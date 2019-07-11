AFCON 2019
Turkish Super Lig

Valencia flop Abdennour leaves for Kayserispor

Tunisia international Aymen Abdennour has terminated his contract at Valencia and signed for Kayserispor in the Turkish Super Lig.

AFP

Watch the Turkish Super Lig LIVE on beIN SPORTS 

The centre-back made 35 appearances across two underwhelming LaLiga campaigns with Los Che after arriving from Monaco as Nicolas Otamendi's intended replacement in 2015, costing the club a reported €25million.

He was shipped out to Marseille in 2017 but finished a difficult two-season loan spell as part of the Ligue 1 club's reserves side, which competes in the fourth tier of French football.

Valencia confirmed the defender's contract was rescinded to facilitate the move to Turkey.

News Football Turkish Superlig
Previous Arnautovic takes parting shot at European media
Read
Arnautovic takes parting shot at European media
Next Azpilicueta happy to have 'special' Lampard back
Read
Azpilicueta happy to have 'special' Lampard back

Latest Stories