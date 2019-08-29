Alexis Sanchez's Manchester United nightmare has come to a temporary end after he joined Serie A side Inter on loan.

Sanchez has yet to feature for United this season, having fallen out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

📸 | FOTO



🏠🏆@Alexis_Sanchez già a suo agio nella nuova sede... 🖤💙 (e un saluto a @bambam9oficial 🇨🇱🇨🇱🇨🇱) pic.twitter.com/DAkaTQxxmW — Inter (@Inter) August 29, 2019

Inter already signed one forward from Old Trafford in August, landing Romelu Lukaku for a club-record fee of €80million (£74m).

Chile international Sanchez has endured a miserable time in Manchester since his arrival in January 2018, scoring three Premier League goals in 32 appearances.

The former Arsenal returns to Serie A, having represented Udinese between 2008 and 2011.

Sanchez was snapped in Milan after flying into Italy earlier in the week.