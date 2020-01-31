Tuchel relaxed about stars' future January 31, 2020 03:26 0:59 min The transfer window is about to slam shut, but PSG manager Thomas Tuchel isn't fazed by speculation over the future of his star players Edinson Cavani and Layvin Kurzawa. ALL the latest transfer news News PSG Football Ligue 1 Thomas Tuchel -Latest Videos 28:00 min Catchng up with Barcelona legend Xavi 9:00 min The best tries of the 2019 Six Nations 0:59 min Tuchel relaxed about stars' future 0:43 min Solskjaer explains heated Lingard blow-up 3:35 min This horror tackle not Dante's peak 0:44 min Setien backs Dembele to fill Suarez void 0:30 min Newcastle brings in Danny Rose on loan from Spurs 0:29 min Alcacer completes Villarreal move 2:03 min Piatek leaves Milan for Hertha Berlin 8:30 min Perez leaves Barcelona for Roma on loan