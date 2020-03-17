Turkish Super Lig kicks on this weekend on beIN

Europe's big leagues have suspended play amid the spread of the coronavirus, however play continues in Turkey with the Super Lig set to go ahead this weekend.

For fans starved of live football - there's Turkish delight being served up this weekend, with the Super Lig LIVE on beIN SPORTS

SATURDAY 21 MARCH

Super Lig: Fenerbahce vs Kayserispor, 4:00am beIN 1

SUNDAY 22 MARCH

Super Lig: Besiktas vs Antalyaspor, 4:00am beIN 1

MONDAY 23 MARCH