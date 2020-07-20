Behic's Basaksehir clinches Super Lig title

Defending champion Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Besiktas have dominated Turkish football – the three Istanbul giants winning 54 league trophies between them.

But the powerhouse trio were unable to compete with fellow Istanbul outfit Basaksehir this season.

Basaksehir – formed in 1990 – became just the sixth club to win the Super Lig since the league's inception in 1959 thanks to Sunday's victory and second-placed Trabzonspor's 4-3 loss to Konyaspor.

Boasting the likes of former Real Madrid and Manchester City forward Robinho, Gael Clichy, Martin Skrtel and Demba Ba, Okan Buruk's Basaksehir are seven points clear atop the table with one match remaining.

Basaksehir is also on track to meet Premier League giants Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League.

The Turkish champion holds a 1-0 lead over Copenhagen heading into the second leg of their last-16 tie, while United defeat LASK 5-0 prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Europa League is set to resume next month following the enforced break due to COVID-19.