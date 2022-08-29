United has reportedly been weighing up a big-money bid for the Nigeria forward, though those rumours have quietened since its focus switched to signing Antony from Ajax.

Osimhen has also attracted interest from the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Bayern Munich this window, but he remains a Napoli player ahead of Friday's (AEST) transfer deadline.

Speaking after Napoli's goalless draw with Fiorentina, Spalletti admitted his side would struggle to turn down a mammoth sum for the 22 year-old.

"The club thinks of any situation that is of interest to our players," he said. "I say that if a club offers you €100m, it is not easy to say no.

"Since I arrived here, all the players have been on the market for the right price."

Osimhen directly contributed to 24 goals in all competitions for Napoli last season and has two goals and an assist in his first three Serie A appearances this campaign.

The former Lille attacker has also been touted as a possible makeweight in a swap deal involving Cristiano Ronaldo, who is seeking Champions League football.

Asked if Osimhen is open to joining a new club, Spalletti said: "He gave his response before, saying he wants to play in the Champions League with this team.

"He cares about his team-mates, he chases down opposition players to help out and is a very strong focal point in attack.

"Having him at our disposal with that mentality is the best we could ask for."