Chadli swaps Monaco for Istanbul Basaksehir

Former Tottenham winger Chadli signed for Monaco in August 2018, after a two-year spell with West Brom, but after one season in the principality he was loaned to Anderlecht for the 2019-2020 campaign.

Rather than challenge for a place in new coach Niko Kovac's Monaco squad, the 31-year-old, capped 59 times by Belgium, is heading to Istanbul to join a team that won their first Super Lig title last term.

Istanbul Basaksehir said on its website that Chadli had signed a two-year contract with them, while Monaco also confirmed the deal was done.

No transfer fee details were announced by either side.