Prince's kingly training ground tekkers dazzles team-mates

Besiktas star Kevin-Prince Boateng lit up training with some sizzling tekkers that delighted and amazed his team-mates.

Kevin-Prince Boateng volleys home 18-pass wonder goal

 

On-loan attacking star Kevin-Prince Boateng produced a sublime piece of skill, flicking a cross up with his heel and volleying into the net from the edge of the penalty area, to dazzle his Besiktas team-mates. 

 

It's not the first time Boateng, the older brother of Bayern Munich star Jerome, has lit up highlight reels with his phenomenal skill:

 

 

