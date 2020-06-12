Prince's kingly training ground tekkers dazzles team-mates

The Turkish Super Lig is back, live, exclusive and only on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT

On-loan attacking star Kevin-Prince Boateng produced a sublime piece of skill, flicking a cross up with his heel and volleying into the net from the edge of the penalty area, to dazzle his Besiktas team-mates.

It's not the first time Boateng, the older brother of Bayern Munich star Jerome, has lit up highlight reels with his phenomenal skill: