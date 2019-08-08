Tottenham completed the signing of versatile left-back Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham in a player-plus-cash transfer that sees Josh Onomah move the opposite way.

Humble beginnings, the desire to develop and big ambitions.



📽️ @RyanSessegnon's first interview as a Spurs player! #SessegnonSigns ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/VmMoGJHIY9 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 8, 2019

Sessegnon has been repeatedly linked with Tottenham over the past 18 months and an agreement was finally reached between the London clubs.

Spurs will reportedly pay Fulham £25million for the 19 year-old, with academy product Onomah - who has spent back-to-back campaigns on loan in the Championship with Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday - included as part of the deal.

England Under-21 international Sessegnon boasts one season of Premier League experience after appearing 35 times for relegated Fulham in 2018-2019, scoring twice and laying on six assists for his team-mates.

He becomes Tottenham's fourth signing of the close season following the arrivals of Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Jack Clarke, who was loaned straight back to Leeds United.