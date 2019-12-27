Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to Milan for a second spell at the club.

The future of the veteran free agent had been the topic of much discussion in recent weeks, with Milan and Serie A rivals Napoli and Bologna all tipped with a move for his signature.

Ibrahimovic is a former Rossoneri favourite and won a Serie A and a Supercoppa Italiana during two seasons with the club between 2010 and 2012.