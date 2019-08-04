Van de Beek has emerged as a €60million target for LaLiga giant Madrid, which has been unable to prise Paul Pogba from Manchester United.

The 22 year-old Van de Beek confirmed Madrid's interest before providing an update after his club's 2-2 draw away to Vitesse.

"It is true that Madrid are in talks with Ajax, but I can't say any more," Van de Beek told Fox Sports after scoring and providing an assist in the club's Eredivisie opener.

"My agent will have spoken with them. Real Madrid are a great club to play for, but Ajax are still a great club. We'll see what happens."

Van de Beek made 57 appearances for Ajax last season, scoring 17 goals and supplying 13 assists as Erik ten Hag's men clinched an Eredivisie and KNVB Beker double and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Ajax has already lost captain Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) and Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) during the off-season and fans chanted for Netherlands international Van de Beek to stay.

"You can obviously hear what the fans are singing during a game. 'Donny, one more year', something like that?" he said.