Visiting Genclerbirligi was on the back foot early after Nadir Ciftci was shown two yellow cards in the 11th and 12th minutes, for what appeared to be dissent towards referee Firat Aydinus.

Despite that setback, Genclerbirligi took the lead through Floyd Ayite, before there was more drama in the 24th-minute, when Yasin Pehlivan's yellow card was upgraded to red after a VAR review.

Besiktas took full advantage of its two-man numerical advantage, scoring four second half goals - the highlight of which was Nkoudou's audacious dinked finish - to seal the win and move to third on the Super Lig ladder.