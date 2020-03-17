Coronavirus latest
Turkish Super Lig

Turkish Super Lig kicks on this weekend on beIN

Many of football's top leagues have been in lockdown with the spread of coronavirus, but the Turkish Super Lig continues this weekend and you can watch it LIVE on beIN SPORTS.

Getty Images

EUROs, Copa America postponed, French Open moved

Europe's big leagues have suspended play amid the spread of the coronavirus, however play continues in Turkey with the Super Lig set to go ahead this weekend.

For fans starved of live football - there's Turkish delight being served up this weekend, with the Super Lig LIVE on beIN SPORTS

How to watch on beIN SPORTS:

SATURDAY 21 MARCH

  • Super Lig: Fenerbahce vs Kayserispor, 4:00am beIN 1

SUNDAY 22 MARCH

  • Super Lig: Besiktas vs Antalyaspor, 4:00am beIN 1

MONDAY 23 MARCH

  • Super Lig: Rizespor vs Galatasaray, 12:00am beIN 1
  • Super Lig: Goztepe vs Tranbzonspor, 3:00am beIN 1

Football's 2020 free agents facing contract limbo

 

 

News Fenerbahce Galatasaray Football Turkish Superlig
Previous Trabzonspor v Istanbul Basaksehir
Read
Trabzonspor v Istanbul Basaksehir
Next

Latest Stories