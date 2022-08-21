The Catalan side secured the services of Kounde from Sevilla for a reported fee of €55million prior to the start of the season, swooping to land the France international ahead of Premier League side Chelsea.

Financial limitations have affected Barcelona, however, with Kounde yet to be registered – though fellow new recruits Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie have all been registered and have made their debuts.

Xavi is understandably frustrated by the situation but has praised the work being conducted by club director Mateu Alemany and hopes Kounde can be eligible to make his debut against Real Valladolid next Sunday.

"It's the situation we have, it bothers me not to have Kounde, those who don't come out depend on many things. It bothers me not to have Jules. Maybe he would have played today for sure," he said in a press conference after the 4-1 win against Real Sociedad.

"It bothers us all. Mateu [Alemany] is doing an extraordinary job. It bothers me because it is important, Mateu must be upset. The work the club is doing is extraordinary.

"It bothers me that he's training well and can't even play. Let's wait for next week."

Barcelona's ability to register Kounde hinges on outgoings at the club to balance the finances, with Samuel Umtiti, Sergino Dest, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Martin Braithwaite and Memphis Depay touted for exits.