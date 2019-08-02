Dani Alves became a free agent at the end of last season when his contract at PSG expired, and the Brazil international has since been linked with several Premier League clubs.

The 36 year-old has opted to return to his native Brazil, with Sao Paulo winning the race for his signature.

Alves has won 41 trophies throughout his decorated career and will be looking to add to that tally with Sao Paulo over the next few seasons.