Turkish Super Lig kicks on this weekend on beIN

EUROs, Copa America postponed, French Open moved
Europe's big leagues have suspended play amid the spread of the coronavirus, however play continues in Turkey with the Super Lig set to go ahead this weekend.
For fans starved of live football - there's Turkish delight being served up this weekend, with the Super Lig
SATURDAY 21 MARCH
- Super Lig: Fenerbahce vs Kayserispor, 4:00am beIN 1
SUNDAY 22 MARCH
- Super Lig: Besiktas vs Antalyaspor, 4:00am beIN 1
MONDAY 23 MARCH
- Super Lig: Rizespor vs Galatasaray, 12:00am beIN 1
- Super Lig: Goztepe vs Tranbzonspor, 3:00am beIN 1
