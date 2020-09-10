Ligue 1 is back!
Chadli swaps Monaco for Istanbul Basaksehir

Belgium international Nacer Chadli has left Monaco to join Turkish champion Istanbul Basaksehir, the clubs announced on Friday (AEST).

Former Tottenham winger Chadli signed for Monaco in August 2018, after a two-year spell with West Brom, but after one season in the principality he was loaned to Anderlecht for the 2019-2020 campaign.

Rather than challenge for a place in new coach Niko Kovac's Monaco squad, the 31-year-old, capped 59 times by Belgium, is heading to Istanbul to join a team that won their first Super Lig title last term.

Istanbul Basaksehir said on its website that Chadli had signed a two-year contract with them, while Monaco also confirmed the deal was done.

No transfer fee details were announced by either side.

