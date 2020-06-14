Sancho's decision to leave Manchester City's academy for Borussia Dortmund in August 2017 has proven to be an inspired move.

The 20-year-old has become a leading star in the Bundesliga, where he has scored 17 goals and assisted 16 alone this season, while emerging as a regular in Gareth Southgate's England squad.

Sancho is among the most sought after players in world football, with United among those heavily linked to a big-money move, while Liverpool and Real Madrid have also been tipped to compete for his signature.

It remains to be seen what approach teams will take in the transfer market following the financial uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

But former Red Devils striker Saha, a two-time Premier League winner at Old Trafford, has no doubt he would shine at United.

Asked by Stats Perform News if he would be a good fit, Saha replied: "Totally, yes.

"He is a player that is uncatchable, he's clever, quick, very precise. He's got the legs, the stamina, the quality.

"He's very creative for that type of player. When you have all those things, like I said about speed and creativity, but precise as well.

"So, imagine how deadly these things are. You can't stop the guy and at the same time he is very precise because he knows how to stop when passing the ball."

Saha also explained what attributes Sancho can bring that perhaps Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial do not.

"It's really hard because players, for example, Anthony and Rashford, it can be hard for them because most of the time they're going so quick so it's hard to deliver the good pass like Juan Mata would do," he added.

"He's got that ability to address the right passes, the right weight of the pass because of his intelligence."