015 Playoffs)
- San Jose vs LA Galaxy (2016)
- Playoff Moments : The Double Post
- El Trafico 2018
- The Beckham Effect
- 6:30pm-12am: Cricket’s Greatest Aussies
- Don Bradman
- Shane Warne
- The Ashes
- MCG
- Allan Border
- Adam Gilchrist
- Glenn McGrath
- Steve Waugh
- Shane Warne
- Dennis Lillee
- Don Bradman
Saturday 6 June
- 12am-5:45am: Aussies Abroad
- Aaron Mooy
- Matt Leckie
- Mile Jedinak
- 5:45am-6:15am: Temples of Sport: Wembly
- 6:15am-6:30am: Sporting Triumphs: Michael Atherton
- 6:30am-11:30am: Cricket’s Greatest Aussies
- Don Bradman
- Shane Warne
- MCG
- Allan Border
- Adam Gilchrist
- Glenn McGrath
- Steve Waugh
- Shane Warne
- Dennis Lillee
- Don Bradman
- 11:30am-5:45pm: Football Icons
- Las Palmas vs Barcelona
- Rennes vs PSG
- PSG vs Dijon
- PSG vs Guingamp
- PSG vs Monaco
- 5:45pm-6pm: My Sporting Moment: Angel Di Maria
- 6pm-11:20pm: Liverpool YNWA
- Man Utd v Liverpool
- Bill Shankly
- Liverpool vs Everton
- Anfield
- Arsenal vs Liverpool
- Xabi Alonso
- Emile Heskey
- 11:20pm-1:30am: LIVE: Bundesliga: Leipzig vs Paderborn
Sunday 7 June
- 1:30am-2pm: The Mavericks: Zlatan Ibrahimovic
- 2pm-3:40am: Howay The Lads: Newcastle v Preston
- 3:40am-4:10am: Football’s Greatest: Alan Shearer
- 4:10am-4:40am: The Mavericks: Faustino Asprilla
- 4:40am-6:10am: Football’s Greatest
- Ruud Gullit
- Kenny Dalglish
- Graeme Souness
- 6:10am-12pm: Liverpool YNWA
- Man Utd v Liverpool
- Emile Heskey
- Liverpool vs Everton
- Anfield
- Arsenal vs Liverpool
- Xabi Alonso
- Emile Heskey
- Ian Rush
- 12pm-5:15pm: Old Firm Classics
- Celtic vs Rangers 2007/08
- Celtic vs Rangers 2004/05
- Rangers vs Celtic 2006/07
- 5:15pm-5:45pm: Football Rivalries: Old Firm
- 5:45pm-6pm: Sporting Triumphs: Graeme Souness
- 6pm-11:45pm: Magic of El Clasico
- Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2016/2017
- 90th Anniversary: Ronaldo Nazario
- Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2003/2004
- Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2006/2007
- 11:45pm-12am: LaLiga: The Art of Signing
Monday 8 June
- 12am-6am: MLS
- Rivals from Day One
- Toronto vs Montreal (2015 Playoffs)
- San Jose vs LA Galaxy (2016)
- Playoff Moments : The Double Post
- El Trafico 2018
- 6am-11:45am: Magic of El Clasico
- Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2016/2017
- Ronaldo Nazario
- Real Madrid vs Barcelona 2003/2004
- Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2006/2007
- 11:45am-12am: LaLiga: The Art of Signing
- 12pm-5:45pm: Liverpool YNWA
- Man Utd v Liverpool
- Bill Shankly
- Liverpool vs Everton
- Anfield
- Arsenal vs Liverpool
- Xabi Alonso
- Emile Heskey
- Liverpool 30 Years Of Hurt
- 5:45pm-9pm: Arsenal TV
- Arsenal vs Everton
- Season Review 03/04
- 9pm-11:50pm: LFC TV
- Liverpool vs Roma
- Liverpool vs Arsenal
- 11:50pm-12:20am: Football’s Greatest Managers: Paisley
Tuesday 9 June
- 12:20am-3:50am: Recopa Sudamericana
- Del Valle vs Flamengo
- Flamengo vs Del Valle
- 3:50am-4:20am: Sporting Rivalries: Argentina v Brazil
- 4:20am-5:50am: Football’s Greatest
- Clubs: Santos '60s
- Diego Maradona
- Pele
- 5:50am-9:05am: Arsenal TV
- Arsenal vs Everton
- Season Review 03/04
- 9:05am-11:55am: LFC TV
- Liverpool vs Roma
- Liverpool vs Arsenal
- 11:55am-12:55pm: Sporting Greats
- Don Bradman
- Shane Warne
- 12:55pm- 1:25pm: Sporting Rivalries: The Ashes
- 1:25pm-1:55pm: Temples of Sport: MCG
- 1:55pm-5:25pm: Cricket’s Greatest
- Allan Border
- Adam Gilchrist
- Glenn McGrath
- Steve Waugh
- Shane Warne
- Dennis Lillee
- Don Bradman
- 5:25pm-6pm: Sporting Triumphs
- Nasser Hussain
- Michael Vaughan
- 6pm-12am: EFL Promotion Push
- Bristol City vs Leeds
- Leeds vs Preston
- Derby vs West Brom
- Leeds vs Derby
- West Brom vs Huddersfield
- Preston vs West Brom
- West Brom vs Swansea
- Leeds vs Nottm Forest
- West Brom vs Leeds
- West Brom vs Stoke
- Nottm Forest vs Leeds
- Millwall vs West Brom
Wednesday 10 June
- 12am-1am: Sporting Greats
- Don Bradman
- Shane Warne
- 1am-1:30am: Sporting Rivalries: The Ashes
- 1:30am-2am: Temples of Sport: MCG
- 2am-5:30am: Cricket’s Greatest
- Allan Border
- Adam Gilchrist
- Glenn McGrath
- Steve Waugh
- Shane Warne
- Dennis Lillee
- Don Bradman
- 5:30am-6am: Sporting Triumphs
- Nasser Hussain
- Michael Vaughan
- 6am-12pm: EFL: Promotion Push
- Bristol City vs Leeds
- Leeds vs Preston
- Derby vs West Brom
- Leeds vs Derby
- West Brom vs Huddersfield
- Preston vs West Brom
- West Brom vs Swansea
- Leeds vs Nottm Forest
- West Brom vs Leeds
- West Brom vs Stoke
- Nottm Forest vs Leeds
- Millwall vs West Brom
- 12pm-6pm: Chelsea TV
- Chelsea vs Liverpool
- UCL: Greatest Goals
- Chelsea vs Liverpool
- Premier League Years 04/05
- Premier League Years 05/06
- Best of: Vialli
- Best of: Ballack
- Best of: Anelka
- Best of: Di Matteo
- 6pm-9pm: England’s Greatest
- Jamie Carragher
- Man Utd v Liverpool
- Paul Merson
- North London
- Wembley
- England v Germany
- 9pm-12am: Chelsea TV
- Premier League Years 97/98
- Inside Chelsea
- Best of: Gudjohnsen
- Best of: Flo
Thursday 11 June
- 12am-6am: Magic of El Claisco
- Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2018/2019
- Carles Puyol
- Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2012/13
- Camp Nou
- Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2005/06
- 6am-9am: England’s Greatest
- Jamie Carragher
- Man Utd v Liverpool
- Paul Merson
- North London
- Wembley
- England v Germany
- 9am-12pm: Chelsea TV
- Premier League Years 97/98
- Inside Chelsea
- Best of: Gudjohnsen
- Best of: Flo
- 12pm-3:15pm: Arsenal TV
- Arsenal vs Everton
- Season Review 03/04
- 3:15pm-3:30pm: Sporting Triumphs: Thierry Henry
- 3:30pm-4pm: Football’s Greatest Clubs: Arsenal '03/04
- 4pm-5:50pm: Arsenal TV: Arsenal vs Tottenham
- 5:50pm-6:20pm: Football Rivalries: Old Firm
- 6:20pm-12:05am: Old Firm Classics
- Celtic vs Rangers 2000/01
- Kenny Dalglish
- Celtic vs Rangers 2007/08
- Celtic vs Rangers 2007/08
beIN SPORTS 3
Friday 5 June
- 12am-1:05am: DTM Esports: Round 1
- 1:05am-1:35am: FIA Truck Racing: Jarama
- 1:35am-2:05am: FIA Formula Regional: Monza
- 2:05am-2:35am: FastZone
- 2:35am-3:05am: GP Confidential: Mille Miglia & Targa Florio
- 3:35am-4:50am: The Race: Nurburgring
- 4:50am-5:50am: DTM Highlights: Lausitzring
- 5:50am-6pm: WTA – My Story: Ashleigh Barty
- 6am-12:15pm: beInspired
- Tournoi de France: France vs Brazil
- Mia Hamm
- 2018 Womens WC Review
- Ashleigh Barty
- Shenzen
- Best of 2019
- Paula Radcliffe
- Kelly Holmes
- Elina Svitolina
- 12:15pm-5:20pm: WTA Doha 2020
- Kuznetosova v Sabalenka
- Barty v Kvitova
- Sabalenka v Kvitova
- 5:20pm-5:30pm: WTA My Story: Ashleigh Barty
- 5:30pm-6pm: Gearing Up
- 6pm-6:30pm: Sporting Greats: Sir Gareth Edwards
- 6:30pm-12am: Wallabies Spring Tour 2017
- Wales vs Wallabies
- England vs Wallabies
- Scotland vs Wallabies
Saturday 6 June
- 12am-5:30am: Sporting Countdowns/Sporting Records
- Countdowns: Dominance
- Records: Age
- Countdowns: Entertainers
- Records: Career
- Countdowns: Rivalries
- Records: Distance
- Countdowns: Moments
- Records: Fastest
- Countdowns: Comebacks
- Records: First
- Countdowns: Controversies
- Records: Greatest
- 5:30am-6am: Sporting Greats: Sir Gareth Edwards
- 6am-12pm: Wallabies Spring Tour 2017
- Wales vs Wallabies
- England vs Wallabies
- Scotland vs Wallabies
- 12pm-1:15pm: DTM Esports
- 1:15pm-1:45pm: FIA Truck Racing: Misano
- 1:45pm-2:15pm: FIA Formula: Le Castellet
- 2:15pm-3:15pm: DTM Highlights: Nurburgring
- 3:15pm-3:45pm: FastZone
- 3:45pm-4:15pm: GP Confidential
- 4:15pm-4:45pm: Racing Files: Sir Stirling Moss
- 4:45pm-6pm: The Race: Sepang
- 6pm-11:20pm: All Blacks Spring Tour 2018
- England vs All Blacks
- Ireland vs All Blacks
- Japan vs All Blacks
- 11:20pm-1:30am: LIVE: Bundesliga: Frankfurt vs Mainz
Sunday 7 June
- 1:30am-6am: Sporting Triumphs
- Ricky Hatton
- Glenn McCrory
- Joe Calzaghe
- Johnny Nelson
- Nasser Hussain
- Michael Holding
- Michael Vaughan
- Michael Atherton
- Andrew Strauss
- Sir Nick Faldo
- Justin Rose
- Ian Poulter
- Colin Montgomerie
- Sean Fitzpatrick
- Will Carling
- Leuan Evans
- Brian Noble
- Will Greenwood
- 6am-11:15am: All Blacks spring Tour 2018
- England vs All Blacks
- Ireland vs All Blacks
- Japan vs All Blacks
- 11:15am-11:30am: WTA My Story: Ashleigh Barty
- 11:30am-4:30pm: The Best of Fed Cup
- 2006
- 2007
- 2008
- 2009
- 2010
- 4:30pm-5:30pm: Fed Cup Highlights: Qualifiers
- 5:30pm-6pm: Tennis United
- 6pm-6:30pm: Sporting Greats: Rafael Nadal
- 6:30pm-7pm: Sporting Rivalries: Federer v Nadal
- 7pm-9pm: The Best of the Davis Cup: 1999
- 9pm-9:30pm: Sporting Greats: Roger Federer
- 9:30pm-12am: The Best of Davis Cup: 2003 - Australia v Spain
Monday 8 June
- 12am-12:50am: INOIS eRace: Alp du Zwift
- 12:50am-2:30am: Cycling Series
- Port to Port Newcastle
- Cape to Cape
- 2:30am-3am: ABSA Cape Epic
- 3am-5:50am: Chelsea TV
- 5:50am-6:20am: Sporting Greats: Rafael Nadal
- 6:20am-6:50am: Sporting Rivalries: Federer v Nadal
- 6:50am-8:50am: The Best of the Davis Cup: 1999
- 8:50am-9:20am: Sporting Greats: Roger Federer
- 9:20am-12pm: The Best of the Davis Cup: 2003
- 12pm-5:30pm: Wallabies Spring Tour 2017
- Wales vs Wallabies
- England vs Wallabies
- Scotland vs Wallabies
- 5:30pm-5:45pm: Sporting Triumphs: Brian Noble
- 5:45pm-12am: Best of beIN
- Dortmund vs Schalke
- Amiens vs PSG
- Sociedad vs Barcelona
- Besiktas vs Fenerbahce
- Hibernian vs Rangers
Tuesday 9 June
- 12am-6:25am: Best of Barty 2019: Beijing
- Barty v Kvitova
- Barty v Bertens
- Barty v Osaka
- 6:25am-11:25am: The Best of Fed Cup
- 2006
- 2007
- 2008
- 2009
- 2010
- 11:25am-12:25pm: Fed Cup Highlights: Qualifiers
- 12:25pm-12:55pm: Sporting Greats: Dan Carter
- 12:55-4:30pm: All Blacks; Spring Tour 2016
- Ireland v All Blacks
- France v All Blacks
- 4:30pm-5:30pm: Sporting Greats
- Jonah Lomu
- Richie McCaw
- 5:30pm-6pm: Sporting Rivalries: South Africa v New Zealand
- 6pm-6:30pm: Tennis United
- 6:30pm-12am: Best of Barty
- Siegemund
- Muguruza
- Kvitova
Wednesday 10 June
- 12am-6am: Golfing Greats
- Seve Ballesteros
- Gary Player
- Jack Nicklaus
- Sir Nick Faldo
- Arnold Palmer
- Royal Birkdale
- St Andrews
- John Daly
- Seve Ballesteros
- Francesco Molinari
- Annika Sorenstam
- Sir Nick Faldo
- Justin Rose
- Ian Poulter
- Colin Montgomerie
- 6am-10am: The Best of the Davis Cup
- 2006
- 2007
- 2008
- 2009
- 10am-11am: Davis Cup Highlights: Finals
- 11am-12pm: Sporting Greats
- Rafael Nadal
- Roger Federer
- 12pm-6pm: beInspired
- Tournoi de France 2020: France vs Brazil
- Carli Lloyd
- 2018 Womens WC Review
- Kate Richardson-Walsh
- Shenzen
- Ashleigh Barty
- Fed Cup: Best of 2019
- Nadia Comaneci
- Kelly Holmes
- 6pm-12am: Six Nations Mini
- France vs Wales
- Ireland vs England
- Scotland vs Ireland
- Italy vs Wales
- England vs France
- Wales vs England
- Italy vs Ireland
- Scotland vs Wales
- England vs Italy
- Ireland vs France
- England vs Scotland
- Wales vs Ireland
Thursday 11 June
- 12am-4am: Fight Night
- Joe Calzaghe
- Ali v Frazier
- Carl Frampton
- Prince Naseem Hamed
- Glenn McCrory
- Sugar Ray Robinson
- Johnny Nelson
- Sugar Ray Leonard
- Joe Frazier
- Muhammad Ali
- 4am-6am: At The Races
- Lester Piggott
- AP McCoy
- Frankie Dettori
- Ascot
- 6am-12pm: Six Nations
- France vs Wales
- Ireland vs England
- Scotland vs Ireland
- Italy vs Wales
- England vs France
- Wales vs England
- Italy vs Ireland
- Scotland vs Wales
- England vs Italy
- Ireland vs France
- England vs Scotland
- Wales vs Ireland
- 12pm-6pm: Golfing Greats
- Seve Ballesteros
- Gary Player
- Jack Nicklaus
- Sir Nick Faldo
- Arnold Palmer
- Royal Birkdale
- St Andrews
- John Daly
- Seve Ballesteros
- Francesco Molinari
- Annika Sorenstam
- Sir Nick Faldo
- Justin Rose
- Ian Poulter
- Colin Montgomerie
- 6pm-12am: beInspired
- Women’s UCL: PSG vs Chelsea (Quarter Finals - 2nd Leg)
- Mia Hamm
- Annika Sorenstam
- Russia vs France
- Rebecca Adlington
- Angelique Kerber
- Allyson Felix
- Christine Ohurougu
- Paula Radcliffe
- Heike Dreschler